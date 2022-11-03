Ark’s Cathie Wood bets Elon Musk will turn Twitter into a ‘super app’

Musk’s plan to charge Twitter users to get a verified account

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come under fire for his plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month to get or keep a verified account. Now Musk has come up with hilarious memes to defend his decision.

He shared a hilarious meme where people are happy to pay $8 for a Starbucks coffee but complain about paying for a verification tick on Twitter. He then shared another photo of a sweatshirt that was priced at $58.

In another tweet, he wrote, “you get what you pay for” and called it a “spoiler alert” for Twitterati.

in for money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

He further stated, “To be attacked simultaneously from the right and the left is a good sign.”

“Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the internet. That’s why you’re reading this tweet right now,” the Tesla CEO added.

Shortly after Musk announced his plan for a new version of Twitter, people expressed their disappointment with his decision.

Musk’s plan to charge Twitter users for a verified account quickly sparked outrage and disbelief among some longtime users of the microblogging site. However, the backlash did not affect Musk.

On Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter and reaffirmed his stance on the matter under consideration.

“All complainers, keep complaining, but it will cost $8,” he tweeted.

“Totally stole the idea of ​​billing Monty Python’s insults and arguments tbh,” Musk later added.

A day ago, Musk announced what amounted to a Twitter plus paid subscription service that will allow users to post long videos and audio and also fight “spam and scams.”

“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Musk, who closed the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion and took control of the micro-blogging platform, changed his bio to “Helpline Operator telephone for complaints on Twitter”.

The Twitter Blue subscription was widely launched nearly a year ago to display ad-free articles from select publishers and make other changes to the app, like a different-colored home screen icon.