News
As Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Indian Rival Koo Surpasses 50 Million Downloads
Local microblogging platform Koo has announced that it has crossed over 50 million downloads for its app.
The company also added that key metrics such as the number of active users, time spent on the platform, and engagement have also improved significantly since the start of the year.
The multilingual app emerged as an alternative to Twitter after its launch in 2020 with Kannada language support and expansion of its language base into Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati. The app is currently available in 10 languages.
“We are very pleased to cross the 50 million download mark. This validates the demand for a multilingual social network built with an India-first product mindset that seamlessly includes Indians speaking the language in daily thought sharing. Our rapid growth and adoption is a testament to the fact that we are solving a problem facing a billion Indians,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and co-founder of Koo, in a statement.
With 7,500 preeminent voices, including several ministers and government officials as subscribers, Koo has become a preferred choice among users with features like MLK (Multi-Language Kooing), language keyboard, topics in 10 languages, language translations, editing features, and free self-checking.
The company is considering monetization plans with ads appearing on the platform for the first time since September.
India’s alternative to Twitter has already attracted 30 advertisers in the past month, Radhakrishna told Economic Times. He added that the company plans to roll out an automated advertising engine that will allow advertisers to serve self-serve ads on the platform before the end of the year.
Koo’s valuation has also risen rapidly to around $260 million from nearly $150 million last year, according to Tracxn.
The company aims to cross 100 million app downloads within the next year.
Featured Video of the Day
Rahul Gandhi rushes to help as women travel during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’
ndtv
News
Elon Musk will start billing Twitter Blue Tick next week: report
Twitter Inc. aims to start selling blue verification badges for user profiles as early as next week, part of a plan by new owner Elon Musk to crack down on fake accounts and cut revenue from the company he bought for $44 billion.
The badges will be part of an $8-a-month subscription that could go live as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the plans. Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a months-long grace period before they have to pay for the badge or lose it, said one of the people, who requested anonymity to discuss plans that aren’t not public.
The company also plans to expand access to its editing feature. The editing feature, currently available to so-called Twitter Blue users who pay $4.99 per month, will be open to the rest of the users for free, one of the people said. That change could be implemented as early as this week, the person said.
Billionaire Musk and a group of close advisers are considering a host of changes to the way Twitter is run and makes money, and it’s possible the timeline for subscriptions and the edit button rollout could change, said the people. A representative for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
You will also get:
– Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to beat spam/scams
– Ability to post long videos and audio
– Twice as many ads
– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
The plan to charge for verification has polarized users, with some people who currently have the white tick in a light blue field saying they won’t pay to keep it. Some have publicly tweeted in favor of the new business model, agreeing with Musk that it will help weed out “bots” or spam accounts. Twitter has always used blue verification badges to identify high-level users who might be at risk of impersonation — people like journalists, politicians, and activists — and has never charged for the badge. Musk called the current setup “a system of lords and peasants,” adding that users who pay $8 a month will also get other benefits like “half the ads” and “priority in replies, mentions and research”.
The speed at which new products are delivered reflects the speed at which Musk wants to evolve. One of the company’s product managers in charge of Twitter Blue, Esther Crawford, tweeted Wednesday that she was sleeping in the office in a bid to meet her deadlines.
Critics say prioritizing verified users will mean users who don’t pay will have their posts diminished or silenced. “Lmao at a billionaire is seriously trying to sell people the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/month subscription plan,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York. York.
Lmao at a Billionaire Seriously Trying to Sell People the Idea That ‘Free Speech’ Is Actually an $8/Month Subscription Plan
– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022
“Your feedback is appreciated, pay $8 now,” Musk replied.
Twitter will allow government accounts to remain verified, as well as those in regions where Twitter cannot charge payment, one person said. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier Wednesday that the president and his administration have yet to consider whether it would pay to keep the audit.
Featured Video of the Day
Video: Pigs lick utensils in a government canteen in Rajasthan
ndtv
News
Obama presents the midterm elections in Arizona as a fight to preserve democracy.
Former President Barack Obama used a heckler’s interruption at a campaign rally in Phoenix on Wednesday as a teachable moment, decrying the divisive political rhetoric he says prompted a man to attack President Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
“Wait, wait, wait, wait,” Mr. Obama shouted at a man who began to shout as the former president rushed to Democrats vying for some of the highest offices in the state. “You have to be polite and civil when people are speaking, and then you have the opportunity to speak.”
“Organize your own rally. A lot of people worked hard for this,” Mr. Obama continued. As the heckler’s boos grew louder, he implored the crowd not to be distracted before ruminating on the moment.
“This growing habit of demonizing opponents, of just yelling and thinking not just ‘I disagree with someone’ but that they are mean or wrong – it creates a dangerous climate,” said he declared. “Because if your opponents are demonic, well, there’s no constraint on what you think you can do to them.”
Paul Pelosi, President Pelosi’s husband, was attacked with a hammer in their San Francisco home late last month.
Mr. Obama’s warnings about democracy may have particular resonance in Arizona. Leading Republican candidates on the ballot have portrayed migrants on the country’s southwestern border as dangerous and helped fuel lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The state has since become ground zero for the protracted efforts of former President Donald J. Trump’s loyalists. reverse the results. Many right-wing groups have organized to work the polls in this year’s election, challenging ballots and station watchers looking for wrongdoing at counting centers.
A federal judge on Friday refused to ban members of an activist group from gathering near ballot boxes in Maricopa County. Some members followed and photographed voters and, in some cases, wore military-style protective gear and masks.
At the rally, Mr. Obama warned politicians and elected officials that encouraging such actions would lead to more injuries. “We are violating the fundamental spirit of who we are, who we should be as a people,” he said.
It was the second time in less than a week that Mr. Obama had an off-script exchange at a rally.
Mr Obama has framed Arizona’s midterm elections as a fight to preserve democracy, praising Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Arizona secretary of state for her steadfastness against bullying and harassment. efforts by Trump allies to contest the last election. He praised Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat in a bitter re-election fight, for working with Republicans and passing legislation to implement gun safety laws and increase infrastructure funding. .
nytimes
News
Giant Christmas decorations wreak havoc on a London street
These holiday decorators really got the ball rolling with an early display.
A larger-than-life Christmas setup turned into a dangerous game of dodgeball when high winds dislodged giant baubles, sending them tumbling down a London street.
Video posted on TikTok and obtained by the Telegraph shows the huge silver balls rolling and bouncing down Tottenham Court Road early Monday morning as smaller cars dodge the huge spheres.
The first ball rolls down the street and hits a pole, sending it flying down the road after losing a shiny silver coating.
A second silver ball somersaults down the street behind the first in a scene that spawns a giant-sized pinball machine.
A video from another angle shows the balls rolling into each other.
The wild episode came as the Met Office issued a strong wind warning for parts of the UK. The country was battered by Storm Claudio with winds howling at 70 miles per hour overnight.
New York Post
News
Canada orders Chinese companies to divest miners after security review
Move follows review of foreign-led deals for companies focused on critical minerals, including lithium
wsj
News
German Scholz travels to China amid strategy questions | Germany
RThe Russian war in Ukraine made Germany aware of the risk of having an economy too dependent on raw materials supplied by an autocratic strongman. But as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to Beijing later this week, one wonders whether he would prefer to leave the lessons of the recent past at home in Berlin.
Scholz is the first representative of a liberal democracy to be granted a state visit to China since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in 2019, and will be the first major political leader to meet Xi Jinping since the Chinese president consolidated his power with an upheaval at the top of the Communist Party.
He will make a one-day visit to Beijing on Friday as a representative of a government that has pledged to turn a page on the Angela Merkel era, when Germany pushed for closer economic cooperation at the following the 2008 financial crisis and cemented its relationship. more than 12 state visits to China during Merkel’s 16 years in office.
Germany’s current three-party coalition government, on the other hand, has announced its intention to reduce its economic dependence and strengthen its relations with the democratic states of Asia. In the coalition agreement signed late last year, he called his relationship with China a “systemic rivalry” and stressed the need to address “geopolitical and security policy issues with the United States”. States and critical Indo-Pacific partners such as Japan.” , Australia and India.
Such skeptical noises about China are echoed by the German intelligence community, with the head of the national spy agency warning in a recent parliamentary hearing that China poses a bigger threat than Russia. “If Russia is a storm, China is climate change,” said Thomas Haldenwang.
Unlike his predecessors Merkel and Gerhard Schröder, Scholz made Tokyo, not Beijing, the destination of his first official trip to Asia in April. The Allies claimed at the time that it was symbolic of a reassessment of Germany’s geopolitical priorities.
In an op-ed published Wednesday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Scholz said China was increasingly concerned about issues of national autonomy and security. “If China changes, our relationship with China must also change,” he wrote.
But so far, the Chancellor has given few clues as to what this reassessment will mean in practice. Worse still, there are fears that the reassessment has been reassessed yet again. Last week, Scholz’s chancellery pushed through a deal that sees Chinese state-owned shipping company Cosco buy a 24.9% stake in three terminals at Germany’s biggest port, Hamburg, against fierce criticism of its coalition partners of the green and liberal parties.
This week, Scholz will travel east, much like Merkel did, with a CEO delegation in tow. They represent, among others, chemical company BASF and automakers Volkswagen and BMW – the three companies that dominated European investment in the Chinese market last year, even as other business sectors on the mainland were becoming more reluctant to inject money into the country.
“The decision to travel to Beijing with a delegation of industry leaders is problematic,” said Noah Barkin, an expert on China-Germany relations at US research firm Rhodium Group. “It’s hard to deliver harsh messages about Russia, Taiwan and human rights when your CEOs are sitting in the next room wanting to talk about investing.”
He added: “It is understandable that Merkel stuck to a policy of engagement with China at the end of her mandate. It is less understandable that Scholz would return to this strategy after less than a year in power.
One explanation is that the German government, whose tripartite stakeholder structure makes slow consensus-building more essential than ever, is still unsure what exactly its China strategy is supposed to be.
During a recent foreign policy debate in Berlin, Scholz’s chief of staff, Wolfgang Schmidt, expressed deep skepticism about the idea “that we should decouple” from China. “Yes, there is a danger that China will do that,” he said. “But that would impoverish the whole world, including China.” A straw man argument, critics say, since no Western politician has argued for a complete severance of economic ties with China since the end of Donald Trump’s term in the White House.
“Systemic rivalry” may be written into Scholz’s coalition deal, but the depth of that rivalry has yet to be fully debated. “Does ‘systemic rivalry’ refer only to conflict in the geopolitical arena, or is it a rivalry between fundamentally opposed political and economic beliefs? asked Tim Rühlig, a China expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP). “I suspect Scholz’s team at the chancellery is still trying to figure this out.”
With the German government facing a populist backlash to skyrocketing energy bills this winter and trade associations fidgeting nervously over gas rationing scenarios, it may seem wise for Scholz to take his time. Relying on decades of military and energy policy is already such a costly and politically risky undertaking that German leaders will be tempted to leave the China question in abeyance for a little longer.
Scholz wrote in his op-ed this week that the painful experience of the Cold War meant his country had no interest in global power structures regrouping around two blocs.
Rühlig said: “There is an argument to be made that the fallout from the war in Ukraine is already putting a lot of existential strain on the German economy, and that the Chancellor must for now focus on staying the course of the vessel. If this is the view, it may make sense to continue to strike deals like the Hamburg port terminal. »
Scholz allies point out that under the deal with Cosco, the Chinese company will get a smaller stake than previously discussed, from a few terminals rather than the entire port, and with a ban on the investor from veto over strategic business decisions.
“But the key question for Scholz then is how long until there is a major military conflict involving China,” Rühlig said. “Personally, I think an escalation of the situation in Taiwan in the next five years is not so unlikely.”
An escalation of tensions between Beijing and the West, potentially involving sanctions against European companies active in China, would not only affect the German automotive and chemical industry. Goods worth 246.1 billion euros were traded between Germany and China in 2021, making China the most important trading partner of Europe’s largest economy for the sixth consecutive year . But with China accounting for only about 8% of German products shipped abroad, its export dependence is no higher than that of Japan, China or the United States.
However, when it comes to essential raw materials for the digital economy and renewable energy technologies, Germany and the rest of Europe are still heavily dependent on China’s ability to extract magnesium, rare earths and bismuth, or refining lithium, manganese and nickel. A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could halt German plans to expand electric cars, wind and solar farms.
With such a scenario in mind, analysts such as Rühlig say reducing Germany’s strategic vulnerabilities in China should be a matter of the utmost urgency. “You may be able to wean yourself off Russian energy in two winters,” Rühlig said. “Opening new mines to extract the raw materials we currently get from China takes a decade.”
theguardian
News
Philadelphia restaurant owners refuse to serve Astros ahead of World Series game
The City of Brotherly Love isn’t playing well with the Houston Astros.
Two Philadelphia restaurants refused to serve the Astros ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
A man’s voice can be heard on an Instagram story about Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, saying they “said no” to the American League champions.
“If you think I would cook for the Astros, you’re crazy,” one man said in a video posted to the restaurant’s Instagram account. “We told them no.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
However, Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo’s, said he didn’t deny the request with malicious intent, just the logistics didn’t work out.
ASTROS SUPERFAN ‘MATTRESS MACK’ CLAIMS DEFENSE OF JOSE ALTUVE LEADS TO ALTERCATION WITH PHILLIES FAN
“I had a very nice conversation with [a representative of] the Astros,” he said. “I told him there was no way to deliver 10 pizzas at 10:30 p.m., 11 p.m.,” he told the Inquirer.
But if it was the Phillies of his hometown, he would have accommodated.
“I’m not apologizing, because the Phillies are my team and if they wanted food at 11 p.m. there’s a 100% guarantee I would have it. That’s my team, they are my people,” he said. told the post office. “But to completely get out of our way, I didn’t sleep…there was just no way to do it.”
Astros fans apparently took it the wrong way, however – one person claiming to be a cousin of DiGiampietro said Astros fans threatened to “bomb his store”.
Mike’s barbecue also had to turn down the Astros, but they didn’t “turn them down” either.
“We don’t refuse to serve anyone. We’ve fed the Braves twice, we’re serving the Mets, the list goes on,” Mike’s BBQ said in a statement posted to Instagram.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Phillies and Astros are now tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven series.
Fox
As Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Indian Rival Koo Surpasses 50 Million Downloads
Elon Musk will start billing Twitter Blue Tick next week: report
Obama presents the midterm elections in Arizona as a fight to preserve democracy.
Polygon Backed NFTs Will Soon Be Minted and Sold on Instagram
Giant Christmas decorations wreak havoc on a London street
Canada orders Chinese companies to divest miners after security review
German Scholz travels to China amid strategy questions | Germany
Philadelphia restaurant owners refuse to serve Astros ahead of World Series game
Why is Margot Robbie silent about the Barbie movie?
The first woman voter cast her ballot in St. Paul after the 19th Amendment was passed more than 100 years ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
Fashion2 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)