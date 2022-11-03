Dobby is a free elf – so he technically doesn’t need the tons of socks the “Potterheads” left on his grave on a beach in West Wales.
ASK IRA: Does Gabe Vincent deserve more credit for Heat closing efforts?
Q: Ira, I read that Mike Brown praised Gabe Vincent before the game, but that’s two nights in a row that he played as a finisher in big wins. He deserves some credit. – Samuel.
A: For those who missed it, in speaking about coaching Gabe Vincent with the Nigerian Olympic team, Kings coach Mike Brown said before Wednesday’s game at FTX Arena, “First of all, he’s a phenomenal, phenomenal, phenomenal person. I don’t know if you get any better than Gabe. But on top of that, his skillset is at a level that most people don’t give him credit for. He’s working his tail off to get where he is.” Then appreciate that Gabe played all 12 fourth-quarter minutes in Tuesday’s victory over the Warriors, the Heat outsourcing Golden State by 15 when he was on the court in the period. Then consider that Gabe also was on the court for all 12 minutes when the Heat put away Wednesday’s victory over the Kings. Complementary players also can be difference makers. Gabe showed that the past two nights.
Q: Is Tyler Herro’s ball-dominant style with minus defense a poor fit for the Heat? – Brian.
A: Not at all. The bad fit is trying to fit such a player into a starting lineup that also has the scoring stylings of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and, to a smaller extent, Kyle Lowry. The issue is not with Tyler Herro’s freelancing, it is with his freelancing with a lineup that otherwise thrives on structure on both ends. The difference on Wednesday night was that Butler was out, so the shots were there. Do you truly believe that the last shot would have been called for Tyler had Jimmy been available?
Q: If you’re going to load manage, load manage. Jimmy Butler certainly looked fine when he hit those winning shots against the Warriors. – Michael.
A: But that is just where today’s NBA stands. The NBA prefers far more advance notice of a leading man being out than 90 minutes before tipoff, as was the case Thursday night against the Kings. So you come up with an ailment, since every player has some sort of ailment. The wheel of injuries landed on hip for Jimmy Butler. So be it. If you’re attempting to find a spot to rest a 30-something, the second night of a back-to-back set against a Sacramento team lacking De’Aaron Fox certainly is a decent place to start.
()
the reintegration of unvaccinated caregivers envisaged by the authorities – RT in French
The Minister of Health announced that he would again seize the High Authority for Health about the reintegration of staff who refused to be vaccinated, against a backdrop of worsening crisis in the hospital system.
Asked on November 2 about the question of a possible reintegration of caregivers not vaccinated against Covid-19, the Minister of Health François Braun indicated, as reported by BFM TV, that he was going to seize the High Authority for Health ( HAS) “in the coming days” for it to issue an opinion.
“This will not make it possible to respond to the problem today”, nevertheless specified the Minister of Health, in reference to the glaring lack of personnel faced by many health establishments. This shortage of caregivers has notably led to a saturation of pediatric services in the Ile-de-France region in the face of the bronchiolitis epidemic which is affecting France, resulting in the transfer of around thirty children to regions with less tension. This crisis follows the closure during the summer of a series of emergency services, which had been denied for a time by the authorities.
The reintegration of caregivers who refused the injection of the anti-Covid vaccine was notably defended by the National Rally and rebellious France during the last presidential election, before being described as a “thorny subject” by François Braun last July. The Minister then explained that this reinstatement was “not topical” and had seized the HAS, which had then issued a first unfavorable opinion.
The Italian government announced on October 28 that Italian doctors and nurses suspended following their refusal of the Covid-19 vaccination will soon be reinstated, a decision prompted by a worrying shortage of medical personnel. As noted The Parisian, France is one of the last countries to maintain an obligation to vaccinate caregivers, abandoned in the spring by the United Kingdom and never entered into force, after hesitation by the authorities, in Belgium. In July, government spokesman and former Minister of Health Olivier Véran mentioned a total of 600 nurses and 75 doctors and pharmacists suspended.
RT All Fr Trans
From Yia Vang to Ann Kim, Twin Cities chefs shine on national TV
Twin Cities chefs are having a TV moment this year.
Plenty of local faces have featured on Food Network, Netflix, Hulu, and more over the past few months, with more projects in the works. These chefs are highlighting the diversity, creativity and strength of our cities and our restaurant scene.
Here’s where to find hometown chefs representing the Twin Cities on the small screen.
Yia Vang on Outdoor Channel
Chef Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen and Vinai is hosting a new travel/cooking show called “Feral,” which premieres Nov. 28 on the Outdoor Channel.
On the show, Vang travels to new locations to find and cook species like carp, feral hogs and iguanas that are invasive or less commonly eaten. When introduced to areas where they are not native and have no natural predators, these animals can disrupt an ecosystem. Vang hopes that, through “Feral,” he can show ways of caring for the land.
“If you look at the core of who the Hmong people are, we have always been hunters, gathers, foragers, living off the land that’s provided for us,” Vang said. “If you understand Hmong food, what you really see is the idea of balance. All the food is balanced together, and balance is all about conservation.”
In American culture, Vang said a certain shock value is placed on eating foods that are deemed ‘weird.’ But this attitude obscures the deeply personal and cultural reasons people eat what they do, he said, and connecting with people through food can help restore this missing sense of balance.
“It’s knowing people; it’s understanding people,” he said. “We don’t eat chicken hearts and gizzards and all that stuff because it’s cool and we’re trying to make some radical statement. We do it because mom wouldn’t let a whole [animal] go to waste. You get to know people more when you get to know their food.”
This is one of several recent TV appearances for Vang: In August, he premiered a Food Network web series called “Stoked,” where he explores Hmong recipes cooked over open fire. And in June, he competed on the first season of “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” the Netflix reboot of the hit Food Network show. Another notable Minnesotan food guy, Andrew Zimmern, served as a judge, and one of Vang’s sous chefs was Marshall Paulsen, who helped orchestrate Union Hmong Kitchen’s showstopping Minnesota State Fair booth this year.
Find the food: Union Hmong Kitchen is currently at Graze Provisions + Libations; 520 4th St. N., Ste 4, Minneapolis; 612-431-5285; unionkitchenmn.com
Ann Kim on Netflix
The most recent season of Netflix’s “Chef’s Table” focused on pizza — and Minneapolis pizza legend Ann Kim was one of six global chefs featured.
Anyone who’s dined at Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, Young Joni, or Sooki & Mimi knows Kim’s food is not only world-class but also world-influenced. On the episode, the James Beard award-winning chef highlighted her Korean heritage and bold approach to food.
“Growing up in America, there’s very little representation of what an Asian American woman can be,” Kim says in the opening montage of the episode. “When I decided to make pizza, I refused to stay in my lane. I just said, ‘F*** it.’ I’m going to do things my way.”
This isn’t Kim’s first appearance on TV as a pizza maestro, either. Food Network star Guy Fieri stopped by Pizzeria Lola on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2012, and said, in classic Fieri style, that the Lady Zaza pizza was “just dynamite.”
Find the food: Pizzeria Lola, 5557 Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-424-8338; Young Joni, 165 13th Ave. N.E., Minneapolis; 612-345-5719 and Sooki & Mimi, 1432 W. 31st St., Minneapolis, 612-540-2554; vestaliahospitality.com/meet-our-restaurants.html
Alan Bergo on Hulu
Chef Alan Bergo is a foraging expert (his Instagram handle is @foragerchef, after all), so he seems like a natural choice to compete on a show that blends cooking and survivalism.
The show, “Chefs vs. Wild,” premiered on Hulu in September and sees chefs dropped for several days in a remote area, where they have to forage all the ingredients to cook a restaurant-quality, multi-course meal for a panel of judges.
It was a difficult task, Bergo said. He could not scout the location beforehand or prepare the same way he does for other on-camera foraging trips, so he consulted field guides and Indigenous traditions and hoped for the best. And then, tired and thirsty from days in the Canadian wilderness, he had to start cooking.
But it’s all in service of getting viewers excited about where they live and helping them understand the actual culinary and botanical facts behind personality-driven outdoorsy shows.
“We need people on these shows that are representative, active members in the wild food community that know what they’re talking about,” Bergo said. “Being on a survival show, or being a survivalist, does not necessarily overlap with being in the wild food community.”
Bergo was a longtime sous chef at Heartland in St. Paul — which sourced almost all ingredients from within 300 miles and closed in 2016 — and more recently ran kitchens at now-closed locavore establishments Lucia’s, in Minneapolis, and Salt Cellar, in St. Paul.
Bergo’s own show premiered this year, too, streaming on Apple TV. It’s called “Field, Forest, Feast,” and Bergo said he hopes to spotlight harvesting seasonal foods in a more conversational way.
“We have world-class ingredients, and we have world-class talent here, and we deserve respect for it,” Bergo said. “I like to show off the Midwest.”
Find the food: Bergo’s book, The Forager Chef’s Book of Flora, was published in 2021, and he maintains foraging guides and recipes online at foragerchef.com/
Justin Sutherland on TruTV + Food Network
St. Paul chef Justin Sutherland is still recovering from a summer boat accident but had a very busy few months of TV earlier in the year.
In February, Sutherland competed on the third season of “Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions,” a bracket-style face-off between 32 of TV’s most successful competitive chefs. Plus, the second season of Sutherland’s show “Fast Foodies” premiered on TruTV in January. On that show, Sutherland and other chefs compete to replicate celebrities’ favorite fast food dishes.
Besides successful appearances on Food Network’s “Iron Chef: America” and Bravo’s “Top Chef,” Sutherland also hosts the web series “Taste the Culture,” which focuses on chefs of color.
Find the food: Handsome Hog; 173 N. Western Ave.; 651-219-4013; handsomehog.com
Zoë François + local friends on Magnolia Network
Pastry chef Zoë François is bringing her gorgeous creations back for a second season of “Zoë Bakes,” which began airing in May on Magnolia Network.
She’s also brought other familiar chefs onto the show: Diane Moua, pastry chef extraordinaire at Bellecour Bakery, talks crepes; Centro executive chef Jose Alarcon and pastry chef Ngia Xiong of Vivir talk empanadas; and Vincent Francoual, who’s planning a new French restaurant and bringing back the Vincent Burger at Sunday pop-ups at EaTo in downtown Minneapolis, stops by, too.
Find the food: François shares recipes at zoebakes.com/ and in her cookbook, Zoë Bakes Cakes
More local food TV news
Cat White: This sous chef at The Lexington was a competitor on Food Network’s “Chopped” in May, in part one of a special competition called “Desperately Seeking Sous-Chef.”
Wendy Puckett: The owner of Wendy’s House of Soul in North Minneapolis was featured in March on the show “Food Paradise,” on The Cooking Channel.
Molly Yeh: The author and budding TV star recently opened her first restaurant, a cafe called Bernie’s, in her adopted town of East Grand Forks along the North Dakota border. Her show “Girl Meets Farm” is on the Food Network. Also earlier this year, she took over as host of “Spring Baking Championship” on Food Network.
15 Problem Solving Products From Amazon Renters Swear By
We've independently selected these offers and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.
With renting a space comes the well-known truth that your space will have fairly neutral and simple features. If that’s not your vibe, we certainly don’t blame you.
Just because you have certain limitations from a landlord or don’t want to damage surfaces or walls doesn’t mean you can’t personalize your space and make it truly feel like home. With these home-friendly finds from Amazon at unbeatable prices, you can upgrade and transform any space. Whether it’s a countertop dishwasher for over $100 off or a pretty peel and stick wallpaper, the possibilities with these products are endless.
Keep scrolling for some of the best rental essentials on Amazon for as little as $7.
World must increase climate aid to developing countries: NPR
AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images
Developing countries are going to need a lot more money to deal with the climate change risks they face, according to a new United Nations report released on Thursday.
So far, the impacts of global warming have hit the world’s poorest countries particularly hard, even though they are responsible for a relatively small share of the greenhouse gases that cause rising temperatures. Floods in Pakistan this summer that killed at least 1,500 people and a years-long drought in East Africa are evidence of “increasing and ever-increasing climate risks”, according to the UN report.
To help developing countries prepare for more extreme storms, heat waves and floods, industrialized countries gave them about $29 billion in 2020. But that’s a fraction of what the developing world needs. needs to reduce damage from extreme weather events, the report says. By the end of the decade, developing countries will likely need around 10 times as much money each year to adjust to a warmer planet. By mid-century, these annual costs could climb to more than $500 billion.
“The message of this report is clear: strong political will is needed to scale up adaptation investments and outcomes,” wrote Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, in a foreword to the report. .
“If we are not going to spend the coming decades in emergency response mode, dealing with disaster after disaster, we need to get ahead of the game,” she added.
The UN released the report days before the start of its annual climate conference in Egypt. In a separate report released last week, the UN said the world was not reducing greenhouse gas emissions enough to avert potentially catastrophic sea level rise and other global dangers.
The UN climate negotiations due to begin this weekend in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh are the 27th Conference of the Parties, or COP27. They are expected to focus on efforts to increase the amount of money available to deal with climate change, especially in developing countries.
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images
Most climate finance goes to reducing emissions
Industrialized countries have still not met their long-standing commitment to provide $100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing countries adapt to climate change and reduce emissions to limit warming, or what is called climate mitigation. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, of the $83.3 billion developing countries received in 2020, most of the money went to mitigation projects, not adaptation .
“The discourse needs to be raised significantly, the level of ambition, so that you can actually continue to do even more of what you are doing on mitigation, but at the same time you are addressing adaptation needs,” Mafalda says. Duarte, CEO of Climate Investment Funds, which works with development banks such as the World Bank to provide financing to developing countries on concessional terms.
To prepare for more extreme weather, the world needs to invest more money in projects to reduce the risks, vulnerability and exposure people face, according to the UN. This could include building water reservoirs in drought-prone areas, ensuring infrastructure is built to withstand the impacts of a warmer climate, and providing communities with early warning systems to help people to evacuate in an emergency.
At the end of last year’s UN climate conference, developed countries were urged to at least double their funding for adaptation from 2019 levels by 2025. However, the UN argues that even this amount of money would be insufficient to meet the needs that exist in developing countries. prepare for climate risk.
The UN has also warned that problems unrelated to climate change, including global inflation and the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, could limit the amount of money that the richest countries are willing to provide. developing countries for adaptation.
Duarte says failing to spend the money needed to limit and prepare for climate change exposes the entire world to potential risks. Those risks could include armed conflict, refugee crises and disruptions in financial markets, analysts say.
“We have to change our mindset and our way of thinking because, in fact, when it comes to climate, you know, cross-border investment in other places is national investment,” Duarte said.
NPR News
Amber Heard’s Twitter account disappears days after ex-boyfriend Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover
Amber Heard’s Twitter account disappears days after ex-boyfriend Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover as celebrities from William Shatner to Stephen King waive paying more than $8 a month for the blue check status
- Amber Heard’s Twitter account disappeared after Musk acquired the platform
- Heard and Musk started dating in 2016, but broke up in 2018 over the long distance
- CEO Musk has announced a series of changes as the company’s new leader
- Star Trek’s William Shatner is one of many celebs to say he won’t pay for Twitter
Amber Heard appears to have deactivated her Twitter account days after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk acquired the platform, amid a string of celebrities opposing the takeover.
A search for @realAmberHeard on Thursday showed the movie star’s account missing.
It was not immediately clear why Heard shut down her account, with some Twitter users speculating that she may have wanted a break from the backlash over her libel lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
But others wondered if having her ex-boyfriend at the helm of her social media account had given her second thoughts about staying.
Heard and Musk started dating in 2016, going public with their relationship a year later after meeting in secret.
In February 2018, reports surfaced that the pair had split for good.
Amber Heard’s Twitter account disappeared after Musk acquired the platform. Heard and Musk started dating in 2016, but broke up in 2018 over the long distance
Heard’s Twitter page shows that the account no longer exists, although no explanation was given as to why.
William Shatner’s response to Musk’s Twitter changes
William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek, had a curt answer when asked if he would spend $8 to retain his blue tick status.
“I think the $8 is for filing a lawsuit,” he said, adding a wink to the Tweet.
‘To answer your question would I pay a blue check? No. I don’t need to pay for a fake status when I have a real one. Maybe Elon thinks people would. Know the delicate egos of people online; he’s probably right.
He ended the Tweet with the hashtag #noblueisbetter, which users use to signal that they have no intention of paying Twitter’s fees.
The couple addressed the split amid speculation, saying, “We would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been very difficult for our relationship, as we haven’t been able to see each other much.
“All relationships have their ups and downs, of course.”
Heard wasn’t the only celebrity to want to take a step back from the platform after Musk became CEO after a back-and-forth with Twitter’s board, of which he is currently the only member.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer Shonda Rhimes said she would quit the platform if the changes came through, as did singer Toni Braxton.
More celebrities took to Twitter to protest the upcoming changes after Musk announced he intended to charge $8 for a blue tick verification badge, a price he revised down of $20.
Online protests are coming soon after horror writer Stephen King said he would quit the platform if she brought charges.
“They should pay me,” he said, echoing sentiments shared by other celebrities against Musk’s changes.
Musk responded to a tweet from The Shining author complaining about the new charge, in the first hint that he planned to revise the price from $20 to $8.
Musk, 51, has pitched his idea for a blue check fee since he bought the company, saying it would end the current ‘lords and peasants’ system on the social media platform.
Actor Mia Farrow, along with Madam Secretary star Téa Leoni, She Hulk actor Jameela Jamil, and authors and activists Shaun King and Amy Siskind also threatened to boycott the platform after it took over. Musk.
Toni Braxton, left, has announced she will be leaving the social media platform following the Elon Musk purchase. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer Shonda Rhimes (right) said the same
The “badges” could go live as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, with current blue check holders given a months-long “grace period” before being forced to pay it out or lose it.
Additionally, at the end of this week, Musk plans to eliminate around 3,700 employees and ending Twitter’s “work from anywhere” policy in a bid to cut costs.
Musk had been hesitant throughout his bid to buy Twitter over how many positions he would eliminate, originally claiming up to 75% of the company’s 7,500 employees before telling employees last week , with some reports suggesting it to be 25%.
Author Stephen King, who wrote The Shining, said he would quit the platform if Musk introduces a blue verification charge
Elon Musk is pictured talking with employees at Twitter’s headquarters. The CEO reportedly issued an ultimatum to platform engineers, telling them to revamp the platform in two weeks
Authorities Are Asking Harry Potter Fans To Stop Leaving Socks At Dobby’s Grave
But 12 years of fan tributes have essentially caused environmental hazard at the filming location, Welsh officials say. The growing collection of souvenirs and painted pebbles is a nuisance, according to a group that assessed the area as part of an eight-month review of the site. This includes the Stack of Socks, an item of clothing that helps Dobby break free from a life of bondage in the series.
I went for a walk along Freshwater West and found this memorial to Dobby the house elf, with dozens of lovingly placed socks pic.twitter.com/iSRObQmtVU
— Ghost Girl Respecter Megan Rebekah (@_meggybread) May 9, 2021
Fearing that the beach’s ecosystem would be damaged, environmental officials considered demolishing the memorial. But after some deliberation, the decision was made last week to keep the grave – with a caveat that there were no gifts left for the slain elf.
Dobby’s final resting place will remain “for people to enjoy”.
“The Trust asks visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape,” officials said in a press release.
In “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”, Freshwater West is the beach to which Harry, Ron, Hermione and Dobby escape at the end of the film. And – if you’ve managed to avoid the book series for 25 years – it’s also the scene where the faithful elf dies after saving the wizarding crew. On the beach Dobby described with his dying breaths as ‘such a beautiful place to be with friends’, a wooden cross on a mound of painted rocks now marks his grave, along with a stone like the one Harry has left to commemorate his friend which reads: ‘HERE LIES DOBBY A FREE ELF.’
Think you know “Harry Potter”, Muggle?
The beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales is a long strip of winding dunes and exposed rocky reefs. The legally protected conservation area is home to a multitude of wildlife, including lizards, gray seals, porpoises and rare ground-nesting birds. Although movies like “Deathly Hallows” and Ridley Scott’s version of “Robin Hood” have featured the beach, it’s also the site of a WWII maritime tragedy and one of the best surf spots. Welsh.
According to the National Trust, a conservation charity which looks after historic properties and monuments, the fact that it is now known as Dobby’s final resting place has become problematic, particularly when some 75,000 people flock to the beach every year, often exceeding capacity and sometimes leaving tributes to the fictional character.
“Items like socks, trinkets and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and endanger wildlife,” the charity said in a statement.
Dobby’s grave has for years been a source of irritation for a contingent of Pembrokeshire residents, who have spoken about it on Facebook. While some community members celebrated the “little bit of magic” the place has to offer, others called the memorial “a bloody mess on our beautiful beach.”
Nearly 5,000 people responded to an online survey of the tomb to address the piles of tourists, socks and decorated pebbles. The solution ended up being a balance between “the popularity of the site with impacts on the sensitive nature of the beach and the wider environment, and the pressure on surrounding facilities and roads”, said Jonathan Hughes of the National Trust in a statement.
Inside the ‘reality shift’ trend of TikTokers claiming they can enter the world of Harry Potter
On Wednesday, Wizarding World, the official center for Harry Potter fans, pleaded with Muggles – those non-magical people – to leave no trace when commemorating a house-elf so beloved that even author JK Rowling apologized for killing him.
Referring to when Dobby’s cruel former master mistakenly presented him with a garment, which frees enslaved house-elves, the Wizarding World has asked fans to heed pleas from Welsh officials to leave the grave at the edge of the beach a sockless zone.
“Lucius Malfoy may have left a sock for Dobby, but let’s not leave anything on our ribs!” Wizarding World wrote in an Instagram post.
