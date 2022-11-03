News
Astros toss second no-hitter in World Series, tying series at 2 games apiece: NPR
Al Bello/Getty Images
Game 4 of the World Series made history Wednesday night when the Houston Astros completed the first combined no-hitter in playoff history.
Pitcher Cristian Javier started the game for the Astros, who tied the series 2-2 with the win, securing the return of the Fall Classic to Houston. Javier pitched the first six innings, joining Don Larsen of the New York Yankees as the only pitchers in World Series history to complete a no-hitter allowed in six or more innings pitched. Larsen pitched the only other perfect World Series game in 1956.
A trio of relievers finished the game for Javier and Houston. In total, Javier recorded 18 strikeouts on 97 shots on Wednesday.
Javier, 25 and from the Dominican Republic, becomes the first pitcher to throw multiple combined ties in a career. On June 25 at Yankee Stadium, Javier threw 115 pitches and recorded 21 strikeouts.
DuPont cancels agreement to buy Rogers after failing to obtain regulatory clearance
Big Farming Warns Farming Must Change or Risk ‘Destroying the Planet’ | Climate crisis
Food companies and governments must come together now to change global farming practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the biggest food and agriculture companies released Thursday.
The report, from a task force within the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), a global climate-focused CEO network established by King Charles III, is released days before the start of the Cop27 climate summit. United Nations in Egypt.
Many of the world’s largest food and agriculture companies have championed sustainable farming practices in recent years. Regenerative farming practices, which prioritize reducing greenhouse gas emissions, soil health and water conservation, now cover 15% of farmland.
But the pace of change has been “far too slow”, according to the report, and needs to triple by 2030 for the world to have a chance of keeping temperature rise below 1.5C, a level which, if exceeded, scientists say, will trigger even more devastating climate change on the planet.
The report is signed by Bayer, Mars, McCain Foods, McDonald’s, Mondelez, Olam, PepsiCo, Waitrose and others. They represent a powerful political and commercial force, impacting the food supply chain around the world. They are also, critics say, among the main culprits in climate mismanagement, with one calling the report ‘smoke and mirrors’ and unlikely to tackle the real crisis.
Food production is responsible for a third of all the planet-warming gases emitted by human activity and a number of signatories have been accused of environmental harm and “greenwashing”. Activist Greta Thunberg is boycotting Cop this year after calling the global summit a public relations stunt “to get leaders and people in power to get attention”.
“We are at a critical tipping point where something needs to be done,” said task force chair and outgoing Mars CEO Grant Reid. “The interconnection between human health and planetary health is more evident than ever.” Big food companies and agriculture must play a big role in changing that, Reid said. “It won’t be easy, but we have to make it work,” he said.
Agriculture is the largest industry in the world. Pastures and croplands occupy about 50% of the planet’s habitable land and use about 70% of freshwater supplies. The climate crisis is challenging industry across the world, but the group’s call for change comes as the industry – which employs 1 billion people – faces supply chain issues in the wake of the pandemic coronavirus and soaring inflation. It also comes amid growing skepticism about corporate promises of change that have contributed to climate change.
These current problems should not overshadow the need for change, argues the report. “With the inflationary environment and widespread supply chain disruption, it would be easy to reduce our focus on the longer-term challenge of scaling regenerative agriculture. “is vital to maintain a sense of urgency. We must act now to avoid more acute crises in the future,” write its authors.
Sunny George Verghese, Managing Director of Olam, one of the world’s largest suppliers of cocoa beans, coffee, cotton and rice, said: “We cannot continue to produce and consume food, feed and fiber like we do today, unless we don’t mind destroying the planet.
“The only way out for us is to move to a more resilient food system that will allow us to meet the needs of a growing population without the resource intensity we have today.”
The report studied three food crops, potato, rice and wheat, and made policy recommendations that it will present at COP27.
Members of the task force are working to make the short-term economic case for change more attractive to farmers. “It’s just not compelling enough for the average farmer,” Reid said. More broadly, the report argues that industry and government must also do more to close the knowledge gap and ensure farmers are following best practices. Third, all parties involved in the agricultural industry, from farmers and food producers to government, banks and insurers, must align to encourage a shift to more sustainable practices.
“It implies changes for all actors, including government, private, public and other companies. No player can do it alone, it must be a collaboration of the will. What needs to happen now is action and delivery,” Reid said.
Over the next six months, the group will assess how it can extend the work of the task force with the aim of establishing a common set of metrics to measure environmental outcomes, establishing a credible system of payments to farmers for environmental outcomes, ease the cost of farmers transitioning to sustainable practices, ensuring that government policy rewards farmers for greening their business and encouraging the sourcing of crops from particular areas converting to regenerative agriculture.
Devlin Kuyek, a researcher at GRAIN, a nonprofit that supports small-scale farmers, said it’s getting harder and harder for big agriculture and food companies to ignore climate change. “But I don’t think any of these companies – let’s say a McDonalds – have committed to reducing sales of highly polluting products. I don’t think PepsiCo will say the world doesn’t need Pepsi.
Kuyek pointed out that Yara, another signatory to the report, is the world’s largest supplier of nitrogen-based fertilizers, “which are responsible for one out of every 40 tonnes of greenhouse gases emitted every year.”
“It’s quite dishonest,” Kuyek said. “Small, local food systems still feed most people on the planet and the real threat is that the industrial system grows at the expense of the truly sustainable system. Corporations are creating a bit of smoke and mirrors here, suggesting they are doing part of the solution when inevitably they are part of the problem.
Given the controversial stories of some of the companies involved in the report, Verghese said he expected criticism and scrutiny. “All businesses must withstand the scrutiny of being attacked if there is genuine greenwashing. There is no place to hide,” he said. Olam, we’re very clear about our goals, we’ve had the confidence to make those goals public, we’ve all made progress on the path to sustainability, it’s not that we haven’t made mistakes in the process. past, but as we have improved in this area, we are ready to come under scrutiny.
Both Reid and Verghese said the scale of the problems facing the world’s food supply cannot be underestimated, but more and more governments and businesses are increasingly convinced of the need to urgent change. “I believe changes can be made,” Verghese said. “I’m optimistic. The fact that these kinds of coalitions are emerging is very positive. We are all otherwise very strong rivals and competitors. We hate each other’s guts, we don’t agree on anything except in the event of a huge crisis. Everyone recognizes that there is a huge crisis. We have to come together.
theguardian
Ark’s Cathie Wood bets Elon Musk will turn Twitter into a ‘super app’
Cathie Wood, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Ark Invest gestures as she speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Mark Bello | Getty Images
LISBON, Portugal — Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks Elon Musk might be onto something with his take on Twitter.
“He’s thinking of a great app like WeChat Pay,” Wood said at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday.
Wood was referring to the digital payment service of Chinese messaging app WeChat. It’s often used in China for things like instant messaging, social media, and payments.
WeChat has been touted as the archetype of a phenomenon known as “super apps”. These apps act as all-in-one platforms that cater to a range of user needs spanning instant messaging, banking, and travel.
You’re here CEO Musk has already hinted at plans to make Twitter a super app. Last month, he tweeted that buying Twitter was “an accelerator to create X, the app for everything.”
“Remember [Musk] started out in the payments industry…he sold his business to PayPal,” Wood said. “He and [Twitter co-founder] Jack Dorsey working together I think could turn this into a great app.”
Twitter could be more like a digital wallet in the future, Wood said: “So you do all your banking there, maybe they do something with Cash App,” the online payment app. line developed by Dorsey fintech company Square.
“You do all your shopping there, you get your loans there – it’s your bank branch in a pocket,” she added. “I think they can do it.”
Wood, a famous Tesla bull, said Ark invested in Twitter as part of Musk’s $44 billion deal to take the company private.
“[Musk] really believes in vertical integration,” she said, adding that Twitter “would be a wonderful vertical integration.”
“He’s already designed and built the ultimate mobile device, the Internet on Wheels – it’s called Tesla cars,” she added.
Still, Musk’s takeover of the company is under intense scrutiny from regulators and civil rights activists who fear he is allowing the proliferation of harmful content.
Responding to these concerns, Wood said Twitter’s “darkness” lies in its “opacity” around content moderation decisions. “We haven’t seen the algorithms and how they work,” she said.
She added that she thinks Musk could turn Twitter into open source software, where code can be reviewed, modified and shared by the public.
cnbc
Why Khloe Kardashian didn’t want Tristan to pay for True’s birthday
This idea was not exactly the meow of the cat in Khloe Kardashianthe eyes.
Tristan Thompson was not his daughter Trueis celebrating his 4th birthday due to a scheduled basketball game, but he wanted to cover the entire bill for the cat-themed celebration, as seen on the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians. However, Khloe made it clear that she was not in love with the gesture.
Khloe learned of Tristan’s plans on True’s birthday when Kris Jenner called Khloe to update her. As Kris told her at the time, “Tristan called me and he said he went ahead privately and took care of the whole party.”
Khloé replied, “That’s fine, but I won’t let that happen.”
While the Good American co-founder was firm on stopping Tristan, Kris was on board with the NBA player. She told Khloé, “He was so excited to do it. You should let him. He wanted to do this for her for her birthday.”
“You crush someone’s brain”
Oscar De La Hoya thinks doping should be taken more seriously in boxing than in any other sport.
This comes in the wake of Conor Benn failing two drug tests in preparation for his scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr in October.
The pair were supposed to face off at London’s O2 Arena on October 8, but Benn tested positive for the banned substance, Clomiphene, in two separate VADA (voluntary anti-doping association) tests.
Clomiphene is typically used as a fertility drug for women, but it can also be used to increase testosterone levels in men.
Benn has since voluntarily surrendered his boxing license to the British Boxing Board of Control, the organization that banned his fight with Eubank Jr from continuing.
That being said, Benn protested his innocence, saying he was a “clean athlete” and that the failed tests must have come from food or drink contamination.
There have been plenty of opinions from inside the boxing world about the situation and now former six-weight world champion and current promoter Oscar De La Hoya has weighed in.
“Anyone who cheats in any sport is banned in my book, that’s just the end result,” De La Hoya told Boxing Social.
Disappointing
Jake Paul describes fight PPV buys with Anderson Silva as ‘shattering’
“It’s not baseball, where you hit a ball, it’s not football, where you score a touchdown, it’s not tennis, you hit somebody’s head.
“You’re crushing someone’s brain, so if you fail a test, it’s illegal.
“So I’m sorry, I love fighters, I’m for fighters, but then if you fail a test you shouldn’t fight.”
Video service suspends access in France following censorship request — RT World News
The government wanted Rumble to remove Russian news sources, which it refused to do, the platform said.
Rumble, a Toronto-based video hosting service similar to YouTube that prides itself on being pro-free speech, has announced that users in France will no longer be able to access the site. The suspension came after a request from Paris to remove some Russian news sources, the company added.
The video hosting service said it had pledged not to move the “goal posts” on its policy of platforming users with “unpopular opinions”. He challenged the legality of the French order, but for now access in France will be disabled, the statement said on Tuesday.
Rumble added that the decision will not have a material impact on the company, since less than 1% of its user base watches videos from France. He expressed hope that Paris will reconsider its request and allow Rumble to operate in the country again.
CEO Chris Pavlovski shared the news on Twitter – in response to a tweet from Elon Musk in which he said he had resisted pressure from some governments to ban Russian news sources on his broadband service by Starlink satellite. In the March post, Musk declared himself a “free speech absolutist” and I promised not to give in “except at gunpoint.” The billionaire bought Twitter last month and has pledged to review its controversial content moderation policies.
The French government demanded that Rumble (@rumblevideo) block Russian news sources. As @Elon Musk, I will not move our goal posts for any foreign government. Rumble will turn off France completely (France is not important to us) and we will challenge the legality of this request.
— Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) November 1, 2022
Journalist Glenn Greenwald contrasted Rumble’s reaction to France’s demands for close cooperation between other US tech companies and the US government. “Fortunately, Rumble told France to fuck off”, he said.
A report in The Intercept, a news outlet Greenwald co-founded and later resigned from, revealed last week that US federal agencies and major US Big Tech companies have worked hand-in-hand to suppress what Washington considers to be “disinformation,” including the factually true story of the Hunter Biden laptop.
Greenwald left The Intercept in October 2020 due to his refusal to print his analysis of the Big Tech and media censorship of the laptop story in its entirety. He has since partnered with Rumble and is in the process of launching a talk show on the platform, which he said “has no desire to be anything other than a content-neutral free speech platform.”
France, like other EU countries, banned Russian government-funded news outlets, including RT, after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine. Major platforms such as Facebook and Twitter enforce the ban by preventing EU citizens from accessing content from these sources.
Musk said last week after his acquisition of Twitter that “the bird is released” but EU leaders appeared to pour cold water on the notion. “In Europe, the bird will fly according to our rules”, Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, said.
RT
