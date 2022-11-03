News
Atlantic Eagles football team ‘soaring’ at the right time
In the grand scheme of things, Atlantic High School sophomore quarterback Lincoln Graf said two early season losses to Palm Beach Gardens (39-38) in overtime and then to North Miami Beach (30-28) proved beneficial to the football team.
The Eagles (6-3) stumbled out of the gate at 1-2 and have since gained momentum with the playoffs around the corner. The school has won five of its past six games, including three in a row since a 27-14 setback against Pahokee.
Graf has literally had a big hand in it, as he has passed for 1,560 yards and 21 touchdowns. He threw for 121 yards and four scores in Atlantic’s most recent win, a 43-0 victory over Glades Central.
The Eagles’ defense also played a part in forcing three turnovers and held the Raiders (2-7) to just 53 yards of offense. Atlantic improved to 4-1 in the series between the two teams with a third straight win since Glades Central’s only victory, a 14-13 victory in 2016.
“Those two losses showed us, our capability — what our ceiling and what our bottom would be,” Graf said. “We showed that we could lose games if we didn’t play the way we are supposed to. We saw what the bottom is, and now we are starting to see what the top is.
“I would rather roll in the playoffs than early in the season,” he added. “I don’t really feel any pressure. The reps I got last year really got all of the nerves out of me. Now I really get to focus on games. Our potential is limitless, and potential is nothing if you don’t do anything with it.”
In the win over Glades Central, Graf connected on a 29-yard TD to junior Oneil Shearer and then hit senior Mi’Kel Hendrix for a 5-yard score to give the Eagles a 14-0 first-quarter lead. The Eagles made it 22-0 on a 38-yard scoring run by junior Da’marion Alberic with 11:23 left in the first half.
Graf extended the lead to 29-0 on a 6-yard scoring toss to Shearer with 10:14 left in the third quarter that capped a 60-yard drive to open the second half. The big play in the drive was a 41-yard carry by Alberic on the first offensive play. Alberic finished the game with 10 carries for 120 yards and a score.
“It’s very helpful having a quarterback like Lincoln,” Alberic said. “It just shows we can score in different ways.
“I think we also needed those two early-season losses,” he continued. “It really helped to build team chemistry, and the team is better now because of it.”
Graf hit senior Martay McClendon on a 17-yard scoring play, while Eagles’ junior Jovante Pierre-Louis closed out the scoring on a 5-yard TD run with 50 seconds remaining for the final 43-0 margin.
Atlantic coach Jamael Stewart said the team has matured since the beginning of the season.
“We know that we are young, but the kids are athletic,” Stewart said. “They needed to learn the game of football, so we took a look at the way we were practicing, and we were coaching them at their potential, and we went back to the basics — Pop Warner, youth football and make it fun and have our kids play fast. We dumbed down our offensive playbook and our defensive scheme, and our kids now are playing fast. They are basically doing what we want them to do.
“Right now, we are at the tip of the iceberg,” Stewart beamed. “Our train is really catching steam…Lincoln Graf is our conductor. He is running the engine and running the caboose. This kid works, and he studies the game. He is just a good kid all around. A lot of times after losses or after wins, he is the one out here cleaning up the field. I am not surprised at what he is showing, and he hasn’t really hit that peak yet.”
News
Fed raises rates again but hints it could slow down
“In determining the pace of future increases … the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments,” the officials said. of the Fed in their statement after meetings this week.
Inflation has eased only slightly and job growth remains strong, but some sectors of the economy are already showing signs of strain due to Fed policy actions.
Manufacturing barely rose in October, according to a survey by the Institute for Supply Management considered a benchmark indicator. And the housing market has been hammered by the highest mortgage rates in two decades, leading to a rapid decline in home sales and falling prices in some areas.
Still, the Fed said it remained “highly attentive to inflation risks,” the committee said.
Politices
News
Ravens rookie OLB David Ojabo knows he’s close to making NFL debut: ‘We’re getting there, man’
Ravens rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo doesn’t mind waiting.
He didn’t play regularly at Michigan until his third season in Ann Arbor. He fell to the second round of this year’s NFL draft despite having first-round ability. And he wasn’t activated to the Ravens’ 53-man roster until Tuesday, almost midway through a season shaped by the first significant injury of his career.
But after practicing fully Wednesday for the first time since he tore his left Achilles tendon at the Wolverines’ pro day in March, Ojabo feels his return to action is approaching.
“We’re getting there, man,” he said Wednesday, his first session with local reporters since the Ravens drafted him No. 45 overall in April. “I made my first full practice, and I feel good. I already know the playbook, so it’s just a matter of getting my confidence back, getting my footing back. Just pray for me, man. I’ll be out there.”
The Ravens face the New Orleans Saints on Monday, then have a Week 10 bye. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that it was “hard” to assess Ojabo’s availability for “Monday Night Football” because of his lack of practice time, but said it was possible that he could play.
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, a close friend of Ojabo’s since they played together in high school, said Ojabo is “ready.”
“Today, he felt good,” Oweh said. “He was able to plant on [his left leg], and he said he’s ready. So he’s ready to make an impact and show everyone who he is.”
Ojabo said he didn’t know what to expect from his recovery process, which sometimes involved twice-daily sessions with the team’s rehabilitation staff. He followed the lead of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who tore his Achilles in January and also was activated Tuesday.
“That’s, like, my mentor in the building,” Ojabo said. “We spend a whole lot of time together. I just look up to the way he kind of handles his business. He’s very organized from his time to energy, and I just fed off that.”
Ojabo would add even more speed to a pass rush that has broken out in recent weeks. He had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 14 games for Michigan last season and was considered a potential first-round Ravens target before his injury. Ojabo called it a “long journey” to the brink of his NFL debut but said he “can’t be happier.”
“Now that I’m here, I’ve just got to wait my turn, and I’ll wait until the time is right,” he said. “It’s God’s plan, man. Everything’s going to work out.”
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
News
Twitter designates Ukrainian ‘state media’ — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
The platform applied the brand shortly after the Elon Musk acquisition was completed
Fresh out of its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter has begun labeling tweets from state-backed Ukrainian outlets the same way it does with a number of Russian outlets. The tags appeared on accounts like United24.media – a platform set up by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky – from Tuesday.
Twitter began not only labeling all tweets related to Russian state-affiliated media, but reducing their visibility in February, announcing the policy after the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. The platform claimed at the time that it planned to add labels to state-backed media from other countries, which it has been committed to doing since 2020. While some Chinese and Iranian media have been so labelled, French, British and American media have not, although it is listed as high priority.
Musk, a staunch supporter of the Ukrainian government, nevertheless came under fire from kyiv last month when he proposed a peace deal with Moscow that would see Ukraine relinquish all claims to Crimea and commit to neutrality.
At one point, the billionaire was even briefly included in the famous Mirotvorets “kill listafter reports surfaced that he was threatening to cut off the Ukrainian military’s free access to its Starlink satellite internet service if the Pentagon did not cover the cost. The SpaceX CEO has since reassured kyiv that he would not shut down Starlink even if the US government refused to provide funding.
Musk hasn’t been shy about making changes to Twitter, firing four of its top executives – including CEO Parag Agrawal – and liquidating its entire board earlier this week amid reports he was planning to reduce the workforce by up to a quarter. The world’s richest man plans to charge users $8 to receive or keep the coveted blue verification check, which will come with higher search rankings, fewer ads and the ability to post a long video. Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter last week after months of wrangling with company management over the terms of the deal.
RT
News
Robert Saleh on Bills: ‘The most complete football team we will see all season’
Days after the Jets let a game against the Patriots slip away, they will host another divisional rival at MetLife Stadium.
The Bills will come to town this weekend winners of four straight, including a 27-17 victory against the Packers Sunday night.
At 6-1, many consider the Bills the best team in the NFL and the Super Bowl favorites, according to many oddsmakers. The Jets are also 12.5-point underdogs.
“Probably the most complete football team we will see all season,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Offense, defense, special teams, they’re deep.
“They’re littered with Pro Bowlers in all three phases. Very well coached, they play hard, the quarterback [Josh Allen] is outstanding. Their defensive front is very deep and disruptive.”
The success of the Bills starts with Allen, a serious contender to win the 2022 NFL MVP. In seven games, Allen has passed for 2,198 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also been a force with his legs as Allen has rushed for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
During his first two seasons in the league, Allen was inconsistent as he threw for 5,163 yards, 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. However, during the last three seasons, Allen has 11,149 yards, 92 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in 40 games.
The Jets currently have a quarterback in Zach Wilson, who like Allen, has struggled to adapt to the NFL in his first two years. Wilson is coming off a three-interception performance in the 22-17 loss to the Patriots, in which New England converted those turnovers into 10 points.
Wilson has taken a lot of criticism from local and national media this week, especially on social media, as he reverted back to his play as a rookie last Sunday.
“They grew up on social media, so it’s a fabric of their lives,” Saleh said. “As much as you try to ignore it, I think these kids are more equipped than me who didn’t grow up in social media and one person says something and it is like, ‘oh my God.’
“They’re able to compartmentalize it and which is pretty interesting. It’s the way that they grew up. We are not worried about Zach as these kids know the process, they understand what it takes. They know how to block out noise and stay focused.
“Is there a human element of it that he wants to prove he’s a good football player, absolutely, they all have that. But with a guy like Zach that comes in and works his tail off day-in and day-out and trying to figure things out, I think once he figures out his swing, he’s going to be really good.”
Sunday is a critical game for the Jets before their bye next week. The team currently sits fifth in the AFC, as Gang Green has the same record as the sixth-seeded Dolphins and is only up a half game over the seventh-seeded Chargers.
At the trading deadline, the Dolphins improved their team with a couple of moves. Miami acquired edge rusher Bradley Chubb from Denver. They also added running back Jeff Wilson from the 49ers. The Bills also made a splash when they traded for Colts running back Nyheim Hines.
As the first half of the season will end, a win will go a long way in keeping the Jets in playoff contention, especially with the off week and the team playing at the Patriots following the bye.
“Miami did a really nice job, I feel like they’ve done a really nice job with their draft capital,” Saleh said. “Buffalo is already fantastic and they added a little bit more speed.
“It’s a division, in my opinion, that’s got four really, really good football teams and four teams that are capable of making a run. Credit to Miami and Buffalo for adding a little bit more.”
News
ENFORCING THE WILMINGTON CODE – Wilmington News Journal
The following report is submitted by the Wilmington City Code Enforcement Department.
Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are processed with an intake form and an inspection is conducted at the alleged location.
If a complaint is founded, a file is created and an investigation is opened.
Landlords and/or Renters are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them that the complaint has been filed, the nature of the violation(s), and the steps to be taken to resolve the violation(s). ).
The landlord/renter also receives the date the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information or to file an extension.
The cases below are listed by: case number; Date of the case; File address; and Open Violation & Notes
October 17-31 – New cases and violations
#4306, September 10, 2021, 262 N. Mulberry St. — 1717.05(d)- Water heating systems. Added critical violation – sent via personal service.
#4627, Oct 20 678 Bernice Street — Pending violation – bulk pickup warning.
#4628, Oct. 20, 415 Columbus St. — Pending Violation – Pending Eviction.
#4630, Oct. 20, 1111 W. Locust St. — 1720.02(a)(b)- litter, 1709.02(a)- remediation. New violations – first notice sent.
#4633, Oct 21, 292 N. Spring St. — Pending violation – leaf warning.
#4634, October 21, 671 N. South St. — Pending violation – sheet warning.
#4635, Oct. 21, 170 N. Wall St. — 1143.02- outdoor storage, 1729.02(a)(b)- litter, 1709.02(a)- remediation, 1308.01(l)- public nuisance. First notice sent.
#4567, August 25, 100 Sparta Ave. — 1709.03(n)- windows, 1709.04(c)- interior surfaces, 1709.04(g)- interior doors. New violations – first notice sent.
#4394, March 22, Wall Street – Violation in progress – new complaint.
#4105, Jan. 12, 118 E. Truesdell St. — 709.04(c)-Interior Surfaces, 1721.04(c)-ELEC System Hazards, 1721.05(a)-ELEC Installation, 1725.03(a)-Fire Safety: Accumulation, 1701.08 (a)(1)- general: unsafe structure, 1701.08(a)(3)- general: structure unfit for human occupancy, 1717.06(b)- plumbing – maintenance, 1701.08(b) – closure of vacant structure , 1709.05(a))- extermination: infestation, 1717.04(c)- plumbing system hazards, 1709.03(p)- gen prop main- doors, 925.09. – rubbish must be placed quickly in containers. New Violations: Critical Violation Notice sent.
#4637, October 21, 1057 W. Locust St. — Pending violations – sheet warning.
#4638, October 24, 231 Thorne Ave. — 1709.03(n)- windows, 1709.03(b)- protective treatment, 1729.02(a)(b)- trash. First notice sent.
#4639, October 24, 100 Hale St. — Pending Violations – Notification HUD.
#4640, Oct. 26, 211 Grant St. — Violations in progress – eviction in progress.
#4641, Oct. 26, 318 N. Spring St. — 1143.02- outdoor storage, 925.12- bulk pick-up, 351.03(a)(4)- parking lot (fire hydrant). First notice sent.
#2814, August 24, 2018, 606 Silverado Dr. – 1308.01(i) – public nuisance – unsecured vacant, 1701.08(a)(1) – general – unsafe structure. New violations – establishment of an insider critical board.
#4641, Oct 27, 1151 Brownberry Dr. — Pending Violations – Notification HUD.
#4643, Oct. 31, 185 W. Sugartree St. — Ongoing violations.
October — Closed Cases
#4611, Oct. 5, Cross Creek Drive — 1729.01(a)- weed and grass removal. Case closed – resolved by owner.
#4613, Oct. 5, 77 Randolph St. — 357.02(a)- RV parking and storage, 357.02(a)- RV parking and storage. Case closed – Resolved by owner.
#4615, Oct. 6, 217 S. Walnut St. — 1143.02- outdoor storage, 1729.02(a)(b)- litter 1709.02(a)- sanitation. Case closed – resolved by owner.
#4591, September 22, 465 Belmont Ave. – 925.17 – dumping case closed. Solved by owner.
#4617, Oct. 6, 152 Kentucky Ave. – Case closed – dismissed.
#2981, January 4, 2019, 405 S. Wall St. — Case closed – resolved by demolition.
#4499, June 2, 640 Cross Creek Cir. — 1729.01(a). Removal of weeds and grass. Seasonal breach closure.
#4514, June 14, 841 Ohio Ave. — Case dismissed – dismissed.
#4618, Oct. 6, 209 Doan St. — 1709.02(a)-remediation. Case closed – resolved by owner.
#4608, Oct. 5, 1190 Brownberry Dr. — Case closed – dismissed.
#4510, Oct. 13, 1155 Peggy Ln — File closed – complaint unfounded.
#4572, September 1, 2751 Progress Way – 1729.01(a) – weed and grass removal. Seasonal breach closure.
#4436, April 26, 385 Doan St. — 1729.01(a)- weed and grass removal. Seasonal breach closure.
#4489, April 19 Nelson Ave – 1729.01(a) – weed and grass removal. Seasonal breach closure.
#4625, Oct. 14, 1052 W. Locust St. — Case closed – dismissed.
#4553, Aug 4, 61 Reba Dr. Apt. D — 1709.03(f)-exterior walls, 1709.03(b)-protective treatment, 1709.04(c)-interior surfaces. Case closed – resolved by owner.
#4502, June 2, 558 Cross Creek Cir. — 1709.01(c)- vacant land, 1729.02(a)(b)- trash. Case closed – resolved by owner.
#4578, Sept. 7, 482 N. South St. — 1709.03(m)- handrails and guards, 1709.03(g)- roofs and drainage, 1143.02- outdoor storage. Case closed – resolved by owner.
#4621, October 11, 577 Raleigh Pl. — Case closed – dismissed.
#4629, August 15, 445 S. Mulberry St. — File closed – complaint unfounded.
#4622, Oct. 11, 145 Lorish Ave. — Case closed – complaint unfounded.
#4623, Oct. 11, 610 N. Spring St. — 1729.02(a)(b)-waste, 1709.02(a)-remediation, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- motor vehicle bans. File closed – resolved by the tenants.
#4636, Oct. 21, 466 N. Walnut St. — Case closed – complaint unfounded.
#4626, Oct. 18, 785 W. Main St. — Case closed – resolved by tenant.
#4095, January 7, 2921, 808 Center St. — 1709.03(g)- roofs and drainage. Case closed – resolved by owner.
#4619, Oct 7, Lynne Lane – 1729.01(a) – weed and grass removal. Seasonal breach closure.
How to report
Potential violations – within Wilmington city limits only – may be submitted via email to [email protected]by phone at 937-382-6905, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/ or by texting “hello” at 937-884-1588.
Delaware
News
Girls state soccer semifinal: Mahtomedi 2, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
The drive for five is still alive for Mahtomedi. Easily one of the more dominant girls’ soccer programs in recent years, the Zephyrs will once again be in the Class 2A title game.
Aynslea Ulschmid and Anabel Hillstrom scored goals and Mahtomedi beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 2-0, Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was a rematch of last year’s championship game the Zephyrs won 3-1. This time, they’ll play either Holy Angels or Mankato East at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Bank.
Mahtomedi won consecutive Class A titles from 2017-19 and the 2020 tournament was canceled.
“I wouldn’t say we feel pressure, but I do think we’re very aware that we have a target on our back,” Zephyrs senior Lily Lindquist said. “People want to beat us and people are going to give us their best game. I think that drives us to try and play with perfection every game.”
Her coach, Dave Wald, doesn’t like to look at the big picture. He’d rather admire each team’s performance individually.
“Each year is a special year. Each year is different because kids come and go,” he said. “Each group you get is special and different and it’s a different journey.”
Entering play, the Zephyrs (18-2-0) had scored at least four goals in eight straight outings since Oct. 1, outscoring their opponents 55-3. This time, they took a 1-0 lead late in the first half on a controversial goal.
Off the corner kick, a header by Katelyn Beulke was stopped but not controlled by Red Knights goaltender Clara Luger. Ulschmid raced in near the goal line and poked the ball over as she collided with Luger.
Luger and the Red Knights wanted interference called, but the officials, after a short discussion, confirmed the goal.
“Going the whole half without letting them get a goal and giving up one with about two minutes left would crush a lot of people because you worked so hard the whole half and to let them get one stupid goal at the end,” Benilde-St. Margaret’s defender Abby Garvin said. “But we just kept our heads up and just kept pushing hard to keep it a one-goal lead, because a 1-0 lead isn’t a strong lead.”
Conversely, Mahtomedi gladly took the momentum of the game’s first goal.
“It helped us really focus on what we are here to do,” Lindquist said.
Yet Wald was far from comfortable.
“This team sometimes will settle for that, and you hope we don’t drop our level of play. We’ve had some goals at the end of a half and it does seem to take some of the nerves out,” he said.
Wald said sensed the Zephyrs started the second 40 minutes “back on our heels” a bit, but Hillstrom alleviated those concerns 6 minutes into the half. Off a turnover, a center from Beulke that bounced off a Red Knights defender, Hillstrom scored from the top of the box. It was her first goal of the season.
“To have my teammates come and hug me right after, celebrate with me, it’s just the best feeling,” she said.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s (14-5-2) finished with two shots on goal, its first coming with 23 minutes remaining.
