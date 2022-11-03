News
Award-Winning Boxer Shakur Stevenson Was Standing A Step To Takeoff Before His Tragic Murder
25year-old former world champion Shakur Stevenson, a friend to the Migos trio was standing fingerbreadth to Takeoff the rapper's tragic death. The game was supposed to be a fun night but some rascals have different plans. With Shakur Stevenson standing soo close to Takeoff, it could have been him. In the worst scenario both of…
Joe Flacco disappointed with demotion to third-string QB
Before Sunday’s game against the Patriots, the Jets listed Mike White as the team’s backup quarterback.
That’s significant because Joe Flacco, who had started the three games this season when Zach Wilson was injured, was inactive. Later that day, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that White would be Gang Green’s backup quarterback moving forward.
“Obviously, you’re disappointed you’re not going to be in it and as much of a part of it,” Flacco said. “Decisions like this are made every day.
“I’m just trying to be part of the team, be a good teammate and keep my head in it and prepare as much as usual and just have fun playing football and see what happens.”
Flacco’s role will remain the same throughout the week as he will help the Jets with game planning and preparing for every opponent. But he won’t play in games barring an injury to Wilson or White.
In the three games he started for Wilson, Flacco passed for 901 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions as the Jets went 1-2 in his starts. In the final year of his contract with the Jets, they want to see if White could potentially be their backup quarterback of the future. Being elevated to the backup will also give White more opportunity to get practice reps, something that third-string quarterbacks rarely get.
White played in four games last season after Wilson injured his PCL and was out for four weeks. He passed for 953 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.
“I’m trying not to make too much of it,” White said. “Never ride the roller coaster, never get too high or too low.
“It was cool, but business as usual coming in. My process didn’t change, my day-to-day routine didn’t change and I’m trying not to make anything out of the unordinary.”
INJURY REPORT
Jets wide receiver Corey Davis did not practice on Wednesday as he is still dealing with a knee injury he suffered during the Jets’ victory against the Broncos on Oct. 23. Saleh says Davis will be day-to-day.
Tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip), left guard Nate Herbig (hand), and tight end C. J. Uzomah (shoulder) were all limited.
Defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who has missed the last three weeks because of an ankle injury, is expected to be active for the Bills game.
‘Emily Post’s Etiquette’ Guide Gets Modern Update With Centennial Edition
The Emily Post Institute has updated its longstanding etiquette guide to help people navigate social dilemmas.
Readers can find “Emily Post’s Etiquette: The Centennial Edition” in bookstores across the country.
The guide was updated by the descendants of Emily Post, Lizzie Post and Daniel Post Senning. This is the 20th edition of the forthcoming book, according to The Emily Post Institute.
FLORIDA-BASED ETIQUETTE EXPERT REVEALS 40 GREAT TIPS FOR A BETTER LIFE
Post was an American author and socialite who wrote her first etiquette guide under the title “Best Society.”
The first edition was published in 1922 and later editions were renamed “Emily Post’s Etiquette”.
Post founded the Emily Post Institute in 1946 alongside her son Ned, and the couple ran the etiquette advisory school together, according to the institute’s website.
Today, the institute is run by Post’s surviving family, including Lizzie, Post’s great-great-granddaughter and Institute co-chair Emily Post, and Daniel, great-great-granddaughter son of Post and spokesperson for the Emily Post Institute.
8 things never to do at brunch
“I especially think it’s really easy to paint etiquette and mannerisms as tools of elitism, tools of secrecy, tools of exclusion,” Lizzie told The Associated Press.
“When used in this way, and they certainly can be, they are effectively useless,” Lizzie continued. “But when we use etiquette and good manners as a tool for self-reflection and awareness of others, I think we’re really going to have a chance to make the world a better place.”
The Centenary Edition of the Postal Etiquette Guide has been updated to meet the diverse social challenges of the 21st century.
A preview published by Penguin Random House says the new guide offers tips on how to navigate titles and pronouns, handling personal and professional communications, tipping for carpools and on-screen kiosks, and managing video meetings, home security and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
ARE YOUR TABLE MANNERS PERFECT? LABEL EXPERT CALLS FOR 12 STICKY HABITS
The guide also covers the classic dilemmas of etiquette, including table manners, organizing events, writing invitations, gifts, greetings, thank-you cards, and expressing condolences or condolences. sympathy after a tragedy.
Post was born in October 1872 in Baltimore, Maryland, and was the daughter of famed architect Bruce Price, according to the Emily Post Institute.
She is said to have become a prominent woman in New York society in the early 1900s and was first a fiction writer before moving on to her famous etiquette guide.
Post died at her New York home on September 25, 1960, at the age of 87, according to encyclopedia.com.
NBA & NFL Stars Mourn Takeoff With Heart-rending Tweets While Jake Paul Urges Youths To Pick Up Fist Fights Instead Of Guns
Year in and year out, rappers get shot, and we all pour out our hearts on how devastating the incident is. Before we could recover from that trauma, another rapper gets murdered over the silliest instance. And it is recurring right in our faces. Today, it is Migos rapper Takeoff's tragic demise. The sad incidents…
Atlantic Eagles football team ‘soaring’ at the right time
In the grand scheme of things, Atlantic High School sophomore quarterback Lincoln Graf said two early season losses to Palm Beach Gardens (39-38) in overtime and then to North Miami Beach (30-28) proved beneficial to the football team.
The Eagles (6-3) stumbled out of the gate at 1-2 and have since gained momentum with the playoffs around the corner. The school has won five of its past six games, including three in a row since a 27-14 setback against Pahokee.
Graf has literally had a big hand in it, as he has passed for 1,560 yards and 21 touchdowns. He threw for 121 yards and four scores in Atlantic’s most recent win, a 43-0 victory over Glades Central.
The Eagles’ defense also played a part in forcing three turnovers and held the Raiders (2-7) to just 53 yards of offense. Atlantic improved to 4-1 in the series between the two teams with a third straight win since Glades Central’s only victory, a 14-13 victory in 2016.
“Those two losses showed us, our capability — what our ceiling and what our bottom would be,” Graf said. “We showed that we could lose games if we didn’t play the way we are supposed to. We saw what the bottom is, and now we are starting to see what the top is.
“I would rather roll in the playoffs than early in the season,” he added. “I don’t really feel any pressure. The reps I got last year really got all of the nerves out of me. Now I really get to focus on games. Our potential is limitless, and potential is nothing if you don’t do anything with it.”
In the win over Glades Central, Graf connected on a 29-yard TD to junior Oneil Shearer and then hit senior Mi’Kel Hendrix for a 5-yard score to give the Eagles a 14-0 first-quarter lead. The Eagles made it 22-0 on a 38-yard scoring run by junior Da’marion Alberic with 11:23 left in the first half.
Graf extended the lead to 29-0 on a 6-yard scoring toss to Shearer with 10:14 left in the third quarter that capped a 60-yard drive to open the second half. The big play in the drive was a 41-yard carry by Alberic on the first offensive play. Alberic finished the game with 10 carries for 120 yards and a score.
“It’s very helpful having a quarterback like Lincoln,” Alberic said. “It just shows we can score in different ways.
“I think we also needed those two early-season losses,” he continued. “It really helped to build team chemistry, and the team is better now because of it.”
Graf hit senior Martay McClendon on a 17-yard scoring play, while Eagles’ junior Jovante Pierre-Louis closed out the scoring on a 5-yard TD run with 50 seconds remaining for the final 43-0 margin.
Atlantic coach Jamael Stewart said the team has matured since the beginning of the season.
“We know that we are young, but the kids are athletic,” Stewart said. “They needed to learn the game of football, so we took a look at the way we were practicing, and we were coaching them at their potential, and we went back to the basics — Pop Warner, youth football and make it fun and have our kids play fast. We dumbed down our offensive playbook and our defensive scheme, and our kids now are playing fast. They are basically doing what we want them to do.
“Right now, we are at the tip of the iceberg,” Stewart beamed. “Our train is really catching steam…Lincoln Graf is our conductor. He is running the engine and running the caboose. This kid works, and he studies the game. He is just a good kid all around. A lot of times after losses or after wins, he is the one out here cleaning up the field. I am not surprised at what he is showing, and he hasn’t really hit that peak yet.”
Fed raises rates again but hints it could slow down
“In determining the pace of future increases … the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments,” the officials said. of the Fed in their statement after meetings this week.
Inflation has eased only slightly and job growth remains strong, but some sectors of the economy are already showing signs of strain due to Fed policy actions.
Manufacturing barely rose in October, according to a survey by the Institute for Supply Management considered a benchmark indicator. And the housing market has been hammered by the highest mortgage rates in two decades, leading to a rapid decline in home sales and falling prices in some areas.
Still, the Fed said it remained “highly attentive to inflation risks,” the committee said.
Ravens rookie OLB David Ojabo knows he’s close to making NFL debut: ‘We’re getting there, man’
Ravens rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo doesn’t mind waiting.
He didn’t play regularly at Michigan until his third season in Ann Arbor. He fell to the second round of this year’s NFL draft despite having first-round ability. And he wasn’t activated to the Ravens’ 53-man roster until Tuesday, almost midway through a season shaped by the first significant injury of his career.
But after practicing fully Wednesday for the first time since he tore his left Achilles tendon at the Wolverines’ pro day in March, Ojabo feels his return to action is approaching.
“We’re getting there, man,” he said Wednesday, his first session with local reporters since the Ravens drafted him No. 45 overall in April. “I made my first full practice, and I feel good. I already know the playbook, so it’s just a matter of getting my confidence back, getting my footing back. Just pray for me, man. I’ll be out there.”
The Ravens face the New Orleans Saints on Monday, then have a Week 10 bye. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that it was “hard” to assess Ojabo’s availability for “Monday Night Football” because of his lack of practice time, but said it was possible that he could play.
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, a close friend of Ojabo’s since they played together in high school, said Ojabo is “ready.”
“Today, he felt good,” Oweh said. “He was able to plant on [his left leg], and he said he’s ready. So he’s ready to make an impact and show everyone who he is.”
Ojabo said he didn’t know what to expect from his recovery process, which sometimes involved twice-daily sessions with the team’s rehabilitation staff. He followed the lead of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who tore his Achilles in January and also was activated Tuesday.
“That’s, like, my mentor in the building,” Ojabo said. “We spend a whole lot of time together. I just look up to the way he kind of handles his business. He’s very organized from his time to energy, and I just fed off that.”
Ojabo would add even more speed to a pass rush that has broken out in recent weeks. He had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 14 games for Michigan last season and was considered a potential first-round Ravens target before his injury. Ojabo called it a “long journey” to the brink of his NFL debut but said he “can’t be happier.”
“Now that I’m here, I’ve just got to wait my turn, and I’ll wait until the time is right,” he said. “It’s God’s plan, man. Everything’s going to work out.”
