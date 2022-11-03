Biden warns ‘MAGA Republicans’ are on ‘path to chaos’ in next week’s election

President Biden delivered his closing campaign address to voters for next week’s midterm elections on Wednesday, warning that “dark forces” within the Republican Party are trying to subvert democracy.

Speaking from Union Station, which stands in the shadow of the US Capitol, Mr Biden said the threat of a January 6-style insurgency was simmering within the GOP and stoked by candidates allied to the former President Donald Trump.

He said these “MAGA Republicans” – who he said were a minority in the GOP – were on “the path to chaos” that posed a serious threat to American democracy.

The president called on Americans to vote in next week’s election, saying it was essential to preserve democracy. He warned against Holocaust deniers appearing on the ballot, saying ‘it’s damaging, it’s corrosive and it’s destructive’.

“This is no ordinary year,” Mr Biden said. “In a typical year, we are not often faced with the question of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy or endanger it. But we are this year.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called Mr Biden’s speech “desperate and dishonest”.

“Joe Biden promised unity but instead demonized and smeared Americans while making life more expensive for everyone. While Republicans remain focused on the issues that matter most to voters, Biden and Democrats are struggling in the past few days because they have lost touch with the concerns of families struggling to cope,” she said in a statement.

The location of the president’s speech was chosen to remind voters of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building in an attempt to prevent certification of Trump’s election victory. Mr. Biden in 2020.

Mr Biden kicked off his speech by drawing a direct line between the Jan. 6 riot and last week’s violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat of California. The invasion of Pelosis’ home in San Francisco and the assault on Mr. Pelosi with a hammer resulted in serious injuries, including a fractured skull.

The president said the former Mr Trump and his allies’ endless denial of the 2020 national election results fueled the attack.

“The big lie that the 2020 election was stolen – it’s a lie that has fueled the dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years,” Biden said. .

The remarks were part of a political event hosted by the Democratic National Committee and not an official White House speech. It echoed many of the same points Mr Biden has been making for weeks, beginning with his prime-time speech in Philadelphia where he railed against “MAGA Republicans”.

He repeated many of the same themes during a Tuesday speech in Florida and Wednesday’s speech in Washington.

Mr Biden has repeatedly warned of the threat posed by election deniers and extremists ahead of the midterm elections, but that message has failed to resonate with American voters.

Republicans are surging in the final days of the election season as inflation, the economy and crime have become voters’ most dominant concerns. Republicans are widely expected to regain control of the House and possibly the Senate on Nov. 8.

“Scaremonger and scaremongering tactics don’t work,” said Jimmy Keady, a Republican strategist. “Voters are tired of the economy, crime and open borders and I don’t think anything Biden does in the next six days will matter.”

Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf agreed that Mr Biden portraying himself and his party as protectors of democracy did not resonate with voters.

“Biden is talking about it because it takes him away from the issues the nation is facing right now, which is the cost of gas, the cost of food, and the feeling that things are out of control. Talking about these issues reminds people that this situation happened under his presidency when he had the most power to mitigate it,” he said.

A New York Times-Siena College poll released last month found that American voters overwhelmingly (71%) agree that democracy is under threat, but only a few ranked it as a major problem for this election. The poll showed it to be voters’ third biggest concern after inflation and the economy. Only 7% of voters ranked it as a major issue for this election cycle.