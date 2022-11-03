Connect with us

Blockchain

Binance’s BNB Coin Holds Gains When Majority Cryptos Decrease

Bnbusd
Binance’s BNB token has struggled to keep gains amidst a bearish-looking crypto market. The 4th largest crypto by market cap has kept over 15% profit in the last 7 days. This comes when other top tokens, including Bitcoin, struggle to trade in the green zone.

As of writing, BNB has also recorded quite a fair amount of gains against Bitcoin and Ethereum. Specifically, the token has garnered around 5.02% over BTC and 5.71% over Ethereum. The coin is also on its way to retouching its 24-hour high of $340 as it trades at $336, press time.

BNB has all the ingredients to start a bullish run this November. The 7-day surge resulted from Binance’s involvement in the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk. CZ, the founder of Binance, has now hinted at BNB as a payment method on the social media platform.

Binance Launches Blue Bird Index, Potentially Hinting At Twitter Payment Options

On November 2nd, a blog post announced that Binance Futures would begin trading USDS-M Binance Bluebird Index perpetual contracts (BLUEBIRDUSDT Perpetual Contracts). Binance intends to provide leverage of up to 25x on perpetual contracts. The new price index monitors BNB, DOGE, and MASK. Binance generates the index using weighted averages of the component tokens’ real-time values on the Binance Spot, denominated in USDT.

Miles Deutscher, a crypto expert, wonders if Binance CEO “CZ” hinted at the crypto assets that could be used to pay on Twitter. If Elon Musk implements Dogecoin as a payment option on Twitter, then Binance may look at adding BNB support there. He said,

CZ invests $500m to help Elon Musk buy Twitter. Then Binance launches a “Bluebird Index” comprising of BNB, DOGE, and MASK. Is CZ hinting at these assets being used for Twitter payments (blue bird)?

When asked about just supporting one cryptocurrency on Twitter, Binance CEO “CZ” said it wasn’t a good idea in yesterday’s AMA. Besides DOGE and BNB, CZ believes Elon Musk could endorse other cryptocurrencies on Twitter. More than that, he thinks Musk is studying Twitter following the purchase. It’s also possible that Twitter’s support for cryptocurrencies as payment may be rolled out gradually.

Binance’s BNB coin is currently trading at $336. | Source: BNBUSD price chart from TradingView.com

BNB Making Bullish Moves

The price of BNB has remained bullish since June. However, it broke down in September after being rejected by the crucial resistance level of $332. For the past six months, this price threshold has remained unbroken—until this October. 

Last week’s last-minute crypto market surge pushed the token past the resistance before settling at today’s price of $325. Investors could sell their shares if the price exceeds $332 again since the multi-month breakthrough would form a new local top.

BNB might find it challenging to advance higher if it encounters resistance in the $335 to $357 zone. If the alternative currency fails to break through, it will likely drop to a level of support, around $299. And with any additional decline, BNB would be forced to retest $259, a crucial support level. Scalpers can make a few dollars here. However, long-term investors should sit tight until the resistance level is broken.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

These Key Factors Might Push Ethereum To Outplay Bitcoin

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 3, 2022

By

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the entire crypto market is often prone to price fluctuations. That’s why crypto investors must carefully monitor the market movement to avoid huge losses when prices are low. The crypto bear market could also be a time for long-term investors to leverage low prices and purchase assets which they can sell during bull runs.

However, the past months’ losses have been nearly unbearable for investors as factors such as interest rate hikes and inflations escalated the issues. Nevertheless, the crypto market has recorded some relief in the past week as some assets saw massive price rallies.

Among the assets that performed well is Ethereum, having seen over 9% gains in the past seven days. Ethereum’s performance brought the total crypto market capitalization back to the $1 trillion mark.

Three Factors Driving Ethereum Performance

The rally started on October 25, with Ether gaining 17%, while BTC only managed to add 6% over the same time. Some analytics explained why Ethereum had such an outstanding performance over Bitcoin.

Grayscale, an institutional assets manager, said Ethereum’s supply level after the merge might have influenced the asset’s performance. ETH supply was so much before the merge. But ETH issuance dropped after the merge to approximately 14,000 ETH per day and less than 5 million per year.

Moreover, like BTC miners, Ethereum miners had to sell assets to cover expenses during the long crypto winter. However, the situation has improved after the proof-of-stake transition, minimizing the selling pressure. Grayscale November report revealed that the reduced selling pressure exposed the ETH price to more positive upward movements.

Ultrasound Money reported that Ethereum supply growth is now only 0.09% per year. ETH supply switched to deflationary growth many times in the past weeks. It happened when the network ETH demand increased, leading to the burning of more tokens than produced. Theoretically, ETH’s attractiveness as a long-term asset has increased.

Energy Consumption Rate And Ether Price Outlook VS. Bitcoin

Moreso, Ethereum energy consumption was reduced by 99.9% post-merge, making the asset more environmentally friendly. That has made ETH more appealing to environmental, Social, and governance-conscious institutions.

Digiconomist Ethereum Energy Consumption Index revealed that the energy consumption reduced from 84 TW/h per year to 0.01 TW/h after the merge. The listed factors made Ethereum a better prospect for investors than Bitcoin, reflecting on its recent performance.

Ethereum is currently trading at $1,552. Its price jumped to $1,645 on October 29, the highest since the middle of September. But it did not move higher, and it’s still 67.6% down from its November 2021 all-time high.

Ethereum price soars above $1,500 on the chart l ETHUSDT on Tradibgview.com

ETH gained 24% in the past month but still range-bound like it’s been since May. This number is somewhat better than Bitcoin’s price decline.

Bitcoin dropped more than 70% from its November 2021 all-time high. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $20,300. Its market dominance is now 38.77%, and a total capitalization of $393 billion.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Binance Plans for Bank Acquisition With Over $1B Takeover Deals

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 3, 2022

By

  • Binance is considering purchasing a bank soonly, as per Changpeng Zhao.
  • CZ stated that the exchange is open to minority investments.

Changpeng Zhao, the Binance CEO, has the desire to venture into traditional finance. According to the latest report, the world’s largest trading platform’s founder, CZ, is considering purchasing a bank soon to bridge the gap between TradFi and cryptocurrency. For this, the exchange may invest more than $1 billion in acquisition deals this year, as Bloomberg reported. 

At the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, CZ stated:

There are people who hold certain types of local licenses, traditional banking, payment-service providers, even banks. We’re looking at those things, We want to be the bridge between crypto and the traditional, financial world.

Binance to Debut on TradFi 

The Binance CEO expressed that the exchange is open to minority investments or a full acquisition. He further stated that investing in banks is a wise move for Binance. Because, when the exchange collaborates with a bank, it frequently attracts a large number of new users, raising the bank’s value.

Zhao added:

What we have found is when banks work with us, we drive so many users to them, so the bank’s valuation goes up exponentially, like why don’t we just invest in them as well, so that we capture some of the equity upside.

Moreover, Binance has already invested in around 67 projects in 2022. The platform is focusing more to engage in various sectors such as gaming, e-commerce, DeFi, NFT, and Metaverse. However, the exchange’s new move towards traditional finance will likely provide more benefits to the users. Additionally, CZ announced that Binance endorsed a $500 million investment in Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover deal last week. 

Blockchain

Polygon Backed NFTs Will Soon Be Minted and Sold on Instagram

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 3, 2022

By

