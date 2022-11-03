News
Can you hear the difference? Adele reveals how to pronounce her name correctly
Adele shared how her name is actually pronounced.
During a recent “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A session, the singer noted that one of the women who asked her about songwriting “said my name perfectly!”
Turns out a lot of people said “Uh-dell” and she pronounces it “Uh-dale.”
Duly noted.
The event celebrated the new music video for his song “I Drink Wine”. Her “Weekends with Adele” residency in Las Vegas begins November 18.
Adele previously postponed her January residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which didn’t go over well with some of her fans.
She has since said that “it was by far the worst moment of my career”.
The singer refused to go ahead at the time, she said, because the planned concerts did not feel authentic to her.
“There just wasn’t a soul to it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy,” Adele told the magazine. She. “And maybe I tried too hard to give him those things in such a controlled environment.”
His latest album, “30”, was released in November 2021.
ABC7
News
Gophers men’s basketball pulls away for a 71-55 win over Division III program St. Olaf
In a throwback to ex-coach Clem Haskins’ era, the Gophers men’s basketball team wore maroon shorts Wednesday with “play hard” printed in gold on the posterior.
And then Minnesota was knocked on its backside early in an exhibition game against St. Olaf at Williams Arena.
Without their two best players and another potential starter, the Gophers trailed 13-7 after five minutes and were tied at 31 at halftime before pulling away late for a 71-55 win over a Division III program from Northfield, Minn.
St. Olaf coached Dan Kosmoski, a former Gophers player and U assistant coach from 1985-94, was the inspiration for the shorts, akin to the ones given to kids who attended the Gophers’ youth basketball camps roughly 30 years ago.
“(Kos) did a great job with those camps and that was his M.O. — the ‘play hard’ shorts — so it was a respect to him and it was another way to teach our guys the history of the program and Minnesota basketball,” head coach Ben Johnson said.
The Gophers were without three key players, with Dawson Garcia (muscle strain) and Braeden Carrington (ankle) scratched from the lineup Wednesday. They joined top scorer Jamison Battle, who had foot surgery last week.
Garcia and Carrington are considered day-to-day, the U said. Johnson said it was more his decision that they sit out. Battle is viewed as more week-to-week and probably will not play in the season opener against Western Michigan at The Barn on Monday.
With a shorthanded roster, Minnesota started Ta’Lon Cooper, Jaden Henley, Will Ramberg, Pharrell Payne and Trenton Thompson. All nine healthy players took the court; seven played at least 23 minutes. Henley, Cooper, Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph each scored in double figures for Minnesota.
Ola-Joseph was the bright spot in the first half with 12 points. On consecutive possessions, the 6-foot-7 wing hit a runner in the lane and a 3-pointer. The back-to-back buckets gave Minnesota its biggest lead of the half at 31-26, but the Oles came back to tie it at intermission.
With five scholarship freshman, Johnson was OK with his team getting in a tough spot.
“That was a scenario that I’m glad happened because that is going to be us for a while,” he said. “Especially in this nonconfernece until guys get minutes under their belt and it’s playing through the nerves. It’s understanding that I don’t care if you are playing Division I, Division II, Division III, if you are not sound, you can get beat. … I like that we kind of got punched in the face. I want to see what we got and how we are built with.”
The Oles have 12 of 15 nonscholarship players from the state of Minnesota and received a team-high 14 points from Kobe Kirk, of North Oaks and Mounds View High School. The veteran team, with nine upperclassmen, stayed in the game with 44 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Cooper, a Morehead State transfer, made a 3-pointer to open up a 44-35 lead in the second half and then looked toward the Oles fans section, which had been loud in the first half. While they had reason to cheer on the underdogs after that shot, too, Cooper revealed a side of himself in his first game in Minnesota.
“It’s a competitor,” Cooper said. “If they tallkin’, I’m gonna talk back.”
Before the game, Johnson said he received a text message from Ryan Iversen, a star athlete from Eden Prairie who played at Delaware in the early 2000s. They talked about those niche shorts.
“It just reemphasized to me that, at least for my generation, that was significant,” Johnson said. “It’s to teach these guys the history of our program and show once you’re a Gopher, you’re always a Gopher and we appreciate what (Kosmoski) did.”
News
Hassan and Bolduc meet for final debate in key US Senate race
CONCORD, NH — U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan on Wednesday accused her Republican opponent of shifting his stance to hide his extremism, while Don Bolduc accused the incumbent Democrat of being intent on dodging questions.
In their third and final debate before next Tuesday’s election, Hassan repeatedly framed Bolduc as an extremist, rushing over his past statements on abortion, voter fraud and other issues.
Bolduc, a retired army general, has spent months promoting Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, but after winning the Republican primary in September he said he was not stolen, then more recently said he was unsure. And during a debate last week, he raised unsubstantiated claims about buses full of voters voting illegally in New Hampshire, which Trump himself mentioned when endorsing Bolduc on Monday.
Asked to explain Wednesday why his position keeps changing, Bolduc insisted that was not the case.
“I said September 14, it was not stolen. That’s it. I don’t talk about it anymore,” he said. “We have to move forward. Elections are about the future, and if we leave the future in the hands of Senator Hassan, we are going to be in big trouble.
When asked what she thought of his response, Hassan called him “the most extreme candidate for the U.S. Senate that New Hampshire has seen in modern history.”
“He keeps trying to hide this from the Granite Staters,” said Hassan, a former governor seeking a second term in Washington. “He spent over a year in New Hampshire fueling the big lie…and former President Trump just confirmed he’s a Holocaust denier this week.”
This prompted a sarcastic response from Bolduc, who thanked the WMUR-TV moderator for “giving her a softball because she can’t hit a fastball.” He did not object, however, earlier when he was also asked to comment on one of Hassan’s responses.
Throughout the debate, Bolduc accused Hassan of not answering questions and instead giving “Washington, DC, career politician, non-answers.”
“That’s what she’s going to do here, all night long,” he said after Hassan was asked if overspending by the federal government had led to inflation. She acknowledged the hardships inflation has inflicted and described her work on the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law last year and the $280 billion package to create more jobs from high technology by stimulating the semiconductor industry and scientific research.
In turn to talk about government spending and inflation, Bolduc said he would have voted against COVID-19 relief bills in Washington and the best way to reduce inflation would be to reverse policies. “disastrous” energy from the Biden administration that Hassan supports.
“Everything she does causes more infrastructure, more government, more money, more pain and hardship for Americans,” he said.
On abortion, Bolduc is again confronted with his past statements. While he now says he opposes a national abortion ban, in the past he has said he would never oppose anti-abortion legislation (“I won’t vote against pro -life”).
“I will not vote for any federal abortion legislation,” he said. “I believe in state rights and state law. And that’s the end of the discussion.
But Hassan argued that he could not be trusted given his conflicting statements.
“He’s a yes for a national abortion ban and he’s trying to hide it,” she said.
When asked to name a world leader they admire, Bolduc did not respond, declining to name one, while Hassan cited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But they found a brief moment of common ground when asked about their favorite menu item at a popular Manchester restaurant. Bolduc said he likes ordering pancakes. “Sounds good to me,” Hassan said.
News
Knicks blow 23-point lead, lose first home game against Hawks
Trae Young didn’t even have to deliver the punishment to the Knicks. Most of it was self-inflected. The rest arrived courtesy of Dejounte Murray.
In its worst performance of this young season, by far, Tom Thibodeau’s squad upchucked a 23-point lead Wednesday and was pummeled by the Hawks, 112-99, for a third consecutive defeat.
It was ugly.
Julius Randle was back to last season’s misery, missing eight of his 12 shots with four turnovers and just two assists in 30 minutes. But it’d be unfair to single out Randle since the entire the roster was uninspiring and underwhelming.
The Knicks (3-4) had 17 turnovers, almost double Atlanta’s total. They shot a miserable 41%. There was no silver lining.
Murray, who was available for the Knicks this summer in the trade market before heading to Atlanta, toyed with the Knicks backcourt while producing 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting with nine assists. It was the second straight game the Knicks were killed by a player they could’ve traded for in the summer (Donovan Mitchell did the honors first on Saturday).
Young, the No. 1 enemy at MSG these days, only logged 28 minutes because he suffered an eye contusion in the third quarter, the consequence of getting raked in the face by Randle. Young returned with glasses in the fourth quarter and finished with 17 points and seven assists.
The vitriol toward Young was more subdued than his previous two appearances at MSG, where “F—k Trae Young” chants served as the soundtrack.
“You guys still talking about that?” said Hawks coach Nate McMillan, whose team improved to 5-3. “Of course he gets excited. I haven’t talked to him about this. Trae feeds off of that. He’s a big moment player. You come to the Garden it’s a big moment, it’s a big place to play. All the good players in the league look forward to coming here and playing and playing well.”
Young was booed Wednesday but the expletives, if they existed, were inaudible. He also gave the fans no reason for venom in the first quarter, when Young missed 10 of his 12 shots and botched a lay-in.
The Knicks pounced and took their 23-point advantage in the second quarter, but momentum shifted before halftime and never swung back.
()
News
Small Town Mural Sparks Diversity Discussion
Rush City Council has threatened legal action if the company does not repaint its artwork, but after public backlash, the mayor is urging it to reconsider.
RUSH CITY, Minn. – A mural promoting diversity in a small town has caused a huge outcry after the company behind it was threatened with legal action by the city.
The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones emerging from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, owners of Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
“We wanted to convey inclusivity and togetherness,” Erin Oare said. “It was really important for us to make sure that people who don’t normally see themselves represented are represented. Especially in a small community like this where they wouldn’t normally be able to see something like that.”
The Oares did not expect to see their small community send them a zoning violation notice in response. The letter informed them that they had to repaint the mural within 10 days, or face a criminal misdemeanor charge.
“I guess there’s a bit of shock and disbelief,” Jason Oare said. “That we were not brought to the table prior to receiving this notice of violation.”
“And we couldn’t get the minutes of the meeting, so we have no idea what was discussed or anything,” Erin Oare said. “There was no wall ordinance. There was nothing that said we couldn’t do it.”
According to a public statement from Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg clarifying the violation, it was issued because “according to our interpretation of the (zoning) code, anything not explicitly permitted is considered prohibited.”
This explanation did not sit well with many who live in the area.
“If you had painted a hair dryer on the building, I don’t think anyone would have said anything,” Cindy Erickson said.
A post about the breach, which went viral online, prompted many to stop by the store on Tuesday, and many more to register for an event planned for the weekend to “Save the Wall”.
“I think it’s beautiful and colorful,” said Judy McPherson. “This town needs a little color, and it emphasizes that anyone who walks into the store is welcome and loved, no matter what color they are.”
“We feel a ton of support and love from everyone because of this and it’s been very heartwarming,” Erin Oare said.
In his statement, Mayor Dahlberg acknowledged that support and said he was working to resolve the issue.
“Obviously this piece of art has sparked an important conversation in our community and gives us the opportunity to close the code loophole. As Mayor of Rush City, I will ask our City Council to have an open conversation about how we can clarify and fill in the gaps in the Code On a personal level, I believe the mural is a well-done work of art and deserves more positive attention.
“I think it’s a big step in the right direction,” Erin Oare said. “I think it’s proof that there is power in people, and the people supporting us and lobbying the city have made a difference…hopefully.”
On Tuesday, the Oares said they received an email from the city administrator seeking to schedule a meeting with the city council on Nov. 7 to discuss the mural. So far, however, they have not been notified of their breach, which carries the November 5 deadline.
“What we think is Saturday our Day 10 is over and we are in breach of that order,” Jason Oare said. “We would like this to be reversed since the mayor himself called the code ‘deficient’.”
“It would be nice if everyone could come together and realize that this is a beautiful piece of art, which makes the community brighter,” Erin Oare said.
Cnn
News
Herro’s 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left lifts Heat over Kings 110-107 in Butler’s absence
The difference this time was Jimmy Butler was not there at the finish to save the night at FTX Arena, as he did a night earlier in the victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Perhaps it was hubris by the Miami Heat, thinking they could rest Butler on a night the Sacramento Kings were without ailing De’Aaron Fox. Perhaps Butler’s hip actually was sore.
But with Butler unavailable, closing time turned into something far different Wednesday night, but equally satisfying, with the Heat pushing past the Kings 110-107.
The game was decided when Tyler Herro converted a 3-pointer in a 107-107 tie with 2.5 seconds to play, on a double-pump attempt, closing out his 26-point, 12-rebound night.
“I got all the space I needed to knock it down,” Herro said.
The climb to .500 from the 2-5 start now can be achieved as soon as Friday night on the road against the Indiana Pacers.
Without Butler, and before Herro’s heroics, the Heat turned to Kyle Lowry, with the point guard closing with a season-high 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds. There also was a quality Heat contribution from Bam Adebayo, who closed with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
The Kings got 22 points from former Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter and 22 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists from center Domantas Sabonis, in addition to 19 points from longtime Heat killer Malik Monk.
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 33-32 at the end of the first period, 53-51 at halftime and 77-76 going into the fourth.
From there, the Kings moved to an 88-81 lead with 8:34 to play on 10-0 run that led to the Heat timeout.
But with 5:10 to play, a putback by Adebayo drew the Heat within 94-92, forcing a Kings timeout.
Eventually, the Heat moved to a 96-96 tie, only to see the Kings’ Huerter drain a 3-pointer for a 99-96 Kings lead with 3:09 to play.
But back came the Heat, with a Max Strus 3-pointer putting them up 103-99 with 1:43 to play.
The Kings then would push back to a 105-105 tie with 32.7 seconds left, before Lowry converted an 11-foot jumper with 27.8 seconds left for a 107-105 Heat lead.
Off multiple passes, the Heat got the ball inside to Sabonis with 12.5 seconds to play, with his free throws tying it 107-107.
That set up the decisive sequence, and Herro’s 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds to play.
2. Herro ball: With Butler out, Herro became the Heat’s closing creator out of necessity.
Herro not only stepped up with timely jumpers, but also again stepped forward on the glass, as the Heat continue to close with smaller lineups, in this case Gabe Vincent playing in place of Caleb Martin.
Herro closed with 13 of the Heat’s 33 fourth-quarter points.
“My teammates gave me the ball, and coach gave me the ball in the right positions,” Herro said. “They made it easy for me.”
3. Lowry early: With Butler out, Lowry was far more active at the outset than in recent games, at 4 of 5 for 10 points and two assists in his initial seven-minute stint, the game’s first player to reach double figures in points.
He then was up to 12 points by the end of the opening period, his highest-scoring first quarter as a member of the Heat, matching his previous season high of 17 points by the early stages of the second period.
Lowry this season typically had prioritized getting teammates involved before turning to his own offense. The absence of Butler on Wednesday night changed that approach.
4. Rotation readjustment: With Butler given the night off after Tuesday’s heroics against the Warriors, listed with tightness in his left hip, Strus was shifted into the Heat starting lineup.
While the rest of the starting lineup remained intact, with Adebayo, Martin, Herro and Lowry, there was a three-player substitution midway through the opening period, with Dewayne Dedmon, Duncan Robinson and Vincent entering.
That proved to be the limit of the rotation, going just eight deep on the second night of the back to back.
Strus, coming off a game-high 24 points performance in Tuesday’s victory over the Warriors, had the Kings’ attention, his first shot not coming until he converted a 3-pointer 36 seconds into the second half.
5. Dedmon steps up: Seemingly refreshed from his two-game break last week, Dedmon was up to eight points and six rebounds by half, also at 2 of 3 on 3-pointers, and then with 10 points and eight rebounds going into the fourth quarter.
That contribution was necessary, with Adebayo called for three first-half fouls.
With his big-muscle approach, Dedmon again showed why he has a place in the rotation, this time utilized for 15:54.
News
Premier League told to CANCEL final round of fixtures before World Cup as talkSPORT host warns Ben Chilwell’s hopes of playing for England in Qatar are in jeopardy following a hamstring injury leggings
The Premier League have been told to CANCEL the final round of fixtures before the start of the World Cup.
With less than three weeks to go before the tournament begins, an increasing number of players are suffering injuries that could end their hopes of representing their respective nations.
The latest name is England left-back Ben Chilwell, who suffered a hamstring injury towards the end of Chelsea’s victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Blues boss Graham Potter didn’t give too much away about Chilwell’s injury but admitted it didn’t look positive.
However, talkSPORT hosts Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy believe Chiwell’s World Cup hopes are over.
“It’s a hint of a hamstring stretch, but we know as ex-footballers when you’re pulling a ham,” O’Hara said on The Sports Bar.
“It’s like someone sticking a knife in the back of your leg, it’s horrible. It’s a stabbing pain and you know it instantly.
“You could see his face, it went white instantly. You know he’s finished. It’s a six-week injury, four to six weeks, so it kills his World Cup hopes.
Chilwell joins a growing list of England players who could miss the World Cup, with Chelsea team-mate Reece James as well as Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips facing a race to get fit.
Other nations are also feeling the pinch, with Liverpool and Portugal striker Diogo Jota out, while Tottenham and South Korea star Heung-min Son could be out with a fracture around his left eye. .
“You lost Reece James, you lost Ben Chilwell, but for England it’s a serious problem. Players are dropping like flies,” O’Hara added.
“We keep talking about how many fixtures they have to have before the World Cup starts, and big games too.
“This game tonight, the last group game of the Champions League, should be played around the second week of December. The big players had to play in those games to get the club through.
Cundy argued that injuries just before the start of the World Cup were unavoidable due to the fact that it happens in the middle of a season and there was no alternative but to group the fixtures .
But O’Hara believes drastic action is needed from the Premier League.
“Cancel the last round of Premier League games, give them some breathing room,” O’Hara said.
“The Premier League should do it, or the players should get involved.
“That’s the Premier League’s problem. It’s all about the money, it’s all about the income. The players are not protected.
“It’s as simple as that. There are too many games and too many injuries and England are going to suffer.
