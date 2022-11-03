News
Canada orders Chinese companies to divest miners after security review
Move follows review of foreign-led deals for companies focused on critical minerals, including lithium
German Scholz travels to China amid strategy questions | Germany
RThe Russian war in Ukraine made Germany aware of the risk of having an economy too dependent on raw materials supplied by an autocratic strongman. But as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to Beijing later this week, one wonders whether he would prefer to leave the lessons of the recent past at home in Berlin.
Scholz is the first representative of a liberal democracy to be granted a state visit to China since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in 2019, and will be the first major political leader to meet Xi Jinping since the Chinese president consolidated his power with an upheaval at the top of the Communist Party.
He will make a one-day visit to Beijing on Friday as a representative of a government that has pledged to turn a page on the Angela Merkel era, when Germany pushed for closer economic cooperation at the following the 2008 financial crisis and cemented its relationship. more than 12 state visits to China during Merkel’s 16 years in office.
Germany’s current three-party coalition government, on the other hand, has announced its intention to reduce its economic dependence and strengthen its relations with the democratic states of Asia. In the coalition agreement signed late last year, he called his relationship with China a “systemic rivalry” and stressed the need to address “geopolitical and security policy issues with the United States”. States and critical Indo-Pacific partners such as Japan.” , Australia and India.
Such skeptical noises about China are echoed by the German intelligence community, with the head of the national spy agency warning in a recent parliamentary hearing that China poses a bigger threat than Russia. “If Russia is a storm, China is climate change,” said Thomas Haldenwang.
Unlike his predecessors Merkel and Gerhard Schröder, Scholz made Tokyo, not Beijing, the destination of his first official trip to Asia in April. The Allies claimed at the time that it was symbolic of a reassessment of Germany’s geopolitical priorities.
In an op-ed published Wednesday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Scholz said China was increasingly concerned about issues of national autonomy and security. “If China changes, our relationship with China must also change,” he wrote.
But so far, the Chancellor has given few clues as to what this reassessment will mean in practice. Worse still, there are fears that the reassessment has been reassessed yet again. Last week, Scholz’s chancellery pushed through a deal that sees Chinese state-owned shipping company Cosco buy a 24.9% stake in three terminals at Germany’s biggest port, Hamburg, against fierce criticism of its coalition partners of the green and liberal parties.
This week, Scholz will travel east, much like Merkel did, with a CEO delegation in tow. They represent, among others, chemical company BASF and automakers Volkswagen and BMW – the three companies that dominated European investment in the Chinese market last year, even as other business sectors on the mainland were becoming more reluctant to inject money into the country.
“The decision to travel to Beijing with a delegation of industry leaders is problematic,” said Noah Barkin, an expert on China-Germany relations at US research firm Rhodium Group. “It’s hard to deliver harsh messages about Russia, Taiwan and human rights when your CEOs are sitting in the next room wanting to talk about investing.”
He added: “It is understandable that Merkel stuck to a policy of engagement with China at the end of her mandate. It is less understandable that Scholz would return to this strategy after less than a year in power.
One explanation is that the German government, whose tripartite stakeholder structure makes slow consensus-building more essential than ever, is still unsure what exactly its China strategy is supposed to be.
During a recent foreign policy debate in Berlin, Scholz’s chief of staff, Wolfgang Schmidt, expressed deep skepticism about the idea “that we should decouple” from China. “Yes, there is a danger that China will do that,” he said. “But that would impoverish the whole world, including China.” A straw man argument, critics say, since no Western politician has argued for a complete severance of economic ties with China since the end of Donald Trump’s term in the White House.
“Systemic rivalry” may be written into Scholz’s coalition deal, but the depth of that rivalry has yet to be fully debated. “Does ‘systemic rivalry’ refer only to conflict in the geopolitical arena, or is it a rivalry between fundamentally opposed political and economic beliefs? asked Tim Rühlig, a China expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP). “I suspect Scholz’s team at the chancellery is still trying to figure this out.”
With the German government facing a populist backlash to skyrocketing energy bills this winter and trade associations fidgeting nervously over gas rationing scenarios, it may seem wise for Scholz to take his time. Relying on decades of military and energy policy is already such a costly and politically risky undertaking that German leaders will be tempted to leave the China question in abeyance for a little longer.
Scholz wrote in his op-ed this week that the painful experience of the Cold War meant his country had no interest in global power structures regrouping around two blocs.
Rühlig said: “There is an argument to be made that the fallout from the war in Ukraine is already putting a lot of existential strain on the German economy, and that the Chancellor must for now focus on staying the course of the vessel. If this is the view, it may make sense to continue to strike deals like the Hamburg port terminal. »
Scholz allies point out that under the deal with Cosco, the Chinese company will get a smaller stake than previously discussed, from a few terminals rather than the entire port, and with a ban on the investor from veto over strategic business decisions.
“But the key question for Scholz then is how long until there is a major military conflict involving China,” Rühlig said. “Personally, I think an escalation of the situation in Taiwan in the next five years is not so unlikely.”
An escalation of tensions between Beijing and the West, potentially involving sanctions against European companies active in China, would not only affect the German automotive and chemical industry. Goods worth 246.1 billion euros were traded between Germany and China in 2021, making China the most important trading partner of Europe’s largest economy for the sixth consecutive year . But with China accounting for only about 8% of German products shipped abroad, its export dependence is no higher than that of Japan, China or the United States.
However, when it comes to essential raw materials for the digital economy and renewable energy technologies, Germany and the rest of Europe are still heavily dependent on China’s ability to extract magnesium, rare earths and bismuth, or refining lithium, manganese and nickel. A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could halt German plans to expand electric cars, wind and solar farms.
With such a scenario in mind, analysts such as Rühlig say reducing Germany’s strategic vulnerabilities in China should be a matter of the utmost urgency. “You may be able to wean yourself off Russian energy in two winters,” Rühlig said. “Opening new mines to extract the raw materials we currently get from China takes a decade.”
Philadelphia restaurant owners refuse to serve Astros ahead of World Series game
The City of Brotherly Love isn’t playing well with the Houston Astros.
Two Philadelphia restaurants refused to serve the Astros ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
A man’s voice can be heard on an Instagram story about Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, saying they “said no” to the American League champions.
“If you think I would cook for the Astros, you’re crazy,” one man said in a video posted to the restaurant’s Instagram account. “We told them no.
However, Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo’s, said he didn’t deny the request with malicious intent, just the logistics didn’t work out.
ASTROS SUPERFAN ‘MATTRESS MACK’ CLAIMS DEFENSE OF JOSE ALTUVE LEADS TO ALTERCATION WITH PHILLIES FAN
“I had a very nice conversation with [a representative of] the Astros,” he said. “I told him there was no way to deliver 10 pizzas at 10:30 p.m., 11 p.m.,” he told the Inquirer.
But if it was the Phillies of his hometown, he would have accommodated.
“I’m not apologizing, because the Phillies are my team and if they wanted food at 11 p.m. there’s a 100% guarantee I would have it. That’s my team, they are my people,” he said. told the post office. “But to completely get out of our way, I didn’t sleep…there was just no way to do it.”
Astros fans apparently took it the wrong way, however – one person claiming to be a cousin of DiGiampietro said Astros fans threatened to “bomb his store”.
Mike’s barbecue also had to turn down the Astros, but they didn’t “turn them down” either.
“We don’t refuse to serve anyone. We’ve fed the Braves twice, we’re serving the Mets, the list goes on,” Mike’s BBQ said in a statement posted to Instagram.
The Phillies and Astros are now tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven series.
Why is Margot Robbie silent about the Barbie movie?
Margot Robbiethe lips are sealed.
Like live action Barbie the film is set to hit theaters next summer, the actress is determined to keep the highly anticipated project going
Calling Barbie “the archetypal child” in an interview with Wall Street Journal magazinereleased on November 1, Margot – who is also the film’s producer – is careful not to say too much, because even the smallest detail can end up “making a big headline”, she said.
Not that she doesn’t understand the point. Margot compared the Barbie hype for his 2018 biopic film Me Tonyain which she played a controversial former skater Tonya Smith.
“That is why Me Tonya intrigued us so much, because people had such an immediate and strong reaction to the name Tonya Harding,” Margot recalls. “It’s pretty amazing to start in a place like that.”
Margot, 32, joined the project in 2019, taking on the titular role, while Ryan Gosling joined the cast in 2021 as her boyfriend Ken.
The first woman voter cast her ballot in St. Paul after the 19th Amendment was passed more than 100 years ago
MINNEAPOLIS– The 2022 election results will be in next Tuesday night, but as we look forward to voting, WCCO is looking back over 100 years to when Minnesota made history after the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote .
Voting has a long and proud tradition in the state, which the Dakota County Historical Society values.
He kept a ballot box that was used in local elections in the early 1900s.
“It originally started as a Civil War medical box,” said DCHS executive director Matt Carter. “It belonged to Dr. Percival Barton, a doctor from Inver Grove.”
The box is an appropriate artifact for the county where a major milestone in American politics took place.
“South St. Paul has the nexus of having the first women in the nation to vote after the passage of the 19th Amendment,” Carter said.
The historic constitutional amendment gave women the right to vote in 1920.
Remarkably, there is a video clip of that very first woman, Marguerite Newburgh, voting in South St. Paul the day after the Secretary of State signed the amendment.
“About 90 women woke up early, lined up to register to vote in South St. Paul and they were the ones who voted,” Carter said.
Women were voting on a local bond referendum. The votes of each gender were tracked separately in case the 19th Amendment was later invalidated. It turns out that without the women, the referendum would not have passed.
It took some time for women in Minnesota to become a major voting bloc.
“It really took until the ’60s and ’70s before women started to get actively involved,” said Michelle Witte, executive director of the Minnesota League of Women Voters. “The turnout was very low, but since then…Minnesota [women] and all [female] voters nationwide voted at higher rates than men. »
Witte says she believes some of the reasons Minnesota consistently has such high turnout is because two female secretaries of state make elections more accessible and safer.
Biden said ‘democracy’ 37 times in his speech the week before midterm
President Joe Biden uttered the word “democracy” 37 times in a 20-minute speech Wednesday that appeared to be his last speech to American voters to vote for Democrats in next week’s midterm elections.
Biden’s speech warned against letting Republicans take power after the midterm elections, arguing that “the very soul of America itself” is at stake. Biden’s speech is came amid analyst projections that expect Republicans to regain a majority in the US House and Senate. Additionally, Democrats are playing defense in several Biden districts carried by significant margins in 2020.
As Breitbart News detailed:
Biden’s speech was heavily partisan, ignoring Democrats who protested the 2016 election results, falsely declaring Trump an illegitimate president elected due to Russian influence. He also ignored incidents of Democratic political violence and political figures who refused to recognize legitimate elections.
…
Biden repeated many of the democracy talking points he has pursued since taking office, again accusing Republicans of endangering the future of democracy in the United States.
However, in warning voters against voting for Republicans, he mentioned “democracy” nearly 40 times.
Biden claimed “democracy itself” is at stake in next week’s election and added that democracy is “in danger”, “under threat” and “under attack”. He said several hundred Republican candidates this cycle embody the “appetites of autocracy” for their views on the 2020 election.
Biden implored voters to make “the future of our democracy” an important part of their voting decision.
“My fellow Americans, we will meet at this time. We just have to remember who we are. We are the United States of America. There is nothing, nothing beyond our capabilities, if we do together,” Biden concluded. “And God bless you all. God protect our troops. God bless those who watch over democracy. Thank you. Good speed.”
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News.
Images released as police search for man who indecently exposed himself at Gold Coast Mall
Footage released by police after a man allegedly exposed himself indecently to two young girls, aged 8 and 4, in a shopping center
- Man is wanted after allegedly exposing himself to at least two young girls
- Cops have released photos of a man they want to speak to as part of investigations
- A man allegedly flashed the girls, 8 and 4, at a Gold Coast shopping center
Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to at least two children in a shopping mall.
The man allegedly flashed two girls aged four and eight on separate occasions at Harbor Town shopping center in Biggera Waters on the Gold Coast.
It is alleged that the man walked into the mall’s food court on Wednesday September 28 and sat down close to an eight-year-old girl who was sitting with her mother.
Police said he then exposed himself to the girl before quickly leaving the building around noon.
Police allege the man returned to the food court a month later on October 12 and sat down at a table next to a four-year-old girl and her mother.
He would then expose himself to the girl and leave the centre.
“Investigations indicate that the man strategically positioned himself at a table so that the children’s parents would not be aware of the offense at the time,” a police spokeswoman said.
Police have released footage of a man they want to speak to after two cases of indecent exposure at a Gold Coast shopping center in September and October (above)
Another image of the man police want to speak to regarding cases of self-exposure at a Gold Coast shopping center
Now police have released footage of a man they want to speak to regarding the implications of self-exposure.
He escaped mall security earlier this week after guards spotted and followed him.
When he realized he was being followed, the suspected attacker rushed to a main road.
No one was physically injured in the incidents, police confirmed.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or their local police station.
