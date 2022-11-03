News
CDC Releases New Opioid Prescribing Guidelines: Shots
Jose M. Osorio/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for clinicians on how and when to prescribe opioids for pain. Released on Thursday, it is a long-awaited overhaul of the agency’s 2016 recommendations that some doctors and patients criticized for promoting a culture of austerity around opioids.
Doctors, insurers and pharmacies sometimes misapplied the old guidelines, causing some patients significant harm, including “untreated and undertreated pain, severe withdrawal symptoms, worsening pain, psychological distress, an overdose and [suicide]“, CDC officials say in the updated guidance.
The 100-page document and its main recommendation serve as a roadmap for prescribers navigating the thorny issue of pain treatment. It touches on everything from managing pain relief after surgery to managing chronic pain, which is estimated to affect up to one in five people in the United States.
The 2016 guidelines proved hugely influential in shaping policy – primarily a push by insurers, state medical boards, politicians and federal law enforcement to curb opioid prescribing.
The fallout, doctors and researchers say, is hard to overestimate: an untreated pain crisis. Over the next few years, many patients with severe chronic pain had their long-standing prescriptions quickly reduced or removed altogether, sometimes with disastrous consequences, such as suicide or overdose, as they turned to the tainted supply. in illicit drugs.
The authors of previous guidelines and federal agencies have attempted to correct the course, making it clear that the voluntary guidelines were poorly enforced and were not intended to become hard-line policies or laws that deter doctors from prescribing. But doctors and patient advocates also remained hopeful that the CDC’s updated guidelines would strike a more balanced tone for opioids and undo some of the unintended consequences of previous guidelines.
That was clearly on CDC health officials’ minds when they announced the new clinical guidelines on Thursday.
“The recommendations in the guidelines are voluntary and intended to guide shared decision-making between a clinician and a patient,” said Christopher Jones, acting head of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control and co-author of the guidelines. updates, during a press conference. briefing, “It is not intended to be implemented as absolute limits of policy or practice by clinicians, health systems, insurance companies, government entities.”
The shift in perspective is evident in all of the new guidelines, says Dr. Samer Narouze, president of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine.
“You can say the culture around the 2016 guidelines was right to cut opioids, that opioids are bad,” he says. “It’s the opposite here, you can feel they care more about patients who are living in pain. It’s geared more towards relieving the pressure, their pain, their suffering.”
The general direction of the new guidelines continues to be that opioids should not be the treatment of choice in many cases, showing that other treatments and approaches are often comparable in improving pain and function. However, much of the prescribing discussion is also tempered by language about not letting advice override clinical judgment and about working with patients who are in pain, even if it means continuing to take opioids.
“Each patient is a different story and deserves individualized care,” says Narouze. “That’s what I like the most about the new guidelines.”
NPR News
News
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot at a rally during an assassination attempt in Pakistan
PAKISTAN– Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot during a rally on Thursday, according to a party official, who said the incident was an assassination attempt.
A bullet hit Khan in the foot after a gunman opened fire, senior Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official Asad Umar said.
The former Pakistani cricket captain was taken from the rally site just outside the town of Gujranwala for treatment in Lahore, around two and a half hours away.
Khan is in stable condition and is undergoing surgery, according to Senator Fawad Chaudhry, a senior PTI politician and Khan’s former information minister.
Six others were injured and are still being treated, Chaudhry said.
Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting at the gathering. The suspect was arrested with a 9mm pistol and two empty magazines, police said.
At least one person was killed in the incident, according to Faisal Javed, a senior PTI politician and close Khan ally who suffered head injuries in the attack. The victim’s name has not been released.
In a video statement, Javed, who can be seen sitting while receiving treatment, said: “Please pray for us, for Imran Khan, pray for our colleagues who are seriously injured and pray for our party member who died and is martyred.”
Demonstrations erupted across Pakistan in support of Khan, including in the capital Islamabad as well as Peshawar. Khan was on the seventh day of a national rally tour calling for elections to be brought forward from August next year.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who came to power after Khan lost a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April, condemned Thursday’s attack on his political rival on Twitter.
“I condemn the incident of shooting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest terms,” Sharif wrote, adding that he requested an “immediate report on the incident” and will pray for recovery. injuried people.
“Violence should have no place in the politics of our country,” Sharif wrote.
On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recommended that Khan be disqualified from holding political office for five years, a move likely to further inflame political tensions in the country.
Reading the recommendation, ECP leader Sikandar Sultan Raja said Khan had been disqualified for being involved in “corrupt practices”.
The commission said its decision was based on the fact that Khan had ‘made false statements’ regarding the declaration of the sale of gifts sent to him by the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Dubai while in office. – an illegal offense under the laws of the country. Constitution.
Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence following allegations of poor governance and economic mismanagement.
Since then, he has repeatedly claimed, without providing any evidence, that the United States orchestrated his ouster. Khan’s allegations became a staple at rallies he held across Pakistan in a bid to return to power.
His claims struck a chord with a young population in a country where anti-American sentiment is high and anti-establishment sentiments are fueled by a growing cost-of-living crisis.
This is not the first time Pakistani politicians have been attacked.
Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, then Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani survived an assassination attempt in 2008.
The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
New York Governor Hochul acknowledges ‘there is a crime problem’ after calling Republicans ‘manipulative’ on the issue
New York Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledged on Wednesday that “there is a crime problem” in her state as the election looms in less than a week.
Speaking on NY1 “Mornings On 1,” Hochul highlighted the coordinated efforts of her and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to address mental health issues, bolster subway safety and get guns off the streets. to fight more crime.
Hochul has reinforced her tough stance on lawlessness ahead of the election, though her Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin, continues to criticize her on New York’s crime rates.
CLOSE RACE FOR NEW YORK GOVERNORS CAN BE DECISIONED BY DISILLUSIONED DEMOCRATS, SAYS ZELDIN
“I recognize that there is a problem with crime. This is not new to me because it is election time, I have worked on this throughout my term as governor,” he said. she declared.
It’s a change of tone since Hochul appeared on Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show on Sunday and called Republicans “master manipulators” on crime.
“They’ve got this conspiracy all over America to try to convince people that in Democratic states they’re not as safe,” she said. “Well guess what? They’re not just election deniers, they’re data deniers.”
The governor went on to say that violent crime was actually down in his state.
“The data shows shootings and murders are down in our state by 15% in New York, down 20% on Long Island, where Lee Zeldin is from,” she said.
Hochul argued that Zeldin’s stance on guns is counterproductive when it comes to fighting crime.
“He thinks it’s fine for 18-year-olds to buy an AR-15,” she said, adding that she changed that law after the Buffalo massacre. “He thinks it’s okay not to have a background check. He opposes what we call ‘red flag’ laws.
“You can’t be tough on crime if you’re soft on guns,” she added, according to NY1.
DEMOCRATS PUMP MONEY IN HISTORICALLY BLUE HOUSE SEAT IN NEW YORK
Lawlessness has been a major talking point for Republicans seeking to hold Democratic seats not just in gubernatorial campaigns, but throughout congressional races.
Hochul said New York’s high crime rate was a problem she inherited after taking the governorship after Andrew Cuomo’s early resignation last year.
“Murders and shootings are down 15% since I became governor,” she said, adding that she now has to tackle rising property crimes, such as auto theft.
The Governor stepped up her tough on crime messaging and ended her latest campaign ad by looking at the camera and saying, “You deserve to feel safe, and as Governor, I won’t stop work until you do”. Politico first reported.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The GOP hopes the Cuomo scandals, COVID policies and high crime rates will be enough to persuade New York voters to elect the first Republican candidate for governor in 20 years.
If elected, Hochul would become the first female candidate to be elected governor of New York.
Hochul’s campaign did not immediately respond to comments.
Fox News’ Kristine Parks contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Terry Bradshaw kept cancer diagnosis secret to avoid ‘pity’
Terry Bradshaw could handle cancer, but pity was unthinkable.
The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and four-time Super Bowl winner, 74, told the “Today” show Wednesday that he feared people feeling sorry for him if they knew he’d been diagnosed with cancer a second time in less than a year.
“I didn’t talk about it because I didn’t want pity,” said Bradshaw. “I think the perception around America with all the millions of people is, ‘Oh, look at him. Bless his heart. He has cancer. Well my husband died of cancer. My kids or —’ I didn’t want that. It took me a long time before I told my family.”
In September, the “Fox NFL Sunday” co-host revealed on the show — on which he’d earlier found himself breathless while reenacting plays from some games — that he had been diagnosed early with bladder cancer and, subsequently, the rare and aggressive skin cancer known as a Merkel cell tumor. Though he’s recovered from the former, of which he “never was scared,” the latter did concern him.
“Listen, cancer shows no favoritism,” said Bradshaw. “As a man of faith, as a Christian, my attitude was, ‘Well, if I go, I’m OK. If I stay, I’m OK.’”
While he “may have 25, 30 years left,” Bradshaw said, he added that he’s going to live life as if he’s “got one.”
“We’re gonna go to Europe. We’re gonna go to Paris. Gonna go to wherever we wanna go,” he said alongside wife Tammy. “I’m gonna get all this in because I feel like I don’t want to put this off anymore.”
()
News
What Elon Musk really gets out of owning Twitter
Twitter is a lousy business. Has always been.
The company never made sustained profits. Its audience is much smaller than Facebook or Instagram (both owned by Meta), YouTube (part of Google) or TikTok (owned by Chinese ByteDance). It’s not even as big as Snapchat in terms of daily users.
Elon Musk knows it. He’s a shrewd businessman who can read a revenue report.
So any discussion of Musk’s plans to revamp Twitter and make it a better company misses the mark. It doesn’t matter if the math adds up for its new plan to charge $8 a month for verification or Twitter Blue or whatever it ends up being called.
Whether he cuts 25%, 50% or 75% of the staff and how much money he saves by doing so is not that important. Creating a super-app that mimics China’s WeChat by combining commerce and content – which, by the way, would pose some interesting challenges on a service that allows anonymity and fake names – isn’t really the point either. .
Yes, running the business efficiently and improving cash flow will be important to the continued existence of the platform, especially now that Twitter has $13 billion in debt to pay off. But as Mark Zuckerberg said in 2012 about Facebook, making money is a means to an end, not an end in itself. Musk’s net worth exceeds $200 billion. He will be fine.
The real power of Twitter is its influence.
Musk often brags that You’re here does not spend on traditional advertising. One of the main reasons for this is Twitter, which he uses to communicate directly with his more than 100 million followers.
He used it to showcase and promote countless new Tesla products and features (many of which went undelivered after years of talk). He sold flamethrowers, tequila and perfume. He engaged with and criticized the press and regulators. It has even influenced cryptocurrency prices.
Musk also got in hot water with the SEC for tweeting in 2018 that he had “secured funding” to take the auto company private at $420 a share. The regulator accused Musk of fraud, and the two sides eventually settled, with the Tesla CEO having to have some of his future tweets reviewed by a “Twitter sitter” first.
As the owner of Twitter, Musk now controls a platform that contains heaps of data about the connections between its users, their interactions, their interests, and more. Just imagine the information available on Tesla’s automotive competitors – how much they spend on advertising, what keywords and demographics they target, how they interact with customers and fans, how they receive and resolve customer service complaints and more. Again.
More importantly, by owning Twitter, Musk expands his reach far beyond his own fan base. He will be able to define principles that influence the entire flow of information through the platform.
Musk alluded to this in his statements on Twitter as a bastion of free speech.
In April, when he first revealed his investment in the company, Musk wrote to then-president Bret Taylor, “I invested in Twitter because I believe in its potential to be the platform -shape of free speech around the world, and I believe that free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”
More recently, when he promised advertisers that Twitter would not become a “free hellish landscape,” Musk explained, “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it’s important to the future of civilization. ‘to have a common digital public square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence.’
Of course, Musk then attempted to terminate his purchase agreement before finally relenting and avoiding a high-profile court battle.
As for freedom of expression, it’s complicated. Every media platform and company constantly has to make choices about what to allow and what to discourage – depictions of illegal activity, hate speech, harassment, porn, lies, tasteless jokes, etc. No platform succeeds every time. Users and advertisers complain, platforms adapt and the cycle continues.
But so far, Musk seems to equate “freedom of speech” on Twitter with “softer moderation.”
He echoed complaints from the right that Twitter is suppressing their ideas and posts, repeatedly saying that Twitter should be politically neutral and “upsets the left and the right equally.He said he would reverse former President Donald Trump’s permanent ban, which Twitter issued after Jan. 6, citing risk of further incitement to violence, though Musk recently said no one would. reinstated for at least a few more weeks.
During his first weekend in charge of the service, Musk responded to Hillary Clinton by tweeting an unsubstantiated anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. He then deleted it.
Also over the weekend, Twitter reportedly restored the suspended account of Republican Arizona Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem, who as a state lawmaker allegedly took action to overturn the vote of state for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and who traveled to Washington D.C. for the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally. Finchem says he was not part of the mob that stormed the capital.
In the long run, looser moderation on Twitter blurs the lines between right and wrong. It just becomes another place where people can air differing views on objective reality and whip up crowds of agitators to promote or denigrate facts or stories they don’t like. Everything becomes an equally weighted message, with the user free to decide what is true. Marketing, journalism and propaganda would become indistinguishable.
In this world, the strongest messages with the most weight behind them are those that are heard. For a man who runs several large companies and has strong opinions on regulation, legislation, unionization and other issues, it’s a pretty attractive prospect even if Twitter, the company, never earns him a penny.
LOOK: Musk biographer Walter Isaacson on impending layoffs on Twitter
cnbc
News
Dolphins-Bears predictions: Will revamped Miami win third straight?
Dolphins (5-3) at Bears (3-5), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 5 points.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 5-3): Dolphins 31, Bears 20
The Dolphins added a couple of pieces at the trade deadline with edge rusher Bradley Chubb the big one. The Bears lost the heart of their defense as linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn were traded. The message to Dolphins players is we’re winning now and the message to Bears players is management has given up on the season.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 4-4): Dolphins 21, Bears 18
The Dolphins will find a way to earn a scrappy road victory. Chicago has a solid rushing game and a good secondary. But as long as the Dolphins can stay out of their own way (few penalties, win the turnover battle) they should be OK. It might not be pretty, and probably won’t be high scoring, but it should be a Dolphins victory.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 6-2): Dolphins 34, Bears 24
I expect the high-powered Miami offense to take advantage of a Chicago defense that recently traded away top players Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, and was already toward the bottom of the league before those deals. The Dolphins will have to make sure they contain quarterback Justin Fields with his dual-threat abilities, Broward County product Khalil Herbert and Chicago’s No. 1-ranked rushing attack. Fields will have some moments, but the Dolphins will get the stops necessary.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 6-2): Dolphins 24, Bears 20
With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa healthy — and the defense getting a boost from Bradley Chubb — the Dolphins should be able to get past the Bears. Keep in mind, last week’s win against the Lions looked quite doubtful at times. Chicago picked up wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade, but there hasn’t been time to learn the offense and develop chemistry with QB Justin Fields. Luckily for the Dolphins, it’s not forecast to be super cold at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 4-4): Dolphins 23, Bears 20
While the Dolphins have bolstered their roster, the Bears have suffered key losses. Chicago traded defensive stalwarts Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn the past two weeks, and those two had logged 3.5 sacks, more than a quarter of the team’s already-putrid total of 13. And Tua Tagovailoa, leading the NFL in passer rating, has gashed teams when he has had a clean pocket.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 5-3): Dolphins 24, Bears 23
The Bears’ offense has shocked back to life the past two weeks, scoring 62 points and earning a split on the road. The positive for the Dolphins is that Chicago has done most of its damage in the run game (240 yards per game the past three), while the Dolphins have allowed a stellar 85 yards on the ground over their past trio of outings. A concern is that running quarterbacks have been problematic for Miami, with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen combining for 166 yards on 17 carries. In those past three games, quarterback Justin Fields has piled up 231 rushing yards on only 33 attempts (7.0 yards a run).
()
News
the RN will not table a new motion of censure but will vote that of the LFI – RT in French
While 49.3 is engaged on the entire 2023 draft budget at first reading in the National Assembly, the National Rally has announced that it will not table a new motion of censure. He will nevertheless vote for that of the LFI.
The National Rally (RN) announced on November 3 that it will not table a new motion of censure despite the activation of 49.3 on the entire draft Budget 2023 at first reading in the National Assembly. On the other hand, the RN will vote for the motion tabled by La France insoumise (LFI) against the government.
“The text tabled by the La France insoumise group underlines that the common vote of a motion of censure is obviously not a political alliance but a constitutional tool to censure the government and block its budget”, explains the group of deputies of the RN in a press release published by AFP which also considers that “voting censorship is the mark of all those who place themselves in opposition to the policy of Emmanuel Macron”.
LFI specified in its motion that their “project and [leur] vision of society [les] place them in frontal opposition with the extreme right, whose communication shots show above all their isolation and opportunism”. This motion will be debated and put to the vote on November 4 in the afternoon.
A new motion doomed to failure?
The LFI motion of censure has very little chance of being voted on because it would also require the votes of the Les Républicains party, reluctant for the moment to vote for any censure motions whatsoever, of LFI or the RN. On the other hand, the allies of Nupes (PCF, PS, EELV) are not in tune with the filing of a motion of censure on each 49.3.
During the last ten days, the RN deputies have already voted in favor of a motion of censure of the Nupes then of a motion LFI. This did not fail to cause unease in the ranks of the left, as well as aroused criticism from the presidential camp.
RT All Fr Trans
CDC Releases New Opioid Prescribing Guidelines: Shots
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot at a rally during an assassination attempt in Pakistan
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin
New York Governor Hochul acknowledges ‘there is a crime problem’ after calling Republicans ‘manipulative’ on the issue
Terry Bradshaw kept cancer diagnosis secret to avoid ‘pity’
Compliant Privacy Protocol ‘Elusiv’ Raises $3.5 Million in Seed Funding Round
What Elon Musk really gets out of owning Twitter
Dolphins-Bears predictions: Will revamped Miami win third straight?
the RN will not table a new motion of censure but will vote that of the LFI – RT in French
Ethereum (ETH) Price Struggles At $1,540; Is $1,700 Still Realistic For Bulls?
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
Fashion2 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News7 days ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News1 day ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder