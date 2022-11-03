News
Chelsea’s hopes of keeping Barcelona target Jorginho are given a huge boost as the agent says they ‘only deal with the Blues’ and ‘want to extend Chelsea’s contract’
Chelsea have been given a huge boost in their hopes of re-signing key midfielder Jorginho with his agent “only dealing with the Blues”.
The Italian Euro 2020 winner is one of Chelsea’s most important players but has entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Graham Potter risks losing Jorginho for free in the summer of 2023 if he doesn’t re-sign, with top clubs swirling around.
Barcelona have been linked with the Brazilian-born star as the cash-strapped club have confirmed they are considering more free transfers.
But despite reports in Spain suggesting Jorginho is named as an ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets, his agent has sent a promising message to Chelsea fans.
“I have never met Barcelona director Mateu Alemany,” said Joao Santos.
“We want to extend the contract with Chelsea, that’s our priority. We are only dealing with the Blues and no other clubs.
Jorginho finished third in the 2021 Ballon d’Or voting behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski after a campaign in which he helped the Blues win a second Champions League crown, the UEFA Super Cup and won the title of European champion with Italy.
The 30-year-old hasn’t diminished in terms of prominence this season either, playing 17 of Chelsea’s 18 games under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season.
Asked about his future by The 5th Stand earlier this year, he said: “I’m very happy right now, we’re all very focused on what we need to do.
“I am enjoying life here. I like working with everyone and I think everyone says the same thing. It’s nice to be at Chelsea.
Gunmen shoot former Pakistani PM Imran Khan – POLITICO
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg during a rally on Thursday in what the country’s president called an assassination attempt.
An official from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said the former leader was taken to a hospital in Lahore, where he is in stable condition and his injuries are not serious.
Khan, 70, was in Wazirabad leading a long protest march towards the capital, Islamabad, some 200 kilometers away, to demand a snap election when two gunmen opened fire. According to reports, one person was killed and seven injured during the rally. One of the suspected shooters was arrested by the police.
Pakistan’s current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi have both condemned the incident, with the latter, who belongs to Khan’s party, calling it a “heinous assassination attempt”.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting, but Shireen Mazari, a former minister in Khan’s cabinet and a senior member of the PTI, accused the current Home Secretary and the “Establishment”, a euphemism for the powerful Pakistani military, for the attack.
Russia warns UK of ‘dangerous consequences’ — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Moscow summoned the British envoy and warned London against training Ukrainian forces
Russia has summoned British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert over allegations that the UK provided training to Ukrainian forces that attacked Russian Black Sea Fleet ships in Crimea last week.
The Russian Foreign Ministry presented the diplomat with a “unwavering protest” and warned her that London’s hostile actions “could lead to unforeseeable and dangerous consequences”, according to a press release published Thursday on the ministry’s website.
“If acts of aggression which are likely to turn [Britain] directly involved in the conflict will continue, the British side will bear sole responsibility for their negative consequences and the increase in tensions between our countries”, said the ministry.
The move came after the Russian Defense Ministry claimed British instructors were leading the training of Ukrainian troops who carried out drone air and sea attacks on Russian ships in Sevastopol, a port and naval base in Crimea on Saturday. . A minesweeper was damaged in the raid.
A person familiar with the matter told RT on Thursday that a group of senior Ukrainian naval officers, including ship commanders and missile specialists, attended a two-week training course at a British base in September. Although the course was officially designated as mine clearance training, it focused on teaching Ukrainians to use “modern British-made unmanned underwater vehicles”, the source said.
READ MORE:
New details emerge from Ukrainian attack on Crimea
The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement saying British personnel had helped Ukraine train frogmen and underwater demolition experts at the Black Sea ports of Ochakov and Odessa. On Saturday, the British Ministry of Defense denied the allegations.
You can share this story on social media:
White House deletes tweet crediting Biden with Social Security hike
WASHINGTON — The White House on Wednesday deleted a widely mocked Twitter post that incorrectly attributed a recent increase in Social Security payments to older Americans to “President Biden’s leadership.”
The tweet, which had been posted on Tuesday, was deleted without explanation a day later after being skewered by critics and contradicted by a new Twitter feature that allows users to verify false claims. The automatic 8.7% increase in the cost of living that Social Security recipients receive is the result of inflation at its highest level in four decades, not a political achievement enacted by Mr. Biden .
Asked about the deletion of the tweet on Wednesday, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, suggested that it lacked enough context.
“Look, the tweet wasn’t complete,” she said. “Usually when we post a tweet, we post it with context, and it didn’t have that context.”
Ms. Jean-Pierre went on to say that Medicare premiums are falling even as Social Security payments are rising, suggesting such information would have supplemented the original Twitter post.
“It’s a bit of context that hasn’t been included,” she said. “That means older people will have a chance to outpace inflation due to the rare combination of rising benefits and falling premiums.”
In the final days before next week’s midterm elections, Mr Biden has repeatedly criticized Republicans for proposals that could cut social safety net programs. He insisted that he and Democrats would protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare.
The tweet that the White House deleted echoes a remark the president made this week during a speech in Florida, when he said, “Under my watch, for the first time in 10 years, senior citizens are benefiting an increase in their social security checks. ”
Asked about similar sentiments, Ms Jean-Pierre suggested that Mr Biden was not trying to take credit for the rising cost of living.
“We think we — we want to lay out the — we want to lay out our case fully,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said. “And it was important to do that, when we put out, you know, information like this or when we put out a tweet.”
She added, “And that was an incomplete tweet.”
What makes a great Philly cheesesteak? Plus where to find the sandwiches in Chicago to mark the World Series
Cheesesteak, the iconic Philadelphia sandwich, could be a cousin to the Italian beef of Chicago.
Since the Phillies made it to the World Series — loaded with three former Cubs, no less — it’s a good time to explore what makes a classic cheesesteak great, and where to find them around our city.
At Monti’s in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, the sandwich starts with bread from a bakery founded in 1904.
“An authentic Philly cheesesteak starts with an Amoroso’s roll, made in Philadelphia,” said owner David Weissner. “Then the highest-quality meat, cheese and onions.”
You can order your sandwich with or without onions. (In Philly-ese, one might say “wit” or “witout.”) And then there’s your choice of cheese: provolone, American or an aged cheddar sauce, instead of the typical Cheez Whiz.
“My favorite variation on the authentic is what we call the Rocky cheesesteak, because it really packs a punch,” Weissner said of the sandwich named for the “Rocky” film franchise that starred Sylvester Stallone as a boxer, and co-starred the city of Philadelphia. “That has our own hot Rocky pepper sauce, made with habaneros, serranos and jalapeños.”
You can also order cherry peppers on the side. The pickled hot peppers are comparable to giardiniera, but not nearly as complex as our cultish condiment.
And then there’s the steak, which begins as sliced beef, chopped to ribbons on a sizzling griddle by a cook wielding metal spatulas.
“The onions get cooked in together,” Weissner said. “And the cheese melted right on top. The bun is placed on top of the meat and cheese. And then it’s all flipped to your classic Philly.”
That final flip depends on the skill of the cook into that elemental bread.
“For us, it really starts with the Amoroso’s Baking Company roll,” Weissner said.
It’s parbaked, finished in their oven, which adds a toasty nuttiness to the tender bread.
“An Italian beef roll, like Turano, needs to withstand the jus,” Weissner said. “Whereas with the Philly, the meat and the cheese don’t attack the bread like Italian beef.”
When asked what makes a cheesesteak great, he said it’s the quality of the ingredients.
“If you skimp on any one of those four ingredients, you will know instantaneously it’s not a Monti’s cheesesteak.”
It’s also experience.
“Most of our employees have been with us for seven or eight years,” Weissner said. “So we have almost no turnover in our kitchen.”
Monti’s originally opened in 2012, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year as a neighborhood cheesesteak bar.
“And then unfortunately, we had a fire,” Weissner said. “It was originally reported as an electrical fire. However, after the fire inspectors concluded their report, it was ruled spontaneous combustion.”
During a pandemic shutdown in September 2020, they re-stained the floor. The rags spontaneously combusted early one morning before they arrived, he said. No one was injured, but the restaurant was totaled, and significant damage was done to the condos above and next to them.
Coincidentally Jim’s Steaks in Philadelphia, Weissner’s favorite cheesesteak in the city, had a fire this summer, and remains closed temporarily.
“We moved into a ghost kitchen. And fortunately, we have a great landlord who helped us rebuild the space.”
Monti’s reopened in October 2021. Now they’re planning to open a second location. But first, the World Series.
“We’re actually running a 10% off special if you wear Phillies gear,” Weissner said. “We have five TVs, two at the bar, every seat gets a view of a TV for sure.”
4757 N. Talman Ave., 773-942-6012, ilovemontis.com
More notable cheesesteaks, in the city and suburbs, in alphabetical order:
Bruno’s Cheesesteaks; 17 S. Lincolnway St., North Aurora; 331-301-5574
Mojo’s East Coast Eats; 2758 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; 630-796-2832; mojoseastcoasteats.com
Philly’s Best; 907 W. Belmont Ave., 773-525-7900; 769 W. Jackson Blvd., 312-715-9800; phillysbest.com
Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience.
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they are secretly married – NBC Chicago
Two winners of international competitions show that love knows no borders.
Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on October 28 after keeping their relationship out of the public eye.
“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day. 10/28/22,” the couple wrote in a joint post on both of their Instagram pages.
TODAY contacted the couple for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
An accompanying 30-second video shows candid moments between the two at the beach and on a boat ride. The video also includes scenes from their engagement, complete with rose petals, red and white balloons, and gold and silver balloons spelling out “Marry Me?” in the background as they share a kiss.
Valentine is then seen putting an engagement ring on Varela. They later show similar diamond rings after the wedding.
The final scene shows Valentine wearing a white blazer dress and Varela wearing a white jacket as they share a kiss outside the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The couple had posted photos together for the past few years but hadn’t shared that they were dating.
Same-sex marriage was legalized in Puerto Rico in 2015 when it was legalized in the United States following a Supreme Court ruling. Argentina legalized it in 2010.
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate said “it’s all on the ballot” for LGBTQ Americans on Election Day, including the fate of same-sex marriage, and advised voters to check out the candidates’ files on gay rights when they choose for the presidency.
The couple represented Argentina and Puerto Rico in the Miss Grand International 2020 contest, whose organizers sent them their best wishes for their marriage.
“Congratulations to you both,” the organization wrote on Instagram. “MGIO always supports “LOVE” without borders ❤️”
They also received support from fans and other beauty contestants like Samantha Bernardo, Miss Grand Philippines 2021.
“Omg! Congratulations sisters! Lovelovelove! ❤️😍” Bernardo commented on Instagram.
This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from today:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elon Musk discuss plans to pay for Twitter verification
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and tech mogul Elon Musk were back on Twitter, with Ms Ocasio-Cortez criticizing Mr Musk’s plan to pay for verification.
The New York Democrat started the virtual food fight late Tuesday night when she reprimand Mr. Musk’s intention to “sell people the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/month subscription plan”.
The new owner of Twitter joked“Your feedback is appreciated, pay $8 now.”
he later mocked Ms Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday for equating the verification feature — the blue checkmark visible next to the names of public figures and organizations — with “freedom of speech” and for complaining about the $8 monthly price then that sale a $58 sweatshirt on the MP’s website.
Mrs. Ocasio-Cortez replied saying “my Twitter mentions/notifications aren’t working tonight so I was notified via text that I appear to have been under the skin of a certain billionaire”.
Shortly after, she defended his sweatshirt prices saying his workers are unionized, well paid and get full benefits, and mocked Mr. Musk’s approach to changing the social media platform.
One guy’s business plan for an overleveraged $44 billion buyout is apparently to run and ask people for $8 individually.
Remember that the next time you question yourself or your qualifications.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022
Mr Musk completed his purchase of Twitter last week and appears to be shaping the platform’s new direction by pitching ideas to his more than 110 million followers to see how they react.
For example, Mr. Musk appeared to arrive at the $8 verification fee after famed horror novelist Stephen King rejected the idea of having to pay $20 a month to keep his blue check.
