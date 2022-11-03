Chicago man on probation for first time with gun charged with robbery

If the Democrats suffer big losses at the polls on Tuesday it won’t be because of their decision to back the bill or the ATF’s Steve Dettelbach.

It’s a major shift in conventional wisdom that has endured since the last time legislation restricting gun purchases was approved by Congress in 1994. Democrats suffered devastating losses that year, losing the control of the House for the first time in four decades. The National Rifle Association at the time claimed credit for the downfall of the Democrats. And although groups calling for gun restrictions insisted the two were not correlated, the perception persisted that they were.

“It’s not 1994 anymore,” said Peter Ambler, executive director of the gun safety organization Giffords, founded by former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in 2011. It’s safe to say that at this point we’ve erased the idea that guns are risky political territory for Democrats. Quite the contrary.”

Ambler and other defenders believe there is not a single candidate in jeopardy strictly because of their votes on gun legislation. They noted that there were also no primary losses for Republicans on the issue.

Groups that have opposed many recent gun restrictions are stepping up the attacks again. And they still argue that gun issues are salient in the 2022 election.

“While anti-gun politicians have repeatedly spoken out against law enforcement, the average voter sees crime rising in their own community and across the country. So we expect voters to hold anti-gunners accountable at the ballot box,” said Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America.

But the gun lobby ads make little mention of legislation passed under Biden, officially known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Instead, these groups look at crime as a campaign issue and attack Democrats in general as “anti-guns.”

Gun safety groups do not view 2022 as a turning point in the movement. Rather, they believe it is the culmination of a seismic shift in gun policy that has been underway for years. In 2018, a number of Democrats weighed in on gun restrictions in ways they never had before — and they won.

But they say they’ve seen more recognition this year among elected officials that voters, including gun owners, broadly support some safety measures. Movement leaders point to a number of reasons behind the change, including the gun policy enacted at the state level and the growing popularity of gun safety measures with suburban voters.

States serve as an “incubator” for this type of political change, Brady campaign chairman Kris Brown told POLITICO.

In 2018, after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, gun safety became one of the most salient political issues, she said. There has been a push in several states to enact so-called red flag laws, designed to keep guns away from people seen as a threat to themselves or others. Now 19 states and Washington, DC, have such laws, including in Florida, where the law was put in place under then-Governor (and current GOP Senate Campaign Leader) Sen. Rick Scott.

“There is less concern about moving forward with gun violence prevention because there is a political consequence to be paid, and more about not doing so because of the political consequence to be paid,” he said. Brown said. “So this is a national-level reflection of what we see in many states.”

Recent data from 97Percent, a bipartisan group that conducts research on gun safety policy, found that support for specific measures is not limited to non-gun owners. Gun owners also support red flag laws, universal background checks and permits required to purchase or own a firearm.

“We call ourselves 97% because that’s the number that favors background checks in a poll. Only 89% of people like cheeseburgers. There is literally nothing more popular,” said Mathew Littman, the group’s executive director. “And so, if you’re a legislator, doing the will of your constituents, chances are you’ll be a more popular legislator.”

The popularity of these measures is particularly significant among suburban voters, Ambler said. He thinks GOP lawmakers have taken notice. In addressing the gun legislation he voted for in June, the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hoped the law would be viewed “favorably by voters in the suburbs we need to win back in order to hopefully be in the majority next year.” The Kentucky Republican specifically mentioned investing in school safety and mental health legislation as a “sense solution” to regaining ground in those districts.

“Republicans recognize that Democrats have been able to make meaningful progress in suburban districts and among suburban voters by focusing on the issue, which kind of resonates across the political spectrum,” Ambler said. “And that’s because it’s so personal to voters.”

Gun safety groups also attribute the progress to what they see as the NRA’s waning power amid financial and legal troubles, as well as their own burgeoning political capital. They have taken particular care to frame gun policy legislation around gun safety and responsibility, rather than stripping guns and rights, Ambler said.

Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights, was a gun lobbyist in 1994, when a newly passed assault weapons ban turned out to be a cudgel of valuable campaign to help Republicans win back the House after decades without power. He admitted 2022 was different, but said it was a question of the legislative timetable.

“If this had happened a year before the election, there would have been plenty of Republicans to face the music,” he said.

Brown also said there are more issues at play this cycle, making it less obvious how gun politics factor into the election. Brown cited the Alaska Senate race as an example of where the issue remains key for voters. His group keeps hitting Sen. Lisa Murkowski about guns in ads, including for his vote in favor of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Murkowski was one of 15 Senate Republicans to join all Democrats in passing the legislation.

The NRA, for its part, said the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, like “every vote on the Second Amendment,” was considered when deciding which candidates it would endorse in the primaries. But spokeswoman Amy Hunter also said “the national dialogue around guns is changing,” noting that the main victories the group has had are in court and in confirmation battles.

“In the past year alone, the NRA has won the most significant pro-Second Amendment Supreme Court ruling in more than a decade, allowing the carrying of a firearm outside the home a reality for millions of people. The NRA has paved the way for constitutional deferral in 25 states — so far. The NRA defeated the candidate hand-picked by the gun control group to lead the ATF,” Hunter said. “Polling from this election clearly shows pro-gun candidates across the country are more confident when it comes to tackling rampant crime and protecting vigilantes.”

Yet the gun lobby’s midterm campaign has not resulted in Democrats escaping the issue. Gun safety groups note how Biden continually stresses the passing of summer legislation and, where possible, make clear its intention to try to ban assault weapons again.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton, “without commenting on election politics,” said “too many Americans have lost loved ones or had their lives changed forever because of gun violence. Guns are the leading cause of death among children in America.

The president believes more needs to be done, Dalton said, adding that Biden will continue to push for passage of an assault weapons ban.

“He’s doing it because he knows what we know, which is the polls saying it’s a really good question,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “And the thing is, nobody loses their job because of their vote for gun safety in the Senate.”