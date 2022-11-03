News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ Tua talks about Super Bowl, takes shot at critics — this is what you want to hear from your QB
Empowered Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was an interesting mix of honesty, insight, and “screw you” on the podium Wednesday.
And it was freakin’ great.
More importantly, he seems to be having fun on and off the field, which is good to see.
Tagovailoa addressed the Super Bowl talk head on, and took an entertaining shot at critics (yes, I was among them) who doubted whether he could effectively throw the deep ball.
In between he talked about the Chicago Bears (3-5), who happen to be the Dolphins (5-3) opponent Sunday, and how different their defense looks without linebacker Roquan Smith and edge rusher Robert Quinn, both of whom were traded recently (Quinn to Philadelphia and Smith to Baltimore).
But that’s the boring stuff.
The good stuff was Tua being Tua.
Asked whether Tuesday’s trades to acquire pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. made the Dolphins Super Bowl contenders, Tagovailoa gave a clear answer — yes.
“We’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here,” he said, later adding, he has “full belief that we are capable.”
This is what you want to hear from your quarterback.
More importantly, this is what you want to hear from Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ (almost) officially-anointed franchise quarterback.
General manager Chris Grier, who is always guarded on such topics, didn’t directly address whether the trades he orchestrated made the Dolphins a Super Bowl contender.
“I’m not into predictions and everything,” Grier said, “but I do think we have a good team that has a chance to compete and win some games in the future.”
That’s about as far as Grier will go on such a topic.
Tagovailoa, who has been sizzling hot this season among pinpoint accuracy, 12 touchdowns, three interceptions and a league-leading 112.7 passer rating, offered no ambiguity.
He said the players have known what they’ve had with this squad all year.
“I think throughout OTAs (organized team activities) and throughout training camp we could see the potential that we had as a team offensively and defensively,” he said.
And now the organization has offered Tagovailoa its vote of confidence in a couple of ways.
Acquiring Chubb and Wilson in an eye-popping deal was only part of the story.
The other part of the story was Tagovailoa being given a huge vote of confidence by the Dolphins’ front office with the trades.
The Dolphins sent their 2023 first-round pick to Denver in the trade to acquire Chubb. Combine that with the first-round pick they lost in the Steve Ross tampering ruling and they don’t have a first-round pick to potentially use on a quarterback next year.
But that’s OK because the Dolphins believe they have their franchise quarterback in Tagovailoa.
Coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Tagovailoa being the “guy”.
“I would say you’re right on all fronts, that from the get go, I’ve fully seen Tua as our quarterback for this team and this franchise,” McDaniel said. “I think he’s an unbelievable talent. So I guess in a roundabout way, I think that implication, I think that’s fair.”
So, here they are, a complete team, equipped with a franchise quarterback and ready to make a Super Bowl run.
Tagovailoa, you can tell, loves this situation.
Normally guarded, but always courteous in his media comments, he was ebullient after Sunday’s 31-27 victory at Detroit.
The good vibes continued Wednesday.
Tagovailoa was asked where he’s grown most recently.
“Well, I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh? Don’t we think?” he asked with a smile. “That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab.”
It’s a fair jab.
And it’s welcomed.
It’s good to see Tagovailoa have fun, especially after all the criticism he’s taken.
Tagovailoa said he’s felt support from the organization since they acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert in the offseason.
That’s probably a different feeling than he’s had in the previous two seasons when he faced things ranging from an unlikely benching to a reported halftime argument with former coach Brian Flores.
Tagovailoa hasn’t answered all the questions from critics yet. He still must win. But he’s doing the best he can. He might even be taking names, and that’d be OK. The best thing is he appears to be having fun.
Parkland school killer officially sentenced to life in prison
Scherer had no other choice; the jury in Cruz’s three-month trial voted 9 to 3 on October 13 to sentence him to death, but Florida law requires unanimity for that sentence to be handed down.
The sentencing came after two days of parents, wives, siblings and other relatives of the slain victims and some of the injured survivors marching to a 20ft lectern to address him face to face.
The judge commended the families and injured who testified, calling them strong, graceful and patient.
“I know you’re fine, because you got yourself,” Scherer said.
Some parents and other family members cried as she read. When she finished and Cruz was led out of the courtroom, a father mumbled “Good riddance”.
Cruz, 24, will be taken to the Florida Correctional System treatment center near Miami in a few days before being assigned to a maximum security prison. The families and the injured spent two days verbally beating Cruz, wishing him a painful death and lamenting that he could not be sentenced to death.
“Real justice would be served if every family here got a bullet and your AR-15 and we had to pick up straws, and each of us had to fire one at a time at you, making sure you felt every moment of it. , and your fear continued to build until the last family member who broke the camel’s back had the privilege of making sure they killed you,” said Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of the teacher killed Scott Beigel. “That’s real justice for you.”
Beigel Schulman said she was somewhat reassured knowing that Cruz will have to constantly worry about her safety for the rest of her life.
“From what I hear, child killers are very frowned upon and hated in prison,” Beigel Schulman told Cruz. “I rejoice in the day I was told that you were tortured and taken away for your cold-blooded, premeditated, calculated and heinous murders, because you deserve nothing less.”
David Alhadeff, Alyssa Alhadeff’s uncle, told Cruz via Zoom from his class in Maryland that he deserved “the opportunity to rot.”
“You deserve the opportunity to absorb the look of terror on your face once you leave this courtroom,” Alhadeff said. “You deserve the opportunity to know that justice will prevail at some point, causing you great anguish, minute by minute, day by day.”
Minnesota United: Dayne St. Clair can show he’s ready for World Cup in Canada’s tune-ups
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair on Wednesday was called into Canada’s pre-World Cup training camp in Bahrain starting next week.
Canada’s No. 1 goalkeeper Milan Borjan is still in season with his club team, FK Crvena Zvezda in Serbia, and will not participate in the tune-ups. This creates an opening for St. Clair to showcase himself.
St. Clair, an MLS All-Star in 2021, is in line to be the Canadian’s No. 2 option in net and should get a chance to show it with playing time in friendlies against Bahrain on Nov. 11 and versus Japan in Dubai on Nov. 17.
St. Clair’s primary competition to be the backup is Maxime Crepeau of the Los Angeles FC. Crepeau will be competing in MLS Cup against Philadelphia on Saturday before he going abroad. James Pantemis of CF Montreal is the third goalie in camp.
Canada begins group-stage play in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 23. St. Clair is the only Loons player participating in the 2022 tournament.
— MNUFC color commentator Kyndra de St. Aubin will be the sideline reporter during the FOX broadcast of MLS Cup between LAFC and Philadelphia in L.A. on Saturday. Her role on the Loons’ in-house TV pairing came to an end after the 2022 season, with MLS moving its media rights to Apple TV.
Tennis boss backs former world number one in doping scandal – Reuters Sports News
WTA chief executive Steve Simon has revealed he has been in contact with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and supports the Romanian in her doping line.
Halep was provisionally suspended last month after her A and B samples from the US Open in August showed traces of the banned substance roxadustat, which is used to treat anemia.
The 31-year-old has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and, as told The Associated Press in an interview this week, Simon said he believes Halep “didn’t intentionally do anything here.”
“That being said, I strongly believe in our anti-doping program, and I think it’s a good program, and our players support it as well. And if you ask Simona, she supports it,” Simon added.
“I’m very confident that as we go through the process the truth will come out and we will deal with it accordingly. But I have a lot of sympathy for Simona, because I would never question her integrity.
Another big topic of interest for women’s tennis is whether the WTA Tour will return to China. About a year ago, the WTA suspended all tournaments in the country after concerns arose over the safety of former Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai.
Peng accused a former Chinese government official of sexual assault, but then disappeared from public view before reappearing at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February and retracting her allegations.
While Shenzhen is supposed to hold the WTA Finals until 2030, Simon expects a decision on whether China will receive the tour competitions in 2023. “No later than the end of the first quarter of next year.”
“We hope that’s where we’re going to be. But, of course, we have problems to solve.
These issues are not just the coronavirus restrictions, which led to the suspension of the WTA Finals in Shenzen in 2020 and 2021, but also Peng’s situation.
“We have to solve Peng. … We’re confident she’s safe and we know she’s in Beijing, which is great. We want that. But we have not received the assurances we want regarding the investigation we have requested. Simon revealed.
“What is the real story? That’s all we asked for. What is the story? She obviously had a lot of courage to present what she said. The principles involved are entirely consistent with what we stand for as an organization.
“And what we’ve asked for is an investigation to understand what happened, what didn’t happen, and then address it appropriately,” he added.
The WTA Finals are currently taking place in Fort Worth, Texas and will continue until November 7.
RT
3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including a potential reason for the gap in Roquan Smith’s valuation
With the NFL trade deadline behind them, the Chicago Bears returned to practice Wednesday to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.
Along with welcoming wide receiver Chase Claypool, here are three other things we learned from coach Matt Eberflus and players.
1. Roquan Smith — and his former teammates — are trying to move forward.
Smith told reporters in Baltimore he didn’t expect to be traded, but the fifth-year linebacker seemed OK with joining a 5-3 Ravens team that sits atop the AFC North.
“Initially I was shocked, but I’m excited to be here,” Smith said. “A good group of guys, guys who are contending for a title, and that’s what I’m in the game to play for.
“I have a great deal of respect for this organization and the way they handle things. I’m excited and know they’re trying to get over the hump and win the big game. I feel like I’m one of the guys that can help with that. “
Smith wasn’t the only one who was shocked.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson said he was in disbelief. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said his first reaction was “WTF?” Linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who had been Smith’s teammate for only a few months, called him “the heart and soul of this locker room,” noting his ability to pull players together — and how quiet it was without him.
General manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus met with the 13-player Bears leadership council to explain the moves. Quarterback Justin Fields said the meeting helped get everybody on the same page, and Jackson said it was needed.
“There are a lot of things that start floating around, especially in the locker room, like, ‘They don’t take care of their guys,’ or, ‘They don’t care about their guys,’ or whatever the case may be,” Jackson said. “That was pretty cool for them to come and talk to us as men. We get the business part of this. We respect that. But we like to be respected as men and football players as well.”
Defensive tackle Justin Jones, who was named a captain to replace Smith, said the players are committed to playing hard despite losing one of their best players.
“It hurt that we lost him, but at the end of the day, we all have a job to do,” Jones said. “And a lot of guys on this team have families. And so when you say waving the white flag on the season, that’s almost like saying waving the white flag on your families. You can’t do that, man.
“These guys are my family. I’m their family. And nobody is waving the white flag on anybody. We’re going to play just as hard as if they were with us.”
2. Matt Eberflus noted one potential reason for the gap in perceived value between Smith and the team.
Eberflus said the Bears wanted Smith back next year and echoed Poles’ comments that the team and Smith simply couldn’t find common ground on contract extension numbers.
When Eberflus was in Indianapolis, the Colts signed linebacker Shaquille Leonard to a five-year, $98 million extension. When pressed on why Smith wasn’t as valuable to the Bears defense as Leonard was to the Colts, Eberflus pointed to specific stats.
“We always base things on numbers and production, and we covet ball production in that position,” Eberlus said. “So that right there is a very important thing that the Will linebacker needs to do. Again, we loved Roquan. We made him an offer and they couldn’t find common ground.”
In his first three seasons before signing the extension, Leonard had seven interceptions and nine forced fumbles. He added four interceptions and eight forced fumbles last year and has one pick this season for a total of 12 interceptions and 17 forced fumbles. Through 4½ seasons, Smith has seven interceptions and one forced fumble.
The Bears have a big hole to fill at weak-side linebacker without Smith, who had 83 tackles, four tackles for a loss, 2½ sacks, three passes defended and two interceptions this season.
Eberflus said the Bears would use a rotation in practice to determine who will start. Options include veteran Joe Thomas, rookie Jack Sanborn and newcomer A.J. Klein, a 10-year veteran who joined the Bears in the Smith trade.
“Obviously you have a player that has been leading the NFL in tackles, I’m not sure that you do replicate that,” Eberflus said. “But you shift guys around and put guys in place and next man up. It’s going to be good for that linebacker room getting experience, getting some playing time.”
Morrow, who was on the Raiders team that traded Khalil Mack to the Bears in 2018, said of finding a replacement: “It’s one of those things that naturally happens over the course of the year.”
3. Left guard Cody Whitehair entered his 21-day window to return from injured reserve, but there are several unknowns on the offensive line.
Whitehair suffered a knee injury Oct. 2 against the New York Giants, and veteran Michael Schofield started in his place the last two games.
Eberflus said “we’ll see” when asked if Whitehair could be ready to play Sunday.
“He’s in a good spot mentally,” Eberflus said. “He has been working his tail off with the guys in the rehab. His strength numbers are good. His jump numbers are good. His velocity and speed in his jumps are good. We think he is going to be good.”
The Bears have other questions, though, as right tackle Larry Borom — who sat out Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion — missed practice Wednesday and right guard Teven Jenkins was limited with a back injury.
Jackson and cornerback Kyler Gordon were limited with hip injuries.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle, who played in three games this season before suffering a calf injury, is in the second week of his 21-day window to return from IR.
Rams’ Sean McVay expresses his gratitude and love for his grandfather John McVay, former 49ers general manager
THOUSAND OAKS — Rams coach Sean McVay couldn’t hold back his tears on Wednesday as he remembered his grandfather, John McVay, the legendary San Francisco 49ers general manager, who died Tuesday at the age of 91 years old.
It’s not the five Super Bowl titles in 22 seasons with the 49ers that Sean McVay will remember his grandfather the most.
“The way he touched and touched so many people,” an emotional McVay told reporters. “Somebody texted me yesterday and I think that’s one of the best ways to honor him, those are the things you loved about people who left, and man,” he said. he does so many things that fit who you want to be.
“You talk about living a full life, where you really leave a legacy and not because of the success he had in terms of going to five world championships, but the way he treated people, the integrity, the relationships he built, the character he had.
McVay expressed his gratitude to his grandfather for helping him get his start as an NFL coach after his college career at Miami of Ohio. McVay quickly rose through the coaching ranks and became the Rams’ head coach in 2017 at the age of 30. McVay gave the family another Super Bowl title after helping the Rams win the Lombardi Trophy last season.
“I can’t think of a better example to follow in terms of the path he blazed, the legacy he left for our family,” McVay said. “There’s no way I was sitting here if it wasn’t for what he did for me. … It’s almost embarrassing just the opportunity I had as a result of the things he did when I finished playing college to go straight into the NFL. Nobody does it, but thanks to John McVay, I had the chance to do it. … I loved my grandfather so much, he’s a wonderful man.
Sean McVay said it was always a special feeling to see John McVay’s name at Levi’s Stadium every time the Rams played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
McVay said his wife, Veronika Khomyn, and mother, Cindy, referred to John McVay as “the nicest man they had ever seen”.
“I think that’s true, but he also had such a great image of himself, as a man,” Sean McVay said. “The embodiment of that and all the things you want to be able to represent, and man, I’m just grateful for everything he’s done for me.”
California Daily Newspapers
