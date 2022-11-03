News
Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen faces suspension for lobbying misconduct | Conservatives
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen faces suspension from the House of Commons and has been asked to apologize after an all-party committee found he took a ‘cavalier’ approach to paid lobbying rules.
The standards committee endorsed findings by Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, that Bridgen breached rules on paid defense and registration of interests, after approaching ministers and civil servants on behalf of a logging company that gave him a donation and a visit to Ghana.
The committee said that as well as apologizing to the Commons, Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire since 2010, should personally apologize to Stone for a “totally unacceptable” attempt to put pressure on her.
The report says Bridgen emailed Stone asking about what the MP said were rumors the Commissioner would accept a peerage from Boris Johnson, and to suggest it depended on him ‘getting the ‘goods’ results” when conducting surveys on parliamentary standards.
Bridgen was a noted critic of Johnson.
More details soon…
Pope stresses Muslim dialogue during first papal visit to Bahrain
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is taking his message of dialogue with the Muslim world to the Kingdom of Bahrain, where the Sunni-led government is holding an interfaith conference on East-West coexistence even as it stands accused of discriminating against the country’s Shia majority.
Human rights groups and relatives of Shia activists on death row have urged Francis to use his visit, which begins Thursday, to call for an end to the death penalty and political repression in Bahrain. But it is unclear whether Francis will publicly embarrass his hosts during his four-day visit, the first of any pontiff to the Persian Gulf island nation.
Francis has long touted dialogue as an instrument of peace and believes a show of interfaith harmony is needed, especially now given Russia’s war in Ukraine and regional conflicts, such as in Yemen. On the eve of the trip, Francis asked for prayers that the trip would promote “the cause of fraternity and peace, which our times are in dire and urgent need of.”
The visit is Francis’ second to a Gulf Arab country, following his historic 2019 trip to Abu Dhabi, where he signed a document promoting Catholic-Muslim brotherhood with a prominent Sunni cleric, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb. Al-Tayeb is the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning in Cairo. Francis followed this with a visit to Iraq in 2021, where he was received by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, one of the world’s foremost Shia clerics.
Francis will meet again this week in Bahrain with al-Tayeb, as well as other prominent figures in the interfaith field who are expected to attend the conference, which is similar to the one hosted by Kazakhstan last month at which Francis and el- Tayeb also attended. Members of the Muslim Regional Council of Elders, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Patriarch Bartholomew, a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church and rabbis from the United States are all expected, according to Bahrain’s schedule.
The trip will also allow Francis to minister to the Catholic community in Bahrain, which numbers about 80,000 people in a country of about 1.5 million people. Most are workers from the Philippines and India, although trip organizers expect pilgrims from Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries to attend Francis’ High Mass at the National Stadium on Saturday.
Bahrain is home to the first Catholic church in the Gulf, the Parish of the Sacred Heart, which opened in 1939, as well as its largest, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia. The 2,300-capacity church opened last year in the desert town of Awali on land donated to the church by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. In fact, the king presented Francis with a model of the church when he visited the Vatican in 2014 and issued the first invitation to visit.
Francis will visit both churches during his visit and will likely thank the king for the tolerance the government has long shown towards Christians living in the country, especially compared to neighboring Saudi Arabia, where Christians cannot practice. openly their faith.
“Religious freedom in Bahrain is perhaps the best in the Arab world,” said Bishop Paul Hinder, Apostolic Administrator of Bahrain and Other Arab Gulf Countries. “Even if everything is not ideal, there may be conversions (to Christianity), which are at least not officially punished like in other countries.”
But ahead of his visit to Bahrain, Shia opposition groups and human rights organizations have urged Francis to speak out against human rights abuses against the Shia majority by the Sunni monarchy. They urged him to call for an end to the death penalty and to ask to visit Jau prison in the country, where hundreds of Shiite activists have been imprisoned.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have repeatedly denounced the use of torture in prisons, as well as the forced confessions and “sham trials” against dissidents.
“We are writing to appeal to you as the families of twelve death row inmates who face imminent execution in Bahrain,” reads a letter from the families to Francis published this week by the Bahrain Institute for rights and democracy. “Our family members remain behind bars and face execution despite the manifest injustice of their beliefs.”
Francis changed church teaching to declare the death penalty impermissible in all cases. He regularly visited prisoners during his trips abroad, although no such prison visit was planned in Bahrain.
The Vatican spokesman declined to say whether Francis would publicly or privately discuss Bahrain’s human rights record during his visit.
———
Associated Press religious coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Elon Musk against an American politician
New Delhi:
After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk caused a stir with his first moves. He also announced that verified Twitter users will soon be charged to retain their blue tick, which drew reactions from many users of the platform. US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also asked Elon Musk about the blue tick fee, drawing a response from the Twitter CEO.
In her tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “Lmao at a billionaire seriously trying to sell people the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/month subscription plan.”
Lmao at a Billionaire Seriously Trying to Sell People the Idea That ‘Free Speech’ Is Actually an $8/Month Subscription Plan
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022
In response to the congresswoman, Elon Musk reiterated his stance on blue check fees and joked, “Your feedback is appreciated, pay $8 now.”
Your feedback is appreciated, pay now $8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
Just a day after sharing her views on the contentious issue, Ms Ocasio-Cortez shared another post claiming that her Twitter mentions/notifications had stopped working after her exchange with Mr Musk. “Also, my Twitter mentions/notifications are not working tonight so I was notified via text message that I appear to have been under the skin of a certain billionaire,” the politician wrote.
“Just a reminder that money will never get you out of insecurity, folks,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez added.
Also, my Twitter mentions/notifications aren’t working tonight, so I was notified via text that I appear to have been under the skin of a certain billionaire????
Just a reminder that money will never come out of insecurity, folks.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022
Elon Musk, on the other hand, in a tweet, pointed to the price of a sweatshirt listed on Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s website. Sharing a photo of the product, he drew a circle on its $58 price tag.
???? pic.twitter.com/XuJdfMTTi1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
While many expressed disapproval of charging $8 for the verified badge, Mr. Musk argued that the fee was reasonable. He recently shared a meme on Twitter mocking those who don’t want to shell out a fee for their blue tick.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
After Elon Musk became the new owner of the microblogging platform, reports suggest verified Twitter users will soon have to pay a fee to retain their blue check mark, which authenticates the identity of the account holder.
Musk trolls AOC’s reaction to paid blue check idea – Reuters
The New York MP accused him of trying to turn free speech into a monthly subscription
Elon Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argued on Twitter over the billionaire’s idea of charging $8 a month for the privilege of having status checked on his newly purchased platform. Both have huge followings on Twitter, but have significant differences of opinion regarding politics.
The congresswoman from New York, who also goes by AOC, lambasted the idea of making blue check verification available only to premium subscribers, tweeting on Wednesday: “Lmao at a billionaire seriously trying to sell people the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/month subscription plan.” The left-leaning politician relied heavily on her Twitter account to defeat Democratic heavyweight Joe Crowley in a primary for the 2018 congressional elections.
Musk, a self-proclaimed “absolutist of freedom of expression”, replied: “Your feedback is appreciated, pay $8 now.” He then posted a screenshot of AOC’s merchandise store, highlighting the $58 price of a sweatshirt.
Your feedback is appreciated, pay now $8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
AOC pushed back, saying it was proud of the merchandise and the fact that its workers are unionized, unlike employees at Musk’s companies. The CEO of Tesla is notoriously anti-union.
She also claimed that her Twitter notifications were “conveniently” not working, concluding that she must have “under the skin of a certain billionaire.”
Also, my Twitter mentions/notifications aren’t working tonight, so I was notified via text that I seem to have gotten under the skin of a certain billionaire 😂 Just a reminder that money will never come out of it. insecurity, friends.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022
The “billionaire” had a similar interaction with American author Stephen King, also a strong advocate for leftist causes. King threatened to quit Twitter if verification became a premium service. “F**k that, they should pay me,” he tweeted on Monday. Musk responded by trying to negotiate an appropriate subscription price.
READ MORE:
Musk haggles with King over blue checkmarks
Musk claimed his $44 billion Twitter buyout last month was driven by ideology. He expressed concern about the platform’s content moderation policies, saying it needed to become a neutral marketplace for ideas. Critics say Musk will turn the service into an unregulated cesspool of bigotry, hate and white supremacy.
You can share this story on social media:
Turkey’s inflation tops 85% as Erdogan continues to rule out interest rate hikes
The number of Russian tourists to Europe has dropped significantly over the summer, but has increased in several other destinations, including Turkey (here).
Onur Dogman | Sopa Pictures | Light flare | Getty Images
Inflation in Turkey rose for the 17th consecutive month in October, reaching 85.5% year-on-year as food and energy prices continued to climb, according to official figures.
Food prices have increased by 99% compared to the same period last year, housing has increased by 85% and transport has increased by 117%, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported on Thursday.
The national producer price index shows an increase of 157.69% per year and an increase of 7.83% on a monthly basis. The monthly increase in consumer prices was 3.54%.
The dramatic increase in the cost of living in this country of 85 million people has continued unabated for nearly two years, alongside a major devaluation of the Turkish currency, the read.
Controversially, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is refusing to raise interest rates, insisting it would hurt the economy. Economists and critics say his policies have continued to hurt the lira and drive up inflation, fomenting a currency crisis.
On October 20, Turkey’s central bank lowered its key rate by 150 basis points for the third consecutive month of decline, from 12% to 10.5% – despite Turkish inflation at over 83% at the time.
Erdogan says the cuts are good for growth and will continue. The president remains committed to bringing the country’s interest rate down to single digits by the end of this year.
“My biggest battle is against interest. My biggest enemy is interest. We lowered the interest rate to 12%,” the president said at an event in late September. “Is that enough? It’s not enough. It has to go down further.”
Turkey’s central bank “will remain under pressure from President Erdogan for softer policy,” Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, wrote in an analyst note after the data was released.
He added that “although the CBRT [Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey] said it would make another 150 basis point interest rate cut at its meeting later this month, there is a risk of further easing beyond that, adding pressure to the further decline on the pound.”
The lira was trading roughly flat that day at 18.61 to the dollar. It has lost more than 28% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year and almost 50% over the last full year.
Bono opens the book tour before worshiping fans at the Beacon Theater
Bono opened his book tour on Wednesday night in what he called a “transgressive” mood, somewhat guilty of appearing on stage with three musicians who weren’t his fellow U2 members and otherwise singing , joked and shouted his life story to thousands of people. adoring fans at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan.
He even performed a song in Italian, a perfectly lyrical version of “Torna a Surriento”.
“It’s all a bit surreal,” he noted at one point. “But it seems to be going well.”
The 62-year-old singer, songwriter and humanitarian has described himself as an eternal boy (born Paul David Hewson) with his fists ‘in the air’, a ‘grandiose’ rock star and a baritone trying to be a tenor. He is now a published and best-selling author, his “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” released this week and already in the top 10 on Amazon.com.
Through ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’, ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’ and other U2 classics, he traces his biography from his stuffy childhood home in Dublin and the grief of his mother Iris Hewson’s untimely death to to the formation of the band that made him world famous and his lasting marriage to Alison Stewart.
Former President Bill Clinton, Tom Hanks and U2 guitarist The Edge were among his famous admirers in the audience, who often stood up to applaud and sing along. For the 90-minute-plus “Stories of Surrender” show, billed as “an evening of words, music and mischief,” Bono wore a plain black blazer, matching pants, and added color with his eye-tinted glasses. orange. He started with an account from his book about his heart surgery in 2016, but otherwise he pranced and jumped like a man who had never seen the inside of a hospital and sang songs written ages ago. decades without any meaning, he had forgotten what had inspired them.
Ticket prices were rock star level: thousands of dollars for the best seats and hundreds even for obstructed views. Compared to a U2 show, the setting was relatively intimate – handwritten artwork on screens hanging towards the back of the stage and a few tables and chairs that Bono used as props for climbing or to simulate conversations. With warm, comedic mimicry, he recalls phone calls with Luciano Pavarotti and his pleas of “Bono, Bono, Bono” as the opera star recruited him to perform at a benefit show in Modena. , in Italy, and once at the U2 studio. on short notice – with a film crew.
Bono also re-enacted his many tense bar meetings with his father, who seemed to view his son’s career as some kind of failed business venture. Brendan Robert Hewson’s rough facade once unexpectedly crumbled – when he met Princess Diana, an encounter Bono described as watching centuries of Irish hatred for the royals ‘go away in eight seconds’ .
“One princess, and we’re even,” Bono added.
He often spoke of loss, of his mother when he was a teenager and of his father in 2001. But he also described his life as a story of presence, whether of his religious faith, his wife and children, or of his band mates. After what he called the characteristic Irish response to a child’s outsized ambitions – pretending they don’t exist – he called himself “blessed” and added that “what was silence has been filled, mainly, music.
Lauren Graham shares a rare glimpse into life after Peter Krause’s breakup
Lawrence Graham let time heal his broken heart.
The Gilmore Girls alum reflected on the end of his decade-long relationship with Peter Krause in 2021, sharing the mindset she used to move forward.
“I knew I was resilient because I always have been,” Graham said. People in an interview published on November 2. “You take your hits and don’t complain. That’s how I was always raised.”
The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers star said she refused to let the breakup ruin her, so she embarked on writing her next book, Did I already tell you? Stories I don’t want to forget to remember.
“Somewhere in this year is a year like this where I just wasn’t going to let [the breakup] flattens me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Okay, well, look at all the good things I have, and look at all the good times’ and ‘I’m going to write this book.’ Thank goodness I have these outlets and stories to tell.”
