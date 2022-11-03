Connect with us

Blockchain

Creators of Don Dada AR Art Show Partner with Meta Spark to Represent Caribbean

Creators of Don Dada AR Art Show Partner with Meta Spark to Represent Caribbean
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Creators of AR art show, Don Dada, have partnered with Meta Spark as two of the featured artists in the Caribbean. Bonito Thompson, artist and Founder of Don Dada, and Alexia James, VP of marketing and strategic partnerships, both share their AR expertise to thousands of creators.

Meta Spark is the AR platform that hundreds of thousands of creators use to build AR experiences across Meta’s family of apps and devices. The platform also enables the public to explore free online courses and training programs that can help build a career in augmented reality. Segmented into three categories—Quick Start, AR Fundamentals, and AR Pro—the courses range from beginner to advanced. Creators who complete all courses and pass the exam will earn a Spark AR certification that will substantiate their mastery.

Don Dada, the AR art show that originated in Jamaica, has started its global tour with an upcoming show in Miami during Art Basel this December. Thompson will showcase 10 pieces with his quintessential vibrant colors and each piece will convey its mission, to amplify Jamaican and Caribbean stories through art globally. It will be interactive, a conversation starter, and highlight the concept of movement.

As a seasoned artist working with top brands including Red Stripe, Common/Damian Marley and the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), Thompson’s videos are geared to the more advanced creators as he shares how he uses Spark and AR. James has a background as a global marketer and her courses are for beginners as she shares the ins and outs of how creators can monetize AR.

Thompson says, “I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership as I’m hoping the creators can learn from my experiences. I’ve been so fortunate to have had amazing mentors throughout my life and now being given the opportunity to not only mentor but represent the Caribbean is truly an honor.”

James adds, “Being your client’s ‘expert’ on all things AR is still a relatively new technology though it has been out for some time, so it’s important to be extremely versed in the tech, so you are that guide to all things AR for your clients. As they will have many questions and you should be fully equipped to not only answer them but guide them along the way.”

Contacts

Brooke Cockrell

Creative Pitch Group

[email protected]
818.209.3800

Blockchain

Ripple is Primed For Rally And Only 1 Thing is Holding it Back

November 3, 2022

Xrp Price Forecast
Ripple is facing resistance near $0.46 against the US Dollar. XRP price could start a fresh rally if it is able to clear the $0.46 and $0.478 resistance levels.

  • Ripple is consolidating above the key $0.442 support zone against the US dollar.
  • The price is facing hurdles near $0.460 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $0.4605 on the 4-hours chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair could start a strong increase if there is a clear move above $0.462 and $0.482.

Ripple Price Prepares For The Next Move

After a sharp decline, ripple’s XRP found support near the $0.4220 zone against the US Dollar. XRP formed a base above the $0.4220 level and started a fresh increase, similar to ethereum and bitcoin.

There was a clear move above the $0.435 and $0.445 resistance levels. The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $0.5118 swing high to $0.4220 swing low. However, the price struggled to clear the $0.4800 resistance and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

It failed to clear the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $0.5118 swing high to $0.4220 swing low. The price is now facing hurdles near $0.460 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $0.4605 on the 4-hours chart of the XRP/USD pair. The main resistance is near the $0.478 and $0.480 levels. A successful break above the $0.478 and $0.480 resistance levels could spark another rally.

Source: XRPUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance is near the $0.500 level, above which the bulls are likely to aim a retest of the $0.55 barrier. Any more gains might send the price towards the $0.60 level.

Downside Break in XRP?

If ripple fails to start a fresh increase above the $0.478 level, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $0.442 level.

If there is a downside break and close below the $0.442 level, xrp price could start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could even decline below the $0.422 support.

Technical Indicators

4-Hours MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $0.442, $0.422 and $0.405.

Major Resistance Levels – $0.462, $0.48 and $0.50.

Blockchain

Robinhood Registers $175M Net Loss in Q3 2022

November 3, 2022

Robinhood Registers $175M Net Loss in Q3 2022
