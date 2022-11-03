TEL AVIV, Israel – The Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian was killed Thursday by Israeli gunfire, which Israeli police say occurred during a raid in the West Bank, alleging the man had fired a firebomb at the forces.
Dear Abby: I gave her a chance to apologize, and she didn’t. Is our friendship over?
DEAR ABBY: One of the last times we hung out, a friend commented on my height. She said, “I shouldn’t complain about my weight gain. I am smaller than you. It was really rude.
I thought about this comment and how to approach it for a week, and when I saw her next, I asked her not to increase my height when she complained about hers.
Instead of apologizing, she spent 15 minutes justifying what she said. But there was no real justification.
Since then, I avoid it. She keeps reaching out and asking to hang out with me, but at this point, I don’t think I should. What would you do?
OFFENDED IN HAWAII
DEAR OFFENDED: I would tell him no, and I would tell him in no uncertain terms exactly why.
DEAR ABBY: I raised my daughter’s first child. “Joey” is 10 years old and has lived with my husband and me full time for four years.
I love her very much and I like being her “mommy”, but I’m not good at helping her with her homework.
My daughter doesn’t have time for him. She has two other children with a different father. The stepfather has no desire to be Joey’s father.
I’m everything to Joey. My life revolves around him. But, Abby, at 52, I feel like I’ve earned the right to do whatever I want at this point in my life.
I feel like I would punish Joey if I returned him to his mother to raise. His biological father is not in his life, although the paternal grandparents are in contact with him.
Your opinion on this situation?
LIKE A MOTHER IN SOUTH CAROLINA
DEAR LIKE A MOM: Gladly. When Joey turns 18, you’ll be 60. That’s no exaggeration. Please don’t abandon your grandson at this point.
As you said, you are “everything” to him, and in this case, that’s literally true.
Joey’s paternal grandparents did a terrible job raising their irresponsible son. Would you really consider handing Joey over to them to mess up? Stay the course!
DEAR ABBY: My husband has cerebral palsy. He can talk, but his speech is slightly slurred. He can walk, but he is unsteady on his feet.
We like to go out and have a few drinks, but the problem is people think he’s drunk. We were chased out of our places. We nearly got kicked out of a rideshare service until I told the driver he has a disability. We were at a concert walking up the stairs (I was holding beers), and everyone was looking at him thinking he was drunk.
Do you have any advice (apart from putting up a sign saying he’s disabled)?
SOCIAL SPOUSE
DEAR SPOUSE: Your husband shouldn’t have to post a sign. When you go to a bar or restaurant, tell the manager or bartender as soon as you enter that your husband has a disability that affects his balance. While this won’t work in large crowds like at a concert, it should save you and your husband any misunderstandings in smaller venues.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.
California Daily Newspapers
Israeli police kill Palestinian in West Bank raid
In a separate incident Thursday, a Palestinian man was shot dead after stabbing a policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City. The officer was slightly injured and the assailant’s condition was not immediately known. Another officer was slightly injured by fire from his colleague.
In the West Bank incident, Israeli police said paramilitary border guards raided the home in the town of a Palestinian man who rammed his car into an Israeli soldier on Wednesday. There they faced a violent protest, with protesters throwing rocks and firebombs at the forces. Forces opened fire on the incendiary bomb thrower, police said.
It was the latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem that has killed more than 130 Palestinians this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2015. Violence escalated in the spring, after a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis. killed 19 people, prompting Israel to launch a months-long operation in the West Bank that it says is aimed at dismantling militant networks. The raids have been met in recent weeks by an increase in attacks on Israelis, killing at least three people.
The violence came as political change is underway in Israel following national elections, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set to return to power in a coalition government made up of far-right allies, including extremist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, who in response to the incidents said Israel would soon take a tougher approach to the attackers.
“Now is the time to restore safety to the streets,” he tweeted. “The time has come for a terrorist who goes out to carry out an attack to be eliminated!”
Also on Thursday, Israel said it was removing checkpoints inside and outside the city of Nablus. Israel had imposed the restrictions weeks ago, cracking down on the city in response to a new militant group known as the Lions’ Den. The army has carried out repeated operations in the town in recent weeks, killing or arresting the group’s top commanders.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War and has since maintained a military occupation of the territory and settled more than 500,000 people there. The Palestinians want the territory, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem, for their hoped-for independent state.
washingtonpost
Man rapes stepmother and sets her on fire after she refuses to marry him
Lahore: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly raped his mother-in-law and then set her on fire after she refused to marry him in Lahore, Pakistan on Thursday.
The incident took place in the Sherakot area of Lahore, ARY News reported.
The victim, 40, claimed her son-in-law raped her and then set her on fire, police said.
“My son-in-law wanted to marry me and if he refused he raped me and set me on fire,” the woman said.
She suffered 80% burns.
Police have arrested the accused, named Mahmood, and are continuing the investigation.
(With agency contributions)
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here.
firstpost
10 Funniest Stand Up Comedy Videos In India
The art of stand up comedy has been practiced in India since the 80s, with the likes of famous comedians like Zakir Khan and Sunil Pal performing to audiences all over the country. While stand up comedy in India still isn’t mainstream enough to be performed on popular television channels, the rise of stand up comedy specials on YouTube has made watching stand up comedians from India easier than ever before. Here’s our compilation of ten of the funniest stand up comedy videos from India you need to watch!
Funniest Stand Up Comedy Videos In India
1) Kapil Sharma – Stand Up Comedy
Kapil Sharma is one of the best stand up comedians in India. He started his career by doing small roles in TV serials and then got his big break when he became a judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. His show was so popular that it was turned into an international format and broadcast across the world. One of Kapil’s most popular videos is “I Am Not Done Yet” which is available on Netflix.
2) Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan is a standup comedian from India. He has a YouTube channel with over 7 million subscribers and has created many comedy videos for this channel. His videos are not only hilarious but also insightful in their observations on society and culture. One of Zakir’s most popular videos is “Kaksha Gyarvi”.
3) Tanmay Bhat – Stand Up Comedy
Tanmay Bhat is a standup comedian from Mumbai, who has performed all over the world. He is most known for his work with All India Bakchod (AIB), a comedy group he helped create. Tanmay’s humor is self-deprecating and observational, and much of it revolves around his Indianness. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Tanmay Bhat is “Students Se Pange Mat Lo”.
4) Biswa Kalyan Rath
Biswa is a stand up comedian in India and does what he does best: make people laugh. He is one of the most popular Indian standup comedians, with over 600k subscribers on YouTube. Biswa has been featured on numerous talk shows. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Biswa Kalyan Rath is “Extroverts and Chaos”.
5) Kanan Gill – Stand Up Comedy
Kanan Gill is an Indian stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. His YouTube channel has over 700k subscribers and his videos have been viewed more than 85 million times making him one of the most popular comedians in India. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Kanan Gill is “Siblings”.
Also Read: Indian Stand-Up Comedians Who Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
6) Atul Khatri
Atul Khatri is a famous Indian comedian from Delhi. Khatri is one of the most sought-after comedians in the country and has been seen performing all over the world including at festivals, corporate events, and live shows. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Atul Khatri is “Justin Bieber Concert“.
7) Anubhav Singh Bassi – Stand Up Comedy
Anubhav Singh Bassi is one of the brightest stand up comedians in India. His humor ranges from personal to political, and everything in between. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Anubhav Singh Bassi is “Hostel”.
8) Sumukhi Suresh
Stand up comedy is a genre of comedy where a comedian speaks to an audience in front of a stage, typically reciting some jokes from their repertoire and engaging in conversations with the audience. It’s popular worldwide and has been growing in popularity in India over the past few years. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Sumukhi Suresh is “Run When Mom Calls”.
9) Naveen Richards – Stand Up Comedy
Naveen Richards is a stand-up comedian from Mumbai. He is often ranked as one of the best comedians in India by publications such as The Times of India. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Naveen Richards is “Calling Emergency Services”.
10) Varun Thakur
Varun Thakur is a comedian from Mumbai, India. He has performed many shows in India and abroad. Varun’s comedy revolves around social issues such as sexism, racism, and other forms of discrimination. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Varun Thakur is “Indians Studying Abroad”.
Watching these videos will make your day. They are all hilarious and we hope you get a laugh out of them.
The post 10 Funniest Stand Up Comedy Videos In India appeared first on MEWS.
Patient, bloody, lying on floor, dog walks in UP hospital shock
Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh:
Video from a government hospital in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, shows a man covered in blood and lying on the floor of an emergency ward.
The video, shot at the District Hospital in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and shared widely on social media, shows blood splattered on the floor around the man who appears to be seriously injured. Blood can be seen on the man’s face and head. A street dog was also seen running past the unconscious man. The 28-second video then pans to show the ward with empty beds and no doctors or nurses around
According to the doctor in charge of the hospital, SK Verma, the man was the victim of an accident with serious injuries to the head and face. Dr Verma claimed the man was drunk and had fallen out of bed several times during treatment.
“The doctor and the boy on call were attending an emergency on another ward when the video was shot,” he said.
The man was later transferred to a hospital in Gorakhpur, Dr Verma added.
Featured Video of the Day
Hemant Soren’s ‘tribal chief minister’ charged with summons to central agency
ndtv
Italian Meloni has a message for Brussels: I’m here – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
ROME — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday as she tries to win over skeptics in high places, though she can’t yet hope to make too many powerful friends.
Over the past few months, Meloni has attempted to present herself as a moderate and reliable partner in international relations, attempting to shed her image as a far-right firebrand among deeply Eurosceptic colleagues.
Yet even as she tried to put on a friendly face to Brussels, Meloni found her efforts were not reciprocated by the European establishment.
On the eve of the September elections, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested that Italy’s planned far-right government could erode democratic standards. Then, after Meloni’s victory, French politicians joined in the criticism, provoking her to issue an angry response.
Now, Meloni has chosen to travel to the heart of the European Union on his first trip abroad since taking office. Instead of visiting Hungary or another country with a right-wing colleague in charge, she is heading to Brussels in what her allies believe sends an important signal of goodwill from Rome to the EU high command.
“The trip itself is the message,” said an insider from Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.
On Thursday, she will meet von der Leyen with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Charles Michel, President of the European Council.
The main talking points will be the energy crisis, pandemic recovery plans and the war in Ukraine, according to a European Commission spokesperson.
Meloni is expected to push for a joint EU response to sky-high energy costs, which have tripled in Italy for families.
Europe Minister Raffaele Fitto told Italian television on Tuesday that Europe needed “a united response from the EU” to tackle speculation and keep prices low. “But that’s not enough,” he added. “We have to recover resources by talking to the European Commission.”
One method could be to create an EU shared debt program to fund energy aid for families and businesses. This is an idea that was proposed by Italian European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni. But Germany and the Netherlands oppose it.
The Italian economic context will weigh heavily on his conversations in the Belgian capital. She is expected to pledge her will to cut the deficit and will also want to know how much wiggle room there is on Italy’s deficit next year, so she can work out which of her coalition government’s costly election promises she can afford to hold on.
In favor of Italy, its quarterly growth is higher than that of France and Germany and its GDP debt ratio has improved thanks to inflation.
One sticking point is likely to be Italy’s pandemic recovery plan. Meloni wants to sharpen the deal between Rome and the EU, in light of the war in Ukraine, allocating more funds to energy security and supply and diverting cash to cover rising material costs raw.
The Commission has already indicated it is not ready to be flexible on the recovery plan, and Meloni’s visit seems unlikely to change that. Commenting on the talks on Wednesday, a Commission spokesperson said: “Naturally Ukraine will be part of the talks, as will the need to implement this recovery plan, which Italy is already working on.”
Meloni was not entirely flattering to the EU during her election campaign. In comments addressed to her national electorate, she warned that “the good times have passed” in Brussels and that she was ready to assert Italy’s interests in Europe. In a forthcoming book, she criticized Europe as “overbearing in the little things and absent in the big things”.
European leaders will not have forgotten either that she voted against the launch of a rule of law procedure by Brussels against its allies, Poland and Hungary.
But there is likely to be more common ground on Ukraine. Since the outbreak of war, Meloni has been unwavering in his support for Kyiv and confirmed that the government will continue to support EU sanctions.
Who is the new Chinese number 2? Business pragmatist or party loyalist?
Xi JinpingLi Qiang’s new right-hand man has shown two sides of his personality during his career.
Mr. Li, whom Mr. Xi named China’s new No. 2 last month, is known domestically as a pro-business pragmatist who isn’t afraid to push the limits of Party power. Communist. Party insiders say he is also a loyalist who will implement Beijing’s policies effectively and aggressively when needed.
wsj
