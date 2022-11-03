Defense asks judge to dismiss evidence of alleged teenage murder of teacher over poor grades

A lawyer for one of two Iowa teenagers charged with murdering their Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber, has asked a judge to suppress evidence collected by law enforcement, saying constitutional rights, statutes and Miranda of the accused had been violated.

Willard Noble Caiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale have been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the 2021 death of the 66-year-old Fairfield High School teacher. The two teenagers, who are charged as adults, pleaded not guilty last year.

In court filings, prosecutors revealed that Miller’s motive was his poor grade in Graber’s Spanish class.

In interviews with investigators, Miller “expressed frustration with Graber hurting her GPA and thought she was doing this to other students as well,” even going so far as to use an expletive to describe Graber, according to court documents.

During a hearing on Wednesday, an attorney for Miller claimed there was no conscious or voluntary waiver of Miller’s right to remain silent or to counsel before he was questioned by security forces. the order last year, asking a judge to dismiss evidence.

The defense also asked the court to dismiss the evidence collected by the search warrants, saying it violated Millers’ constitutional and statutory rights. The defense claimed the search warrants included findings unsupported by facts and did not include the credibility of individuals relied upon by law enforcement, referring to a confidential informant.

In court filings, prosecutors rebuffed that claim, saying the two witnesses in question should be considered “citizen informants,” saying they had nothing to gain from providing information to law enforcement. ‘order.

In this Nov. 23, 2021, file photo, Willard Noble Caiden Miller is escorted to a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register via USA Today Network, FILE

The defense also claimed that the warrants were too broad and did not sufficiently explain why a cellphone and laptop should be seized.

Wednesday’s hearing was on a Miranda form signed by Miller’s mother. Miller’s attorney argued that the defendant’s mother, Annalisa Clifford Gold, did not know what she was signing when she signed a Miranda form that allowed investigators to interview her son.

Prosecutors rebuffed that claim, saying law enforcement read the defendant his Miranda rights, that the defendant clearly understood them, initialed them, and waived them.

Clifford Gold testified Wednesday that she was missing her reading glasses when law enforcement asked her to sign a Miranda form at the Jefferson County Law Center. When she told law enforcement she couldn’t read the form, an investigator paraphrased what he was saying and told her it was so they could speak with Miller.

She then signed the form, but claimed that she had not been informed of the information or the rights listed therein, including that Miller was in custody and that she had the right to speak to him. Clifford Gold also alleged that the police did not tell her that Graber had been found dead when she signed the Miranda form.

An undated photo of Nohema Graber. Fairfield, Iowa Police Department via AP, FILE

Clifford Gold also alleged that law enforcement continued to question Miller “long after” she told them to stop.

The prosecution asserted that whether Clifford Gold was allowed to speak with his son, entered the room, or told officers to end the investigation makes no difference in these circumstances due to the nature of the offenses under investigation by the police. The nature of the offense meant that Miller would be treated as an adult under Iowa law.

The tapes and a transcript of Miller’s interrogation are kept under seal.

Officers attended Clifford Gold’s home at approximately 5:30 a.m. on November 4, 2021. Miller was then taken to Jefferson County Law Center. Clifford Gold said she was not told her son was charged until 4.15pm.

Clifford Gold claimed she was told that all Graber students and their parents were being arrested by the police to find out what had happened to her and why she had disappeared, alleging that she was under the impression that all students were together and that the parents were with them. . She thought the police just needed her permission to talk to the students.

Clifford Gold alleged she didn’t know her son was in trouble until she was told she couldn’t see him. Clifford Gold claimed she would not have let her son speak to the police without a lawyer if she had known he was charged with murder.

After consulting a friend, who was a former police officer, Clifford Gold said she told the police to stop the interrogation of her son, but later learned that the interrogation continued for “hours”. Clifford Gold alleged that law enforcement denied her access to her son, who was then only 16, and said she had no way of contacting him when he was stopped.

Defense attorneys have until November 21 and prosecutors until November 28 to file a briefing on the motion to suppress evidence.

In court filings last year, law enforcement claimed they received a tip from an associate of the two teenagers that included social media posts between Miller and Goodale allegedly sharing details of their motive and plan to kill Graber. After her family reported her missing, Graber was found in Chautauqua City Park concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.