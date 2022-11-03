News
Democrats eventually passed gun legislation. And they did not pay the electoral price for it.
If the Democrats suffer big losses at the polls on Tuesdayit won’t be because of their decision to back the bill or the ATF’s Steve Dettelbach.
It’s a major shift in conventional wisdom that has endured since the last time legislation restricting gun purchases was approved by Congress in 1994. Democrats suffered devastating losses that year, losing the control of the House for the first time in four decades. The National Rifle Association at the time claimed credit for the downfall of the Democrats. And although groups calling for gun restrictions insisted the two were not correlated, the perception persisted that they were.
“It’s not 1994 anymore,” said Peter Ambler, executive director of the gun safety organization Giffords, founded by former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in 2011. It’s safe to say that at this point we’ve erased the idea that guns are risky political territory for Democrats. Quite the contrary.”
Ambler and other defenders believe there is not a single candidate in jeopardy strictly because of their votes on gun legislation. They noted that there were also no primary losses for Republicans on the issue.
Groups that have opposed many recent gun restrictions are stepping up the attacks again. And they still argue that gun issues are salient in the 2022 election.
“While anti-gun politicians have repeatedly spoken out against law enforcement, the average voter sees crime rising in their own community and across the country. So we expect voters to hold anti-gunners accountable at the ballot box,” said Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America.
But the gun lobby ads make little mention of legislation passed under Biden, officially known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Instead, these groups look at crime as a campaign issue and attack Democrats in general as “anti-guns.”
Gun safety groups do not view 2022 as a turning point in the movement. Rather, they believe it is the culmination of a seismic shift in gun policy that has been underway for years. In 2018, a number of Democrats weighed in on gun restrictions in ways they never had before — and they won.
But they say they’ve seen more recognition this year among elected officials that voters, including gun owners, broadly support some safety measures. Movement leaders point to a number of reasons behind the change, including the gun policy enacted at the state level and the growing popularity of gun safety measures with suburban voters.
States serve as an “incubator” for this type of political change, Brady campaign chairman Kris Brown told POLITICO.
In 2018, after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, gun safety became one of the most salient political issues, she said. There has been a push in several states to enact so-called red flag laws, designed to keep guns away from people seen as a threat to themselves or others. Now 19 states and Washington, DC, have such laws, including in Florida, where the law was put in place under then-Governor (and current GOP Senate Campaign Leader) Sen. Rick Scott.
“There is less concern about moving forward with gun violence prevention because there is a political consequence to be paid, and more about not doing so because of the political consequence to be paid,” he said. Brown said. “So this is a national-level reflection of what we see in many states.”
Recent data from 97Percent, a bipartisan group that conducts research on gun safety policy, found that support for specific measures is not limited to non-gun owners. Gun owners also support red flag laws, universal background checks and permits required to purchase or own a firearm.
“We call ourselves 97% because that’s the number that favors background checks in a poll. Only 89% of people like cheeseburgers. There is literally nothing more popular,” said Mathew Littman, the group’s executive director. “And so, if you’re a legislator, doing the will of your constituents, chances are you’ll be a more popular legislator.”
The popularity of these measures is particularly significant among suburban voters, Ambler said. He thinks GOP lawmakers have taken notice. In addressing the gun legislation he voted for in June, the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hoped the law would be viewed “favorably by voters in the suburbs we need to win back in order to hopefully be in the majority next year.” The Kentucky Republican specifically mentioned investing in school safety and mental health legislation as a “sense solution” to regaining ground in those districts.
“Republicans recognize that Democrats have been able to make meaningful progress in suburban districts and among suburban voters by focusing on the issue, which kind of resonates across the political spectrum,” Ambler said. “And that’s because it’s so personal to voters.”
Gun safety groups also attribute the progress to what they see as the NRA’s waning power amid financial and legal troubles, as well as their own burgeoning political capital. They have taken particular care to frame gun policy legislation around gun safety and responsibility, rather than stripping guns and rights, Ambler said.
Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights, was a gun lobbyist in 1994, when a newly passed assault weapons ban turned out to be a cudgel of valuable campaign to help Republicans win back the House after decades without power. He admitted 2022 was different, but said it was a question of the legislative timetable.
“If this had happened a year before the election, there would have been plenty of Republicans to face the music,” he said.
Brown also said there are more issues at play this cycle, making it less obvious how gun politics factor into the election. Brown cited the Alaska Senate race as an example of where the issue remains key for voters. His group keeps hitting Sen. Lisa Murkowski about guns in ads, including for his vote in favor of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Murkowski was one of 15 Senate Republicans to join all Democrats in passing the legislation.
The NRA, for its part, said the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, like “every vote on the Second Amendment,” was considered when deciding which candidates it would endorse in the primaries. But spokeswoman Amy Hunter also said “the national dialogue around guns is changing,” noting that the main victories the group has had are in court and in confirmation battles.
“In the past year alone, the NRA has won the most significant pro-Second Amendment Supreme Court ruling in more than a decade, allowing the carrying of a firearm outside the home a reality for millions of people. The NRA has paved the way for constitutional deferral in 25 states — so far. The NRA defeated the candidate hand-picked by the gun control group to lead the ATF,” Hunter said. “Polling from this election clearly shows pro-gun candidates across the country are more confident when it comes to tackling rampant crime and protecting vigilantes.”
Yet the gun lobby’s midterm campaign has not resulted in Democrats escaping the issue. Gun safety groups note how Biden continually stresses the passing of summer legislation and, where possible, make clear its intention to try to ban assault weapons again.
White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton, “without commenting on election politics,” said “too many Americans have lost loved ones or had their lives changed forever because of gun violence. Guns are the leading cause of death among children in America.
The president believes more needs to be done, Dalton said, adding that Biden will continue to push for passage of an assault weapons ban.
“He’s doing it because he knows what we know, which is the polls saying it’s a really good question,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “And the thing is, nobody loses their job because of their vote for gun safety in the Senate.”
Lynx extend Reeve, promote coach/GM to president of basketball operations
The Minnesota Lynx have signed Cheryl Reeve have to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday. The deal includes a promotion from general manager to president of basketball operations.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Reeve has been the Lynx’s head coach for 13 seasons, the longest in WNBA history, and led the team to league championships in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. She was named WNBA executive of the year after the 2019 season, and WNBA coach of the year three times, most recently in 2020.
“Cheryl’s impactful leadership on and off the court has guided the Lynx for more than a decade, and I’m thrilled that she is returning and additionally taking on new responsibilities as President of Basketball Operations,” Lynx owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. “Cheryl’s devotion to growing the game and our league is extraordinary, and we have some exciting seasons ahead of us.”
Reeve’s teams have won a WNBA-record 281 games since 2010, and her 41 career playoff victories are the most in WNBA history, as well. She is the only head coach to reach the WNBA postseason in 11 straight seasons with the same franchise.
“I appreciate the confidence that Glen and Becky Taylor have shown in me through the years and am excited to have the opportunity to continue to lead the Lynx organization into the future,” Reeve said in a statement. “Minnesota has been a great home to me and my family and I simply love being a part of the Twin Cities community. The Lynx fanbase is the best in all of the WNBA and I look forward to building on the successes we have had as an organization.”
This fall, Reeve coached USA Basketball to a gold medal in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia, securing a bid to the 2024 Paris Olympics. She will coach that team, as well.
NATO member to send arms to Ukraine despite opposition — RT World News
Bulgaria’s parliament has authorized arms sales to kyiv, despite a third of the country favoring a partnership with Russia
Bulgarian lawmakers voted on Thursday to supply arms to Ukraine, with Socialist and Nationalist MPs resisting the move. This leaves Hungary as the last NATO member refusing to provide military aid to kyiv.
A bill authorizing the supply of arms to Ukraine was passed by the Bulgarian National Assembly by 175 votes to 49, the Novinite news site reported. The bill was proposed by the pro-Western GERB party, which is currently the largest faction in the assembly, as coalition talks continue following elections last month.
The issue of arms supplies to Ukraine is controversial in Bulgaria, where almost a third of the population sees Russia as their country’s most important strategic partner, 35% see Ukraine as a “the puppet of the West” and 38% want to leave NATO, according to Globsec, a Slovak think tank.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has spoken out against arms transfers to Kyiv, saying supporters of arms deliveries are “warmongers” which risk dragging Bulgaria into the conflict with Russia.
Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova, whose party was part of a ruling coalition until August, warned on Thursday that “Bulgarian national interest is not to supply arms, because that would make us a party to the conflict.” Kostadin Kostadinov’s “Revival” party also voted against the bill, with the nationalist leader complaining that “Bulgaria is supposed to be ruled by Bulgarians, and we’re talking about supplying our few remaining armaments and literally bringing Bulgaria into the war.”
As Bulgarian parliamentarians debate the country’s official stance on arming its neighbour, the country’s arms industry is believed to have sold more than $1 billion worth of arms to customers in Poland and Romania to re-export them to Ukraine since February.
It remains unclear how much of Bulgaria’s predominantly Soviet arms stockpile will be sent to Ukraine, and what NATO equipment, if any, the alliance will offer Sofia as a replacement. The government now has a month to list equipment to be exported and negotiate with Western NATO members to replace it.
With the passage of the bill, only one NATO member remains determined to refuse to arm Ukraine: Hungary. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has refused to supply arms or allow weapons to enter Ukraine through Hungarian territory. Orban also refused to embargo Russian energy exports and called for direct talks between Russia and the United States to end the conflict.
Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell leaning toward returning in 2023
The Gophers football team has missed No. 1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell since he went down with a season-ending knee injury in September. But the sixth-year senior isn’t ready to say goodbye to Minnesota just yet.
“I will probably end up coming back” in 2023, Autman-Bell said this week on the Go Gopher Podcast with Mike Grimm. “… I don’t think it’s anything I can hide or anything. Pretty sure people already know I’m probably coming back. It’s the best idea, the best thing to do.”
Autman-Bell’s season-ending knee injury in the season’s third game falls within the NCAA window for him to be granted another year of eligibility as a medical redshirt. The U cannot file the waiver until after the season finishes, and perhaps that is a timeframe for Autman-Bell to make a final decision.
Mo Ibrahim, for example, said he was coming back for a sixth season last November.
Autman-Bell has a degree in youth studies and one masters degree, but the Kankakee, Ill., native holds onto the dream of playing in the NFL. The option for a medical redshirt keeps that alive. Scouts believe going through rehab and proving he can play at a high level next year is his best road to the NFL.
“I had that (medical redshirt) in the back of my head because I had a lot of doubt, a lot of worry because I knew no NFL team would take (a player with) a bum knee and a guy with not as many stats,” Autman-Bell said on the podcast.
Autman-Bell had surgery on his knee in late September and has started the long rehab process within the U’s Larson Football Performance Center. He has been at team practices, helping coach the rest of the receiver corps. He has 125 career receptions for 1,970 yards and 13 touchdowns has been durable outside of the knee injury and an preseason ankle injury in 2021 that cost him two games.
He has played in 46 total games since 2018.
Autman-Bell also told Grimm about some things to look forward to next year, including road games at North Carolina in September and at Ohio State in November. “I can hopefully finish out next season the right way and go through a full season,” he said. “I see the schedule for next season, it’s pretty exciting to go to these places and playing these teams. It’s awesome.”
The senior also said the Gopher program has changed his mind-set, revealing that he felt suicidal in 2019 while contributing to the U’s dream 11-2 season with 28 receptions, 371 yards and five touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore. He told Grimm he is in a good place with his mental health now and credited the U program’s emphasis on serving and giving in the community, focus on academics and social life while also emphasizing the big picture.
On the podcast, Autman-Bell said he could pursue a career working with kids or go into fashion with the help of his retail merchandising degree. He was positive on his future both within football and away from the game.
Bane-Welker accepts toys for toddlers
WILMINGTON – Bane-Welker Equipment proudly supports the Toys for Tots 2022 campaign and will be collecting toys from all locations in Indiana and Ohio by December 2.
“We are proud to support this effort for a second consecutive year,” said Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Last year, everyone really got into it, and we had customers and employees using their Red Zone Rewards points to buy more toys for the kids.”
This type of project aligns well with Bane-Welker’s mission to have a positive impact on the communities they serve.
This year, the Toys for Tots project was started by Bane-Welker employee Justin Butler, a former Marine, who benefited from the program as a child.
“My passion for helping started when I was a kid and once received toys from this same program,” Butler said. “It meant a lot to me back then, and I wanted to help make a difference in children’s lives now. I am very proud to be part of a company that dedicates time to such important community efforts. »
The toys will be distributed in local communities.
For more information, visit the Bane-Welker Equipment Wilmington dealership.
To learn more about the Toys for Tots program or to donate directly to Tots, visit
Woman missing from St. Paul found safe
A woman missing from St. Paul for more than a week has been found safe, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday.
Lou Vue, 47, had last been seen walking in the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue about 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
She was reported missing Oct. 27, and St. Paul police and the BCA asked for the public’s help to find her Oct. 28.
Police canceled the alert Thursday, saying she’s been located and is safe. “Thank you to everyone for the assistance and sharing the information,” the BCA said in an updated bulletin.
Republicans should focus on fighting inflation, not Democrats, if they take control of the House – Orange County Register
The Republicans want to take control of Congress and on Tuesday they could get their wish. Assuming they win both the House and the Senate, they will face enormous challenges: a country still heading into recession, still high and rising inflation, government deficits and debt at a loss. view, regulations strangling energy production and much more. . For these reasons, I offer some suggestions of what a victorious GOP should do over the next two years.
It’s no secret that inflation is not improving. The latest figures show that core inflation continues to rise, closing the door on the prospect of a quick return to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Meanwhile, workers are seeing the prices of food and rents rise quite dramatically, while their real wages are falling. Whether they feel like they created the problem or not, Republicans should make fighting inflation their top priority.
As we all know, the primary tool available to the Fed is to raise interest rates and shrink its balance sheet in hopes of reducing “aggregate” domestic demand for goods and services. High interest rates increase borrowing costs for both private actors and the government. While there’s not much Congress and the President can do to ease the burden of the inflation-fighting effort on the private sector (sending people checks fuels more demand and higher prices!), they can do a lot budget-wise.
First, Congress and the White House must reduce government spending. With debt at 100% of GDP, it’s time to act. Our priority should be the drivers of our future debt: Social Security and Medicare. Republicans need to be the adults in the room arguing that high inflation, with another debt ceiling crisis underway, requires a commitment to reform these programs.
Directly related to the fight against inflation, further spending cuts are essential to deal with soaring interest payments caused by rising interest rates on our growing debt. This means that in the absence of significant action, the Treasury will have to issue even more debt. Deficits will then continue to widen, which will further fuel inflation.
Second, when the budget bill comes due, and when unemployment rises and the economy slows due to Fed action, Republicans might be tempted to pressure President Jerome Powell to stop spending money. raise rates. Don’t. Whether Powell has the backbone to continue to fight inflation in the face of palpable financial or economic difficulties — and corresponding political pressures — is debatable. Unfortunately, if he gives in to the pressure and pauses to let rate hikes reduce inflation – or, worse, agrees to stimulate the faltering economy by lowering rates and returning to quantitative easing – it will boost inflation.
Republicans should follow the example of President Ronald Reagan, who in the early 1980s put no pressure on Paul Volcker to stop fighting inflation and let him stay the course. The cost was high, but the alternative would have been worse. The same is true here.
There is a lesson to be learned from these episodes of high inflation, which Republicans can turn into a political goal. It becomes apparent that once we have high inflation, containing it is always painful. As such, the Fed’s sole role as of today should be price stability. This means demanding that it abandon other misfit goals like “inclusive growth” and tackling climate change.
In the meantime, there are some things Republicans shouldn’t do. For example, they should stay away from the bloated “family-friendly” programs that social conservatives are so fond of. As economic study after economic study shows, these programs will backfire and make life more difficult for families. Paid leave programs, for example, reduce recipients’ employment and promotion opportunities. Extending child tax credits will create further disincentives to marry and work. Child care subsidies make providing child care more expensive, not less expensive. These programs will also increase the budget deficit at a time when Congress should be working especially diligently to reduce the debt. They are not a way to deal with inflation.
Finally, Republicans should govern like adults rather than seek revenge like misbehaved children. This means refraining from launching investigations against their Democratic opponents. Going after political adversaries is fun, especially when you’ve been the recipient of their own investigations. But “Investigating the Dems” is not at the top of most voters’ minds this election season. Neither is “owning the Libs”.
So, Republicans, you want to be in power. Can you handle it?
Véronique de Rugy is the George Gibbs Chair in Political Economy and Senior Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
