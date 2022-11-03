News
Elon Musk against an American politician
New Delhi:
After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk caused a stir with his first moves. He also announced that verified Twitter users will soon be charged to retain their blue tick, which drew reactions from many users of the platform. US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also asked Elon Musk about the blue tick fee, drawing a response from the Twitter CEO.
In her tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “Lmao at a billionaire seriously trying to sell people the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/month subscription plan.”
Lmao at a Billionaire Seriously Trying to Sell People the Idea That ‘Free Speech’ Is Actually an $8/Month Subscription Plan
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022
In response to the congresswoman, Elon Musk reiterated his stance on blue check fees and joked, “Your feedback is appreciated, pay $8 now.”
Your feedback is appreciated, pay now $8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
Just a day after sharing her views on the contentious issue, Ms Ocasio-Cortez shared another post claiming that her Twitter mentions/notifications had stopped working after her exchange with Mr Musk. “Also, my Twitter mentions/notifications are not working tonight so I was notified via text message that I appear to have been under the skin of a certain billionaire,” the politician wrote.
“Just a reminder that money will never get you out of insecurity, folks,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez added.
Also, my Twitter mentions/notifications aren’t working tonight, so I was notified via text that I appear to have been under the skin of a certain billionaire????
Just a reminder that money will never come out of insecurity, folks.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022
Elon Musk, on the other hand, in a tweet, pointed to the price of a sweatshirt listed on Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s website. Sharing a photo of the product, he drew a circle on its $58 price tag.
???? pic.twitter.com/XuJdfMTTi1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
While many expressed disapproval of charging $8 for the verified badge, Mr. Musk argued that the fee was reasonable. He recently shared a meme on Twitter mocking those who don’t want to shell out a fee for their blue tick.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
After Elon Musk became the new owner of the microblogging platform, reports suggest verified Twitter users will soon have to pay a fee to retain their blue check mark, which authenticates the identity of the account holder.
Turkey’s inflation tops 85% as Erdogan continues to rule out interest rate hikes
The number of Russian tourists to Europe has dropped significantly over the summer, but has increased in several other destinations, including Turkey (here).
Onur Dogman | Sopa Pictures | Light flare | Getty Images
Inflation in Turkey rose for the 17th consecutive month in October, reaching 85.5% year-on-year as food and energy prices continued to climb, according to official figures.
Food prices have increased by 99% compared to the same period last year, housing has increased by 85% and transport has increased by 117%, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported on Thursday.
The national producer price index shows an increase of 157.69% per year and an increase of 7.83% on a monthly basis. The monthly increase in consumer prices was 3.54%.
The dramatic increase in the cost of living in this country of 85 million people has continued unabated for nearly two years, alongside a major devaluation of the Turkish currency, the read.
Controversially, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is refusing to raise interest rates, insisting it would hurt the economy. Economists and critics say his policies have continued to hurt the lira and drive up inflation, fomenting a currency crisis.
On October 20, Turkey’s central bank lowered its key rate by 150 basis points for the third consecutive month of decline, from 12% to 10.5% – despite Turkish inflation at over 83% at the time.
Erdogan says the cuts are good for growth and will continue. The president remains committed to bringing the country’s interest rate down to single digits by the end of this year.
“My biggest battle is against interest. My biggest enemy is interest. We lowered the interest rate to 12%,” the president said at an event in late September. “Is that enough? It’s not enough. It has to go down further.”
Turkey’s central bank “will remain under pressure from President Erdogan for softer policy,” Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, wrote in an analyst note after the data was released.
He added that “although the CBRT [Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey] said it would make another 150 basis point interest rate cut at its meeting later this month, there is a risk of further easing beyond that, adding pressure to the further decline on the pound.”
The lira was trading roughly flat that day at 18.61 to the dollar. It has lost more than 28% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year and almost 50% over the last full year.
Bono opens the book tour before worshiping fans at the Beacon Theater
Bono opened his book tour on Wednesday night in what he called a “transgressive” mood, somewhat guilty of appearing on stage with three musicians who weren’t his fellow U2 members and otherwise singing , joked and shouted his life story to thousands of people. adoring fans at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan.
He even performed a song in Italian, a perfectly lyrical version of “Torna a Surriento”.
“It’s all a bit surreal,” he noted at one point. “But it seems to be going well.”
The 62-year-old singer, songwriter and humanitarian has described himself as an eternal boy (born Paul David Hewson) with his fists ‘in the air’, a ‘grandiose’ rock star and a baritone trying to be a tenor. He is now a published and best-selling author, his “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” released this week and already in the top 10 on Amazon.com.
Through ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’, ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’ and other U2 classics, he traces his biography from his stuffy childhood home in Dublin and the grief of his mother Iris Hewson’s untimely death to to the formation of the band that made him world famous and his lasting marriage to Alison Stewart.
Former President Bill Clinton, Tom Hanks and U2 guitarist The Edge were among his famous admirers in the audience, who often stood up to applaud and sing along. For the 90-minute-plus “Stories of Surrender” show, billed as “an evening of words, music and mischief,” Bono wore a plain black blazer, matching pants, and added color with his eye-tinted glasses. orange. He started with an account from his book about his heart surgery in 2016, but otherwise he pranced and jumped like a man who had never seen the inside of a hospital and sang songs written ages ago. decades without any meaning, he had forgotten what had inspired them.
Ticket prices were rock star level: thousands of dollars for the best seats and hundreds even for obstructed views. Compared to a U2 show, the setting was relatively intimate – handwritten artwork on screens hanging towards the back of the stage and a few tables and chairs that Bono used as props for climbing or to simulate conversations. With warm, comedic mimicry, he recalls phone calls with Luciano Pavarotti and his pleas of “Bono, Bono, Bono” as the opera star recruited him to perform at a benefit show in Modena. , in Italy, and once at the U2 studio. on short notice – with a film crew.
Bono also re-enacted his many tense bar meetings with his father, who seemed to view his son’s career as some kind of failed business venture. Brendan Robert Hewson’s rough facade once unexpectedly crumbled – when he met Princess Diana, an encounter Bono described as watching centuries of Irish hatred for the royals ‘go away in eight seconds’ .
“One princess, and we’re even,” Bono added.
He often spoke of loss, of his mother when he was a teenager and of his father in 2001. But he also described his life as a story of presence, whether of his religious faith, his wife and children, or of his band mates. After what he called the characteristic Irish response to a child’s outsized ambitions – pretending they don’t exist – he called himself “blessed” and added that “what was silence has been filled, mainly, music.
Lauren Graham shares a rare glimpse into life after Peter Krause’s breakup
Lawrence Graham let time heal his broken heart.
The Gilmore Girls alum reflected on the end of his decade-long relationship with Peter Krause in 2021, sharing the mindset she used to move forward.
“I knew I was resilient because I always have been,” Graham said. People in an interview published on November 2. “You take your hits and don’t complain. That’s how I was always raised.”
The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers star said she refused to let the breakup ruin her, so she embarked on writing her next book, Did I already tell you? Stories I don’t want to forget to remember.
“Somewhere in this year is a year like this where I just wasn’t going to let [the breakup] flattens me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Okay, well, look at all the good things I have, and look at all the good times’ and ‘I’m going to write this book.’ Thank goodness I have these outlets and stories to tell.”
Goran Gogic: Former heavyweight boxer charged with trafficking over $1 billion in cocaine
Former heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic has been charged with shipping more than $1 billion worth of cocaine through US ports, the US Department of Justice announced on Monday.
The 43-year-old Montenegrin man was arrested on Sunday evening as he tried to board an international flight from Miami, the DOJ said in a press release.
Gogic was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Maritimes Drug Law Enforcement Act and three counts of violation of the Drug Law Enforcement Act. drugs in the Maritimes, according to court documents. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a higher threshold of life in prison, the DOJ said.
Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, described the amounts of cocaine Gogic and his co-conspirators allegedly attempted to move as “staggering” and noted that it was over 20 tons.
Between May 2018 and July 2019, Gogic allegedly “conspired with others to distribute massive amounts of cocaine” from Colombia to Europe on commercial cargo ships loaded in the United States, according to DOJ and court documents.
The DOJ says US law enforcement seized three shipments of cocaine.
The largest of the three seizures took place at the Port of Philadelphia on June 19, 2019, when nearly 20 tons of cocaine were found hidden aboard the MSC Gayane.
It was “one of the largest cocaine seizures in US history” and worth more than $1 billion, the DOJ said.
Gogic’s attorney, Lawrence Hashish, told CNN he was arrested after appearing in federal court in Miami on Monday and the charges surprised his client, adding that Gogic maintains his innocence and came in the United States for a boxing convention. in Puerto Rico.
Hashish added that Gogic has a detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 7 in federal court in Miami, but the date is subject to change as Gogic is currently in quarantine at the detention center.
CNN has contacted the Montenegro consulate in New York for comment.
Gogic’s boxing career spanned 11 years, from 2001 to 2012, according to BoxRec. He retired with a record of 21 wins, four losses and two draws.
Russian ace Rublev secures spot in $15m final – RT Sport News
Russian Andrey Rublev secured a place at the lucrative ATP Finals in Italy after two rivals in the running for the tournament suffered defeat at the Paris Masters on Wednesday.
Ahead of this week’s tournament in France, Rublev was in the hunt for one of two spots still available at the season-ending ATP Finals, which begin in Turin on November 13.
The two players who could have deprived the Russian of a place in the tournament were the Pole Hubert Hurkacz and the American Taylor Fritz, who both should have qualified for the final in Paris.
However, Hurkacz and Fritz both lost their second-round matches in the French capital on Thursday – ensuring that Rublev and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will be among eight contenders for the ATP Finals in singles.
Rublev, 25, will make his third appearance at the prestigious season finale, which this year will offer a record-breaking $14.75 million in total prize money – including a potential salary of nearly $5 million for the winner.
Russian world number three Daniil Medvedev had already booked his place in Turin, despite a shock exit in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.
The roster for the ATP Finals also includes current world number one Carlos Alcaraz, 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, Norwegian world number four Casper Ruud, Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and 21 times in Grand Slam. champion Novak Djokovic.
In his last two ATP Finals appearances in 2020 and 2021, Rublev failed to qualify for the round-robin group stage but will be aiming for better fortunes this season.
Rublev has already won four tour titles in 2022, the most recent of which came in Gijon last month.
Before the ATP final, the world number nine remains in contention at the Masters 1000 in Paris and will play his third round match against Dane Holger Rune on Thursday at the Accor Arena.
