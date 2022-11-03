Elon Musk against an American politician

Elon Musk caused a stir with his first moves.

New Delhi:

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk caused a stir with his first moves. He also announced that verified Twitter users will soon be charged to retain their blue tick, which drew reactions from many users of the platform. US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also asked Elon Musk about the blue tick fee, drawing a response from the Twitter CEO.

In her tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “Lmao at a billionaire seriously trying to sell people the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/month subscription plan.”

Lmao at a Billionaire Seriously Trying to Sell People the Idea That ‘Free Speech’ Is Actually an $8/Month Subscription Plan — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022

In response to the congresswoman, Elon Musk reiterated his stance on blue check fees and joked, “Your feedback is appreciated, pay $8 now.”

Your feedback is appreciated, pay now $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Just a day after sharing her views on the contentious issue, Ms Ocasio-Cortez shared another post claiming that her Twitter mentions/notifications had stopped working after her exchange with Mr Musk. “Also, my Twitter mentions/notifications are not working tonight so I was notified via text message that I appear to have been under the skin of a certain billionaire,” the politician wrote.

“Just a reminder that money will never get you out of insecurity, folks,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez added.

Also, my Twitter mentions/notifications aren’t working tonight, so I was notified via text that I appear to have been under the skin of a certain billionaire???? Just a reminder that money will never come out of insecurity, folks. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

Elon Musk, on the other hand, in a tweet, pointed to the price of a sweatshirt listed on Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s website. Sharing a photo of the product, he drew a circle on its $58 price tag.

While many expressed disapproval of charging $8 for the verified badge, Mr. Musk argued that the fee was reasonable. He recently shared a meme on Twitter mocking those who don’t want to shell out a fee for their blue tick.

After Elon Musk became the new owner of the microblogging platform, reports suggest verified Twitter users will soon have to pay a fee to retain their blue check mark, which authenticates the identity of the account holder.