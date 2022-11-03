News
Fed approves fourth rate hike of 0.75 points, hints at smaller hikes
Officials signal possible slowing pace of rate hikes acknowledging how increases impact economy with lag
wsj
News
Protesters who targeted Girl with a Pearl Earring jailed by Dutch court | Netherlands
Two Belgian climate change activists who last week targeted Johannes Vermeer’s painting Girl with a Pearl Earring have been sentenced to two months in prison by a Dutch court, including one month suspended.
An activist stuck his head on glass covering the painting in a museum in The Hague. The artwork was not damaged, gallery staff said.
The protesters said their action was intended to highlight how seeing artworks destroyed evoked a similar feeling to seeing the planet destroyed.
But the prosecutor said: ‘A work of art that hung there for all of us to enjoy was smeared by defendants who felt their message overrode everything else.’
The prosecutor asked for a four-month sentence, including two months suspended, but the judge said she did not want her sentence to discourage others from protesting.
The two men were tried under an accelerated procedure for destruction and open violence against the painting. A third activist, who disagreed with the speeding up of the trial, will appear in court on Friday.
All three are part of Just Stop Oil Belgium, which is not affiliated with Just Stop Oil in Great Britain.
Just Stop Oil Belgium said after the verdict: “Isn’t it ironic that climate activists who non-violently oppose the massive slaughter of life on Earth are being condemned?”
theguardian
News
Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t have him missing a game
Tyler Herro can see the light. So no need for a missed game for the Miami Heat guard.
After leaving Tuesday night’s victory over the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena in the second quarter due to left-eye contusion, Herro was not on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s game against the visiting Sacramento Kings.
Herro said after Tuesday’s game he was confident he would return.
“I’m good,” he said.
He said it was a simple return-to-action process.
“As long as I can wake up and see, I’m playing,” he said
As for the incidental contact with the Warriors’ Moses Moody, Herro said, “I was going for a rebound and I got poked in the eye.”
While it wasn’t quite a black eye, Herro said the incident initially left him with a black stare.
“My eye was like black,” he said. “When I was looking out, I couldn’t see anything. Like I couldn’t see.”
Herro said the eye eventually regained focus.
“It just took some time,” he said. “Honestly, I probably could have got in. I was sitting here at my locker watching the game. In the fourth quarter, I probably could have played. I just needed a little more time for the blurriness and vision to get back.”
Herro conducted his postgame interview Tuesday while wearing sunglasses, as he also does even when they are conducted after not getting poked in the eye.
The preference, he joked, if protection was needed, was sunglasses instead of goggles.
“You know I got a lot of sunglasses,” he said. “So if they let me wear them in the game that’d be good.”
Herro said the treatment was basic.
“They just put eyedrops in … to see if there was a scratch,” he said. “But everything came back good.”
Herro said he enjoyed the Heat’s fourth-quarter comeback as a spectator.
“That was a big quarter for us and guys stepped up and made some big plays,” he said.
Coach Erik Spoelstra said the team opted to exercise prudence when it came to handling the injury Tuesday.
“He was using the halftime to see if he could get back out there,” Spoelstra said. “And the trainers really decided like, ‘Hey, let’s not jump the gun so early in the season on this.’ “
The only players on the Heat’s injury report were Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Jamal Cain (G League assignment), with all three listed as out.
Poole party
No, Warriors guard Jordan Poole was not pleased after being called for three “discontinued dribble” violations on Tuesday night for what is typically referred to as carrying the ball.
Neither were the Warriors, also coach Steve Kerr did reveal that an email went out to teams Tuesday about an impending crackdown on the violations.
“I was shocked because basically the whole league does that,” Kerr said. “They’ve been doing it ever since Allen Iverson convinced referees that it wasn’t a carry. It was a carry. What [Michael] Jordan does is a carry. But the whole league’s been doing it.
“So I guess I gotta start checking my emails on game days.”
Warriors forward Draymond Green said if it truly is an officiating point of emphasis than he expects similar whistles on other teams.
“Every guard in the league carries, a lot,” he said. “So if it’s a point of emphasis, let’s see it.”
End games
With Tuesday’s game, the Heat and Warriors concluded their 2022-23 two-game series in just the Heat’s eighth game. It is the fewest games in franchise history they have completed a season series. The previous low was nine games into the 2016-17 season, with the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat’s game Wednesday against the Kings concluded that season series in nine games. …
The Heat’s 20 of 20 from the foul line against the Warriors tied the second most attempts without a miss in the franchise’s 35 seasons. The record remains 30 for 30 against the Boston Celtics on March 24, 1993. The Heat also went 20 of 20 from the line against the Philadelphia 76ers last March.
()
News
David DePape reportedly says it’s ‘end of the road’ for Paul Pelosi: ‘Get ’em all out’
David DePape, the 42-year-old suspect charged with assaulting Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi, allegedly told the House Speaker’s husband it was the ‘end of the road’ for him after he broke into the couple’s San Francisco residence and said he was “fed up with the insane level of lies coming out of Washington, DC,” according to court documents.
Court documents filed Tuesday by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins paint a clearer picture of what happened when DePape allegedly broke into the residence on Oct. 28 shortly after 2 a.m., stating that Paul Pelosi had been “knocked out” by the suspect and woke up. in a “pool of his own blood”.
The documents say that Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious for about three minutes and that there were Ring security cameras “everywhere”.
Paul Pelosi was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery to repair a fractured skull in addition to other injuries.
US CAPITOL POLICE OFFICERS ARE NOT WATCHING LIVE HOME SECURITY CAMERAS WHEN PAUL PELOSI WAS ATTACKED
According to the documents, DePape had “several targets,” including a local professor, several prominent state and federal politicians, and relatives of those state and federal politicians.”
After DePape broke in, the detention motion says he woke up Nancy Pelosi’s husband saying, “Are you Paul Pelosi?” with a hammer and zip ties in hand.
“She’s not here,” replied Paul Pelosi. DePape then asked when Nancy Pelosi would be returning, to which Paul Pelosi replied, “She’s in Washington, she won’t be back for a few days.”
“OK, well, I’m going to tie you up,” DePape told Paul Pelosi, according to the documents, which also say the suspect “threatened to tie up Mr. Pelosi about 10 times.”
When Paul Pelosi attempted to escape via an elevator near the bedroom, DePape “held the door” to prevent him from leaving, according to the documents. Nancy Pelosi’s husband then sat up on the bed and asked DePape why he wanted to see the House Speaker.
“Well, she’s #2 in the running for the presidency, isn’t she?” said DePape. After Paul Pelosi agreed, DePape said they were all corrupt and “we have to take them all out.”
Pelosi then asked if he could call someone, to which the defendant replied that “it was the end of the road” for the House Speaker’s husband, according to the documents.
PAUL PELOSI ATTACK: DAVID DEPAPE WAS ON ‘SUICIDE MISSION’ IN ALLEGED ATTACK, TARGETING OTHER POLITICIANS
DePape then allowed Paul Pelosi to use the bathroom, where court documents say his phone was on charge, which is when Pelosi called 911.
Pelosi told the 911 operator he didn’t need police, fire or medical assistance to try to “defuse the situation” because DePape was monitoring him on the phone, the document says. He then asked where the Capitol Police were because “they’re usually at the house protecting his wife.”
“Uh, he thinks it’s okay. Uh, I have a problem, but he thinks it’s okay,” Pelosi told the dispatcher, who then asked Paul Pelosi to call back “if he changes his mind “.
“No, no, no, this gentleman just, uh, walked into the house, uh, and he wants to wait for my wife to come home,” Pelosi replied. After giving the dispatcher credentials and saying he didn’t know DePape, the suspect said he was a “friend of theirs.”
ATTACK ON PAUL PELOSI: ‘MENTALLY ILL’ SUSPECT PREVIOUSLY LIVED WITH ‘NUDIST’ LOVER IN IMPRISONMENT, ‘CONSTANTLY PARANOID’
“He tells me I’m very lazy, so I have to stop talking to you,” Pelosi said. When the dispatcher offered to stay on the line, he replied, “No, he wants me to pick up the phone”, and the call ended. The 911 operator then issued a priority wellness check, according to the documents.
After getting off, DePape said, “I can take you out” and approached Paul Pelosi’s right side with a hammer. Pelosi then put her hand on the handle of the hammer.
When officers arrived on the scene and asked what was going on, DePape smiled and said “everything is fine.”
Officers ordered the men to drop the hammer, to which DePape replied, “Uh, no,” then backed up and rushed at Paul Pelosi, allegedly hitting himself “headshot with full force.” the hammer,” according to the complaint.
Police tenders then entered the house and took DePape into custody. DePape reportedly told officers he was on a “suicide mission.”
ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO KILL KAVANAUGH FOLLOWS MONTHS OF HOT RHETORIC FROM DEMOCRATS
“I didn’t really mean to hurt him, but you know it was a suicide mission. I’m not going to sit here idly even if it costs me my life,” DePape reportedly told police. “Hurting him was not my goal. I told him before attacking him that he was making it worse, and I will go through him if I have to.”
NANCY PELOSI BREAKS THE SILENCE ON THE ATTACK ON MARI PAUL: “THE BROKEN AND TRAUMATIZED HEART”
“I’m sick of the crazy level of lies coming from Washington, DC. I came here to chat with his wife for a bit,” DePape added.
DePape said he came to the house with the intention of “taking Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage,” adding that if she lied to him, he would “break her kneecaps.”
“He forced his way into Pelosi’s house intending to take the person in the third line of the presidency of the United States hostage and do him grave harm. Thwarted by the absence of President Pelosi , the defendant continued his quest and would not be arrested, culminating in the near-fatal attack on Mr. Pelosi,” Jenkins wrote in the filing.
Jenkins also wrote, “This case demands detention” and “nothing less.”
A criminal complaint filed by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office says DePape was “convicted of other crimes.”
DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges during a court hearing on Tuesday, which include attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, among others.
A client immigration and law enforcement source told Fox News that DePape, a Canadian native, was illegally in the United States after overstaying his visa by ‘long’ .
US Capitol Police officers have a live surveillance video feed outside Pelosi’s San Francisco residence but were not watching when the break-in allegedly took place, sources said at Fox News.
Officers were monitoring a live feed from numerous cameras, which includes surveillance of the Capitol complex, but also monitoring certain remote points of the Capitol, including the Pelosi residence.
Sources said an officer was monitoring the streams and saw police lights on a dark street outside the Pelosi residence. Going through surveillance footage, the officer saw the alleged attack when DePape allegedly punched Paul Pelosi, people briefed on the incident said, according to the report.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Sources tell Fox News that Capitol police pay less attention to security cameras when one of their proteges is away, and the House Speaker was not with her husband in San Francisco.
If officers were monitoring the power monitoring in real time, the break-in would have been seen.
Fox
News
Father charged with kidnapping in Apple Valley Amber Alert case
A Maple Grove man who allegedly abducted his 2-year-old son from the child’s Apple Valley home Sunday afternoon — prompting an Amber Alert — has been charged with kidnapping and violating an order for protection.
Shannon Dawayne Ingram, 30, is barred from contacting his son, 5-year-old daughter and the children’s mother under an order for protection that went into effect in July, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Dakota County District Court.
Ingram was arrested early Monday in Minneapolis and the child was safely returned to his mother.
According to the complaint:
The child’s mother called police around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to report that Ingram had taken the boy from her home in the 12700 block of Germane Avenue. When officers arrived, she was distraught and said, “I’m never going to see him again,” the charges state.
The order for protection also prohibits Ingram from going to the home, and notes the mother has sole physical and legal custody of the two children.
The mother told officers that when they arrived home, Ingram pulled up in his car, grabbed the boy and put him in the front seat. Ingram tried to get the girl to go with him, but she refused.
The mother told police that he might go to his mother’s home in St. Paul’s Battle Creek neighborhood. Police went to the home and found his car. Police obtained a search warrant for the St. Paul residence, but neither Ingram nor the child were there.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an Amber Alert shortly after 10 p.m.
Law enforcement tracked Ingram’s cell phone to an address in North Minneapolis, where the boy and Ingram were found around 3 a.m.
In an interview with police, Ingram admitted that he violated the order for protection, adding it “was worth it” because he felt the mother was keeping his kids from him, the charges state.
Ingram said he got the child something to eat before making arrangements to go from St. Paul to Minneapolis. He admitted to leaving his car at his mother’s house to avoid police. He would not say who took him and the boy to Minneapolis.
Ingram said he received the Amber Alert on his phone and he knew it was related to his son.
Ingram made his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday before Judge Kathryn Messerich, who set bail at $100,000 with conditions. He is due back in court Nov. 18.
Minnesota court records show Ingram does not have a criminal history, other than petty misdemeanor driving offenses.
News
Pakistani court demands response from ex-PM Imran Khan for breach of order
Islamabad:
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday gave former Prime Minister Imran Khan another chance to explain his alleged violation of the court order during his May 25 protest march.
Court hears government plea to charge 70-year-old Imran Khan with contempt of court for flouting top court orders to keep his Azadi March protest away from D-Chowk adjacent to the red zone of Islamabad city.
A five-member bench, led by CJP Bandial and including Judge Ijazul Ahsan, Judge Muneeb Akhtar, Judge Yahya Afridi and Judge Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, heard the motion.
The bench was apparently upset with the evasive methods used by Imran Khan’s lawyers and at one point it appeared that he would issue a show cause notice to Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf, but in the end the court ruled. followed the retention policy. .
However, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the evidence before the court justified issuing an opinion to the former prime minister.
“We are giving Imran another chance to explain himself,” he said, adding that the court had proceeded with “caution” and “patience” in the case.
“According to the documents available from the court, notice should be given to Imran Khan. We always give him a chance to explain himself,” he said.
Finally, the court ordered Imran Khan to provide a detailed response with his signatures by November 5 and adjourned the hearing.
The court was unhappy with Khan’s earlier response that he was unaware of any commitment made by his party that the protest rally would only be held at designated locations.
Earlier, the government, through the Home Office, approached the Supreme Court last week for bringing contempt of court proceedings against the cricketer-turned-politician for breaching its May 25 order , in which the PTI was not allowed to hold its “Azadi March” near Peshawar Mor between H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.
However, Khan and his followers headed towards D-Chowk in alleged violation of court orders to stay away from that area.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
‘Ending climate of indecision’: Sachin pilot drops inner voice in Rajasthan feud
ndtv
News
Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t keep him from missing a game
Tyler Herro can see the light. So no need for a missed game for the Miami Heat guard.
After leaving Tuesday night’s victory over the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena in the second quarter due to left-eye contusion, Herro was not on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s game against the visiting Sacramento Kings.
Herro said after Tuesday’s game he was confident he would return.
“I’m good,” he said.
He said it was a simple return-to-action process.
“As long as I can wake up and see, I’m playing,” he said
As for the incidental contact with the Warriors’ Moses Moody, Herro said, “I was going for a rebound and I got poked in the eye.”
While it wasn’t quite a black eye, Herro said the incident initially left him with a black stare.
“My eye was like black,” he said. “When I was looking out, I couldn’t see anything. Like I couldn’t see.”
Herro said the eye eventually regained focus.
“It just took some time,” he said. “Honestly, I probably could have got in. I was sitting here at my locker watching the game. In the fourth quarter, I probably could have played. I just needed a little more time for the blurriness and vision to get back.”
Herro conducted his postgame interview Tuesday while wearing sunglasses, as he also does even when they are conducted after not getting poked in the eye.
The preference, he joked, if protection was needed, was sunglasses instead of goggles.
“You know I got a lot of sunglasses,” he said. “So if they let me wear them in the game that’d be good.”
Herro said the treatment was basic.
“They just put eyedrops in . . . to see if there was a scratch,” he said. “But everything came back good.”
Herro said he enjoyed the Heat’s fourth-quarter comeback as a spectator.
“That was a big quarter for us and guys stepped up and made some big plays,” he said.
Coach Erik Spoelstra said the team opted to exercise prudence when it came to handling the injury Tuesday.
“He was using the halftime to see if he could get back out there,” Spoelstra said. “And the trainers really decided like, ‘Hey, let’s not jump the gun so early in the season on this.’ “
The only players on the Heat’s injury report were Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Jamal Cain (G League assignment), with all three listed as out.
Poole party
No, Warriors guard Jordan Poole was not pleased after being called for three “discontinued dribble” violations on Tuesday night for what is typically referred to as carrying the ball.
Neither were the Warriors, also coach Steve Kerr did reveal that an email went out to teams Tuesday about an impending crackdown on the violations.
“I was shocked because basically the whole league does that,” Kerr said. “They’ve been doing it ever since Allen Iverson convinced referees that it wasn’t a carry. It was a carry. What [Michael] Jordan does is a carry. But the whole league’s been doing it.
“So I guess I gotta start checking my emails on game days.”
Warriors forward Draymond Green said if it truly is an officiating point of emphasis than he expects similar whistles on other teams.
“Every guard in the league carries, a lot,” he said. “So if it’s a point of emphasis, let’s see it.”
End games
With Tuesday’s game, the Heat and Warriors concluded their 2022-23 two-game series in just the Heat’s eighth game. It is the fewest games in franchise history they have completed a season series. The previous low was nine games into the 2016-17 season, with the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat’s game Wednesday against the Kings concluded that season series in nine games . . .
The Heat’s 20 of 20 from the foul line against the Warriors tied the second most attempts without a miss in the franchise’s 35 seasons. The record remains 30 for 30 against the Boston Celtics on March 24, 1993. The Heat also went 20 of 20 from the line against the Philadelphia 76ers last March.
()
Fed approves fourth rate hike of 0.75 points, hints at smaller hikes
Protesters who targeted Girl with a Pearl Earring jailed by Dutch court | Netherlands
Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t have him missing a game
OpenSea Unveils Auto-Detect and Blocking of Stolen NFTs Feature
David DePape reportedly says it’s ‘end of the road’ for Paul Pelosi: ‘Get ’em all out’
Father charged with kidnapping in Apple Valley Amber Alert case
Pakistani court demands response from ex-PM Imran Khan for breach of order
Paystand Named a Fastest-Growing Private Company by Silicon Valley Business Journal Two Years in a Row
Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t keep him from missing a game
What the Fed’s fourth 0.75 percentage point rate hike means for you
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News7 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches