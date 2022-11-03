News
Former Mets prospect Rafael Montero key for Astros bullpen in World Series
PHILADELPHIA — It was Christian Javier’s masterpiece but of course, an ex-Met made a cameo.
The Houston Astros threw a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park with Javier throwing the first six innings. The series is now tied 2-2.
But in a series littered with former Mets, it was fitting that one played a role.
Manager Dusty Baker was in a tough spot with Javier at 97 pitches through six innings. He went to right-hander Bryan Abreu for the seventh inning and former Mets’ right-hander Rafael Montero for the eighth. Montero struck out the side to preserve the no-hitter. Ryan Pressly retired the side in the ninth to help the Astros complete the third no-hitter in postseason history.
“You don’t want to bring a guy out of the bullpen in that situation with a guy on base, so I wanted a fresh arm,” Baker said. “Our guys have been rested. Our guys hadn’t pitched in a couple days, our back end of the bullpen guys. So it’s always tough to take a guy out, but you have to weigh the no-hitter and history versus trying to win this game and get back to 2-2 in the World Series.”
Montero is yet another familiar face from an era in which the Mets drastically underperformed despite a desire to contend. Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler, two of the Mets’ “Five Aces” will pitch in Games 5 and 6.
Montero was a highly-ranked prospect that never figured it out with the organization that signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2011. He fell into a familiar pattern with the Mets, dominating minor-league pitching but struggling at the big-league level. The right-hander would pound the zone in spring training games and Triple-A games but nibble around the corners in the big leagues. And when he nibbled, he got beat.
Montero went 6-16 with a 5.38 ERA in 58 games (30 starts) with the Mets from 2014-2017 and he frequently shuttled back and forth from Triple-A. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2018 and became a free agent after the season after refusing a minor league assignment.
Every organization’s worst nightmare is a prospect going somewhere else and flourishing, but that’s exactly what happened when he went to the Texas Rangers in 2019. Eventually, he was traded to the Seattle Mariners and then the Houston Astros last season. He appeared to be regressing with the Mariners, but the Astros saw a good fastball and a changeup, two pitches he wasn’t using frequently.
A former AL scout said the Mariners had lost so much confidence in Montero they even asked him to stop throwing his changeup. But Houston knew they could get him as a throw-in piece in the Kendall Graveman trade and tap into his upside if they used him correctly.
Now 32 years old and being used in a way that’s more advantageous, he’s throwing his curveball for outs and has an improved fastball. He’s been a key piece for the Astros in the postseason out of the bullpen, having only allowed one earned run over nine innings.
Just to add to the Amazin’ Mets ties in the series, this same Phillies squad was no-hit by the Mets earlier this season. Tylor Megill and four relievers combined for the April 29 win.
“We were no-hit earlier in the year in New York against the Mets and we came back the next day and won,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “So these guys, they got a short memory. They’re going to go home tonight. They’re going to go to bed and come back in here tomorrow and prep and compete like they always do.”
This came one night after the Phillies hit a record five home runs in a 7-0 win. The bats went from scorching hot to ice cold in what seemed like an instant, showing just how quickly a series can turn.
“This is a daily game filled with daily emotions,” Baker said.
Even when they’re out of action, the Mets always find a way into the history books.
How does early voting work?
Election day isn’t until next week, but voting has already started in much of the country.
Most states allow early voting, also called pre-election voting, which gained popularity in the 2020 election in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And interest remains high: As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 30 million early ballots had been cast nationwide, according to data from the United States Elections Project.
In Georgia, in-person turnout increased 70% in the first five days of early voting compared to the 2018 midterm elections, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Rules vary from state to state, but there are different ways to vote early: go to a polling place to fill out a ballot in person; drop off a completed ballot in a secure drop box, usually near a polling station or government building; or vote by mail before polling day.
Check your Secretary of State’s website for details on your state’s early voting policies.
Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi and New Hampshire do not offer pre-election voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
As widespread as early voting is, it has recently come under attack from critics who complain about the potential for voter fraud, which is extremely rare.
On Tuesday, a federal judge in Arizona cracked down on an election monitoring group monitoring ballot boxes in Maricopa County. Members of the group, who posed as “mules” preventing fraud, were given a temporary restraining order after complaints they were intimidating and harassing voters. The individuals, some of whom were armed, had gathered around the outdoor ballot boxes to take pictures of voters and, in some cases, posted the images online.
The ACLU said Tuesday it was investigating at least three separate reports of people surveilling the ballot boxes in Chester County, Pennsylvania, which includes the Main Line suburb west of Philadelphia. None showed up armed, the group said.
Kings coach irate Herro’s Heat game-winning 3-pointer not called a travel, ‘I’m flabbergasted’
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was too busy celebrating to consider that he might have been out of step with the moment.
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown wasn’t.
So while the Heat headed off into the night reveling in the Herro 3-point basket with 2.5 seconds left that gave them Wednesday’s 110-107 victory at FTX Arena, Brown took his complaints to the postgame podium, insisting the teams actually should still have been playing.
“Tyler Herro’s a great player,” Brown said. “But at the end, he traveled. He traveled on the last play and I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behind off for close to 48 minutes, and to pump fake on a sidestep, a sidestep or hop, and then one-two and a shot and not make that call, to me, it’s just unbelievable.
“It’s not why we lost the game, although I don’t think we got a fair whistle. And I hope when the officials go back and look at the game, they could see it.”
Herro did not see his pump-fake, double-clutch attempt against Terence Davis through that prism. But he also had not given it that type of thought until questioned in his postgame interview.
First he offered his view of the shot off a timeout by coach Erik Spoelstra, a play that also could have involved a pass to center Bam Adebayo.
“Spo really just drew up a play to get me the ball in space, whether it was my shot or creating, attacking and creating for someone else. I could have shot it or I could have went to the rim or dished it off to Bam or somebody on the weak side for a three. But lucky enough it went in.”
Then he was told about Brown’s comments.
“I don’t think it was a travel,” Herro said with a laugh, as the Heat prepared to move on to Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “But early in the game they called a travel on me that I also didn’t think was a travel. I think I hit a midrange pullup like right before and they called a travel.
“Just like [Tuesday] night with Jordan Poole, you could call a carry on every play. You can call a travel, I’m pretty sure, on almost every play. So you got to take that one on the chin.”
While Warriors coach Steve Kerr took issue with the three discontinued dribble violations called on Poole in Golden State’s 116-109 Tuesday loss to the Heat, it was nothing like the extended ire of the Kings’ Brown.
“They’re all great guys and good officials,” Brown said. “But at the end of the day, we have to go earn our respect. Because right now, people get caught up in the hype and the crowd and the excitement of the crowd and they look at what’s on our jersey, I’m assuming, and see ‘Kings’ and maybe they expect us to lose. I don’t know.”
Brown also was disappointed about a no-call involving Sacramento forward Harrison Barnes.
“It’s just two, like, blatant calls, right in front of guys,” Brown said of the officials. “I felt bad for my players.
“Again, we lost. Got to own up to it. But when you have a team fighting, both teams, both teams fighting as hard as they fought down the stretch of a back-and-forth game and not make the right call? It’s right in front of you, and just say, ‘I didn’t see it.’ It’s tough.”
In the Kings’ view, Herro cleared way too much space on the play they said he took two steps, came to a jump stop, brought the ball down, took two more steps and converted the shot listed as launched from 27 feet to close out his 26-point night.
“If that’s not a travel,” Brown said, “I don’t know what the definition of a travel is.
“Maybe it’s the Miami Heat and we’re the Sacramento Kings, and that’s Tyler Herro and it’s a last-second shot, a walkoff-homer shot. Maybe they’re caught up? I don’t know. I’m by no means a ref and their job is hard as hell. But it’s an iso situation, it’s one-on-one and you’re looking at the ball.”
Herro said the mechanics for such a complex attack already had been well calculated.
“I shot the same shot actually like twice throughout the game,” he said, “where I pump faked, he flew by, and I reloaded. I missed, but I can make that shot. I work on a lot of different shots. So I think I can make a lot of different shots.”
Herro said once the defender of teammate Gabe Vincent sank into the lane, the possibility of a drive for either a tie or free throw was reduced.
“When I saw that,” he said, “that’s when I stepped back. And I probably could have got the step-back off. But with that space, I just wanted to test the fence and see if he would jump, which he did. And whether he jumped into me, I could have gotten the foul. Or if he jumped across, I could have done what I did, reloaded and knocked it down.”
Or, as Brown contended, he could have traveled.
“It’s just a shame,” Brown said, “the game was called the way it was.
“I just don’t know how. I’m flabbergasted.”
James Stunt and his ex Petra Ecclestone ‘spent £69million during their marriage’
James Stunt and his ex Petra Ecclestone spent £69million during their marriage, but he had a ‘total legitimate income’ of £11,403 while living in ‘America’s biggest house’ – as he told the court it is ‘tax efficient’ and had the world’s ‘largest allocation’ of fine wines
- Stunt’s money laundering trial heard details about his wealth and spending
- Disagreeing with the claim, he became increasingly ‘dependent’ on the Ecclestone family
- Told in court he made profits of £10-15million selling shares in gambling company Betfair
James Stunt’s billionaire lifestyle of gambling and big spending stood in stark contrast to the earnings reported on his tax returns, a jury heard today.
From 2013 to 2014, while living in ‘America’s biggest house’ and married to heiress Petra Ecclestone, he had a ‘total legitimate income’ of £11,403 and even got a tax refund from the government of £206.
While in the year of her lavish wedding in 2011 her total after-tax income reported to HMRC was £68,000, the jury heard, with Stunt describing herself as “tax efficient”.
Questioned at Leeds Cloth Hall Court by prosecutor Nicholas Clarke, KC, Stunt disagreed with the claim that he was becoming increasingly “dependent” on the Ecclestone family and his father for money. “They also depend on me,” he said.
James Stunt arrives at Leeds Cloth Hall Court with his girlfriend, Helena Robinson, this morning
The house Stunt and Petra Ecclestone lived in, dubbed ‘the biggest house in America’
The court heard an analysis of the financial affairs of Stunt and his wife revealed they had jointly spent £69million during their seven-year marriage. He said he had the world’s “largest allocation” of a number of fine wines.
When asked if Petra had contributed the majority of the funds to their joint account, he replied: “On the face of it, yes.”
Stunt told the court before his marriage that he received free shares in betting company Betfair and ended up making a profit of around £10-15million selling his stake.
Asked about his investment in Betfair, he said he received the shares for “introducing premium rollers”.
Mr Clarke told Stunt a key question he wanted to answer was “where does the money come from”. He said it referred to all of £266m of allegedly criminal money which was allegedly ‘money laundered’.
Stunt admitted that from then on he had never had a “9 to 5 job”, but said he was “surrounded by many wealthy people”. Adding: “It’s not hard to bring them together to make deals and be the recipient of a lot of generosity.”
The court heard in 2013 to 2014 that he had a total income of £11,403.
Stunt said of this number: “At first glance, yes, but in reality it is not always the same.”
From 2013 to 2014, when Stunt was married to Ms Ecclestone (pictured), he had a ‘total legitimate income’ of £11,403 and even got a government tax refund of £206
Asked about his income, Stunt said his assets did not show up on tax returns and he had the world’s “largest allocation” of certain fine wines.
He commented, “Things can appear a certain way that aren’t a certain way.”
After being asked about the figures on his official HMRC tax returns, Stunt told the jury: ‘There is a big difference between tax avoidance, tax evasion and tax efficiency. I think everyone should pay taxes, but be as tax efficient as possible.
Earlier in the trial, Stunt said at one point he was the ‘second greatest player’ in the world and he agreed he had ‘probably’ lost several million pounds.
Mr Clarke asked Stunt about his own assessment that he was not a ‘glib or arrogant man’.
He admitted that when he was 17 or 18 he bought land which earned him the titles of Duke of Cumberland and Marquess of Cumbria.
Stunt is accused of being at the heart of a massive money laundering operation to turn crime money into gold. Stunt insisted his company set up to make gold bars was legit.
Heidi Buckler, 45, Greg Frankel, 44, Paul Miller, 45, Haroon Rashid, 51, Daniel Rawson, 45, Francesca Sota, 34, Stunt, 40, and Alexander Tulloch, 41, all deny the money laundering. Stunt and Sota also deny tampering.
The trial continues.
Stunt (pictured today with Ms Robinson) said he was given free shares in betting company Betfair and ended up making a profit of around £10-15million selling his stake .
Dolphins agree to massive 5-year extension with new star Bradley Chubb
General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened.
The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. According to ESPN, the deal is worth $110 million, incentives can boost it to $111.25 million and includes $63.2 million guaranteed.
Still on the final year of his rookie contract with the Broncos, the new contract keeps him in Miami through 2027. He is bound to make up to $119 million through that season.
In terms of average value per year of contract, the $22.25 million Chubb is set to make puts him right behind other elite edge rushers in the Steelers’ T.J. Watt, Chargers’ Joey Bosa ($27 million), Browns’ Myles Garrett ($25 million) Chargers’ Khalil Mack ($23.5 million) and Raiders’ Maxx Crosby (23.5 million).
Miami felt confident enough in Chubb to give him five years on his deal, which is one more than the four-year extensions Watt and Crosby recently received. Bosa also got a five-year extension when he signed his in 2020. Mack got a whopping six years with the Chicago Bears back in 2018. He has since been traded to Los Angeles.
The Dolphins traded for Chubb on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline, sending a 2023 first-round draft pick that is tied to the San Francisco 49ers’ finish, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos. The Dolphins also received a 2025 fifth-round pick from Denver. In an ensuing deal, Miami picked up 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for a fifth-round pick.
Chubb’s presence can boost a pass rush that was lacking for the Dolphins (5-3) through the first half of the season. With him and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Miami can form one of the fiercest pass-rushing tandems in the NFL, alongside defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, linebackers Melvin Ingram, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker and defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler.
The Dolphins continue to throw big money at their top players. After trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, he got a four-year, $120 million extension. Left tackle Terron Armstead signed a five-year, $75 million deal in free agency this offseason. Cornerback Xavien Howard’s extension in the offseason put him at five years, $90 million. Ogbah signed a four-year, $65 million contract with Miami right before he was set to hit free agency in March.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Donald Trump sues New York AG Letitia James for ‘bullying and harassment’
Former President Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing him of using “intimidation and harassment” and using his position to “attempt to steal, destroy or controlling things Trump.”
The 41-page civil lawsuit filed in federal court in Florida seeks to protect Mr. Trump’s revocable trust from Ms. James, who earlier this year filed a $250million civil suit against the former president and his family . The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust contains his private estate plan and details decisions regarding the distribution of his assets upon his death.
Mr Trump’s legal team said the trust must be protected from Ms James, who they say is invading his privacy.
As part of Ms James’s trial, she requested documents about the trust and its contents.
“What began as a cartoonish, thinly veiled effort to publicly slander President Trump for personal gain has morphed into a plot to gain control of a global private company ultimately owned by a revocable trust. of Florida in which President Trump is the settlor,” Mr. Trump’s legal team wrote in the lawsuit filed late Wednesday night.
Mr. Trump’s lawyers argue that under Florida law, disclosing a settlor’s revocable trust while they are still alive violates a privacy right guaranteed by the state constitution.
A spokeswoman for Ms. James released a statement late Wednesday noting that Mr. Trump has twice sought to end the investigation and both were dismissed by judges.
“We sued Donald Trump because he committed a major financial fraud. That fact has not changed, and our determination to ensure that no matter how powerful or political a person is, no one is above the law will also not change,” the statement read.
Mr Trump announced the lawsuit in a Truth Social article on Wednesday night, saying Ms James was too focused on him when she should be worried about violent crime in New York.
“While James is doing nothing to protect New York from these violent crimes and criminals, she is attacking great, honest businesses…that have done nothing wrong, like the highly successful jobs and wealth-producing Trump Organization. taxes, which I painstakingly built up over a long period of years,” he wrote.
In September, Ms James filed a lawsuit alleging that Mr Trump and his family enriched themselves through “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” over 20 years. She accused Mr Trump of “grossly” inflating his net worth by billions of dollars and deceiving lenders with false and misleading financial statements.
As part of the lawsuit, Ms James alleged that Mr Trump moved assets and restructured his business to “evade liability”, which is why she is seeking access to his revocable trust.
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan State Supreme Court, seeks a $250 million judgment and ban on one of the Trumps running a New York business.
Mr Trump’s filing comes hours after a hearing in New York where a judge will hear oral arguments regarding Ms James’ request for a preliminary injunction to stop what she says is an ongoing fraud.
Cristian Javier is prime example of Astros’ staying power, now can they win it all?
Much to the chagrin of baseball fans everywhere but the Gulf Coast, the Houston Astros are not going anywhere.
Game 4 of the World Series was a prime example of that, as the Astros barreled their way back into the series in one of the most convincing ways possible, with a combined no-hitter to tie the series up. It was a storybook type of game the likes of which baseball has never really seen in those circumstances. Regardless of your feelings about the legitimacy of a four-man no-hitter, the fact remains that the Astros put together nine of the most commanding innings in baseball history.
But the way they did it, on the shoulders of a homegrown player still very much in his prime, with the help of similar players around him, tells you everything you need to know about the Astros’ particular brand of staying power.
It’s truly a marvel to think that Cristian Javier is the fourth starter on this team. Yankee fans know Javier well — he threw seven innings of the Astros’ combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium in June, then held them to one hit in 5.1 innings during his playoff start in the Bronx — but he has a claim to the title of best pitcher that most people have never heard of. Or at least, he had that claim until becoming front-page news on Wednesday night.
Phillies’ Game 3 starter Ranger Suarez is in that conversation as well, but Javier one-upped him and then some. Using his fastball over and over and over again, the 25-year-old took all the life out of the Phillies’ bats and stole all of the mojo that had been bubbling inside Citizens Bank Park, where the home team had been averaging seven runs per game in the postseason. With Philadelphia fielding a homer-happy, free-swinging lineup, the conventional wisdom would usually be to finesse them with offspeed pitches.
Javier had other plans. Firing his four-seam fastball on 72% of his total pitches, the unheralded stud kept the Phillies hitless for all six innings of his shift. After his domination on Wednesday, Javier’s postseason line now includes 12.2 innings, 16 strikeouts, two hits and one run, which was Eugenio Suarez’s solo homer in the first game of the Division Series. His World Series debut came with nine strikeouts and more weak contact than a boxing match at a retirement home. This not only made Javier the Game 4 star, it could also set him up for a legendary return in a potential Game 7.
To call this the game of Javier’s life is too obvious. To call it one of the best games of all time is not as outrageous as you’d think. Prior to him becoming public enemy No. 1 in Philadelphia, the only pitcher who ever completed a longer no-hit outing in the World Series was Don Larsen in his 1956 perfect game. While Javier did not get the chance to complete nine innings like Larsen did, he did fan more hitters than the Yankee right-hander did that day, despite facing seven fewer hitters.
Javier’s heater at the top of the zone was the recipe for swinging strikeouts on Wednesday, and dotting it at the bottom of the zone left several hitters staring as it nipped past their knees for a strike. The lack of hits against Javier is nothing new, and it’s not just a Yankee or Phillie problem. During the regular season, the league batted .169 against him, lowest of any pitcher who threw at least 140 innings.
Next up on that list was his teammate Justin Verlander, who will get the ball on Thursday in hopes of sending his team back to Houston needing just one win for the championship.
The Astros are baseball’s model franchise when it comes to team building. Fruitful player development plus smart trades and free agent signings have equaled six straight trips to the American League Championship Series. Along with Javier (signed by the Astros out of the Dominican Republic) and Verlander (whom they traded for in 2017), the other most important pitchers on the team are homegrown starters Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers and the dominant relief trio of Ryan Pressly, Rafael Montero and Ryne Stanek. Pressly and Montero came over in trades, and seamlessly took over after Javier in the no-hitter, while Stanek was a free agent who definitely is not breaking the bank.
The fact that Stanek wasn’t used in Game 4 tells you even more about how resource-rich the Astros are on the pitching side. Bryan Abreu, one of eight qualified relievers with a 35% strikeout rate during the regular season, pitched the seventh inning instead. That’s not a bad alternative. Right on cue, as if he wanted to make a name for himself on the grand stage just like Javier, he struck out the side. Together, Javier, Abreu, Montero and Pressly racked up 14 K’s and created a whiff on 32% of the Phillies’ swings. If not for a few borderline pitches being called balls and some disciplined takes by Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber, this mix of Astro lifers and veteran castoffs would have been perfect.
The hitting, though, is almost entirely a product of the Astros’ scouting, draft rooms and minor league system. Especially in Game 4, when Alex Bregman had the big hit and Kyle Tucker had the best overall plate appearances, the relentless power of the Astros’ machine was on full display. Bregman and Tucker were two of the jewels of the Astros’ heinous losing during the early 2010s, which resulted in high draft pick after high draft pick. Tanking doesn’t work if you flub those picks though, and grabbing Bregman second overall in 2015 will go down as one of the best selections in club history.
Wouldn’t you know it, three slots later — the Bregman pick was possible because they were awarded a compensation pick for failing to sign their 2014 first rounder — the Astros took a high school outfielder from Florida named Tucker. That kid blossomed into a Gold Glover, All-Star and two-time 30-home run hitter by the time he was 25. Tucker has been balling all postseason, showing both why he was such a high draft pick and one of the more talented hitters in the game, and he still has two more seasons on his contract before reaching free agency. If the Astros are smart (and we know they are), he’ll be locked up well before that.
With Javier, Bregman, Tucker, Valdez, McCullers, Abreu, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez all 28 or younger, things are looking bleak for the rest of the American League. Verlander and Jose Altuve won’t be around forever, but the cupboard is more than full enough to sustain this team well after they’re gone. The new core has already proven strong enough to weather the losses of Carlos Correa, George Springer, general manager Jeff Luhnow and their old coaching staff.
Now the only question is whether they can do what Correa, Springer and a series of low-tech baseball criminals infamously did in 2017: win the whole damn thing.
