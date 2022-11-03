News
Former Pakistani PM shot dead in ‘assassination attempt’ — RT World News
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and injured while speaking during a protest march outside the town of Gujranwala on Thursday. Khan, who was rushed to hospital after the incident, tried to engineer a political comeback after being ousted from power in April.
As Khan spoke to his supporters from the back of a truck, a gunman in the crowd opened fire. According to reports from various media, the former Prime Minister was hit either in the foot or in the leg.
Khan was rushed to a hospital in Lahore, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. One of Khan’s aides, Raoof Hasan, told AFP that the former leader is in “stable condition.”
“It was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him”, Hassan added. A suspect has been arrested, Pakistani broadcaster Geo TV reported shortly after.
Khan is a former cricketer who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 until his removal through a vote of no confidence in April. Khan established economic and diplomatic relations with Russia and China and claimed his withdrawal was orchestrated by the United States in an effort to install a more docile ruler.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Who has the edge? Breaking down the matchups for Dolphins (5-3) at Bears (3-5)
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (5-3) and Chicago Bears (3-5) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 game at Soldier Field (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: We’ll get the debut of former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for Miami after the Dolphins traded for him, reuniting Wilson with coach Mike McDaniel while shipping off Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade with the Denver Broncos. It still should be Raheem Mostert getting a bulk of the workload, though, on Sunday in Chicago.
Mostert had 64 yards on 14 carries his last time out against the Lions. Wilson appears to be a better complement to the speedster Mostert than Edmonds previously was. Edmonds’ time with the Dolphins came to an end after he averaged 2.9 yards per carry in eight games.
Chicago has the league’s No. 31-ranked run defense out of 32 teams, so there should be opportunities for Miami in the ground game. And that ranking was with linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn, which the Bears recently traded away. Edge: Dolphins
When the Bears run: This is where Chicago does most of its damage offensively, with South Florida product Khalil Herbert, who played high school football at Plantation American Heritage, leading the way. He has a whopping 6.2 yards-per-carry and leads the team with 563 rushing yards. David Montgomery splits carries with Herbert but averages 3.9 yards per attempt.
Quarterback Justin Fields is one of the league’s top dual-threat passers, racking up 424 rushing yards this season, which ranks second to Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. The Bears recently began going to him more on designed runs, and it paid enormous dividends in their Monday night win over the Patriots two weeks ago, opening up the play-action pass, as well as lanes for Herbert and Montgomery.
That top-ranked Bears rushing attack goes against a Dolphins run defense that has been very solid and continues to rise in the ranks each week, now up to No. 6 in the league. Miami has held opponents under 100 rushing yards in three of the past four games. Edge: Even
When the Dolphins pass: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off what might’ve been his most complete game overall in his three-year career. After going 29 of 36 for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions at Detroit, he now leads the NFL in passer rating (112.7).
The receiving tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are on a record pace together with 1,688 combined receiving yards, the most by any pair of teammates through eight games. Hill himself is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 with 961 receiving yards to this point. The speedy combination is finding lots of room to work in the middle of the field with opposing defenses stretched out, concerned with them as deep threats.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson, a South Florida product from Boyd Anderson High, appears to be returning to Pro Bowl form this season, leading the NFL with four interceptions. With Smith now gone, he also leads Chicago with 58 tackles. While the Bears rank fifth in pass defense, they don’t produce much in terms of pass rush, especially without Quinn and losing Khalil Mack in the offseason. Edge: Dolphins
When the Bears pass: While Fields is a threat with his legs, he has not impressed with his arm. The second-year passer is completing 58.5 percent of passes for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.
While the Bears are rebuilding, they tried to acquire some help for Fields in the receiving corps, trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Chase Claypool. He gets thrown into a unit that has been led by Darnell Mooney’s 364 yards on 25 receptions. Claypool had five receptions for 41 yards in Miami on Oct. 23 when the Steelers lost a Sunday night game at Hard Rock Stadium.
It’ll be the debut of star edge rusher Chubb in a Dolphins uniform, and he’ll look to improve a Miami pass rush opposite Jaelan Phillips. It’ll be interesting to see if Miami continues to go with the safety alignment of undrafted rookie Verone McKinley deep with Jevon Holland in the box as the strong safety with Brandon Jones sidelined for the season. The Dolphins gave up plenty through the air in the first half against Detroit last week, but clamped down in the second half. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: The Dolphins’ special teams is working on a rebound from early-season struggles. Jason Sanders made his one field goal attempt last week, and punter Thomas Morstead’s short pooch was covered well by gunner Keion Crossen. They also got some punt return yardage finally, going with Cedrick Wilson again.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos is 12 for 12 on field goals this season, including four from 50-plus. They have Trenton Gill as their punter and use Velus Jones in the return game. Edge: Even
Intangibles: As far as November trips to Chicago are concerned, the Dolphins may be lucking out with temperatures expected to be in the 60s on Sunday afternoon. There could be some 15 mph winds, though. Either way, Miami comes in off two consecutive wins and adding to their roster at the trade deadline. The Bears have made it clear they’re rebuilding by trading away two of their top defenders and are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 34, Bears 24
Cardi B Honors Takeoff With Migos ‘Family’ Video
Cardi B paid tribute to the late rapper Takeoff after the Migos member was fatally shot at age 28 early Tuesday.
The rapper “WAP” retweeted a video shared by Complex in which the rap group — specifically Takeoff — discussed the importance of family.
“My guys gave me this ring,” Takeoff says of his piece of jewelry, which features a photo of him as a boy and his mother. “…It will always stay with me too. I will never take it off.
Cardi B, 30, is married to Takeoff’s cousin Offset, a fellow Migos member with whom the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 13 months.
According to TMZ, an altercation broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston over a game of dice.
Takeoff’s uncle and fellow Migos musician Quavo was reportedly present when filming took place in Texas.
Houston Police Department Lt. Christina Salazar told NBC affiliate KPRC 2 that aside from the takeoff, two other injured people were taken in private vehicles to nearby hospitals.
Quavo, 31, was not among the injured.
Since news of Takeoff’s death broke, countless celebrities have taken to social media to share their condolences.
Rapper Desiigner had a particularly emotional reaction, breaking down during an Instagram Live and proclaiming that the horrific incident caused him to quit music.
“I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I can’t live like this anymore,” the “Panda” singer said in tears.
He then posted a slide to his Instagram story that read, “I’m done [with] rap” accompanied by a peace sign and praying hands emoji.
Ja Rule – acknowledging the stream of murders of rappers including Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle – tweeted“Rip Takeoff…this shit needs to STOP…sending love to friends and family.”
“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard — who released her debut album “Deep Space” last year and is currently on tour — shared an Instagram post from musical artist Femme It Forward that honored Takeoff.
“This one hit different,” the caption read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Migos and QC family during this difficult time. Take off, we love you and we miss you.
Migos’ Quavo and Offset have yet to publicly announce Takeoff’s death.
Dolphins agree to massive five-year extension with new star edge rusher Bradley Chubb
General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it reportedly happened.
The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. According to ESPN, the deal is worth $119 million and includes $63.2 million guaranteed.
Still on the final year of his rookie contract with the Broncos, the new contract keeps him in Miami through 2027.
The Dolphins traded for Chubb on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline, sending a 2023 first-round draft pick that is tied to the San Francisco 49ers’ finish, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos. The Dolphins also received a 2025 fifth-round pick from Denver.
This breaking news story will be updated.
GOP leads in 25 of 30 most recent generic polls
With Election Day less than a week away, the Republican Party is ahead of the Democratic Party’s groomers in 25 of the last 30 wildcard polls.
Look at all that red, baby!
The five outliers represent only two pollsters: the far left Politics and Economist/YouGov. Currently Economist/YouGov has everything blocked at 49-49%. In their previous poll, the GOP was down 45-49%, so that’s a four-point gain for Republicans in a week.
The clowns at Politics had Democrats up five points last week and Democrats up five points again this week. I do not think so Politics polls. They just released polls showing the Democrats in the lead.
In the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, the GOP is up three points on average, from 47.9 to 44.9 percent.
History tells us that Democrats need to be at least three points ahead in this poll to not lose seats, so that tells you what’s to come.
The good news is that His Fraudulent Joe Biden is hosting a rally to get Republicans to vote on Wednesday night. After her first ‘democracy in danger’ speech failed, the model probably thought to herself, Hey, how about one more?
Go #PedoHitler!
All the momentum is with the GOP, and all Democrats can come up with is that Biden deliver another speech that proves Democrats don’t even care a bit about what matters to ordinary Americans: economy, inflation, illegal immigration, violent crimes, and groom the pervs support for public education.
Currently, the RCP predicts that the GOP will win a net four seats in the US Senate. If true, on election night US Senate groomers will be removed from their positions in Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire and Georgia. Republicans will also take all of their seats in the US Senate, including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
In the gubernatorial races, RCP predicts the GOP will select five: Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Kansas and Oregon. Democrats losing Michigan, Nevada and Oregon are a massive failure.
In the US, RCP sees a GOP swamp of 15 to 45 mics.
All the momentum is with the GOP, and the Democrats and their fake media’s only hope is to try to fool voters into believing a nudist from Berkeley and an illegal alien who lives in a hippie commune – with flags gays and Black Lives Matter banners – is a kind of MAGA assassin with Jason Bourne skills to get through all the security of Nancy Pelosi’s home.
Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook page here.
Breitbart News
Other voices: A potential compromise to address our broken immigration system?
A wave of people seeking better lives has overwhelmed America’s immigration infrastructure. In response, the United States has allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum to live and work in the country without any evaluation of the merits of their claims, while summarily expelling hundreds of thousands of others, also without regard to the merits of their claims. A promise to shelter those in need has thus devolved into a Kafkaesque sham.
Immigration is a vitalizing force in the nation’s cultural and economic life, but the United States cannot admit all those who wish to come. The choice of who is allowed to enter must be intentional, not the result of a government that lacks the capacity to enforce its own laws. The shambles of the asylum process is undermining public support for immigration. And that, in turn, jeopardizes the ability of those with legitimate need to obtain refuge.
America’s commitment to offer asylum to people fleeing violence and persecution in their homelands is an essential expression of the nation’s ideals. But the system is broken.
The United States needs to invest the resources necessary to live up to its ideals by building a system that treats asylum seekers with dignity, provides for a fair and efficient adjudication of their claims and ensures that those who do not obtain permission to stay in the country do not remain.
The daily scenes of bedraggled families sloshing across the Rio Grande to reach Texas encapsulate the misery and unfairness of an immigration system that has devolved into a haphazard collection of breaches and barriers. Between October 2021 and June 2022, the first three quarters of the most recent fiscal year, the government accepted asylum applications from more than 150,000 people, mostly from Latin America, many traveling with their families. Often they seek or wait patiently for arrest as soon as they set foot in the United States, knowing that after a few days in federal custody, they will be released. More than 750,000 people are now waiting for the government to review their asylum claims, and the average wait time is more than four years, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. In the meantime, they can live in the United States and, after 150 days, apply for permission to work here.
The Government Accountability Office reported last month that the government was struggling to keep track of a significant portion of those released from custody. Between March 2021 and February 2022, Customs and Border Protection released 184,900 migrants seeking asylum. They were instructed to report to immigration offices in their destination cities, but as of March 2022, roughly one in four of those people had failed to do so.
The backlog of asylum claims has swelled even though the government, since March 2020, has used the pretext of a public health emergency to bar asylum claims from some of the nations that historically have numbered among the largest sources of migrants seeking to enter the United States, including Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. Between October 2021 and June 2022, the federal government invoked that rule, known as Title 42, to expel migrants 853,000 times along the southern border (although that number includes many people who were caught and expelled more than once). The Biden administration’s efforts to end the use of the rule are currently tied up in federal court.
The capricious nature of the current system was on vivid display earlier this month. After allowing tens of thousands of migrants from Venezuela to enter the country in recent years, the Biden administration added Venezuela to the list of Title 42 countries, effectively barring new claims. That was an abrupt shift from an overly permissive policy to an overly restrictive one.
The basic problem is that the government does not have the resources to act justly. A bill introduced last year, the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act, would provide those resources. The core of the bill would expand the capacity of the immigration system to triage asylum claims. It provides funding for four new processing centers along the southern border where migrants seeking asylum could be detained for up to 72 hours and where they would undergo health screenings, background checks and an initial screening to determine whether they have a credible fear of persecution in their countries of origin. Individuals who do not meet the standard could be deported, with a limited right to appeal.
Customs and Border Protection, the agency that would help run the new processing centers, has a long and well-documented history of mistreating migrants. Watchdog groups including the American Civil Liberties Union have raised legitimate concerns about any expansion of the authority of an agency that has often behaved as if it is fighting a war against immigration. But there is little sense in creating a new agency to do the work of an existing agency. This legislation presents an opportunity for Congress to clarify the agency’s mission, and it includes provisions for supervision by governmental and nongovernmental watchdogs.
The bill also would fund an expansion of the system for making final asylum decisions, with the aim of expediting those decisions. It would add 150 immigration judges, an increase of more than 25 percent, as well as 300 asylum officers. Under a pilot program that the Biden administration launched this spring, some asylum claims are heard by asylum officers who participate in a five-week training course rather than by immigration judges, who must hold law degrees and have at least seven years of experience. The pilot tries to strike a balance between due process and speed, providing applicants with at least 21 days but no more than 45 days to prepare for their hearing — a reasonable target for all asylum claims.
The bill also instructs the government to prioritize adjudication of new asylum claims during surges in the number of applications. That may delay the processing of existing claims, but it is a sensible strategy to discourage people without valid claims from joining the back of the line in the hope that years will pass before anyone judges the merit of their claim.
The bill is narrowly focused on the mechanics of asylum. It does not address the economic and political problems that propel people to risk the journey to the United States, nor does it offer alternative pathways to enter the United States legally to those who are ineligible for asylum. Those are real flaws, akin to building a dam without a spillway.
The bill also does not address the strain on border communities where migrants are released from federal custody, and on the communities throughout the country where migrants settle.
In the most recent fiscal year, the federal government allocated $150 million to reimburse local governments and nonprofits that provide aid to migrants. That is entirely insufficient; the Texas border city of El Paso alone is on pace to spend $89 million in a year providing services to migrants. California has spent $900 million over the past three years. In a 2016 assessment, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine concluded that immigration imposes significant short-term costs on local governments but that the children of immigrants “are among the strongest economic and fiscal contributors in the U.S. population.” Immigration, in other words, is an investment in America’s future, but someone still needs to cover the upfront costs.
California coordinates closely with federal authorities and nonprofits to meet migrants as they are released from custody, providing them with health care and temporary shelter, and helping them to connect with friends and family. Similar efforts are needed in other states, especially Texas, where the number of migrants has been several times greater, and where the state government has provided little aid.
For all the problems that the border protection bill does not address, however, it still provides a framework for substantive progress. And its narrow focus may be a political virtue. Efforts to craft comprehensive overhauls of immigration law have proved unavailing, and the polarizing legacy of the xenophobic rhetoric and policies of the Trump administration has made any progress on immigration difficult.
The Senate sponsors, Republicans John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democrats Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, bucked the positions of their own parties by introducing the bill last year. Many Republicans want to make it even harder for anyone to seek asylum; many Democrats insist that any overhaul of immigration rules must include relief for those already in the United States.
Winning broader support will require more compromise and courage. But regardless of the results of the midterm elections, Congress has a real opportunity to begin the critical work of fixing the nation’s immigration system by overhauling the asylum process.
— The New York Times
Justice Department Reports Corrections Employees Assaulted Women In Custody: NPR
Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
Federal prosecutors must use “every tool available” to hold federal corrections workers accountable for sexually abusing women in their custody – including a new law that provides for a sentence of up to 15 years behind bars, a Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a new memo. late Wednesday to Justice Department officials and obtained by NPR.
“The Department’s obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of those in our care continues,” Monaco wrote.
His directive follows a high-level review this year that found hundreds of complaints of sexual misconduct by Bureau of Prisons employees over the past five years, but only 45 federal prosecutions over the same period.
“The recurrence of this egregious conduct at multiple facilities raises serious concerns,” according to the review’s findings.
The task force identified weak or no administrative discipline against some prison workers – and flaws in the way prosecutors assessed reports of abuse.
In one case in Florida, authorities declined to prosecute prison officer Jimmy Highsmith after first receiving reports about him in 2010, only to reverse the trend years later. In March 2022, a judge sentenced Highsmith to 48 months in prison for repeated sexual misconduct against a woman who had been incarcerated for nine months.
The report highlighted the need to prevent sexual misconduct in the first place – highlighting recommendations to develop an early warning system taking note of officers who routinely show up late after prison rounds; reinforce the presence of security cameras to block the “blind spots” inside penitentiary establishments; and increase the pay of guards who work at 29 women’s prisons across the United States.
Salary was tied to the security level of a prison. Institutions for women are designated as low or medium security compared to the higher level designations for men’s prisons.
The task force urged the Bureau of Prisons to develop a hotline that incarcerated women and their families and friends could use to report sexual abuse and to highlight the availability of confidential reporting. This is essential as many women in prison face threats of reprisals, including threats from abusers to limit visits by women with their children.
The group also recommended that moving women who report abuse to restricted-access accommodation be a “last resort”. Often these women are moved to special housing units, where they lose access to phone calls, access to the police station and other privileges, which can add to their trauma.
Finally, the group said, the Bureau of Prisons should rethink who and how it investigates complaints of sexual abuse by women behind bars. Currently, prisons assign officers to take initial statements who may be friends or colleagues of the alleged perpetrators, raising questions about conflicts of interest.
Instead, the Justice Department should consider creating a Special Unit or Task Force of Sex Crimes Investigators, a kind of special victims’ unit that could include agents from the FBI or the Inspector General, and align with the number of major cities already investigating sexual abuse.
The new report cautiously moves forward on a matter of ongoing deliberation: whether women who report abuse and agree to testify against their abusers should be eligible for reduced prison terms or US visas. The study said prosecutors and the BOP should make case-by-case assessments of these issues, and said they may be better suited after a case or investigation is over.
The task force said the authorities who originally prosecuted the women should be consulted on such a step, as well as the victims of the underlying conviction.
Survivors of abuse at a Dublin, California prison where five Bureau of Prisons workers have been charged with crimes, including a warden and a chaplain, have been pushing for a humanitarian release.
“They weren’t sentenced to be raped in prison, and not only were they, but they turned around at great expense and cooperated with the investigation of this warden and this chaplain,” Kevin Ring said. , which defends people in prison and their families. . “And you’re going to say that we don’t have the power to relieve them, that they’re supposed to heal in a prison?”
The report says Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters is considering changing the prison’s current policy on compassionate release.
The task force, led by Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Marshall Miller, met with formerly incarcerated women who survived abuse in prison, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union, California Coalition for Women Prisoners, Centro Legal De La Raza and the National Council of Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women.
