Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot at a rally during an assassination attempt in Pakistan

Twitter is a lousy business. Has always been.

The company never made sustained profits. Its audience is much smaller than Facebook or Instagram (both owned by Meta ), YouTube (part of Google ) or TikTok (owned by Chinese ByteDance). It’s not even as big as Snapchat in terms of daily users.

Elon Musk knows it. He’s a shrewd businessman who can read a revenue report.

So any discussion of Musk’s plans to revamp Twitter and make it a better company misses the mark. It doesn’t matter if the math adds up for its new plan to charge $8 a month for verification or Twitter Blue or whatever it ends up being called.

Whether he cuts 25%, 50% or 75% of the staff and how much money he saves by doing so is not that important. Creating a super-app that mimics China’s WeChat by combining commerce and content – which, by the way, would pose some interesting challenges on a service that allows anonymity and fake names – isn’t really the point either. .

Yes, running the business efficiently and improving cash flow will be important to the continued existence of the platform, especially now that Twitter has $13 billion in debt to pay off. But as Mark Zuckerberg said in 2012 about Facebook, making money is a means to an end, not an end in itself. Musk’s net worth exceeds $200 billion. He will be fine.

The real power of Twitter is its influence.

Musk often brags that You’re here does not spend on traditional advertising. One of the main reasons for this is Twitter, which he uses to communicate directly with his more than 100 million followers.

He used it to showcase and promote countless new Tesla products and features (many of which went undelivered after years of talk). He sold flamethrowers, tequila and perfume. He engaged with and criticized the press and regulators. It has even influenced cryptocurrency prices.

Musk also got in hot water with the SEC for tweeting in 2018 that he had “secured funding” to take the auto company private at $420 a share. The regulator accused Musk of fraud, and the two sides eventually settled, with the Tesla CEO having to have some of his future tweets reviewed by a “Twitter sitter” first.

As the owner of Twitter, Musk now controls a platform that contains heaps of data about the connections between its users, their interactions, their interests, and more. Just imagine the information available on Tesla’s automotive competitors – how much they spend on advertising, what keywords and demographics they target, how they interact with customers and fans, how they receive and resolve customer service complaints and more. Again.

More importantly, by owning Twitter, Musk expands his reach far beyond his own fan base. He will be able to define principles that influence the entire flow of information through the platform.

Musk alluded to this in his statements on Twitter as a bastion of free speech.

In April, when he first revealed his investment in the company, Musk wrote to then-president Bret Taylor, “I invested in Twitter because I believe in its potential to be the platform -shape of free speech around the world, and I believe that free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”

More recently, when he promised advertisers that Twitter would not become a “free hellish landscape,” Musk explained, “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it’s important to the future of civilization. ‘to have a common digital public square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence.’

Of course, Musk then attempted to terminate his purchase agreement before finally relenting and avoiding a high-profile court battle.

As for freedom of expression, it’s complicated. Every media platform and company constantly has to make choices about what to allow and what to discourage – depictions of illegal activity, hate speech, harassment, porn, lies, tasteless jokes, etc. No platform succeeds every time. Users and advertisers complain, platforms adapt and the cycle continues.

But so far, Musk seems to equate “freedom of speech” on Twitter with “softer moderation.”

He echoed complaints from the right that Twitter is suppressing their ideas and posts, repeatedly saying that Twitter should be politically neutral and “upsets the left and the right equally.He said he would reverse former President Donald Trump’s permanent ban, which Twitter issued after Jan. 6, citing risk of further incitement to violence, though Musk recently said no one would. reinstated for at least a few more weeks.

During his first weekend in charge of the service, Musk responded to Hillary Clinton by tweeting an unsubstantiated anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. He then deleted it.

Also over the weekend, Twitter reportedly restored the suspended account of Republican Arizona Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem, who as a state lawmaker allegedly took action to overturn the vote of state for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and who traveled to Washington D.C. for the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally. Finchem says he was not part of the mob that stormed the capital.

In the long run, looser moderation on Twitter blurs the lines between right and wrong. It just becomes another place where people can air differing views on objective reality and whip up crowds of agitators to promote or denigrate facts or stories they don’t like. Everything becomes an equally weighted message, with the user free to decide what is true. Marketing, journalism and propaganda would become indistinguishable.

In this world, the strongest messages with the most weight behind them are those that are heard. For a man who runs several large companies and has strong opinions on regulation, legislation, unionization and other issues, it’s a pretty attractive prospect even if Twitter, the company, never earns him a penny.

