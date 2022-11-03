News
General Bolduc’s senatorial campaign swells with crowds in the home stretch
Gen. Don Bolduc’s New Hampshire Senate campaign stops have sparked interest from potential supporters in the home stretch leading to the Nov. 8 election.
General Bolduc’s campaign has held more than 75 town hall meetings in recent weeks, averaging five a day since winning the Republican primaries in mid-October. Campaign stops averaged around 200 people at each event, even in rural areas, Bolduc’s campaign told Breitbart News.
When General Bolduc held a packed town hall in Tilton, New Hampshire on Tuesday, the general was greeted on stage with a standing ovation. There seemed to be only standing room available for overwhelmed attendees at the local establishment.
Hours earlier before the campaign event, a poll revealed General Bolduc had taken the lead over Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) for the first time. RealClearPolitics had updated their prediction with General Bolduc set to win the seat, coming down 11 points in just 6 weeks.
What a night in TILTON, NH on the #AmericanStrength Round! The energy in the room was unmatched.
ONE WEEK!! LET’S GO! 🇺🇸💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/AhSI0fBhrl
— Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) November 2, 2022
“The excitement in the room continues to build with every stop and we hope that momentum will continue through to Election Day,” said Bolduc spokeswoman Kate Constantini. “The momentum is on our side, and you can feel it at every event.”
“The Granite Staters want a change in their leadership in Congress. They want an outsider who is not afraid to go against the status quo and General Don Bolduc is that candidate,” she added.
Hassan appears to avoid public campaign events. She did not fail to appear at two scheduled debates and tried to prevent the conservative media from covering her events. During last week’s debate on Thursday, she admitted she prefers speaking with voters at private businesses or when shopping, where inflation is soaring.
Couldn’t agree more
— Kate Constantini (@KateConstantini) November 2, 2022
“She closed events for a reason. She communicates by bulletin and email for reasons,” General Bolduc said. Breitbart News Saturday. “She doesn’t do town halls for a reason, and when she does, it’s zoom town halls. So she hides. She doesn’t want to be held responsible. She doesn’t want to be responsible for her actions. It is not transparent because it cannot be.
There’s a reason Hassan seems to avoid the public. Hassan’s preference has gone from three to seven points underwater in recent weeks. This coincides with Tuesday’s poll which shows she has lost support from the Granite Staters.
On Wednesday, the two candidates will enter the debate stage in their final appeal to voters. The debate will take place after General Bolduc challenges Hassan to a final contest. “Let’s do this. Invite everyone to come, and let’s do this. Let’s go. Let’s defend what the other one is going to do and what she did. So I’m waiting for an answer,” he said at Breitbart News.
Hassan struggled during last week’s debate to explain why inflation has soared under Democratic rule. Inflation is the number one problem at Granite Staters. Hassan blamed the inflation on the Ukrainian war, the pandemic and “big oil”. Yet reports have surfaced that Hassan is heavily invested in the fossil fuel industry.
In a summer campaign ad, Hassan ripped Republicans for “standing up for Big Oil,” which she claimed on Twitter caused inflation. “[Gen.] Bolduc would fight for Big Pharma & Big Oil, not Granite Staters,” she said. tweeted without evidence. “I work to empower corporate vested interests and reduce the cost of everyday consumer goods.”
General Bolduc held Hassan responsible for voting with President Joe Biden’s war on American energy. “I would change all the energy policies that she agreed to with Biden,” he said during a debate last week. “[I] stop these expenses.
General Bolduc added that he would support the Keystone pipeline, more drilling and more federal oil permits and leases. “His politics hurt people,” he said. “My policies will reverse all of that and allow that inflation to come down.”
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding attention in the midterm elections.
Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in the coming months to slow its aggressive interest rate increases. Yet he also made clear that the Fed isn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb an inflation rate that is near four-decade highs and has shown few signs of ebbing.
When the Fed ended its latest policy meeting Wednesday, it announced that it was pumping up its benchmark rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time. Its key rate is now in a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years.
It was the central bank’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession.
The statement the Fed issued Wednesday suggested that it would begin to take a more deliberate approach to rate hikes, likely leading to smaller increases in borrowing costs, in the coming months. In doing so, it said, it would consider that hikes take time to feed into the economy and achieve their goal of slowing inflation.
The financial markets initially cheered the notion that the Fed might soon decide to slow its hikes, with stock and bond prices surging higher.
Yet as his news conference got under way, Powell struck a harder line. He stressed that the central bank’s policymakers have seen little progress in its efforts to control inflation and would likely have to send interest rates even higher than they thought they would at their last meeting in September.
“We still have some ways to go,” Powell said. “And incoming data since our last meeting suggests” that the policymakers might have to raise rates higher than the 4.6% they forecast in September.
The Fed chair pointedly emphasized that it would be “very premature” to think about halting the rate hikes. Inflation pressures, he said, remain far too high.
The abrupt shift in tone gave the financial markets whiplash. Stocks reversed their gains and tumbled into the close of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 500 points, or about 1.5%.
“I think he accomplished his goal” of striking hawkish and dovish notes, said Vince Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus and Mellon. (“Hawks” generally prefer higher interest rates to fight inflation, while “doves” often lean more toward lower rates to support hiring). “That’s why the market was so confused.”
The Fed’s meeting occurred as financial markets and many economists have grown nervous that Powell will end up leading the central bank to raise borrowing costs higher than needed to tame inflation and will cause a painful recession in the process.
Powell implicitly addressed those fears at his news conference. He kept the door open to downshifting to a half-point hike when the Fed next meets in December. The Fed could then step down even further to a quarter-point increase — a more typically sized rate hike — early next year.
“At some point,” he said, “it will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases. So that time is coming, and it may come as soon as the next meeting or the one after that. No decision has been made.”
At the same time, Powell said the job market remains strong, which means businesses have to raise pay to keep workers — raises that are often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.
This week, the government reported that companies posted more job openings in September than in August. There are now 1.9 available jobs for each unemployed worker, an unusually large supply, which also fuels bigger pay increases and adds to inflationary pressures.
Overall, Powell said the Fed has made little progress against inflation so far.
“We think we have a ways to go, we have some ground to cover with interest rates,” he continued, “before we get to that level of interest rates that we think is sufficiently restrictive.”
The persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs is pressuring American households and has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the health of the job market as they try to keep control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.
“Chair Powell stuck to this two-pronged message: We’re not done yet, due to high inflation and a strong commitment to bring it down,” Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets Economics, wrote in a note. “But we may not need to keep cranking rates aggressively, due to an economy that has slowed significantly from last year and long-term inflation expectations that are still ‘well anchored.’ “
Typically, the Fed raises rates in quarter-point increments. But after having miscalculated in downplaying inflation last year as likely transitory, Powell has led the Fed to raise rates aggressively to try to slow borrowing and spending and ease price pressures.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage, just 3.14% a year ago, surpassed 7% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Sales of existing homes have dropped for eight straight months.
Still, policymakers may feel they can soon slow the pace of their rate hikes because some early signs suggest that inflation could start declining in 2023. Consumer spending, squeezed by high prices and costlier loans, is barely growing. Supply chain snarls are easing, which means fewer shortages of goods and parts. Wage growth is plateauing, which, if followed by declines, would reduce inflationary pressures.
Outside the United States, many other major central banks are also rapidly raising rates to try to cool inflation levels that are even higher than in the U.S.
Last week, the European Central Bank announced its second consecutive jumbo rate hike, increasing rates at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history to try to curb inflation that soared to a record 10.7% last month.
Likewise, the Bank of England is expected to raise rates Thursday to try to ease consumer prices, which have risen at their fastest pace in 40 years, to 10.1% in September. Even as they raise rates to combat inflation, both Europe and the U.K. appear to be sliding toward recession.
Houston police are looking for witnesses to the murder of rapper Takeoff : NPR
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Houston police are looking for witnesses in Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff.
Kirshnik Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, rose to fame as one of three members of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos. Ball died early Tuesday morning after shots were fired following a party at a Houston bowling alley.
“I’m asking you one thing, and I want it to resonate with everyone: What if it was your brother? What if it was your son?” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference on Tuesday. “You would like someone to intervene. So please intervene and give us the information so that we can put an end to this suffering family.”
Finner said Ball was the only victim of the shooting around 2:30 a.m. after a party at 810 Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley in Houston.
Authorities described a chaotic scene. “A lot of people who were there fled the scene and didn’t stay to make a statement,” the police sergeant said. said Michael Arrington. He asked witnesses to call authorities, including anonymously, and to share photos or videos of the incident.
Two other people who attended the party — a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries — spoke to police, according to Arrington.
“We are looking for anything to help us,” he added.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner echoed police’s desire to arrest and press charges against the shooter. He said he would continue his efforts to “make our city a safer city”.
The mayor and the police department released a joint statement in May saying the city’s homicide rate was down. At the time, 187 homicides had been reported, compared to 192 during the same period a year earlier.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on Tuesday following news of Takeoff’s death, as well as the recent shootings in New Jersey, Chicago and Kansas City. Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration will continue to work on reducing gun violence “by calling on Congress to increase funding for community violence interventions, guarantee universal background checks, and send legislation to [Biden’s] office prohibiting assault weapons and large capacity magazines.”
“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirshnik Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” Migos label Quality Control said in a statement. communicated. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet have taken another life in this world and we are devastated.”
With the addition of LB Roquan Smith, Ravens feel their defense can be ‘really, really special’
Roquan Smith did not believe he would be traded, not even with his Chicago Bears off to a losing start and his contractual future unresolved. If he was going to go, however, he wanted to be “playing for a title.”
That explains why Smith, 25, wore a near-permanent grin Wednesday as he spoke with reporters after finishing his first practice with the Ravens. The Bears were headed nowhere this season and had never made it past the wild-card round of the playoffs in Smith’s 4 1/2 seasons in Chicago. In Baltimore, the NFL’s leading tackler believes he will have a chance to chase a Super Bowl trophy as fervently as he chases opposing ball carriers.
He loves the idea that he might be the final piece.
“Yes, that means a lot,” he said, still wearing his new purple No. 18 jersey. “I have a great deal of respect for this organization [and] the way they handle things. I’m excited, and I know they’re trying to get over the hump and win the big game. So, I feel like I can be one of the guys that can help with that.”
For Smith’s new teammates, the trade, which cost the Ravens a second- and fifth-round pick in next year’s draft, was another sign that they’re all in on contending this year. They were already pointed in the right direction, coming off two straight wins and a favorable schedule ahead.
“We already knew what we were capable of,” outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said. “But now that [general manager Eric DeCosta] is trying to slowly formulate the squad and make us really the contender that we’re supposed to be, it just lets you know the intentions of what we’re supposed to do at the end of the season. So it makes us feel good, and it actually kind of drives us to even want to play better.”
Defensive end Calais Campbell agreed: “He brings a lot of energy, gives us just the confidence that allows us to go out there and do a whole lot more. I would love to be [defensive coordinator] Mike Macdonald with all these weapons, man. Just go out there and just draw up different ways to put us all on the field and make plays in different ways and take turns.”
Campbell said the defense, currently 20th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed, could be “really, really special” with Smith at its heart.
No one seemed more enthused than linebacker Patrick Queen, who will play beside Smith on the field and dress beside him in the Ravens locker room. Queen was a first-round pick out of a vaunted SEC program two years after Smith fit the same description. When Queen was at LSU, he even asked coaches for film of Smith because he regarded the Georgia linebacker as a role model.
He recalled one play on which the opponent ran a toss to Smith’s side and he beat a cut block to drop the ball carrier by the sideline. “I was amazed,” he said. “Ever since then, I’ve looked up to the guy.”
He believes they will be devastating as partners.
“Of course, two of the best linebackers in the league,” Queen said. “I’m not trying to brag or anything, but I just feel like that’s how it’s going to be. [We’re] two guys that fly to the ball, get their hands on the ball, get in the backfield and disrupt stuff. So, we’re definitely going to wreak havoc.”
Smith reciprocated Queen’s praise: “The guy is lightning; the guy plays good ball. He runs and hits just like myself, so I’m excited for the duo. I think it’s going to be very special, especially once we get rolling.”
The Ravens have played better against the run in recent weeks but still allow 4.4 yards per carry, more than they’re accustomed to. Smith could be the side-to-side, run-stuffing missile they have lacked in recent seasons.
Ray Lewis was the prototype for such players, and Smith was asked if he looked up to No. 52.
“I went down to one of his camps. It was years ago; I think I was still in college then,” he said. “But I have a great deal of respect for the guy. The guy is obviously a legend. [I] used to grow up in college and stuff watching all his hype videos, highlight videos.”
For the third time in four years, DeCosta made a significant in-season trade to bolster the team’s defense. Cornerback Marcus Peters made first-team All-Pro in 2019, adding rocket fuel to the surging Ravens as they won their last 12 games of the regular season. He signed a three-year extension and remains one of the Ravens’ key defenders.
DeCosta went back to the well a year later, trading a third-round pick and fifth-round pick for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. That move did not pan out as the former Terps star produced just three sacks in nine games for the Ravens before departing in free agency.
Smith’s future is also an open question. He will be a free agent after this season and could become the highest paid inside linebacker in football. Will the Ravens make such a hefty investment at the same time they’re trying to negotiate an extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson?
“I’m not really focused on that right now,” said Smith, who like Jackson, represents himself in negotiations.
He seemed thrilled to accept the pressure that comes with being a high-profile acquisition for a division-leading team. He’s in for a hectic week as he learns Macdonald’s defense ahead of the Ravens’ game against the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football,” but he plans to make an impact in his Ravens debut.
“I don’t feel like it’s an all-out cram session,” he said, looking ahead to the next five days. “Because I feel like I have a nice understanding of everything that we’re doing here on defense. That’s part of being a pro, and those guys in the locker room are getting me right, as well as the coaching staff helping me out big time. So, I feel very comfortable with where I’m at right now, and by Monday, I know I’m going to feel even better.”
He likes to say he “cooks with grease,” meaning the game is hot and popping when he’s in the vicinity.
“I think it’s going to be a wild atmosphere, but I think we’re going to be ready for it and we’re going to come out flying around,” Smith said of facing the Saints. “I know I’m going to control my part and fly around.”
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
Magic Mushrooms Psilocybin May Relieve Severe Depression When Used With Therapy | Medical research
The psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms can help relieve severe depression when combined with psychotherapy, according to a trial that is bringing hope to people who have failed with existing antidepressants.
Nearly a third of patients with severe depression went into rapid remission after a single 25mg dose of psilocybin followed by therapy sessions, which aimed to help patients identify causes and potential solutions to their depression, reported said the researchers.
The results of the largest clinical trial to date into psilocybin and depression have been described as ‘exceptional’ by Professor Guy Goodwin, chief medical officer of Compass Pathways, the mental health care company that led the trial at 22 sites in the UK, Europe and the North. America.
An estimated 100 million people worldwide suffer from treatment-resistant depression, defined as major depressive disorder that has failed to respond to at least two antidepressant treatments. About half of those affected are unable to perform routine daily tasks.
“Response rates in this group with treatment-resistant depression are generally between 10 and 20 percent,” Goodwin said. “We’re seeing remission rates at three weeks of about 30%…that’s a very satisfying result.”
Dr James Rucker, a consultant psychiatrist at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, who worked on the trial at King’s College London, said treatment-resistant depression placed a ‘crushing’ burden on patients and those around them, with a total cost to the UK of £3.9 billion a year.
The Phase 2b clinical trial recruited 233 patients with resistant depression and randomly assigned them to receive a single 1mg, 10mg or 25mg capsule of synthetic psilocybin called Comp360. Patients listened to a calming playlist and wore glasses to draw their attention inward for at least six hours while the psychedelic took hold.
A therapist was present throughout the day to ensure patients were safe and healthy. The volunteers then underwent therapy sessions the day after taking the drug and a week later.
Results published in the New England Journal of Medicine show that depression scores, measured on the standard Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Scale, improved immediately after treatment in all three arms of the trial.
The most significant impact was seen in those receiving the highest dose of 25 mg of psilocybin. Three weeks after taking the drug, 29% of this group were in remission, compared to 9% and 8% of the 10mg and 1mg groups respectively. At 12 weeks, benefits persisted in one-fifth of people in the high-dose group, compared with one in 10 in the lowest-dose group.
Psilocybin is the main active ingredient in magic mushrooms. Inside the body, it is broken down into a substance called psilocin, which releases waves of neurotransmitters in the brain. MRI scans show that brain activity becomes more chaotic on psilocin, with different regions of the brain talking to each other more than usual.
“That might sound like a bad thing, but it’s not,” Rucker said. “It happens every night: when you dream, your brain becomes more plastic, slightly more chaotic, and that’s when new connections form.”
Patients in the trial said they were in a ‘waking dream’ when they took psilocybin, a short-lived experience that wore off before they went home. The increased connectivity in the brain, however, appears to be a more long-lasting effect, lasting a few weeks and potentially making the brain more open to therapy.
“When the brain is in a more flexible state, it opens up what we consider to be a therapeutic window of opportunity,” Rucker said.
David Nutt, professor of neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London, who was not involved in the trial, said the rapid effect of psilocybin suggested it disrupted negative cycles of rumination in patients, acting in fact as a “reset” of the brain.
Despite the apparent benefits, many patients reported side effects during the trial, the most common being headaches, nausea, dizziness and fatigue. A person had a bad trip and was given a sedative to relieve their anxiety. As is often the case with treatment-resistant depression, a number of patients in different arms of the trial reported thoughts of harming and suicidal thoughts.
Suicidal behaviors were observed in three patients who did not respond to the 25 mg dose of psilocybin at least one month after taking the drug.
According to Nutt, these cases were likely random events unrelated to the dose of psilocybin, which would have been eliminated entirely from the patient’s body. A larger phase 3 trial that will explore the effects of two doses of psilocybin is expected to begin later this year.
