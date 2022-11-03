German Scholz travels to China amid strategy questions | Germany

RThe Russian war in Ukraine made Germany aware of the risk of having an economy too dependent on raw materials supplied by an autocratic strongman. But as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to Beijing later this week, one wonders whether he would prefer to leave the lessons of the recent past at home in Berlin.

Scholz is the first representative of a liberal democracy to be granted a state visit to China since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in 2019, and will be the first major political leader to meet Xi Jinping since the Chinese president consolidated his power with an upheaval at the top of the Communist Party.

He will make a one-day visit to Beijing on Friday as a representative of a government that has pledged to turn a page on the Angela Merkel era, when Germany pushed for closer economic cooperation at the following the 2008 financial crisis and cemented its relationship. more than 12 state visits to China during Merkel’s 16 years in office.

Germany’s current three-party coalition government, on the other hand, has announced its intention to reduce its economic dependence and strengthen its relations with the democratic states of Asia. In the coalition agreement signed late last year, he called his relationship with China a “systemic rivalry” and stressed the need to address “geopolitical and security policy issues with the United States”. States and critical Indo-Pacific partners such as Japan.” , Australia and India.

Such skeptical noises about China are echoed by the German intelligence community, with the head of the national spy agency warning in a recent parliamentary hearing that China poses a bigger threat than Russia. “If Russia is a storm, China is climate change,” said Thomas Haldenwang.

Unlike his predecessors Merkel and Gerhard Schröder, Scholz made Tokyo, not Beijing, the destination of his first official trip to Asia in April. The Allies claimed at the time that it was symbolic of a reassessment of Germany’s geopolitical priorities.

Olaf Scholz with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo in April. Photograph: Getty Images

In an op-ed published Wednesday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Scholz said China was increasingly concerned about issues of national autonomy and security. “If China changes, our relationship with China must also change,” he wrote.

But so far, the Chancellor has given few clues as to what this reassessment will mean in practice. Worse still, there are fears that the reassessment has been reassessed yet again. Last week, Scholz’s chancellery pushed through a deal that sees Chinese state-owned shipping company Cosco buy a 24.9% stake in three terminals at Germany’s biggest port, Hamburg, against fierce criticism of its coalition partners of the green and liberal parties.

This week, Scholz will travel east, much like Merkel did, with a CEO delegation in tow. They represent, among others, chemical company BASF and automakers Volkswagen and BMW – the three companies that dominated European investment in the Chinese market last year, even as other business sectors on the mainland were becoming more reluctant to inject money into the country.

“The decision to travel to Beijing with a delegation of industry leaders is problematic,” said Noah Barkin, an expert on China-Germany relations at US research firm Rhodium Group. “It’s hard to deliver harsh messages about Russia, Taiwan and human rights when your CEOs are sitting in the next room wanting to talk about investing.”

He added: “It is understandable that Merkel stuck to a policy of engagement with China at the end of her mandate. It is less understandable that Scholz would return to this strategy after less than a year in power.

Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel at the Berlin Chancellery in 2014. Photograph: Markus Schreiber/AP

One explanation is that the German government, whose tripartite stakeholder structure makes slow consensus-building more essential than ever, is still unsure what exactly its China strategy is supposed to be.

During a recent foreign policy debate in Berlin, Scholz’s chief of staff, Wolfgang Schmidt, expressed deep skepticism about the idea “that we should decouple” from China. “Yes, there is a danger that China will do that,” he said. “But that would impoverish the whole world, including China.” A straw man argument, critics say, since no Western politician has argued for a complete severance of economic ties with China since the end of Donald Trump’s term in the White House.

“Systemic rivalry” may be written into Scholz’s coalition deal, but the depth of that rivalry has yet to be fully debated. “Does ‘systemic rivalry’ refer only to conflict in the geopolitical arena, or is it a rivalry between fundamentally opposed political and economic beliefs? asked Tim Rühlig, a China expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP). “I suspect Scholz’s team at the chancellery is still trying to figure this out.”

With the German government facing a populist backlash to skyrocketing energy bills this winter and trade associations fidgeting nervously over gas rationing scenarios, it may seem wise for Scholz to take his time. Relying on decades of military and energy policy is already such a costly and politically risky undertaking that German leaders will be tempted to leave the China question in abeyance for a little longer.

Scholz wrote in his op-ed this week that the painful experience of the Cold War meant his country had no interest in global power structures regrouping around two blocs.

Ships are unloaded at the Port of Hamburg. Photography: Axel Heimken/AFP/Getty Images

Rühlig said: “There is an argument to be made that the fallout from the war in Ukraine is already putting a lot of existential strain on the German economy, and that the Chancellor must for now focus on staying the course of the vessel. If this is the view, it may make sense to continue to strike deals like the Hamburg port terminal. »

Scholz allies point out that under the deal with Cosco, the Chinese company will get a smaller stake than previously discussed, from a few terminals rather than the entire port, and with a ban on the investor from veto over strategic business decisions.

“But the key question for Scholz then is how long until there is a major military conflict involving China,” Rühlig said. “Personally, I think an escalation of the situation in Taiwan in the next five years is not so unlikely.”

An escalation of tensions between Beijing and the West, potentially involving sanctions against European companies active in China, would not only affect the German automotive and chemical industry. Goods worth 246.1 billion euros were traded between Germany and China in 2021, making China the most important trading partner of Europe’s largest economy for the sixth consecutive year . But with China accounting for only about 8% of German products shipped abroad, its export dependence is no higher than that of Japan, China or the United States.

However, when it comes to essential raw materials for the digital economy and renewable energy technologies, Germany and the rest of Europe are still heavily dependent on China’s ability to extract magnesium, rare earths and bismuth, or refining lithium, manganese and nickel. A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could halt German plans to expand electric cars, wind and solar farms.

With such a scenario in mind, analysts such as Rühlig say reducing Germany’s strategic vulnerabilities in China should be a matter of the utmost urgency. “You may be able to wean yourself off Russian energy in two winters,” Rühlig said. “Opening new mines to extract the raw materials we currently get from China takes a decade.”