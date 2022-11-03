Blockchain
Goldman Sachs, MSCI, and Coin Metrics Collaborate to Introduce Datonomy™, a Taxonomy of Digital Assets
The new framework for digital assets classification is designed to provide investors, service providers, developers, and researchers a way to help monitor market trends, analyze portfolio risk and returns, and help build new products.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Goldman Sachs, MSCI, and Coin Metrics announced the launch of datonomy, a new classification system for the digital assets market. Delivered as a new data service, datonomy classifies coins and tokens based on how they are used. Designed to provide a consistent, standardized way to help market participants view and analyze the digital assets ecosystem, datonomy will help create an increased level of transparency into how the market is moving and can be licensed for a variety of use cases, such as the review and assessment of portfolio performance and reporting.
MSCI is the owner and sole administrator of this new classification system and may receive input on potential changes from the datonomy Advisory Board (“Advisory Board”) as well as other market participants. The Advisory Board members will be comprised of Goldman Sachs, MSCI, and Coin Metrics, in addition to third-party members that can provide expertise on maintaining datonomy. Inaugural third-party members will be announced at a later date.
The digital assets space has rapidly expanded over the last few years, with constant innovation through the creation of new protocols and applications. Digital assets participants are keen to understand this market across its wide variety of use cases, allocate capital, and manage investments. As the asset class evolves further and market volatility continues, there is an increased need for performance tracking and risk management in digital asset markets. To do this effectively, market participants need help navigating the universe of digital assets and organizing these assets into categories to better define their risk profile and understand their returns. Datonomy has been designed to fill this gap as the digital assets market matures and can serve directly as the basis for portfolio management, reporting, benchmarking, research, and analysis.
“The collaboration brings together MSCI’s expertise in critical decision support tools and services, Coin Metrics’ intelligence in the digital assets space, and Goldman Sachs’ innovative platforms paired with over 150 years of experience in financial markets to help solve this problem for clients,” remarked Anne Marie Darling, Head of Marquee Client Strategy and Distribution at Goldman Sachs. “Given our commitment to providing developer services, and as a trusted data analytics provider to our institutional clients, creating reliable data services for the emerging digital asset community is a strategic focus and natural extension to our existing business.”
This new classification system for digital assets aims to provide market participants with a consistent view of the market, allowing them to track trends across different industries, such as Smart Contract Platforms and Decentralized Finance, screen assets by a range of different filters based on their objectives, and understand aggregated properties of these assets at the portfolio level.
“We firmly believe a consistent and standardized framework for the classification of digital assets is essential to support investors’ ability to evaluate the market,” said Stéphane Mattatia, Managing Director, Global Head of Derivatives Licensing and Thematic Indexes at MSCI. “As a co-founder of the Global Industry Classification Standard®, we are leveraging our general experience of what’s worked in equities classification systems to offer an efficient investment tool helping clients to understand digital asset trends, identify investment opportunities, and measure the exposure of their portfolios by sector to uncover drivers of performance and risk.”
“As the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, we are committed to bringing transparency into this ever evolving and complex market to help our clients better understand and adopt it,” said Tim Rice, CEO of Coin Metrics. “This collaboration represents a significant leap forward for the industry as a whole, establishing a coherent and future-proof structure to monitor and analyze the digital assets ecosystem.”
Datonomy can be accessed as a direct data subscription feed from Goldman Sachs, MSCI, and Coin Metrics.
For more information please visit: https://developer.gs.com/discover/datonomy
About Goldman Sachs
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.
About MSCI
MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.
About Coin Metrics
Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. Established in 2017, Coin Metrics is committed to building the crypto economy on a foundation of truth, providing authentic and accurate data with the highest standards of clarity and precision. Coin Metrics puts unparalleled insight and accuracy into crypto data and analytics so that companies can accelerate value creation and minimize risk. For more information, visit www.coinmetrics.io.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance differ materially and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or license to use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATION HEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
Contacts
Goldman Sachs
Nick Carcaterra
[email protected]
MSCI
Melanie Blanco
[email protected]
Coin Metrics
Jamie Lovegrove
[email protected]
Blockchain
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin.
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can be positive for Bitcoin in the long term, but might be bearish in the short term.
The “stablecoin exchange inflow mean” is an indicator that measures the average amount of stablecoins per transaction going into the wallets of centralized exchanges.
As stablecoins are relatively stable in value (as their name already implies) due to them being tied to fiat currencies, investors in the crypto space use them for escaping the volatility associated with most other coins.
Once these holders feel that prices are right to enter back into volatile markets like Bitcoin, they convert their stables into them using exchanges.
Because of this, a large number of these coins moving into exchanges can provide buying pressure for the volatile cryptos, and hence surge up their prices.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the stablecoin exchange inflow mean, as well as the corresponding Bitcoin prices, over the last couple of years:
The value of the metric seems to have been pretty high in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has observed some sharp uptrend in recent weeks, and has now set a new all-time high.
This suggests that the average transaction going into exchange wallets is currently carrying larger amounts than ever.
In the chart, the quant has also marked the periods where a similar trend was seen during the last couple of years.
It looks like in both the previous instances, high values of the indicator lead to the price of Bitcoin forming a bottom, and then subsequently observing some uplift.
However, the bullish effect has usually been delayed, suggesting that the current high values would only be constructive for BTC in the long term.
The analyst notes that in the short term, this trend in the stablecoin inflow mean could cause volatility for Bitcoin, thus possibly providing a negative effect to it.
Bitcoin Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.3k, down 2% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 6% in value.
Looks like the price of the crypto has slightly declined in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Traxer on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQaunt.com
Blockchain
Compliant Privacy Protocol ‘Elusiv’ Raises $3.5 Million in Seed Funding Round
Seed fundraising for Elusiv, a Zero-Knowledge compatible privacy protocol, totaled $3.5 million, with LongHash Ventures and Staking Facilities Ventures serving as the round’s lead investors. The funds raised will be used to hire more developers, pay for security audits, and adapt the product for usage with many other blockchains.
Several angels, such as the creators of Solana, Zeta, Notify, Solflare, and UXD Protocol, have also invested. Other investors include Jump Crypto, NGC Ventures, Big Brain Holdings, Anagram, Cogitent Ventures, Equilibrium, Marin Ventures, Token Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Monke Ventures, and SolanaFM.
Elusiv co-founder Yannik Schrade stated:
“Financial privacy is a requirement for individual freedom. However, advancing the adoption and acceptance of privacy-preserving tech also requires capable compliance. ZK and new decentralized technologies allow us to overcome the notion that privacy and compliance are exclusive and instead enable us to form a new kind of symbiosis between privacy and compliance.”
With its focus on privacy and security for common users and merchants via low-cost compliance solutions, Elusiv hopes to become a central pillar of the blockchain financial ecosystem. Elusiv will ensure the privacy of all transactions, while allowing users to choose which of their own transactions to disclose.
LongHash Ventures’ General Partner and Chief Operations Officer Wei Shi Khai said:
“Privacy is a human right worth protecting, and has been a persistent pain point in Web3. We at LongHash Ventures are excited by Elusiv’s strong position to address this space with their user-friendly and scalable integrations while maintaining a practical approach to compliance. Moving forward, we see privacy as a key modular layer in our multi-chain infrastructure thesis, especially as more social and identity use cases mature.”
Complete composability is built into the Elusiv protocol. Because of this, Elusiv can be seamlessly included into wallets and protocols, where it can protect the anonymity of its users even if just a single user employs it. This is a major improvement over current alternatives, which need the usage of the same service by both parties. For anonymity’s sake, let’s say Alice wishes to give Bob some money; Bob need not utilise Elusiv to receive the funds. Even without Alice’s use of Elusiv, Bob could make a secret fund transfer to his account.
Louis Bauer, Venture Partner at Staking Facilities Ventures, said:
“Elusiv is building the ground layer for more sensitive transactions to happen on-chain. Enabling privacy in a compliant manner so blockchains can eventually gain wider adoption. Their focus on strong integration partnerships will help bring this closer to the average user, while Elusiv VMs allow developers to deploy their own ZK-proofs in a cost-effective way. We are excited to back such a hungry and dedicated team as they contribute to growing and maturing the blockchain ecosystem.”
Using Zero-Knowledge proofs and cutting-edge encryption, Elusiv has developed a number of novel compliance methods to ensure user security. Elusiv’s most fundamental feature is the ability for users to provide access to their private transactions and assets by either providing specific transaction viewing keys or appointing trusted third parties (TTPs) with access to all transactions. In addition, with the click of a button or two, users may demonstrate to other parties that their transactions have not been sent, for instance, by a known hostile actor.
Additionally, Elusiv’s cutting-edge compliance technology reaches agreement on bad actors by means of a distributed network of trusted execution environments (TEEs). While bad guys have control of their funds, Elusiv prevents them from remaining anonymous. The system’s ability to expose the past transactions of bad actors makes Elusiv less appealing to them, ensuring the security of all other users.
To let developers employ Zero-Knowledge Proofs in their applications without having to understand the intricate cryptography, Elusiv wants to provide “Elusiv Virtual Machines.” This implies that developers may create their own ZK apps in much less time and at much lower cost.
Blockchain
Ethereum (ETH) Price Struggles At $1,540; Is $1,700 Still Realistic For Bulls?
- ETH’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $1,600 but got rejected as the price maintained downward.
- ETH could suffer retracement as the price holds above the key support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
- ETH’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Ethereum (ETH) showed some incredible price action as the price rallied from a low of $1,260 to a high of $1,650 before facing a rejection back to its key support of around $1,500, where bulls had tried to hold sell-offs. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. With so much uncertainty in the crypto market, most traders and investors have maintained more caution this time. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week looked different, as many altcoins have yet to run well. Bitcoin (BTC) prices have struggled to stay afloat ahead of the scheduled Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to hold off BTC prices from losing going lower than expected.
Ethereum’s (ETH) price has had a great run but has faced a setback in rallying past the high of $1,600 to a region of $1,700, as anticipated by many. After its weekly close of above $1,500, the price of ETH rallied to a high of $1,640; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $1,700.
The price of ETH has maintained a strong outlook above its crucial support form at $1,500, determined to defend this region from sellers.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,640.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,500-$1470.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ETH continues to be strong as bulls try to hold the price above its key support zone at $1,470, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
ETH currently trades at $1,540, just above its key support on the daily timeframe after successfully rallying from this region several times to a high of $1,650 before being rejected.
The price of ETH continues to hold above its support of $1,430, which corresponds to the value of 50 EMA, acting as a good support area for prices. If this region holds, we could see more rallies for ETH prices.
Daily resistance for the ETH price – $1,640.
Daily support for the ETH price – $1,430.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
50 Companies Live with ForUsAll’s Retirement Platform that Delivers Crypto to the 401(k)
First-of-its-kind technology, the Alt401(k) platform prioritizes access and education to help participants diversify their retirement portfolio with cryptocurrency.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crypto401k–ForUsAll, a leading retirement provider for small businesses, today announced that 50 companies are live with the Alt401(k), their retirement platform which gives employees the freedom to invest part of their 401(k) in potentially higher-growth opportunities like cryptocurrency alongside traditional 401(k) mutual funds. ForUsAll is the first to deliver crypto in the 401(k).
More than 50 of ForUsAll’s customers have enabled access to cryptocurrency investments for their participants, with over 100 more expected to be live in the coming weeks. Leading companies like Stacks Foundation, Compass Mining, NuHire and BOND are among the companies who have made the Alt401(k) available to their employees.
“We believe in providing our employees every available opportunity to save for their financial future, and the Alt401(k) from ForUsAll gives them the tools to do just that,” said Brittany Laughlin, Executive Director at Stacks Foundation. “We believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technology possess great potential for the future.”
“Our team has the privilege of helping grow some of the most cutting-edge blockchain startups in the world,” said Ashton Wood, founding partner of NuHire Group. “We see first-hand the innovations coming to the financial sector and owe it to our employees to ensure convenient access to the future of finance.”
ForUsAll’s Alt401(k) retirement platform provides a simple menu of low-cost mutual funds alongside self-directed windows that allow employees to seek additional growth opportunities in the broader universe of stocks, ETFs, Bonds and now cryptocurrency.
“Despite the recent downturn, cryptocurrency has been one of the fastest growing asset classes over the last decade because it is the predominant way people invest in blockchain technology,” said David Ramirez, ForUsAll’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “95% of the Fortune 500 companies surveyed are exploring blockchain technology, as are nearly 100 central banks – the potential for widespread adoption is significant. Everyday Americans should not be left out.”
How it works:
- Self-directed growth windows: Through the Alt401(k), employers can provide employees additional opportunities for diversification and potential growth by adding self-directed windows alongside traditional mutual funds. Participants can choose to invest in the core menu of traditional funds or seek additional potential growth or diversification by investing in individual stocks, bonds, ETFs or cryptocurrency.
- 5% Crypto Cap: Employees can transfer up to 5% of their balances and ongoing contributions into a secure account that includes access to screened cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Etherium, Solana, etc.)
- Risk monitoring: ForUsAll closely monitors crypto allocations, alerting employees when their overall cryptocurrency allocation exceeds 5% of their portfolio, making it easy to rebalance.
- Hard-wired investor protections: Risk-focused employee education, robust risk disclosures, and a quiz employees must pass, demonstrating that they understand the risks.
- Employer fiduciary protections: By providing access to additional options via self-directed windows, employers preserve flexibility and employee choice while avoiding fiduciary risk typically associated with adding more sophisticated options to the core 401(k).
Built-in investor protections
As with any volatile asset, ensuring employees have an understanding of the inherent risks is crucial and ForUsAll has hard-wired proactive investor protections and education into the Alt401(k). Before employees can access the crypto window, they must first acknowledge comprehensive risk disclosures and then pass a quiz.
“We spent considerable time balancing the needs of sophisticated employees that demand the freedom to invest how they see fit with much-needed protections for less-knowledgeable employees,” said Jeff Schulte, Chief Product Officer. “We were concerned some people might not read the risk disclosures, a pop quiz helps ensure that only employees that understand the risks get access.”
Once employees pass the quiz, they are able to transfer up to 5% of the current balance and 5% of ongoing contributions into the crypto window.
The crypto window contains a curated list of cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin, Etherium and Solana, etc.) that make it through a robust and stringent vetting process designed to exclude assets with higher risks of fraud. As digital assets continue to gain widespread adoption among wealthy Americans and institutional investors alike, ForUsAll agrees with President Biden’s recent executive order that it is imperative for everyday Americans to also have the opportunity to share in the benefits of this transformative technology. As the executive order stated: “The United States also has an interest in ensuring that the benefits of financial innovation are enjoyed equitably by all Americans and that any disparate impacts of financial innovation are mitigated.”
“Our mission has always been to democratize access to institutional quality investments so that every American has a fair shot at building wealth,” said Ramirez. “Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, and many more now offer cryptocurrency to their high-net-worth and institutional clients. Everyday Americans simply deserve equal access.”
For more information about ForUsAll, visit www.forusall.com.
About ForUsAll
ForUsAll is a tech-enabled 401(k) provider that is pioneering the inclusion of cryptocurrency in retirement plans. Founded in 2012 by the same team that helped build Financial Engines, the largest registered investment advisor in the country, ForUsAll’s mission is to provide everyday Americans with the tools they need to build a brighter financial future. With $1.4B in assets under management, ForUsAll serves more than 80,000 retirement savers across over 500 plans, and is trusted by businesses that insist on a 401(k) experience their employees will love.
Contacts
[email protected]
Blockchain
ELYSIA signs an MOU with NEOPIN
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—ELYSIA, a blockchain project specializing in real-world asset tokenization, announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between ELYSIA and NEOPIN, a subsidiary company of Neoply, which in turn is a subsidiary of the famous South Korean online games publisher Neowiz Holdings (KOSDAQ: 095660).
NEOPIN has onboarded 15 projects to its platform, several of them including games, metaverses, services, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to accelerate the expansion of the ecosystem. Through this MOU, ELYSIA services have also been onboarded to NEOPIN, and ELYSIA is planning to conduct various collaborations such as supplying EL liquidity in conjunction with NEOPIN’s DeFi service.
An ELYSIA official said that the ELYSIA team will continue to put efforts to expand its business through various strategic partnerships in the future.
About ELYSIA
ELYSIA is a real-world asset tokenization project. It is a protocol that makes real-world assets into RWA tokens so that they can be used on the blockchain, and RWA tokens created in ELYSIA can be used in ELYFI, another service of ELYSIA. ELYFI is ELYSIA’s DeFi service based on real-world assets. In ELYFI, real-world asset owners can raise funds by borrowing RWA tokens as collateral or by selling RWA tokens.
About NEOPIN
NEOPIN is a crypto finance platform that provides a variety of DeFi services such as Yield Farming, Swap, and Staking in Tron (TRX), Klaytn (KLAY), and Neopin (NPT) for effortless asset accumulation. NEOPIN has applied strict security guidelines to provide safety to its users. NEOPIN has further strengthened its DeFi services as a part of its strategy to enhance its competitiveness and optimize user experience by launching a NEOPIN Web service with intuitive and user-friendly UI(User Interface) / UX(User Experience), which the NEOPIN App service is also known for among its users.
Contacts
ELYSIA PLATFORM PTE. LTD.
Emanuel Duro (Global Marketing)
WhatsApp: +82-10-3949-8188
Email: [email protected]
Telegram: @emarketing9
Blockchain
NEOKOREA Announces NKC Token Listing on a Global Crypto Exchange, LBank
Trading begins on November 4 and withdrawal is available on November 5
ANYANG, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutoParts—NEOKOREA announced on November 3 the listing of its NKC token on LBank.
NKC stands for NEO KOREA Coin.
LBank Exchange is scheduled to initiate its service for depositing, trading and withdrawing NKC tokens at 4 pm on November 3, at 4 pm on November 4, and at 4 pm on November 5, 2022, respectively. (UTC+8, Singapore time).
NKC Listing Announcement on LBank: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/12091855358105
Founded in 2017, LBank is a global virtual asset exchange in Singapore that provides secure, professional and convenient digital asset trading, parking and financial services to members across the globe. The exchange has more than 3 million registered members with the daily trading volume worth 180 million dollars. As of 2022, LBank ranked 16th in terms of trading volume on Coin Market Cap, a global virtual asset statistics website.
NKC token is an ERC-20 coin based on Ethereum (ETH) which was developed by NEOKOREA’s domestic corporation. It can be used in the existing platform for auto parts import/export and used car export. The authenticity of auto parts or cars can be proven with a blockchain, and the token aims to enable reliable transactions through used car history verification.
Jeongwu Seok, CEO of NEOKOREA, said, “We will continue our efforts for listing on many virtual asset exchanges following the listing on LBank.” Through this listing, NEOKOREA will promote the trading convenience and stability of NKC token and focus on the continuous expansion of market presence.
NEOKOREA, a trading company specializing in auto parts export, is expanding its business to apparel and alcoholic beverages based on NFT and blockchain technology. NEOKOREA is also consistently engaging in brand marketing activities in order to launch numerous overseas brands in Korea.
NKC token introduction webpage: https://www.neokorea.io/
Contacts
NEOKOREA
Jeongwu Seok, +82-31-478-5435
[email protected]
