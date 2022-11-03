Gophers men’s basketball pulls away for a 71-55 win over Division III program St. Olaf

In a throwback to ex-coach Clem Haskins’ era, the Gophers men’s basketball team wore maroon shorts Wednesday with “play hard” printed in gold on the posterior.

And then Minnesota was knocked on its backside early in an exhibition game against St. Olaf at Williams Arena.

Without their two best players and another potential starter, the Gophers trailed 13-7 after five minutes and were tied at 31 at halftime before pulling away late for a 71-55 win over a Division III program from Northfield, Minn.

St. Olaf coached Dan Kosmoski, a former Gophers player and U assistant coach from 1985-94, was the inspiration for the shorts, akin to the ones given to kids who attended the Gophers’ youth basketball camps roughly 30 years ago.

“(Kos) did a great job with those camps and that was his M.O. — the ‘play hard’ shorts — so it was a respect to him and it was another way to teach our guys the history of the program and Minnesota basketball,” head coach Ben Johnson said.

The Gophers were without three key players, with Dawson Garcia (muscle strain) and Braeden Carrington (ankle) scratched from the lineup Wednesday. They joined top scorer Jamison Battle, who had foot surgery last week.

Garcia and Carrington are considered day-to-day, the U said. Johnson said it was more his decision that they sit out. Battle is viewed as more week-to-week and probably will not play in the season opener against Western Michigan at The Barn on Monday.

With a shorthanded roster, Minnesota started Ta’Lon Cooper, Jaden Henley, Will Ramberg, Pharrell Payne and Trenton Thompson. All nine healthy players took the court; seven played at least 23 minutes. Henley, Cooper, Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph each scored in double figures for Minnesota.

Ola-Joseph was the bright spot in the first half with 12 points. On consecutive possessions, the 6-foot-7 wing hit a runner in the lane and a 3-pointer. The back-to-back buckets gave Minnesota its biggest lead of the half at 31-26, but the Oles came back to tie it at intermission.

With five scholarship freshman, Johnson was OK with his team getting in a tough spot.

“That was a scenario that I’m glad happened because that is going to be us for a while,” he said. “Especially in this nonconfernece until guys get minutes under their belt and it’s playing through the nerves. It’s understanding that I don’t care if you are playing Division I, Division II, Division III, if you are not sound, you can get beat. … I like that we kind of got punched in the face. I want to see what we got and how we are built with.”

The Oles have 12 of 15 nonscholarship players from the state of Minnesota and received a team-high 14 points from Kobe Kirk, of North Oaks and Mounds View High School. The veteran team, with nine upperclassmen, stayed in the game with 44 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Cooper, a Morehead State transfer, made a 3-pointer to open up a 44-35 lead in the second half and then looked toward the Oles fans section, which had been loud in the first half. While they had reason to cheer on the underdogs after that shot, too, Cooper revealed a side of himself in his first game in Minnesota.

“It’s a competitor,” Cooper said. “If they tallkin’, I’m gonna talk back.”

Before the game, Johnson said he received a text message from Ryan Iversen, a star athlete from Eden Prairie who played at Delaware in the early 2000s. They talked about those niche shorts.

“It just reemphasized to me that, at least for my generation, that was significant,” Johnson said. “It’s to teach these guys the history of our program and show once you’re a Gopher, you’re always a Gopher and we appreciate what (Kosmoski) did.”