Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t have him missing a game
Tyler Herro can see the light. So no need for a missed game for the Miami Heat guard.
After leaving Tuesday night’s victory over the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena in the second quarter due to left-eye contusion, Herro was not on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s game against the visiting Sacramento Kings.
Herro said after Tuesday’s game he was confident he would return.
“I’m good,” he said.
He said it was a simple return-to-action process.
“As long as I can wake up and see, I’m playing,” he said
As for the incidental contact with the Warriors’ Moses Moody, Herro said, “I was going for a rebound and I got poked in the eye.”
While it wasn’t quite a black eye, Herro said the incident initially left him with a black stare.
“My eye was like black,” he said. “When I was looking out, I couldn’t see anything. Like I couldn’t see.”
Herro said the eye eventually regained focus.
“It just took some time,” he said. “Honestly, I probably could have got in. I was sitting here at my locker watching the game. In the fourth quarter, I probably could have played. I just needed a little more time for the blurriness and vision to get back.”
Herro conducted his postgame interview Tuesday while wearing sunglasses, as he also does even when they are conducted after not getting poked in the eye.
The preference, he joked, if protection was needed, was sunglasses instead of goggles.
“You know I got a lot of sunglasses,” he said. “So if they let me wear them in the game that’d be good.”
Herro said the treatment was basic.
“They just put eyedrops in … to see if there was a scratch,” he said. “But everything came back good.”
Herro said he enjoyed the Heat’s fourth-quarter comeback as a spectator.
“That was a big quarter for us and guys stepped up and made some big plays,” he said.
Coach Erik Spoelstra said the team opted to exercise prudence when it came to handling the injury Tuesday.
“He was using the halftime to see if he could get back out there,” Spoelstra said. “And the trainers really decided like, ‘Hey, let’s not jump the gun so early in the season on this.’ “
The only players on the Heat’s injury report were Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Jamal Cain (G League assignment), with all three listed as out.
Poole party
No, Warriors guard Jordan Poole was not pleased after being called for three “discontinued dribble” violations on Tuesday night for what is typically referred to as carrying the ball.
Neither were the Warriors, also coach Steve Kerr did reveal that an email went out to teams Tuesday about an impending crackdown on the violations.
“I was shocked because basically the whole league does that,” Kerr said. “They’ve been doing it ever since Allen Iverson convinced referees that it wasn’t a carry. It was a carry. What [Michael] Jordan does is a carry. But the whole league’s been doing it.
“So I guess I gotta start checking my emails on game days.”
Warriors forward Draymond Green said if it truly is an officiating point of emphasis than he expects similar whistles on other teams.
“Every guard in the league carries, a lot,” he said. “So if it’s a point of emphasis, let’s see it.”
End games
With Tuesday’s game, the Heat and Warriors concluded their 2022-23 two-game series in just the Heat’s eighth game. It is the fewest games in franchise history they have completed a season series. The previous low was nine games into the 2016-17 season, with the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat’s game Wednesday against the Kings concluded that season series in nine games. …
The Heat’s 20 of 20 from the foul line against the Warriors tied the second most attempts without a miss in the franchise’s 35 seasons. The record remains 30 for 30 against the Boston Celtics on March 24, 1993. The Heat also went 20 of 20 from the line against the Philadelphia 76ers last March.
David DePape reportedly says it’s ‘end of the road’ for Paul Pelosi: ‘Get ’em all out’
David DePape, the 42-year-old suspect charged with assaulting Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi, allegedly told the House Speaker’s husband it was the ‘end of the road’ for him after he broke into the couple’s San Francisco residence and said he was “fed up with the insane level of lies coming out of Washington, DC,” according to court documents.
Court documents filed Tuesday by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins paint a clearer picture of what happened when DePape allegedly broke into the residence on Oct. 28 shortly after 2 a.m., stating that Paul Pelosi had been “knocked out” by the suspect and woke up. in a “pool of his own blood”.
The documents say that Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious for about three minutes and that there were Ring security cameras “everywhere”.
Paul Pelosi was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery to repair a fractured skull in addition to other injuries.
US CAPITOL POLICE OFFICERS ARE NOT WATCHING LIVE HOME SECURITY CAMERAS WHEN PAUL PELOSI WAS ATTACKED
According to the documents, DePape had “several targets,” including a local professor, several prominent state and federal politicians, and relatives of those state and federal politicians.”
After DePape broke in, the detention motion says he woke up Nancy Pelosi’s husband saying, “Are you Paul Pelosi?” with a hammer and zip ties in hand.
“She’s not here,” replied Paul Pelosi. DePape then asked when Nancy Pelosi would be returning, to which Paul Pelosi replied, “She’s in Washington, she won’t be back for a few days.”
“OK, well, I’m going to tie you up,” DePape told Paul Pelosi, according to the documents, which also say the suspect “threatened to tie up Mr. Pelosi about 10 times.”
When Paul Pelosi attempted to escape via an elevator near the bedroom, DePape “held the door” to prevent him from leaving, according to the documents. Nancy Pelosi’s husband then sat up on the bed and asked DePape why he wanted to see the House Speaker.
“Well, she’s #2 in the running for the presidency, isn’t she?” said DePape. After Paul Pelosi agreed, DePape said they were all corrupt and “we have to take them all out.”
Pelosi then asked if he could call someone, to which the defendant replied that “it was the end of the road” for the House Speaker’s husband, according to the documents.
PAUL PELOSI ATTACK: DAVID DEPAPE WAS ON ‘SUICIDE MISSION’ IN ALLEGED ATTACK, TARGETING OTHER POLITICIANS
DePape then allowed Paul Pelosi to use the bathroom, where court documents say his phone was on charge, which is when Pelosi called 911.
Pelosi told the 911 operator he didn’t need police, fire or medical assistance to try to “defuse the situation” because DePape was monitoring him on the phone, the document says. He then asked where the Capitol Police were because “they’re usually at the house protecting his wife.”
“Uh, he thinks it’s okay. Uh, I have a problem, but he thinks it’s okay,” Pelosi told the dispatcher, who then asked Paul Pelosi to call back “if he changes his mind “.
“No, no, no, this gentleman just, uh, walked into the house, uh, and he wants to wait for my wife to come home,” Pelosi replied. After giving the dispatcher credentials and saying he didn’t know DePape, the suspect said he was a “friend of theirs.”
ATTACK ON PAUL PELOSI: ‘MENTALLY ILL’ SUSPECT PREVIOUSLY LIVED WITH ‘NUDIST’ LOVER IN IMPRISONMENT, ‘CONSTANTLY PARANOID’
“He tells me I’m very lazy, so I have to stop talking to you,” Pelosi said. When the dispatcher offered to stay on the line, he replied, “No, he wants me to pick up the phone”, and the call ended. The 911 operator then issued a priority wellness check, according to the documents.
After getting off, DePape said, “I can take you out” and approached Paul Pelosi’s right side with a hammer. Pelosi then put her hand on the handle of the hammer.
When officers arrived on the scene and asked what was going on, DePape smiled and said “everything is fine.”
Officers ordered the men to drop the hammer, to which DePape replied, “Uh, no,” then backed up and rushed at Paul Pelosi, allegedly hitting himself “headshot with full force.” the hammer,” according to the complaint.
Police tenders then entered the house and took DePape into custody. DePape reportedly told officers he was on a “suicide mission.”
ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO KILL KAVANAUGH FOLLOWS MONTHS OF HOT RHETORIC FROM DEMOCRATS
“I didn’t really mean to hurt him, but you know it was a suicide mission. I’m not going to sit here idly even if it costs me my life,” DePape reportedly told police. “Hurting him was not my goal. I told him before attacking him that he was making it worse, and I will go through him if I have to.”
NANCY PELOSI BREAKS THE SILENCE ON THE ATTACK ON MARI PAUL: “THE BROKEN AND TRAUMATIZED HEART”
“I’m sick of the crazy level of lies coming from Washington, DC. I came here to chat with his wife for a bit,” DePape added.
DePape said he came to the house with the intention of “taking Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage,” adding that if she lied to him, he would “break her kneecaps.”
“He forced his way into Pelosi’s house intending to take the person in the third line of the presidency of the United States hostage and do him grave harm. Thwarted by the absence of President Pelosi , the defendant continued his quest and would not be arrested, culminating in the near-fatal attack on Mr. Pelosi,” Jenkins wrote in the filing.
Jenkins also wrote, “This case demands detention” and “nothing less.”
A criminal complaint filed by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office says DePape was “convicted of other crimes.”
DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges during a court hearing on Tuesday, which include attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, among others.
A client immigration and law enforcement source told Fox News that DePape, a Canadian native, was illegally in the United States after overstaying his visa by ‘long’ .
US Capitol Police officers have a live surveillance video feed outside Pelosi’s San Francisco residence but were not watching when the break-in allegedly took place, sources said at Fox News.
Officers were monitoring a live feed from numerous cameras, which includes surveillance of the Capitol complex, but also monitoring certain remote points of the Capitol, including the Pelosi residence.
Sources said an officer was monitoring the streams and saw police lights on a dark street outside the Pelosi residence. Going through surveillance footage, the officer saw the alleged attack when DePape allegedly punched Paul Pelosi, people briefed on the incident said, according to the report.
Sources tell Fox News that Capitol police pay less attention to security cameras when one of their proteges is away, and the House Speaker was not with her husband in San Francisco.
If officers were monitoring the power monitoring in real time, the break-in would have been seen.
Father charged with kidnapping in Apple Valley Amber Alert case
A Maple Grove man who allegedly abducted his 2-year-old son from the child’s Apple Valley home Sunday afternoon — prompting an Amber Alert — has been charged with kidnapping and violating an order for protection.
Shannon Dawayne Ingram, 30, is barred from contacting his son, 5-year-old daughter and the children’s mother under an order for protection that went into effect in July, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Dakota County District Court.
Ingram was arrested early Monday in Minneapolis and the child was safely returned to his mother.
According to the complaint:
The child’s mother called police around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to report that Ingram had taken the boy from her home in the 12700 block of Germane Avenue. When officers arrived, she was distraught and said, “I’m never going to see him again,” the charges state.
The order for protection also prohibits Ingram from going to the home, and notes the mother has sole physical and legal custody of the two children.
The mother told officers that when they arrived home, Ingram pulled up in his car, grabbed the boy and put him in the front seat. Ingram tried to get the girl to go with him, but she refused.
The mother told police that he might go to his mother’s home in St. Paul’s Battle Creek neighborhood. Police went to the home and found his car. Police obtained a search warrant for the St. Paul residence, but neither Ingram nor the child were there.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an Amber Alert shortly after 10 p.m.
Law enforcement tracked Ingram’s cell phone to an address in North Minneapolis, where the boy and Ingram were found around 3 a.m.
In an interview with police, Ingram admitted that he violated the order for protection, adding it “was worth it” because he felt the mother was keeping his kids from him, the charges state.
Ingram said he got the child something to eat before making arrangements to go from St. Paul to Minneapolis. He admitted to leaving his car at his mother’s house to avoid police. He would not say who took him and the boy to Minneapolis.
Ingram said he received the Amber Alert on his phone and he knew it was related to his son.
Ingram made his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday before Judge Kathryn Messerich, who set bail at $100,000 with conditions. He is due back in court Nov. 18.
Minnesota court records show Ingram does not have a criminal history, other than petty misdemeanor driving offenses.
Pakistani court demands response from ex-PM Imran Khan for breach of order
Islamabad:
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday gave former Prime Minister Imran Khan another chance to explain his alleged violation of the court order during his May 25 protest march.
Court hears government plea to charge 70-year-old Imran Khan with contempt of court for flouting top court orders to keep his Azadi March protest away from D-Chowk adjacent to the red zone of Islamabad city.
A five-member bench, led by CJP Bandial and including Judge Ijazul Ahsan, Judge Muneeb Akhtar, Judge Yahya Afridi and Judge Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, heard the motion.
The bench was apparently upset with the evasive methods used by Imran Khan’s lawyers and at one point it appeared that he would issue a show cause notice to Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf, but in the end the court ruled. followed the retention policy. .
However, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the evidence before the court justified issuing an opinion to the former prime minister.
“We are giving Imran another chance to explain himself,” he said, adding that the court had proceeded with “caution” and “patience” in the case.
“According to the documents available from the court, notice should be given to Imran Khan. We always give him a chance to explain himself,” he said.
Finally, the court ordered Imran Khan to provide a detailed response with his signatures by November 5 and adjourned the hearing.
The court was unhappy with Khan’s earlier response that he was unaware of any commitment made by his party that the protest rally would only be held at designated locations.
Earlier, the government, through the Home Office, approached the Supreme Court last week for bringing contempt of court proceedings against the cricketer-turned-politician for breaching its May 25 order , in which the PTI was not allowed to hold its “Azadi March” near Peshawar Mor between H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.
However, Khan and his followers headed towards D-Chowk in alleged violation of court orders to stay away from that area.
What the Fed’s fourth 0.75 percentage point rate hike means for you
The Federal Reserve raised the target federal funds rate by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth consecutive time on Wednesday, marking an unprecedented pace of rate hikes.
The U.S. central bank has raised the benchmark short-term borrowing rate a total of six times this year, including increases of 75 basis points in June, July and September, in a bid to quell inflation, which is still near 40-year highs and making most consumers feel increasingly cash-strapped. One basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage point.
A policy statement after the announcement noted that the Fed considers the “cumulative” impact of its hikes so far when determining future rate hikes. Economists hope this signals plans to “reduce” the pace of increases in the future, which could mean a half-point increase at the December meeting and then some smaller increases in 2023.
“Americans are under greater financial pressure, there’s no doubt about that,” said Chester Spatt, professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business and former chief economist at the Securities and Exchange Commission. .
Learn more about personal finance:
How the Fed’s interest rate hikes made borrowing more expensive
Tips to help you stretch your salary in a high inflation environment
‘Hard times’ push record annuity sales
However, “as the Fed tightens, it also has adverse effects on ordinary Americans,” he added.
What the Federal Funds Rate Means to You
The federal funds rate, which is set by the central bank, is the interest rate at which banks borrow and lend to each other overnight. Although this is not the rate consumers are paying, Fed decisions still affect the borrowing and savings rates they see every day.
By raising rates, the Fed makes it more expensive to take out a loan, forcing people to borrow and spend less, thereby dampening the economy and slowing the pace of price increases.
“Unfortunately, the economy will slow much faster than inflation, so we’ll feel the pain long before we see any gain,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.
Already, “mortgage rates are at 16-year highs, home equity lines of credit are at 14-year highs, and auto loan rates are at 11-year highs,” he said.
How Higher Rates Affect Borrowers
• Mortgage rates are already higher. Even though 15- and 30-year mortgage rates are fixed and tied to Treasury yields and the economy, anyone buying a home has lost considerable purchasing power, in part due to inflation and government the Fed.
Along with the central bank’s vow to fight inflation, the average interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 7% from less than 4% in March.
On a $300,000 loan, a 30-year fixed rate mortgage at the December rate of 3.11% would have meant a monthly payment of around $1,283. The current rate of 7.08% brings the monthly payment to $2,012. That’s $729 more per month or $8,748 more per year, and $262,440 more over the life of the loan, according to LendingTree.
Rising mortgage rates since the start of 2022 have the same impact on affordability as a 35% increase in house prices, according to McBride’s analysis. “If you had been approved for a $300,000 mortgage at the start of the year, that equates to less than $200,000 today.”
For homebuyers, “variable rate mortgages may continue to be more popular among consumers looking for lower monthly payments in the short term,” said Michele Raneri, vice president of research and consulting at States. States at TransUnion. “And consumers looking to tap into available home equity may continue to turn to HELOCs,” she added, rather than refinance.
Yet variable rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit are indexed to the prime rate, so they will also increase. Most ARMs adjust once a year, but a HELOC adjusts right away. Already, the average HELOC rate is up 7.3% from 4.24% earlier in the year.
• Credit card rates are rising. Since most credit cards have a variable rate, there is a direct link to the Fed’s benchmark index. As the federal funds rate increases, the prime rate also increases, and your credit card rate follows suit within a billing cycle or two.
That means anyone with a balance on their credit card will soon have to shell out even more just to cover interest charges. “This latest interest rate hike will have a more acute impact on consumers who don’t fully pay off their credit card balances through higher minimum monthly payments,” Raneri said.
As a result of this rate hike, consumers in credit card debt will spend an additional $5.1 billion in interest, according to an analysis by WalletHub. Taking into account the March, May, June, July, September and November rate hikes, credit card users will end up paying about $25.6 billion more in 2022 than they otherwise would have. found WalletHub.
Already, credit card rates are nearing 19%, down from 16.34% in March. “That’s the highest since the Fed started tracking in 1994 and it’s more than a percentage point higher than the previous record set in 2019,” according to Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree. And rates will only continue to rise, he said. “We still have some way to go before these rates peak.”
The best thing you can do now is pay off high-cost debt – “0% balance transfer credit cards are still widely available, especially to those with good credit, and can help you avoid to accrue interest on the transferred balance for up to 21 months,” Schulz said.
“It can be an absolute boon for people struggling with card debt,” he added.
Alternatively, consolidate and pay off high-interest credit cards with a low-interest home equity loan or personal loan, Schulz advised.
• Car loans are more expensive. Even though auto loans are fixed, payments go up because the price of all cars goes up along with interest rates on new loans, so if you’re planning on buying a car, you’ll be paying more in the months ahead.
The average interest rate on a new five-year car loan is currently 5.63%, up from 3.86% at the start of the year and could rise above 6% with further central bank action, although consumers with higher credit scores may be able to obtain better loan terms.
Paying an annual percentage rate of 6% instead of 5% would cost consumers $1,348 more in interest over the term of a $40,000 auto loan over 72 months, according to Edmunds data.
Still, it’s not the interest rate but the vehicle’s list price that’s causing an affordability problem, McBride said. “Rising rates certainly don’t help.”
• Student loans vary by type. Federal student loan rates are also fixed, so most borrowers won’t be affected immediately. But if you’re about to borrow money for college, the interest rate on federal student loans taken out for the 2022-23 academic year is up 4.99%, up from 3, 73% last year and 2.75% in 2020-2021.
If you have a private loan, those loans can be fixed or have a variable rate linked to Libor, prime, or Treasury bills, which means that when the Fed raises rates, borrowers will likely pay more interest, although that how much more will vary depending on the reference.
Currently, average fixed rates for private student loans can range from 3.22% to 14.96%, and 2.52% to 12.99% for variable rates, according to Bankrate. As with auto loans, they vary widely based on your credit score.
Of course, anyone with existing student debt should see where they stand with federal student loan forgiveness.
How higher rates affect savers
• Only certain savings account rates are higher. On the bright side, interest rates on savings accounts are finally higher after several consecutive rate hikes.
Although the Fed has no direct influence on deposit rates, they tend to correlate with changes in the target federal funds rate and the savings account rates of some of the larger retail banks, which have been near bottom for most of the Covid-19 crisis. 19, are currently up 0.21%, on average.
Thanks in part to lower overheads, rates for the best-performing online savings accounts are up to 3.5%, according to Bankrate, far higher than the average rate at a traditional bank.
“Savers are seeing the best returns since 2009 – if they’re willing to shop around,” McBride said. Yet, since the rate of inflation is now higher than all of these rates, any money saved loses purchasing power over time.
Now is the time to increase those emergency savings, McBride advised. “Not only will you be rewarded with higher rates, but nothing helps you sleep better at night than knowing you have some cash on hand just in case.”
“Bigger, it makes sense to be more cautious,” Spatt added. “Recognize that employment may be less secure. It is reasonable to expect unemployment to rise, but by how much remains to be seen.”
No special playoff treatment for undefeated teams – Orange County Register
I usually roll my eyes when I hear about a football team complaining about having a rough run in the CIF South Section qualifiers.
It’s the playoffs and everyone is going to have to beat a really good team to celebrate a championship after Thanksgiving.
That being said, some Orange County teams have had very tough draws for this year’s playoffs.
Yorba Linda was rewarded for her undefeated season by having to face another undefeated team, Charter Oak, in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs. Usually you don’t see undefeated teams face off in the playoffs before the rounds following.
El Modena had their first unbeaten season in school history and are set to face Pacific League champions Pasadena in the Division 3 first round.
CIF uses CalPreps odds to rank each team and does not take into account whether a league champion plays another league champion in the first round. Under the old system, you would see league champions get first-round home games against general teams or third-place teams.
Another example of this is Cypress, who also had an undefeated season and have the best team they’ve had in years. The Centurions are to face Golden League champion Highland, which is one of the best teams in Division 4.
Laguna Hills had a stellar 9-1 season but must hit the road to face Eisenhower in the Division 7 playoffs. The teams have a common opponent in Dana Hills, whom Eisenhower beat a little more convincingly.
Speaking of Dana Hills, the Dolphins have their first home playoff game since 2013 and face Baldwin Park, who is led by one of the South Section’s best quarterbacks in Drew Knight.
At the lower tiers, Rancho Alamitos has the toughest draw with a first round clash against Valley Christian of Cerritos. Valley Christian went 3-7 but almost all of its losses came from teams that made the playoffs in the higher divisions.
Division 1 to 10 teams
CIF-SS opted for a 10-team Division 1 group, which deviated from the eight-team Division 1 in recent seasons.
One of the reasons given by the CIF-SS was that an automatic qualifier had to be the first seed in Division 2 instead of an overall team. But JSerra, which is an automatic Trinity League qualifier, was the No. 9 team in the CalPreps CIF-SS rankings, and they could have been the first seed in Division 2 instead of being placed in the group of Division 1. So this reason makes little sense.
Clearly CIF-SS went with 10 teams to keep Trinity League teams in one division. This will appeal to the public school crowd who constantly clamor for private schools to play for their own championship.
Division 2 still has private schools like Bishop Amat and Sierra Canyon, but until there are Trinity League teams, that crowd will be happy.
The decision to go with 10 teams had a ripple effect and drastically changed the path to the playoffs for some teams. According to multiple projections, San Clemente was going to be the top seed in Division 3, but is now a lower seed in Division 2 and has to play Chaminade on the road in the first round.
Troy and Laguna Hills were expected to be high seeds in Division 8, but now must travel to face tough teams in Division 7.
Players to watch
Here are a few players who will be crucial for teams trying to upset the first round of the playoffs. These are players on teams that are projected to lose according to CalPreps projections.
JSerra running back George Perez must have a big game for JSerra to beat Santa Margarita in the first round of Division 1 on Friday. He rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown when the teams met in a championship game last month.
La Habra linebacker Gabriel Medel will be responsible for slowing Calabasas quarterback Alonzo Contreras and running back King Miller. Contreras has over 2,200 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and Miller has over 1,000 rushing yards.
Lagoon Hills can beat Eisenhower if Troy Leigber continues his hot streak by running the ball.
Aliso Niguel must watch the way Cypress quarterback Aidan Houston beat the Crean Lutheran defense. The Wolverines have their own dual-threat quarterback in Hunter Najm. He will have to take care of the football and organize long drives for Aliso Niguel to beat Crean Lutheran in Division 8.
St. Margaret wide receiver and defensive back Sam Dunnell will be the best player on the court when the Tartans face Segerstrom on Friday.
Daniel Goodrich will have to play well on both sides of the ball to Woodbridge to shake up Rim of the World. Goodrich leads the Warriors in receiving and sacks and is second on the team in interceptions.
