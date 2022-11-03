Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t have him missing a game

David DePape, the 42-year-old suspect charged with assaulting Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi, allegedly told the House Speaker’s husband it was the ‘end of the road’ for him after he broke into the couple’s San Francisco residence and said he was “fed up with the insane level of lies coming out of Washington, DC,” according to court documents.

Court documents filed Tuesday by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins paint a clearer picture of what happened when DePape allegedly broke into the residence on Oct. 28 shortly after 2 a.m., stating that Paul Pelosi had been “knocked out” by the suspect and woke up. in a “pool of his own blood”.

The documents say that Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious for about three minutes and that there were Ring security cameras “everywhere”.

Paul Pelosi was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery to repair a fractured skull in addition to other injuries.

According to the documents, DePape had “several targets,” including a local professor, several prominent state and federal politicians, and relatives of those state and federal politicians.”

After DePape broke in, the detention motion says he woke up Nancy Pelosi’s husband saying, “Are you Paul Pelosi?” with a hammer and zip ties in hand.

“She’s not here,” replied Paul Pelosi. DePape then asked when Nancy Pelosi would be returning, to which Paul Pelosi replied, “She’s in Washington, she won’t be back for a few days.”

“OK, well, I’m going to tie you up,” DePape told Paul Pelosi, according to the documents, which also say the suspect “threatened to tie up Mr. Pelosi about 10 times.”

When Paul Pelosi attempted to escape via an elevator near the bedroom, DePape “held the door” to prevent him from leaving, according to the documents. Nancy Pelosi’s husband then sat up on the bed and asked DePape why he wanted to see the House Speaker.

“Well, she’s #2 in the running for the presidency, isn’t she?” said DePape. After Paul Pelosi agreed, DePape said they were all corrupt and “we have to take them all out.”

Pelosi then asked if he could call someone, to which the defendant replied that “it was the end of the road” for the House Speaker’s husband, according to the documents.

DePape then allowed Paul Pelosi to use the bathroom, where court documents say his phone was on charge, which is when Pelosi called 911.

Pelosi told the 911 operator he didn’t need police, fire or medical assistance to try to “defuse the situation” because DePape was monitoring him on the phone, the document says. He then asked where the Capitol Police were because “they’re usually at the house protecting his wife.”

“Uh, he thinks it’s okay. Uh, I have a problem, but he thinks it’s okay,” Pelosi told the dispatcher, who then asked Paul Pelosi to call back “if he changes his mind “.

“No, no, no, this gentleman just, uh, walked into the house, uh, and he wants to wait for my wife to come home,” Pelosi replied. After giving the dispatcher credentials and saying he didn’t know DePape, the suspect said he was a “friend of theirs.”

“He tells me I’m very lazy, so I have to stop talking to you,” Pelosi said. When the dispatcher offered to stay on the line, he replied, “No, he wants me to pick up the phone”, and the call ended. The 911 operator then issued a priority wellness check, according to the documents.

After getting off, DePape said, “I can take you out” and approached Paul Pelosi’s right side with a hammer. Pelosi then put her hand on the handle of the hammer.

When officers arrived on the scene and asked what was going on, DePape smiled and said “everything is fine.”

Officers ordered the men to drop the hammer, to which DePape replied, “Uh, no,” then backed up and rushed at Paul Pelosi, allegedly hitting himself “headshot with full force.” the hammer,” according to the complaint.

Police tenders then entered the house and took DePape into custody. DePape reportedly told officers he was on a “suicide mission.”

“I didn’t really mean to hurt him, but you know it was a suicide mission. I’m not going to sit here idly even if it costs me my life,” DePape reportedly told police. “Hurting him was not my goal. I told him before attacking him that he was making it worse, and I will go through him if I have to.”

“I’m sick of the crazy level of lies coming from Washington, DC. I came here to chat with his wife for a bit,” DePape added.

DePape said he came to the house with the intention of “taking Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage,” adding that if she lied to him, he would “break her kneecaps.”

“He forced his way into Pelosi’s house intending to take the person in the third line of the presidency of the United States hostage and do him grave harm. Thwarted by the absence of President Pelosi , the defendant continued his quest and would not be arrested, culminating in the near-fatal attack on Mr. Pelosi,” Jenkins wrote in the filing.

Jenkins also wrote, “This case demands detention” and “nothing less.”

A criminal complaint filed by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office says DePape was “convicted of other crimes.”

DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges during a court hearing on Tuesday, which include attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, among others.

A client immigration and law enforcement source told Fox News that DePape, a Canadian native, was illegally in the United States after overstaying his visa by ‘long’ .

US Capitol Police officers have a live surveillance video feed outside Pelosi’s San Francisco residence but were not watching when the break-in allegedly took place, sources said at Fox News.

Officers were monitoring a live feed from numerous cameras, which includes surveillance of the Capitol complex, but also monitoring certain remote points of the Capitol, including the Pelosi residence.

Sources said an officer was monitoring the streams and saw police lights on a dark street outside the Pelosi residence. Going through surveillance footage, the officer saw the alleged attack when DePape allegedly punched Paul Pelosi, people briefed on the incident said, according to the report.

Sources tell Fox News that Capitol police pay less attention to security cameras when one of their proteges is away, and the House Speaker was not with her husband in San Francisco .

If officers were monitoring the power monitoring in real time, the break-in would have been seen.