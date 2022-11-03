How can I prevent my lightly used car battery from draining?

Cars

AAA Northeast Automotive Physician John Paul answers a battery question from a reader who doesn’t drive his car often. Andreas Gebert/Bloomberg

Q How can I prevent my 2018 Mercedes Benz E400 battery from draining because I don’t use it frequently?

A. The best thing to do is to drive the car for 30 minutes, about once a week. If this is not possible and you park in a garage with an electrical outlet, a battery maintainer (floating charger) is an ideal method of keeping the battery fully charged. Once installed it is simply a quick disconnect plug under the hood or through the grill. Deltran Battery Tender and CTEK are quality brands. If you park outside, a solar charger can keep the battery charged, depending on how much sunlight the car gets.

Q I’m trying to replace a damaged steering column on a 1987 Chevy El Camino. I got one from a 1986 El Camino, but where the transmission linkage connects to the column is in a different position. Do you know if they are compatible with each other?

A. Although both parts are discontinued, looking at the exploded view and part numbers on GMpartsdirect.com, both years use the same internal shafts. So based on that, steering columns should have some level of interchangeability. The other option is to go aftermarket, which is available at several specialty GM replacement parts sites. The aftermarket gives you the option to opt for a shorter or longer column which can make the car more comfortable to drive.

Q Recently I have been experiencing what I believe is a tire balancing issue. It occurs between 60 and 70 miles per hour. Above or below this speed, I have no problem. I feel like I’m running on bumpy pavement with a rumbling sensation. Tried having a high speed tire rebalance (not the Road Force Balancer you recommended). The tires have done 45,000 miles and I am thinking of having all four tires replaced. Is there a service device that would replicate the feeling of tire imbalance at that 60-70 mph speed?

A. From your description, it sounds like a tire balancing issue. It can be a tire, a rim or a combination of both. Years ago we had high speed balancers on the car that could spin the tires while you balanced the hub, wheel and tire. These machines are usually long gone. Although high-speed balancing machines allow for quick and easy balancing, I see mistakes made by technicians who are not careful with balance weight placement, the wheels themselves, or rust buildup. on the wheels/hubs. At 45,000 miles, replacing the tires with an all-weather tire would be money well spent.

Q Any thoughts on Volvo’s long-term reliability? We own three in our family and purchased them for their overall safety records. We are a little worried about the cost of maintenance and repairs. Finally, any suggestions on replacement brake discs? The rotors of two of the cars were replaced twice under warranty as they bent slightly and caused brake chatter.

A. As a general rule, Volvos are average or slightly above in maintenance and reliability – not quite on par with an Acura or Lexus, but generally a bit better than some other brands of luxury and quasi-luxury. When it comes to rotors, there’s usually nothing better than factory parts, but Bendix, Raybestos, Centric, and Brembo are usually good choices for Volvo. The one recommended on the Volvo forums is DuraGo, which I’m just starting to see more of. You can try switching to a drilled rotor, which may provide better cooling. Stay away from high performance slotted rotors which are good for track cars, but not great for general use. Also, when the wheels are removed for tire rotation or other work, they must be reinstalled using a torque wrench.

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Automotive Physician. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry and is an ASE Certified Master Technician. Email your question to [email protected] Listen to the Car Doctor podcast on johnfpaul.podbean.com.