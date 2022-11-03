Judy Coughlin, the wife of former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77 after battling brain disorder

The Missouri Health Department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules by denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said in a statement that the agency has launched an investigation into Mylissa Farmer’s treatment by the Southern Missouri Freeman Health System. The investigation was initiated under the federal Labor and Emergency Medical Treatment Act, or EMTALA, which requires hospitals to provide necessary stabilizing treatment — including abortion — to people suffering from a emergency medical condition.

Farmer, who is from Joplin, told The Associated Press she went to the system’s local emergency room when her waters broke at 17 weeks and 5 days on August 2. She said tests showed she had lost all of her amniotic fluid due to a pregnancy complication and doctors told her the fetus was not expected to survive.

Doctors also told Farmer that “waiting for a medical emergency may put her at greater risk of maternal death” or having her uterus removed, according to medical records.

But because her fetus still had a heartbeat and her condition was not considered a life-threatening medical emergency at the time, they could not terminate the pregnancy in Missouri, they told her. She ends up having an abortion in Illinois.

Records from that visit indicate that the doctors told Farmer that the law prevails over their medical judgment and “contrary to the most appropriate management based on (on) my medical opinion, due to the legal language of Missouri law, we are unable to offer induction of labor at this time.”

“They were basically telling me to get out of state to get the care I needed,” the 41-year-old told AP.

Missouri’s abortion ban includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but doctors and hospitals said they aren’t sure what that covers.

Hospital spokeswoman Liz Syer said it was their practice not to comment on patient care. She did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday regarding the investigation.

In July, shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, wrote in a letter to health care providers that medical facilities and hospitals are required to determine whether a person seeking treatment may be in labor or s they are faced with a health emergency – or one that could turn into an emergency – and to provide treatment. If abortion is the treatment needed to stabilize the patient, it must be done, he wrote.

HHS and the Department of Justice pointed out that EMTALA supersedes any state law prohibiting abortion.

Becerra said the federal EMTALA law “protects your clinical judgment and the steps you take to provide stabilizing medical therapy to your pregnant patients, regardless of state restrictions in which you practice.”

Becerra wrote that a hospital violating any provision of EMTALA “may be subject to termination of its health insurance provider agreement and/or imposition of civil monetary penalties. Civil monetary penalties may also be imposed to individual physicians for violating the EMTALA In addition, physicians may also be subject to disqualification from state health insurance and health care programs.

Farmer criticized Missouri’s abortion ban in a campaign ad for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, who is running against Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Associated Press writer Jim Salter contributed to this report from O’Fallon, Missouri. Ungar reported from Louisville, Kentucky.