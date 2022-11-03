Blockchain
Klaytn (KLAY) Scores 30% Gains In The Last Week
Klaytn, the open-source metaverse-focused crypto, has boasted impressive gains in the last week. Just seven days back, the crypto was trading at $0.21. It also stumbled quite a bit during the week before picking momentum on Wednesday. Since then, the token has only fluctuated upward, recording an impressive gain of 30.80%.
Klaytn recent pump has several catalysts, with the recent overall crypto market uptick being a major factor. The Klaytn team also made several bullish moves during the week, like its block reward cut proposal and token buybacks.
However, the token’s price doesn’t look pretty in its 24-hour charts. Nevertheless, a 30% gain in the week is still substantial growth.
Klaytn Suffers On The Day with Over 5% Loss
Klaytn joined the rest of the market in a bullish run this week, keeping over 30%. However, it hasn’t faired well today as it suffers a 5.13% loss. The token is well below its 24-hour all-time high of $0.281, trading at $0.262 at press time. Klaytn’s 24-hour trading volume has also reduced drastically. Only about $125,517,796 worth of KLAY has changed hands in the last day, representing a 31.91% decline.
While KLAY still enjoys an impressive weekly gain, it’s most likely that the token has entered an overbought zone. What this simply means is that the price will continue to rise but may not be able to sustain its current level. Therefore, today’s drop could be a sign of a bearish reversal.
Klaytn is currently ranked the 58th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Its circulating supply is 3.09 billion tokens. The token’s market cap is $810,351,883, a 5.7% drop from its value yesterday. Nevertheless, the token is ending the month of October with decent gains and might have some more upside left in it.
Buyback And Block Reward Cut Causes KLAY To Surge
The Klaytn price surge began six days back when the project passed a proposal to cut its block rewards by 1/3rd. The proposed change will reduce block rewards from 9.6 KLAY to 6.4 KLAY. Additionally, newly generated tokens would be allocated in a new arrangement. 50% of it goes to the GC, 40% to the Klaytn Growth Fund, and 10% to the Klaytn Improvement Reserve.
Developers at Klaytn stated that the proposal’s goal was to “address the volatility currently experienced in the macro markets.” According to the team:
“As a result of the negative situation in the global economy and the crypto market and the increased circulation of KLAY in the Klaytn ecosystem, KLAY price is experiencing a dramatic decrease. We need to respond to the situation by adjusting the amount of minted KLAY.”
The Klaytn Foundation’s token buyback also helped KLAY perform well. On Oct. 21, a blog post reported an abnormal fluctuation in the token’s on-chain liquidity, prompting a repurchase to stabilize the ecosystem. The team revealed that Klaytn’s foundation stablecoin reserves would cover the buyback. However, Klaytn Foundation didn’t disclose the number of tokens it will buy or its spending.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Chainlink (LINK) Continues To Shine With Over 14% Gains
Chainlink, the blockchain oracle service provider, continues to keep impressive weekly gains. The token soared with the entire crypto market, bagging over 14% gains. The last week of October has been favorable for the entire crypto market. Just a few days back, the entire crypto market cap crossed the $1 trillion mark. This bullish move acted as a catalyst for most tokens to register substantial gains, including Chainlink.
However, the daily chart has been bearish for most coins. Top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum are facing measurable losses on the day. However, Chainlink has stood out of the crowd, refusing to drop to the red zone.
Chainlink Soars Thanks To Increased Whale Activity
Chainlink (LINK) made a significant rise this past weekend, surging all the way to $8. At the time of writing, LINK was trading at $7.84, giving the blockchain a market cap of $3.8 billion. Strong whale activity served as a backdrop to the LINK price spike over the weekend. On-chain information service Santiment reports that this past weekend saw the highest number of LINK whale transactions in four months.
Santiment added: “Chainlink whales have gotten quite active this weekend as market prices have teased the $8 level a few times. Saturday saw 33 different $LINK transactions exceeding a value of $1 million. This was the highest whale activity day since June 27th.”
Over the last month, Chainlink (LINK) has been on the radar of investors and crypto traders. This is evident in the number of whale activities throughout the month of October. The price of $8 is a significant resistance for Chainlink at the moment (LINK). If LINK breaks out above that level, it might be the start of a significant upswing. Chainlink has been strongly consolidating in the $6–$8 level for quite some time now.
Popular Analyst Sees Bullish Future For Chainlink
The cryptocurrency market was down for much of the day. While Chainlink is currently down 3.86%, it’s still one of the best performers among top tokens with a large market cap. One of the most-followed crypto analysts, Pentoshi (anonymously on Twitter), has expressed his optimistic view toward the asset. According to him, Chainlink’s chart has received the most attention over longer time horizons.
He instead prefers to talk about the upcoming Chainlink’s staking event, which is slated for December. Pentoshi argues that this will be the catalyst needed to drive LINK’s price to $12.45. At press time, the price of Chainlink is $7.83. So to meet the analyst’s objective, it would need to rocket by more than 55% from its current levels.
The expert continues by pointing out that the Total Market Cap of Crypto Index has recently hit a low. This index measures the total value of all altcoins, excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to Pentoshi, the index will make an upward rise that will take it from $387 billion to roughly $456 billion. This signals a bullish outlook for the majority of the altcoins.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Shiba Inu Continues To Rise With 13% Gains In Last Week
Shiba has piggybacked on the recent meme coin surge to keep 13% gains last week. The entire meme coin category enjoyed an upswing in the last seven days thanks to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The main attention was on Dogecoin due to speculations of the billionaire adding it as a payment option on the social media platform. However, the Shiba army saw it as an opportunity to push their token to the green zone.
October 28 saw Shiba Inu break out of its bullish pennant structure, attracting fresh buyers. This bullish volatile break propelled Shiba towards its high liquidity zone at the Point of Control (POC) in the $0.00001204-area. The breakout has also helped the token register substantial gains on the day. At press time, Shiba is trading at $0.00001204.
Shiba’s Relationship With Dogecoin
The value of Shiba Inu has often increased simultaneously with that of Dogecoin. Unless there is a sudden shift in the price of meme coins, this pattern will likely persist, at least temporarily.
On Halloween, Musk posted a photo of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter outfit and holding a Twitter pumpkin. He then added a wink emoji as a caption. As expected, the value of Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, increased, pulling Shiba Inu along.
In the minutes following his post, DOGE decreased by 3.02%. Shiba Inu also saw a significant increase, but not as large as DOGE. It rose by almost 5% to a new local high of $0.0000132. After the initial excitement subsided, the Shiba Inu is now held a 5.17%, trading at $0.0000128. But as of writing, Shiba Inu has shed all that gain and now trades at $0.0000120, over 5%% loss.
SHIB’s 20 EMA Become Strong Support After Breakthrough.
Shiba Inu concluded a compression period when it surged above the $0.0000101 level. Buyers drove a volatile break above the 20 EMA (cyan), the 50 EMA (blue), and the 200 EMA (green). This latest upswing in SHIB has drawn a bullish pattern on the 4-hour time frame. The pattern broke out after a robust rejection of lower prices at the 20 EMA, accelerating buying pressure.
As the 20/50/200 EMAs all pointed north following the golden cross, buyers could try controlling the short-term trend. A rejection from the $0.000013 area might put an end to the run of positive candlesticks. With that in mind, the price of $0.0000123 may serve as the first significant support level that bears try to break. The token might see short-term gains if it closed above the $0.0133 level immediately or eventually. As a result, SHIB may see a bearish invalidation and try to revisit the $0.0000141 resistance level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also rose over 50, indicating robust purchasing power. The latest string of green candlesticks also had large volumes that indicated an underlying optimistic attitude. Buyers can measure the likelihood of a bullish invalidation by watching for a big reversal on the relative strength index.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Polygon (MATIC) Fails To Reclaim $1 Again; Here is Why Bulls Need Caution
- MATIC’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $0.97 but got rejected as the price rallied downward.
- MATIC could suffer retracement as the price site on a crucial support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
- MATIC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price of Polygon (MATIC) showed some incredible price action as the price rallied from a low of $0.35 to a high of $1.2 before facing a rejection back to its key support of $0.77, where bulls were able to hold sell-offs. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Polygon (MATIC) showing why many faithful would go with this coin on any particular day. With uncertainty in the crypto market creeping in, MATIC could suffer a setback in price as it sits on key support. (Data from Binance)
Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week looked different, as many altcoins that have had a good run, like MATIC, have struggled to stay afloat as they hold their key support region.
MATIC’s price has had a great run but has faced a setback in rallying past the high of $0.97 to a region of $1, as anticipated by many. After its weekly close of above $0.85, the price of MATIC rallied to a high of $0.97; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $1.
The price of MATIC has maintained its bullish structure above the $0.85 region, but this could be a mirage as the price struggles to hold this region from sellers.
Weekly resistance for the price of MATIC – $0.97.
Weekly support for the price of MATIC – $0.85-0.77.
Price Analysis Of MATIC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of MATIC continues to be strong as bulls try to hold the price above its key support zone at $0.83, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
MATIC currently trades at $0.85, just above its key support on the daily timeframe after successfully rallying from this region several times to a high of $0.97 before being rejected.
The price of MATIC needs to hold above this region which corresponds to the Fibonacci retracement value at 38.2%, to avoid bears from taking over and driving the price down to a low of $0.45.
Daily resistance for the MATIC price – $0.97.
Daily support for the MATIC price – $0.83-$0.77.
Featured Image From Daily Hodl, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Crypto World Meets Boris Johnson: A Match Made In Heaven Or Hell?
Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has now pivoted into the crypto space. Johnson who had pulled out of the race for the prime minister seat has now taken to speaking engagements that have seen him booked for a crypto speaking engagement in December.
Johnson Heading To Singapore
Earlier in the week, it was reported that former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will be one of the keynote speakers at a crypto conference in Singapore. The International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements being held on Dec. 2 at the 5-star InterContinental hotel is said to be “provoking meaningful questions and discussions” in an effort to drive the migration to a digital economy, according to the information on its website.
This conference will mark Johnson’s first speaking engagement in the crypto space and could possibly mark the start of a deeper involvement in the industry for him. However, it is unclear what stance the ex-PM will take during his speech.
Johnson has been known to take an ‘on the fence’ stance as he did with his Brexit document published a few days before the referendum. However, given that he is no longer the prime minister of the UK, it is possible to see a positive take from him during this time.
Former US vice president, Dick Cheney, is also expected to join Boris at the crypto conference. Cheney will be a featured guest speaker at the day-long gathering as Boris makes his crypto debut. Johnson who has been jet-setting around the world since resigning as PM looks to continue as he begins accepting crypto speaking engagements.
Total market cap at $973 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Not Just Speaking For Crypto
Johnson’s speaking engagements have rolled in since he stopped being the UK PM. He reportedly received a $150,000 (£130,000) payment to appear at an event for the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers in Colorado, where he gave a 90-minute speech and engaged in a ‘fireside chat’.
Boris has also expressed an interest in attending the Cop27 climate summit being held in Egypt on account of being “invited by the Egyptians.” However, it is unclear if Johnson is seeking payment for this, and current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly attending the climate summit.
Speaking engagements are not the only thing the ex-PM has shown an interest in though. Johnson has also indicated that he might return to journalism and complete a biography of Shakespeare he had begun years ago before he became PM.
Boris Johnson is still a Member of Parliament (MP) for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. His influence on crypto is still yet to be determined but shows a growing interest in crypto among the world’s elite.
Featured image from NBC News, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
How Aave Helped JP Morgan Complete Its First DeFi Transaction
Legacy financial institutions are embracing crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi), and the Ethereum-based protocol Aave is proof. Today, the team behind the protocol announced that banking giant JP Morgan Chase completed its first DeFi transaction.
5/5 @jpmorgan transacting on a public blockchain using Aave smart contracts is a huge milestone for DeFi, and represents a massive step towards bringing traditional financial assets into DeFi, to fully realize the opportunities afforded by smart contract based dApps.
— Aave (@AaveAave) November 2, 2022
This represents a major milestone for the sector that continues to see high demand and adoption despite the downside trend in the crypto market. Two years ago, the total value for the DeFi sector, as measured by the total value locked (TVL), was less than $5 billion.
In a short period, this metric will increase by over 20-fold, reaching an all-time high of around $170 billion by 2021, according to data from DeFi Llama. Today’s milestone marks a new era for the nascent sector and digital assets.
Aave Supports Major JP Morgan Transaction
According to the official announcement, JP Morgan leveraged a “modified” version of the Aave protocol. Due to its higher scalability, the project used Ethereum’s second-layer solution, Polygon. The team behind the protocol said:
The Aave protocol was utilized by involving the supply and borrowing of tokenized foreign exchange transactions, using SGD tokenized deposits (1st issuance of tokenized deposits by a bank!) issued by J.P. Morgan and JPY tokenized assets issued by SBI Digital Asset Holdings.
The transactions are part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) led “Project Guardian.” The initiative explores ways to bridge legacy financial institutions with decentralized finances “across a broader range of use cases.”
WORLD! J.P. Morgan has executed its 1st *LIVE* trade on public blockchain using DeFi, Tokenized Deposits & Verifiable Credentials, part of @MAS_sg Project Guardian 🙌🚀🔥https://t.co/XI212SG4zg Many world 1sts here, & since this is public ⛓ here’s a transparent🧵on what we did:
— Ty Lobban (@TyLobban) November 2, 2022
In addition to JP Morgan, other major banking institutions are participating in the initiative, including DBS Bank, SBI Digital Asset Holding, and the Oliver Wyman Forum. These transactions are the first in a series of pilot tests to explore the potential for DeFi and digital assets to improve the interoperability and efficiency of legacy financial markets.
Project Guardian was announced in May 2022, its objective is to “identify” the key areas where traditional financial institutions and DeFi protocols can collaborate. So far, the initiative has identified pilot programs to “unlock economic value,” the study of regulatory and risk management, developing technology standards, and others as areas of interest. Chief FinTech Officer at MAS, Sopnendu Mohanty, said:
The live pilots led by industry participants demonstrate that with the appropriate guardrails in place, digital assets and decentralised finance have the potential to transform capital markets. This is a big step towards enabling more efficient and integrated global financial networks. Project Guardian has deepened MAS’ understanding of the digital asset ecosystem (…).
Blockchain
Ripple (XRP) Sits On Key Support; Here Is What Could Happen If $0.45 Fails
- XRP’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $0.55.
- XRP could suffer retracement as the price site on a crucial support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
- XRP’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price of Ripple (XRP) showed some incredible price action as the price rallied from a low of $0.3 to a high of $0.55 after the announcement broke out about winning its lawsuits that have dragged the price into the mud in the past. The crypto market has enjoyed a little bit of relief bounce across all most assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the charge as most crypto assets, including MASK, produced over 200% gains in less than 7 days. With uncertainty in the crypto market creeping in, Ripple could suffer a setback in price as it sits on key support. (Data from Binance)
Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement.
The past weeks were tough for the crypto space, with many altcoins struggling to hold up their key support areas. After enjoying so many rallies in previous weeks, the week looks more mixed.
XRP’s price has had a great run but has faced a setback in rallying past the high of $0.55 to a region of $1, as anticipated by many. After its weekly close of above $0.47, the price of XRP rallied to a high of $0.55; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $0.7 and possibly $1.
The price of XRP has maintained its bullish structure above the $0.45 region, but this could be fading away as the price has yet to be accompanied by real volume.
Weekly resistance for the price of XRP – $0.55.
Weekly support for the price of XRP – $0.45.
Price Analysis Of XRP On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of XRP continues to be strong as bulls try to hold the price above its key support zone at $0.45, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
XRP currently trades at $0.455, just above its key support on the daily timeframe after successfully rallying from this region several times to a high of $0.55 before being rejected.
The price of XRP needs to hold above this region to avoid bears from taking over and driving the price down to a low of $0.35, where the price of XRP has previously formed good support in the past.
Daily resistance for the XRP price – $0.55.
Daily support for the XRP price – $0.45-$0.35.
Featured Image From Shutterstock, Charts From Tradingview
Klaytn (KLAY) Scores 30% Gains In The Last Week
Maharashtra Congress Leader Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan writes to President and seeks Bharat Ratna for Mulayam Singh Yadav
Quentin Grimes returns to action against the Atlanta Hawks
Elon Musk takes a page from Mark Zuckerberg’s social media book
Phillies relying on two ex-Mets to pitch them to World Series victory
To examine weakening Rupee Without Emotions, says RBI Governor
Chainlink (LINK) Continues To Shine With Over 14% Gains
Kyrie Irving and Nets to donate $500,000 each to anti-hate groups following guard’s antisemitic posts
$1 million Lucky Day lotto ticket sold in northwest suburbs – NBC Chicago
Vikings’ Dalvin Tomlinson in jeopardy of missing his first career game due to injury
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches