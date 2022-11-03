TEL AVIV, Israel – The Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian was killed Thursday by Israeli gunfire, which Israeli police say occurred during a raid in the West Bank, alleging the man had fired a firebomb at the forces.
Lauren Graham shares a rare glimpse into life after Peter Krause’s breakup
Lawrence Graham let time heal his broken heart.
The Gilmore Girls alum reflected on the end of his decade-long relationship with Peter Krause in 2021, sharing the mindset she used to move forward.
“I knew I was resilient because I always have been,” Graham said. People in an interview published on November 2. “You take your hits and don’t complain. That’s how I was always raised.”
The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers star said she refused to let the breakup ruin her, so she embarked on writing her next book, Did I already tell you? Stories I don’t want to forget to remember.
“Somewhere in this year is a year like this where I just wasn’t going to let [the breakup] flattens me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Okay, well, look at all the good things I have, and look at all the good times’ and ‘I’m going to write this book.’ Thank goodness I have these outlets and stories to tell.”
Goran Gogic: Former heavyweight boxer charged with trafficking over $1 billion in cocaine
Former heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic has been charged with shipping more than $1 billion worth of cocaine through US ports, the US Department of Justice announced on Monday.
The 43-year-old Montenegrin man was arrested on Sunday evening as he tried to board an international flight from Miami, the DOJ said in a press release.
Gogic was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Maritimes Drug Law Enforcement Act and three counts of violation of the Drug Law Enforcement Act. drugs in the Maritimes, according to court documents. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a higher threshold of life in prison, the DOJ said.
Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, described the amounts of cocaine Gogic and his co-conspirators allegedly attempted to move as “staggering” and noted that it was over 20 tons.
Between May 2018 and July 2019, Gogic allegedly “conspired with others to distribute massive amounts of cocaine” from Colombia to Europe on commercial cargo ships loaded in the United States, according to DOJ and court documents.
The DOJ says US law enforcement seized three shipments of cocaine.
The largest of the three seizures took place at the Port of Philadelphia on June 19, 2019, when nearly 20 tons of cocaine were found hidden aboard the MSC Gayane.
It was “one of the largest cocaine seizures in US history” and worth more than $1 billion, the DOJ said.
Gogic’s attorney, Lawrence Hashish, told CNN he was arrested after appearing in federal court in Miami on Monday and the charges surprised his client, adding that Gogic maintains his innocence and came in the United States for a boxing convention. in Puerto Rico.
Hashish added that Gogic has a detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 7 in federal court in Miami, but the date is subject to change as Gogic is currently in quarantine at the detention center.
CNN has contacted the Montenegro consulate in New York for comment.
Gogic’s boxing career spanned 11 years, from 2001 to 2012, according to BoxRec. He retired with a record of 21 wins, four losses and two draws.
Russian ace Rublev secures spot in $15m final – RT Sport News
Russian Andrey Rublev secured a place at the lucrative ATP Finals in Italy after two rivals in the running for the tournament suffered defeat at the Paris Masters on Wednesday.
Ahead of this week’s tournament in France, Rublev was in the hunt for one of two spots still available at the season-ending ATP Finals, which begin in Turin on November 13.
The two players who could have deprived the Russian of a place in the tournament were the Pole Hubert Hurkacz and the American Taylor Fritz, who both should have qualified for the final in Paris.
However, Hurkacz and Fritz both lost their second-round matches in the French capital on Thursday – ensuring that Rublev and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will be among eight contenders for the ATP Finals in singles.
Rublev, 25, will make his third appearance at the prestigious season finale, which this year will offer a record-breaking $14.75 million in total prize money – including a potential salary of nearly $5 million for the winner.
Russian world number three Daniil Medvedev had already booked his place in Turin, despite a shock exit in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.
The roster for the ATP Finals also includes current world number one Carlos Alcaraz, 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, Norwegian world number four Casper Ruud, Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and 21 times in Grand Slam. champion Novak Djokovic.
In his last two ATP Finals appearances in 2020 and 2021, Rublev failed to qualify for the round-robin group stage but will be aiming for better fortunes this season.
Rublev has already won four tour titles in 2022, the most recent of which came in Gijon last month.
Before the ATP final, the world number nine remains in contention at the Masters 1000 in Paris and will play his third round match against Dane Holger Rune on Thursday at the Accor Arena.
Dear Abby: I gave her a chance to apologize, and she didn’t. Is our friendship over?
DEAR ABBY: One of the last times we hung out, a friend commented on my height. She said, “I shouldn’t complain about my weight gain. I am smaller than you. It was really rude.
I thought about this comment and how to approach it for a week, and when I saw her next, I asked her not to increase my height when she complained about hers.
Instead of apologizing, she spent 15 minutes justifying what she said. But there was no real justification.
Since then, I avoid it. She keeps reaching out and asking to hang out with me, but at this point, I don’t think I should. What would you do?
OFFENDED IN HAWAII
DEAR OFFENDED: I would tell him no, and I would tell him in no uncertain terms exactly why.
DEAR ABBY: I raised my daughter’s first child. “Joey” is 10 years old and has lived with my husband and me full time for four years.
I love her very much and I like being her “mommy”, but I’m not good at helping her with her homework.
My daughter doesn’t have time for him. She has two other children with a different father. The stepfather has no desire to be Joey’s father.
I’m everything to Joey. My life revolves around him. But, Abby, at 52, I feel like I’ve earned the right to do whatever I want at this point in my life.
I feel like I would punish Joey if I returned him to his mother to raise. His biological father is not in his life, although the paternal grandparents are in contact with him.
Your opinion on this situation?
LIKE A MOTHER IN SOUTH CAROLINA
DEAR LIKE A MOM: Gladly. When Joey turns 18, you’ll be 60. That’s no exaggeration. Please don’t abandon your grandson at this point.
As you said, you are “everything” to him, and in this case, that’s literally true.
Joey’s paternal grandparents did a terrible job raising their irresponsible son. Would you really consider handing Joey over to them to mess up? Stay the course!
DEAR ABBY: My husband has cerebral palsy. He can talk, but his speech is slightly slurred. He can walk, but he is unsteady on his feet.
We like to go out and have a few drinks, but the problem is people think he’s drunk. We were chased out of our places. We nearly got kicked out of a rideshare service until I told the driver he has a disability. We were at a concert walking up the stairs (I was holding beers), and everyone was looking at him thinking he was drunk.
Do you have any advice (apart from putting up a sign saying he’s disabled)?
SOCIAL SPOUSE
DEAR SPOUSE: Your husband shouldn’t have to post a sign. When you go to a bar or restaurant, tell the manager or bartender as soon as you enter that your husband has a disability that affects his balance. While this won’t work in large crowds like at a concert, it should save you and your husband any misunderstandings in smaller venues.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
Israeli police kill Palestinian in West Bank raid
In a separate incident Thursday, a Palestinian man was shot dead after stabbing a policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City. The officer was slightly injured and the assailant’s condition was not immediately known. Another officer was slightly injured by fire from his colleague.
In the West Bank incident, Israeli police said paramilitary border guards raided the home in the town of a Palestinian man who rammed his car into an Israeli soldier on Wednesday. There they faced a violent protest, with protesters throwing rocks and firebombs at the forces. Forces opened fire on the incendiary bomb thrower, police said.
It was the latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem that has killed more than 130 Palestinians this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2015. Violence escalated in the spring, after a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis. killed 19 people, prompting Israel to launch a months-long operation in the West Bank that it says is aimed at dismantling militant networks. The raids have been met in recent weeks by an increase in attacks on Israelis, killing at least three people.
The violence came as political change is underway in Israel following national elections, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set to return to power in a coalition government made up of far-right allies, including extremist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, who in response to the incidents said Israel would soon take a tougher approach to the attackers.
“Now is the time to restore safety to the streets,” he tweeted. “The time has come for a terrorist who goes out to carry out an attack to be eliminated!”
Also on Thursday, Israel said it was removing checkpoints inside and outside the city of Nablus. Israel had imposed the restrictions weeks ago, cracking down on the city in response to a new militant group known as the Lions’ Den. The army has carried out repeated operations in the town in recent weeks, killing or arresting the group’s top commanders.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War and has since maintained a military occupation of the territory and settled more than 500,000 people there. The Palestinians want the territory, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem, for their hoped-for independent state.
Man rapes stepmother and sets her on fire after she refuses to marry him
Lahore: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly raped his mother-in-law and then set her on fire after she refused to marry him in Lahore, Pakistan on Thursday.
The incident took place in the Sherakot area of Lahore, ARY News reported.
The victim, 40, claimed her son-in-law raped her and then set her on fire, police said.
“My son-in-law wanted to marry me and if he refused he raped me and set me on fire,” the woman said.
She suffered 80% burns.
Police have arrested the accused, named Mahmood, and are continuing the investigation.
10 Funniest Stand Up Comedy Videos In India
The art of stand up comedy has been practiced in India since the 80s, with the likes of famous comedians like Zakir Khan and Sunil Pal performing to audiences all over the country. While stand up comedy in India still isn’t mainstream enough to be performed on popular television channels, the rise of stand up comedy specials on YouTube has made watching stand up comedians from India easier than ever before. Here’s our compilation of ten of the funniest stand up comedy videos from India you need to watch!
Funniest Stand Up Comedy Videos In India
1) Kapil Sharma – Stand Up Comedy
Kapil Sharma is one of the best stand up comedians in India. He started his career by doing small roles in TV serials and then got his big break when he became a judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. His show was so popular that it was turned into an international format and broadcast across the world. One of Kapil’s most popular videos is “I Am Not Done Yet” which is available on Netflix.
2) Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan is a standup comedian from India. He has a YouTube channel with over 7 million subscribers and has created many comedy videos for this channel. His videos are not only hilarious but also insightful in their observations on society and culture. One of Zakir’s most popular videos is “Kaksha Gyarvi”.
3) Tanmay Bhat – Stand Up Comedy
Tanmay Bhat is a standup comedian from Mumbai, who has performed all over the world. He is most known for his work with All India Bakchod (AIB), a comedy group he helped create. Tanmay’s humor is self-deprecating and observational, and much of it revolves around his Indianness. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Tanmay Bhat is “Students Se Pange Mat Lo”.
4) Biswa Kalyan Rath
Biswa is a stand up comedian in India and does what he does best: make people laugh. He is one of the most popular Indian standup comedians, with over 600k subscribers on YouTube. Biswa has been featured on numerous talk shows. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Biswa Kalyan Rath is “Extroverts and Chaos”.
5) Kanan Gill – Stand Up Comedy
Kanan Gill is an Indian stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. His YouTube channel has over 700k subscribers and his videos have been viewed more than 85 million times making him one of the most popular comedians in India. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Kanan Gill is “Siblings”.
Also Read: Indian Stand-Up Comedians Who Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
6) Atul Khatri
Atul Khatri is a famous Indian comedian from Delhi. Khatri is one of the most sought-after comedians in the country and has been seen performing all over the world including at festivals, corporate events, and live shows. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Atul Khatri is “Justin Bieber Concert“.
7) Anubhav Singh Bassi – Stand Up Comedy
Anubhav Singh Bassi is one of the brightest stand up comedians in India. His humor ranges from personal to political, and everything in between. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Anubhav Singh Bassi is “Hostel”.
8) Sumukhi Suresh
Stand up comedy is a genre of comedy where a comedian speaks to an audience in front of a stage, typically reciting some jokes from their repertoire and engaging in conversations with the audience. It’s popular worldwide and has been growing in popularity in India over the past few years. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Sumukhi Suresh is “Run When Mom Calls”.
9) Naveen Richards – Stand Up Comedy
Naveen Richards is a stand-up comedian from Mumbai. He is often ranked as one of the best comedians in India by publications such as The Times of India. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Naveen Richards is “Calling Emergency Services”.
10) Varun Thakur
Varun Thakur is a comedian from Mumbai, India. He has performed many shows in India and abroad. Varun’s comedy revolves around social issues such as sexism, racism, and other forms of discrimination. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Varun Thakur is “Indians Studying Abroad”.
Watching these videos will make your day. They are all hilarious and we hope you get a laugh out of them.
