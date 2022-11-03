Lauren Graham shares a rare glimpse into life after Peter Krause’s breakup

The art of stand up comedy has been practiced in India since the 80s, with the likes of famous comedians like Zakir Khan and Sunil Pal performing to audiences all over the country. While stand up comedy in India still isn’t mainstream enough to be performed on popular television channels, the rise of stand up comedy specials on YouTube has made watching stand up comedians from India easier than ever before. Here’s our compilation of ten of the funniest stand up comedy videos from India you need to watch!

Funniest Stand Up Comedy Videos In India

1) Kapil Sharma – Stand Up Comedy

Kapil Sharma is one of the best stand up comedians in India. He started his career by doing small roles in TV serials and then got his big break when he became a judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. His show was so popular that it was turned into an international format and broadcast across the world. One of Kapil’s most popular videos is “I Am Not Done Yet” which is available on Netflix.

2) Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan is a standup comedian from India. He has a YouTube channel with over 7 million subscribers and has created many comedy videos for this channel. His videos are not only hilarious but also insightful in their observations on society and culture. One of Zakir’s most popular videos is “Kaksha Gyarvi”.

3) Tanmay Bhat – Stand Up Comedy

Tanmay Bhat is a standup comedian from Mumbai, who has performed all over the world. He is most known for his work with All India Bakchod (AIB), a comedy group he helped create. Tanmay’s humor is self-deprecating and observational, and much of it revolves around his Indianness. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Tanmay Bhat is “Students Se Pange Mat Lo”.

4) Biswa Kalyan Rath

Biswa is a stand up comedian in India and does what he does best: make people laugh. He is one of the most popular Indian standup comedians, with over 600k subscribers on YouTube. Biswa has been featured on numerous talk shows. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Biswa Kalyan Rath is “Extroverts and Chaos”.

5) Kanan Gill – Stand Up Comedy

Kanan Gill is an Indian stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. His YouTube channel has over 700k subscribers and his videos have been viewed more than 85 million times making him one of the most popular comedians in India. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Kanan Gill is “Siblings”.

6) Atul Khatri

Atul Khatri is a famous Indian comedian from Delhi. Khatri is one of the most sought-after comedians in the country and has been seen performing all over the world including at festivals, corporate events, and live shows. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Atul Khatri is “Justin Bieber Concert“.

7) Anubhav Singh Bassi – Stand Up Comedy

Anubhav Singh Bassi is one of the brightest stand up comedians in India. His humor ranges from personal to political, and everything in between. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Anubhav Singh Bassi is “Hostel”.

8) Sumukhi Suresh

Stand up comedy is a genre of comedy where a comedian speaks to an audience in front of a stage, typically reciting some jokes from their repertoire and engaging in conversations with the audience. It’s popular worldwide and has been growing in popularity in India over the past few years. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Sumukhi Suresh is “Run When Mom Calls”.

9) Naveen Richards – Stand Up Comedy

Naveen Richards is a stand-up comedian from Mumbai. He is often ranked as one of the best comedians in India by publications such as The Times of India. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Naveen Richards is “Calling Emergency Services”.

10) Varun Thakur

Varun Thakur is a comedian from Mumbai, India. He has performed many shows in India and abroad. Varun’s comedy revolves around social issues such as sexism, racism, and other forms of discrimination. One of the best stand up comedy videos by Varun Thakur is “Indians Studying Abroad”.

Watching these videos will make your day. They are all hilarious and we hope you get a laugh out of them.

