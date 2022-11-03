News
Lil Nas X And 24KGoldn Dressed Up As Ice Spice For Halloween And Got People Talking
Gen Z rappers are doing the most. At least they are not killing each other like their old folks! Lil Nas X and 24kGoldn chose to show up as rapper Ice Spice for Halloween and as annoying as the concept looked, they killed it. With no iota of surprise, Lil Nas x and 24kGoldn walked… Read More »Lil Nas X And 24KGoldn Dressed Up As Ice Spice For Halloween And Got People Talking

Pedro Grifol: A by-the-numbers look at the reported next Chicago White Sox manager
Pedro Grifol was among the first names to surface in reports when the Chicago White Sox began exploring for their next manager.
The search reportedly ended Tuesday with the 52-year-old Grifol in line to fill the position.
Grifol’s résumé includes spending the last three seasons as the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals. He reportedly will remain in the division, looking to get the Sox back to the top of the American League Central after they stumbled to second place and an 81-81 record this season.
Here are three numbers of note.
10
When the Sox started the process of finding their next skipper, general manager Rick Hahn noted, “We are eager to use this opportunity to get some outside perspectives on this club and ways we can get better.”
Grifol has seen the Sox plenty of times from the opposing dugout, having spent the last 10 seasons in the Royals organization.
Some of his roles included being the hitting coach (2013-14), catching coach (2014-17) and quality control/catching coach (2018-19) before becoming the bench coach in 2020.
The Sox won nine of the 10 games against the Royals during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but the last two years have been a different story.
The Sox largely dominated the AL Central in 2021 on the way to winning their first division title since 2008: They went 44-32 against the rest of the Central, finishing with a winning record against three of their four division foes. The only division opponent to win the season series? The Royals, who 10-9 against the Sox.
And it wasn’t that the Royals were a juggernaut. They finished 74-88 that season, 19 games behind the Sox in the standings.
The Royals took a step back this season, placing last in the AL Central with a 65-97 record. They were still a pain to the Sox, again winning 10 of the 19 games despite being outscored 74-71.
The Sox went 37-39 against the AL Central this season. While a change to the schedule means fewer games against the Royals, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins next season (14 each instead of 19), the path to the AL Central title remains having success in the division.
4
Grifol has aided one Sox nemesis: Salvador Perez, who won four of his five Gold Glove awards (2014-16, 2018) while Grifol served as catching coach.
“I want to give thanks to God for blessing me every day, my family and my coach Pedro Grifol,” Perez said after earning the honor in 2018, according to MLB.com. “They all have been a huge part of my success and accomplishments in my career. Without their help and support, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.”
Perez did not commit an error in 96 games behind the plate that season. He threw out 25 of the 52 attempted stolen bases.
The Sox had issues slowing down the run game in 2021, with opponents stealing 119 bases while being caught stealing 24 times. Opponents stole 96 bases and were caught stealing by Sox catchers 26 times in 2022.
Controlling the run game — particularly with an aggressive team like the Guardians (second in the AL with 119 steals in 2022) winning the AL Central this season — will be an area to address.
83
Before joining the Royals in 2013, originally as the hitting coach for the team’s rookie club in Surprise, Ariz., Grifol spent 13 seasons with Seattle Mariners organization.
He was the manager for their Class A team High Desert in the California League in 2012, going 83-57.
Grifol managed for Seattle’s Short Class A team Everett in the Northwest League from 2003-05. Everett’s 2003 team included pitcher Félix Hernández, who was 17 at the time, and the team had winning records in 2004 and ‘05, according to baseball-reference.com.
He also managed Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League for three seasons (2010-13) and San Francisco de Macorís in the Dominican Winter League for one season (2018-19).
His major-league opportunity reportedly awaits with the Sox.
()
General Bolduc’s senatorial campaign swells with crowds in the home stretch
Gen. Don Bolduc’s New Hampshire Senate campaign stops have sparked interest from potential supporters in the home stretch leading to the Nov. 8 election.
General Bolduc’s campaign has held more than 75 town hall meetings in recent weeks, averaging five a day since winning the Republican primaries in mid-October. Campaign stops averaged around 200 people at each event, even in rural areas, Bolduc’s campaign told Breitbart News.
When General Bolduc held a packed town hall in Tilton, New Hampshire on Tuesday, the general was greeted on stage with a standing ovation. There seemed to be only standing room available for overwhelmed attendees at the local establishment.
Hours earlier before the campaign event, a poll revealed General Bolduc had taken the lead over Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) for the first time. RealClearPolitics had updated their prediction with General Bolduc set to win the seat, coming down 11 points in just 6 weeks.
What a night in TILTON, NH on the #AmericanStrength Round! The energy in the room was unmatched.
ONE WEEK!! LET’S GO! 🇺🇸💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/AhSI0fBhrl
— Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) November 2, 2022
“The excitement in the room continues to build with every stop and we hope that momentum will continue through to Election Day,” said Bolduc spokeswoman Kate Constantini. “The momentum is on our side, and you can feel it at every event.”
“The Granite Staters want a change in their leadership in Congress. They want an outsider who is not afraid to go against the status quo and General Don Bolduc is that candidate,” she added.
Hassan appears to avoid public campaign events. She did not fail to appear at two scheduled debates and tried to prevent the conservative media from covering her events. During last week’s debate on Thursday, she admitted she prefers speaking with voters at private businesses or when shopping, where inflation is soaring.
Couldn’t agree more
— Kate Constantini (@KateConstantini) November 2, 2022
“She closed events for a reason. She communicates by bulletin and email for reasons,” General Bolduc said. Breitbart News Saturday. “She doesn’t do town halls for a reason, and when she does, it’s zoom town halls. So she hides. She doesn’t want to be held responsible. She doesn’t want to be responsible for her actions. It is not transparent because it cannot be.
There’s a reason Hassan seems to avoid the public. Hassan’s preference has gone from three to seven points underwater in recent weeks. This coincides with Tuesday’s poll which shows she has lost support from the Granite Staters.
On Wednesday, the two candidates will enter the debate stage in their final appeal to voters. The debate will take place after General Bolduc challenges Hassan to a final contest. “Let’s do this. Invite everyone to come, and let’s do this. Let’s go. Let’s defend what the other one is going to do and what she did. So I’m waiting for an answer,” he said at Breitbart News.
Hassan struggled during last week’s debate to explain why inflation has soared under Democratic rule. Inflation is the number one problem at Granite Staters. Hassan blamed the inflation on the Ukrainian war, the pandemic and “big oil”. Yet reports have surfaced that Hassan is heavily invested in the fossil fuel industry.
In a summer campaign ad, Hassan ripped Republicans for “standing up for Big Oil,” which she claimed on Twitter caused inflation. “[Gen.] Bolduc would fight for Big Pharma & Big Oil, not Granite Staters,” she said. tweeted without evidence. “I work to empower corporate vested interests and reduce the cost of everyday consumer goods.”
General Bolduc held Hassan responsible for voting with President Joe Biden’s war on American energy. “I would change all the energy policies that she agreed to with Biden,” he said during a debate last week. “[I] stop these expenses.
General Bolduc added that he would support the Keystone pipeline, more drilling and more federal oil permits and leases. “His politics hurt people,” he said. “My policies will reverse all of that and allow that inflation to come down.”
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

Sequoya King’s Assault Against Blac Chyna Dismissed
Blac Chyna is free of one less scandal, many more to go! People like Blac Chyna and their frenemies are filled with crap, and it is not funny! In an altercation between Blac Chyna and her supposed friend Sequoya King earlier this year, Sequoya accused Chyna of assault and reported the incident to the Los… Read More »Sequoya King’s Assault Against Blac Chyna Dismissed

Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding attention in the midterm elections.
Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in the coming months to slow its aggressive interest rate increases. Yet he also made clear that the Fed isn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb an inflation rate that is near four-decade highs and has shown few signs of ebbing.
When the Fed ended its latest policy meeting Wednesday, it announced that it was pumping up its benchmark rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time. Its key rate is now in a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years.
It was the central bank’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession.
The statement the Fed issued Wednesday suggested that it would begin to take a more deliberate approach to rate hikes, likely leading to smaller increases in borrowing costs, in the coming months. In doing so, it said, it would consider that hikes take time to feed into the economy and achieve their goal of slowing inflation.
The financial markets initially cheered the notion that the Fed might soon decide to slow its hikes, with stock and bond prices surging higher.
Yet as his news conference got under way, Powell struck a harder line. He stressed that the central bank’s policymakers have seen little progress in its efforts to control inflation and would likely have to send interest rates even higher than they thought they would at their last meeting in September.
“We still have some ways to go,” Powell said. “And incoming data since our last meeting suggests” that the policymakers might have to raise rates higher than the 4.6% they forecast in September.
The Fed chair pointedly emphasized that it would be “very premature” to think about halting the rate hikes. Inflation pressures, he said, remain far too high.
The abrupt shift in tone gave the financial markets whiplash. Stocks reversed their gains and tumbled into the close of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 500 points, or about 1.5%.
“I think he accomplished his goal” of striking hawkish and dovish notes, said Vince Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus and Mellon. (“Hawks” generally prefer higher interest rates to fight inflation, while “doves” often lean more toward lower rates to support hiring). “That’s why the market was so confused.”
The Fed’s meeting occurred as financial markets and many economists have grown nervous that Powell will end up leading the central bank to raise borrowing costs higher than needed to tame inflation and will cause a painful recession in the process.
Powell implicitly addressed those fears at his news conference. He kept the door open to downshifting to a half-point hike when the Fed next meets in December. The Fed could then step down even further to a quarter-point increase — a more typically sized rate hike — early next year.
“At some point,” he said, “it will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases. So that time is coming, and it may come as soon as the next meeting or the one after that. No decision has been made.”
At the same time, Powell said the job market remains strong, which means businesses have to raise pay to keep workers — raises that are often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.
This week, the government reported that companies posted more job openings in September than in August. There are now 1.9 available jobs for each unemployed worker, an unusually large supply, which also fuels bigger pay increases and adds to inflationary pressures.
Overall, Powell said the Fed has made little progress against inflation so far.
“We think we have a ways to go, we have some ground to cover with interest rates,” he continued, “before we get to that level of interest rates that we think is sufficiently restrictive.”
The persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs is pressuring American households and has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the health of the job market as they try to keep control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.
“Chair Powell stuck to this two-pronged message: We’re not done yet, due to high inflation and a strong commitment to bring it down,” Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets Economics, wrote in a note. “But we may not need to keep cranking rates aggressively, due to an economy that has slowed significantly from last year and long-term inflation expectations that are still ‘well anchored.’ “
Typically, the Fed raises rates in quarter-point increments. But after having miscalculated in downplaying inflation last year as likely transitory, Powell has led the Fed to raise rates aggressively to try to slow borrowing and spending and ease price pressures.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage, just 3.14% a year ago, surpassed 7% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Sales of existing homes have dropped for eight straight months.
Still, policymakers may feel they can soon slow the pace of their rate hikes because some early signs suggest that inflation could start declining in 2023. Consumer spending, squeezed by high prices and costlier loans, is barely growing. Supply chain snarls are easing, which means fewer shortages of goods and parts. Wage growth is plateauing, which, if followed by declines, would reduce inflationary pressures.
Outside the United States, many other major central banks are also rapidly raising rates to try to cool inflation levels that are even higher than in the U.S.
Last week, the European Central Bank announced its second consecutive jumbo rate hike, increasing rates at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history to try to curb inflation that soared to a record 10.7% last month.
Likewise, the Bank of England is expected to raise rates Thursday to try to ease consumer prices, which have risen at their fastest pace in 40 years, to 10.1% in September. Even as they raise rates to combat inflation, both Europe and the U.K. appear to be sliding toward recession.
Houston police are looking for witnesses to the murder of rapper Takeoff : NPR
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Houston police are looking for witnesses in Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff.
Kirshnik Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, rose to fame as one of three members of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos. Ball died early Tuesday morning after shots were fired following a party at a Houston bowling alley.
“I’m asking you one thing, and I want it to resonate with everyone: What if it was your brother? What if it was your son?” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference on Tuesday. “You would like someone to intervene. So please intervene and give us the information so that we can put an end to this suffering family.”
Finner said Ball was the only victim of the shooting around 2:30 a.m. after a party at 810 Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley in Houston.
Authorities described a chaotic scene. “A lot of people who were there fled the scene and didn’t stay to make a statement,” the police sergeant said. said Michael Arrington. He asked witnesses to call authorities, including anonymously, and to share photos or videos of the incident.
Two other people who attended the party — a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries — spoke to police, according to Arrington.
“We are looking for anything to help us,” he added.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner echoed police’s desire to arrest and press charges against the shooter. He said he would continue his efforts to “make our city a safer city”.
The mayor and the police department released a joint statement in May saying the city’s homicide rate was down. At the time, 187 homicides had been reported, compared to 192 during the same period a year earlier.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on Tuesday following news of Takeoff’s death, as well as the recent shootings in New Jersey, Chicago and Kansas City. Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration will continue to work on reducing gun violence “by calling on Congress to increase funding for community violence interventions, guarantee universal background checks, and send legislation to [Biden’s] office prohibiting assault weapons and large capacity magazines.”
“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirshnik Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” Migos label Quality Control said in a statement. communicated. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet have taken another life in this world and we are devastated.”

Police Urge Public To Assist With Every Info Necessary As Takeoff’s Killer Is Still At Large
And the no-snitch nonsense is at play in this fatal murder of a 28-year-old Takeoff as well. Despite the numerous people present at the scene, Houston Police is now pleading with individuals to come up with information that will help arrest the idiot that shot and killed Takeoff. One may think all those present will… Read More »Police Urge Public To Assist With Every Info Necessary As Takeoff’s Killer Is Still At Large

