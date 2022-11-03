News
Listen to Selena Gomez’s moving new song “My Mind & Me”
Selena Gomez shares a look in his mind.
The singer’s latest song, “My Mind & Me,” details the journey of exploring mental health, with the powerful lyrics, “My mind and I, we don’t get along sometimes / And it gets hard to breathe but I wouldn’t make it change my life.”
The song accompanies the Only murders in the building the next documentary of the star Selena Gomez: my mind and me which comes to Apple TV+ on November 4.
“And all the crushes and burns and breaks / I know now,” the lyrics continue. “If someone sees me like this, they won’t feel lonely anymore / My mind and I.”
“It’s hard to speak up and feel heard when you always feel like a burden / I don’t want to add to the worry that I know they already have,” Selena sings. “But if I pull back the curtain, then maybe someone in pain will be a little more certain they’re not the only one losing / Yeah, I’m constantly trying to fight something my eyes can’t no see.”
Luka Doncic becomes the third player in NBA history to record seven 30-plus points to start the season
CNN
—
Luka Doncic continued his torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season and tied a record that only two NBA Hall of Famers have recorded.
Doncic scored 33 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz, which means he’s now scored over 30 points in his seven games this season.
In doing so, the 23-year-old became just the third player in NBA history – after Jack Twyman did it once and Wilt Chamberlain did it twice – to score more than 30 points during of the first seven games of a new season – and the first in almost 60 years.
Previously, Chamberlain, a four-time NBA MVP, was the last to reach the mark, in 1962-63. Chamberlain first achieved it in 1959-60, in the same season as Twyman did.
Doncic rubbed shoulders with NBA legends regularly in the few years he was in the NBA, consistently breaking records set by the game’s greats.
And after the win, he acknowledged the constant presence of the former San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
“I always hear Wilt Chamberlain. He’s still there,” Doncic said afterwards.
Doncic added: “I just wanted to play in the NBA. It’s really a dream for me.
“I couldn’t be happier playing basketball and doing my job, and that’s it. I’m just happy to play basketball and when we win games, it’s even better.
Doncic still has some way to go to tie the consecutive game record of 30 points to open a season. Chamberlain holds the record with 23 straight games in 1962-63. He is also second on the list with eight games in 1959-60.
The Slovenian was many people’s favorite for the MVP award this season and started in electrifying fashion, averaging 36.1 points.
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised Doncic after his all-around performance fueled Dallas’ win on Wednesday.
“I think it’s special when you talk about MJ (Michael Jordan) and Wilt,” Kidd said, comparing Doncic’s influence at the Mavs to that of the former Chicago Bulls star and that legendary team. .
“It looks rare. We see this every night, so it’s pretty cool. A 23-year-old kid playing at this level is really, really special and cool to see.
“He can do it in so many ways when you’re talking about posting or going to the basket or shooting the three or shooting the small step back.
“It’s really cool to watch and just shows the focus he has at the moment. He carries the team and puts the team in a position to win.
Bet £10 on Premier League clash and get £60 bonus with Betfred
Everton take on Leicester at Goodison Park on Saturday night as the Foxes aim to climb out of the relegation zone.
Betfred are offering new customers £60 bonus when you bet £10 on the Premier League draw.
Befred- Bet €10, get €60 bonus CLAIM HERE*
The Toffees are unbeaten in their last two Premier League games having lost three in a row, but that was against Man United, Tottenham and Newcastle.
Then they dispatched Crystal Palace with relative ease beating them 3-0 before holding Fulham to a 0-0 draw.
Despite being bottom of the table and demanding Frank Lampard’s sacking, they haven’t conceded much – but they haven’t scored much either.
Leicester have even scored ten more than them but are six places below and have conceded more than double Everton.
But the two teams have only won three each and it could be a clash to help decide the bottom of the table ahead of the World Cup.
Befred- Bet €10, get €60 bonus CLAIM HERE*
18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
*New UK customers only. Sign up using promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first £10+ bet on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of sign up. The first bet must be on sports. £20 free bet to use on sports, £10 free bet to use on lotto and 50 free spins (20 pence per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Additional £20 free bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7 day expiration. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or proof of identity and address may be required. Full terms and conditions apply.
Former Pakistani PM shot dead in ‘assassination attempt’ — RT World News
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and injured while speaking during a protest march outside the town of Gujranwala on Thursday. Khan, who was rushed to hospital after the incident, tried to engineer a political comeback after being ousted from power in April.
As Khan spoke to his supporters from the back of a truck, a gunman in the crowd opened fire. According to reports from various media, the former Prime Minister was hit either in the foot or in the leg.
Khan was rushed to a hospital in Lahore, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. One of Khan’s aides, Raoof Hasan, told AFP that the former leader is in “stable condition.”
“It was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him”, Hassan added. A suspect has been arrested, Pakistani broadcaster Geo TV reported shortly after.
Khan is a former cricketer who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 until his removal through a vote of no confidence in April. Khan established economic and diplomatic relations with Russia and China and claimed his withdrawal was orchestrated by the United States in an effort to install a more docile ruler.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Who has the edge? Breaking down the matchups for Dolphins (5-3) at Bears (3-5)
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (5-3) and Chicago Bears (3-5) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 game at Soldier Field (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: We’ll get the debut of former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for Miami after the Dolphins traded for him, reuniting Wilson with coach Mike McDaniel while shipping off Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade with the Denver Broncos. It still should be Raheem Mostert getting a bulk of the workload, though, on Sunday in Chicago.
Mostert had 64 yards on 14 carries his last time out against the Lions. Wilson appears to be a better complement to the speedster Mostert than Edmonds previously was. Edmonds’ time with the Dolphins came to an end after he averaged 2.9 yards per carry in eight games.
Chicago has the league’s No. 31-ranked run defense out of 32 teams, so there should be opportunities for Miami in the ground game. And that ranking was with linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn, which the Bears recently traded away. Edge: Dolphins
When the Bears run: This is where Chicago does most of its damage offensively, with South Florida product Khalil Herbert, who played high school football at Plantation American Heritage, leading the way. He has a whopping 6.2 yards-per-carry and leads the team with 563 rushing yards. David Montgomery splits carries with Herbert but averages 3.9 yards per attempt.
Quarterback Justin Fields is one of the league’s top dual-threat passers, racking up 424 rushing yards this season, which ranks second to Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. The Bears recently began going to him more on designed runs, and it paid enormous dividends in their Monday night win over the Patriots two weeks ago, opening up the play-action pass, as well as lanes for Herbert and Montgomery.
That top-ranked Bears rushing attack goes against a Dolphins run defense that has been very solid and continues to rise in the ranks each week, now up to No. 6 in the league. Miami has held opponents under 100 rushing yards in three of the past four games. Edge: Even
When the Dolphins pass: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off what might’ve been his most complete game overall in his three-year career. After going 29 of 36 for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions at Detroit, he now leads the NFL in passer rating (112.7).
The receiving tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are on a record pace together with 1,688 combined receiving yards, the most by any pair of teammates through eight games. Hill himself is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 with 961 receiving yards to this point. The speedy combination is finding lots of room to work in the middle of the field with opposing defenses stretched out, concerned with them as deep threats.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson, a South Florida product from Boyd Anderson High, appears to be returning to Pro Bowl form this season, leading the NFL with four interceptions. With Smith now gone, he also leads Chicago with 58 tackles. While the Bears rank fifth in pass defense, they don’t produce much in terms of pass rush, especially without Quinn and losing Khalil Mack in the offseason. Edge: Dolphins
When the Bears pass: While Fields is a threat with his legs, he has not impressed with his arm. The second-year passer is completing 58.5 percent of passes for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.
While the Bears are rebuilding, they tried to acquire some help for Fields in the receiving corps, trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Chase Claypool. He gets thrown into a unit that has been led by Darnell Mooney’s 364 yards on 25 receptions. Claypool had five receptions for 41 yards in Miami on Oct. 23 when the Steelers lost a Sunday night game at Hard Rock Stadium.
It’ll be the debut of star edge rusher Chubb in a Dolphins uniform, and he’ll look to improve a Miami pass rush opposite Jaelan Phillips. It’ll be interesting to see if Miami continues to go with the safety alignment of undrafted rookie Verone McKinley deep with Jevon Holland in the box as the strong safety with Brandon Jones sidelined for the season. The Dolphins gave up plenty through the air in the first half against Detroit last week, but clamped down in the second half. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: The Dolphins’ special teams is working on a rebound from early-season struggles. Jason Sanders made his one field goal attempt last week, and punter Thomas Morstead’s short pooch was covered well by gunner Keion Crossen. They also got some punt return yardage finally, going with Cedrick Wilson again.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos is 12 for 12 on field goals this season, including four from 50-plus. They have Trenton Gill as their punter and use Velus Jones in the return game. Edge: Even
Intangibles: As far as November trips to Chicago are concerned, the Dolphins may be lucking out with temperatures expected to be in the 60s on Sunday afternoon. There could be some 15 mph winds, though. Either way, Miami comes in off two consecutive wins and adding to their roster at the trade deadline. The Bears have made it clear they’re rebuilding by trading away two of their top defenders and are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 34, Bears 24
Cardi B Honors Takeoff With Migos ‘Family’ Video
Cardi B paid tribute to the late rapper Takeoff after the Migos member was fatally shot at age 28 early Tuesday.
The rapper “WAP” retweeted a video shared by Complex in which the rap group — specifically Takeoff — discussed the importance of family.
“My guys gave me this ring,” Takeoff says of his piece of jewelry, which features a photo of him as a boy and his mother. “…It will always stay with me too. I will never take it off.
Cardi B, 30, is married to Takeoff’s cousin Offset, a fellow Migos member with whom the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 13 months.
According to TMZ, an altercation broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston over a game of dice.
Takeoff’s uncle and fellow Migos musician Quavo was reportedly present when filming took place in Texas.
Houston Police Department Lt. Christina Salazar told NBC affiliate KPRC 2 that aside from the takeoff, two other injured people were taken in private vehicles to nearby hospitals.
Quavo, 31, was not among the injured.
Since news of Takeoff’s death broke, countless celebrities have taken to social media to share their condolences.
Rapper Desiigner had a particularly emotional reaction, breaking down during an Instagram Live and proclaiming that the horrific incident caused him to quit music.
“I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I can’t live like this anymore,” the “Panda” singer said in tears.
He then posted a slide to his Instagram story that read, “I’m done [with] rap” accompanied by a peace sign and praying hands emoji.
Ja Rule – acknowledging the stream of murders of rappers including Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle – tweeted“Rip Takeoff…this shit needs to STOP…sending love to friends and family.”
“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard — who released her debut album “Deep Space” last year and is currently on tour — shared an Instagram post from musical artist Femme It Forward that honored Takeoff.
“This one hit different,” the caption read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Migos and QC family during this difficult time. Take off, we love you and we miss you.
Migos’ Quavo and Offset have yet to publicly announce Takeoff’s death.
Dolphins agree to massive five-year extension with new star edge rusher Bradley Chubb
General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it reportedly happened.
The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. According to ESPN, the deal is worth $119 million and includes $63.2 million guaranteed.
Still on the final year of his rookie contract with the Broncos, the new contract keeps him in Miami through 2027.
The Dolphins traded for Chubb on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline, sending a 2023 first-round draft pick that is tied to the San Francisco 49ers’ finish, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos. The Dolphins also received a 2025 fifth-round pick from Denver.
This breaking news story will be updated.
