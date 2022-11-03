Luminar lidar production begins ahead of schedule

Luminar introduced the first passenger vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, fully integrated with the company’s Iris lidar, which is on track for mass production with its partners from late 2022.

Automotive Sensor Company Lamp said it had started production of its Iris lidar units for an automaker customer, a major milestone it expected to reach towards the end of the year.

Luminar’s lidar units are part of an advanced driver assistance system on the Rising Auto R7, a new electric SUV from China’s largest automaker, SAIC Motor. The start of production follows months of testing, during which R7 prototypes using the new system covered more than 400,000 kilometers on roads across China, Luminar said.

“After 10 years of innovation, prototyping, development, industrialization, all of it, we’ve finally reached the big inflection point,” CEO Austin Russell told CNBC in an interview Wednesday. “Autonomous technology has for the first time evolved from R&D to mainstream production vehicles.”

The announcement comes alongside Luminar’s third quarter results, in which the company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $12.8 million. A year ago, Luminar reported a loss of 10 cents per share and revenue of $8 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Luminar also confirmed its previous forecast: it still expects to generate $40-45 million in revenue for the full year. Luminar had $553 million in cash at the end of the third quarter, compared to $605 million in cash as of June 30.

Luminar previously announced agreements to supply other automakers, including Volvo cars and Polestar, but it had yet to reveal plans to begin production of the Iris units before 2023. Luminar’s lidar will be standard equipment on Volvo’s next flagship electric SUV, the EX90, which is expected to be unveiled this week. next.

The upcoming Polestar 3 electric SUV will also feature Luminar’s lidar units in an optional driver assistance package that will be available next year, Polestar confirmed last month.

The lidar units are manufactured in a factory in Mexico owned by Canadian electronics manufacturer Celestica. Celestica and Luminar are building together a new dedicated factory, also in Mexico, which will be able to manufacture 250,000 Iris units per year. That plant is on track to begin production in mid-2023, Russell said.