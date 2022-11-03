Magic Mushrooms Psilocybin May Relieve Severe Depression When Used With Therapy | Medical research

The psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms can help relieve severe depression when combined with psychotherapy, according to a trial that is bringing hope to people who have failed with existing antidepressants.

Nearly a third of patients with severe depression went into rapid remission after a single 25mg dose of psilocybin followed by therapy sessions, which aimed to help patients identify causes and potential solutions to their depression, reported said the researchers.

The results of the largest clinical trial to date into psilocybin and depression have been described as ‘exceptional’ by Professor Guy Goodwin, chief medical officer of Compass Pathways, the mental health care company that led the trial at 22 sites in the UK, Europe and the North. America.

An estimated 100 million people worldwide suffer from treatment-resistant depression, defined as major depressive disorder that has failed to respond to at least two antidepressant treatments. About half of those affected are unable to perform routine daily tasks.

“Response rates in this group with treatment-resistant depression are generally between 10 and 20 percent,” Goodwin said. “We’re seeing remission rates at three weeks of about 30%…that’s a very satisfying result.”

Dr James Rucker, a consultant psychiatrist at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, who worked on the trial at King’s College London, said treatment-resistant depression placed a ‘crushing’ burden on patients and those around them, with a total cost to the UK of £3.9 billion a year.

The Phase 2b clinical trial recruited 233 patients with resistant depression and randomly assigned them to receive a single 1mg, 10mg or 25mg capsule of synthetic psilocybin called Comp360. Patients listened to a calming playlist and wore glasses to draw their attention inward for at least six hours while the psychedelic took hold.

A therapist was present throughout the day to ensure patients were safe and healthy. The volunteers then underwent therapy sessions the day after taking the drug and a week later.

Results published in the New England Journal of Medicine show that depression scores, measured on the standard Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Scale, improved immediately after treatment in all three arms of the trial.

The most significant impact was seen in those receiving the highest dose of 25 mg of psilocybin. Three weeks after taking the drug, 29% of this group were in remission, compared to 9% and 8% of the 10mg and 1mg groups respectively. At 12 weeks, benefits persisted in one-fifth of people in the high-dose group, compared with one in 10 in the lowest-dose group.

Psilocybin is the main active ingredient in magic mushrooms. Inside the body, it is broken down into a substance called psilocin, which releases waves of neurotransmitters in the brain. MRI scans show that brain activity becomes more chaotic on psilocin, with different regions of the brain talking to each other more than usual.

“That might sound like a bad thing, but it’s not,” Rucker said. “It happens every night: when you dream, your brain becomes more plastic, slightly more chaotic, and that’s when new connections form.”

Patients in the trial said they were in a ‘waking dream’ when they took psilocybin, a short-lived experience that wore off before they went home. The increased connectivity in the brain, however, appears to be a more long-lasting effect, lasting a few weeks and potentially making the brain more open to therapy.

“When the brain is in a more flexible state, it opens up what we consider to be a therapeutic window of opportunity,” Rucker said.

David Nutt, professor of neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London, who was not involved in the trial, said the rapid effect of psilocybin suggested it disrupted negative cycles of rumination in patients, acting in fact as a “reset” of the brain.

Despite the apparent benefits, many patients reported side effects during the trial, the most common being headaches, nausea, dizziness and fatigue. A person had a bad trip and was given a sedative to relieve their anxiety. As is often the case with treatment-resistant depression, a number of patients in different arms of the trial reported thoughts of harming and suicidal thoughts.

Suicidal behaviors were observed in three patients who did not respond to the 25 mg dose of psilocybin at least one month after taking the drug.

According to Nutt, these cases were likely random events unrelated to the dose of psilocybin, which would have been eliminated entirely from the patient’s body. A larger phase 3 trial that will explore the effects of two doses of psilocybin is expected to begin later this year.