Meet Shyam Saran, 106, who has voted in every election since 1951

Shyam Saran Negi first voted in 1951. (File)

–>

Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh:

Shyam Saran Negi, 106, independent India’s first voter, cast her ballot for the 34th time for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections through a postal ballot at her residence in Kinnaur district on Wednesday .

Negi, a teacher by profession from the Kinnaur tribal district in Himachal Pradesh, cast his vote for the 34th time for the 14th Vidhan Sabha elections by postal ballot at his home in Kalpa today. He voted for the first time by mail.

Born in July 1917, Negi first voted in India’s general election in 1951 and voted sixteen times in the Lok Sabha elections. He voted in every Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and all local bodies just after 1951. He was also named a State Elections Icon in 2014.

Popularly known as Master Shyam Saran, the centenarian has voted in every election since 1951 and has never missed an opportunity to vote.

After voting, Negi said that every citizen should vote for strengthening the democratic structure.

“Young voters should consider their duty to vote and contribute to the strengthening of the Nation”, he said, adding that we should be proud of our right to vote as it helps to choose the right representative to lead the Nation.

District Elections Officer and Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said a red carpet had been laid to bring him to the post office box set up in the grounds of his house.

Negi was brought down a red carpet to the booth where he cast his vote and soon after his vote was sealed in an envelope and deposited in the ballot box.

Sadiq along with Returning Officer cum SDM Kalpa, Major (Retired) Shashank Gupta and the other District Administration officers and officials honored the first voter of independent India.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,093 people cast postal ballots in Himachal Pradesh for the Assembly elections. Voting by postal ballot began on November 1 and will end before November 11.

According to the Electoral Commission, to make the electoral process inclusive and ensure the participation of special category voters, a total of 1,70,403 Form 12-Ds were issued to people over 80 years of age, persons with disabilities (PwD) and people employed in essential sectors. services in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said that out of the total of the above forms, 43,143 forms were received complete in all respects. He said 4,330 mail-in ballots over 80 and 763 disability ballots were received from across the state.

Garg further informed that on Wednesday the number of postal votes was 366 in Kangra, 297 in Kullu, 1991 in Mandi, 528 in Una, 838 in Bilaspur, 315 in Solan, 669 in Shimla and 89 in Kinnaur.

Himachal Pradesh is ready to go to the polls on November 12, the results of which will be announced on December 8.