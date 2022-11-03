Metametaverse'S Upcoming Metaseminar Online Event Connects Science, Ai, Mathematics And The Metaverse￼

The world’s first Metaseminar has been announced by the MetaMetaverse team, an open metaverse project that aims to maximize access for individuals, businesses, entities, and DAOs to create their own metaverse and govern society within its cosmic system. This announcement comes directly from MetaMetaverse CEO and Founder Joel Dietz. The purpose of the Metaseminar is to provide a fresh viewpoint into the process of metaverse development, one that is grounded on scientific research, telepathy, artificial intelligence, and mathematics. It has been decided that the Metaseminar will be held online on November 20th, 2022, at 20:00 (CET). One can find details about the event here.

Founder Joel Dietz, CEO of MetaMetaverse and serial entrepreneur helped found multiple key projects such as Ethereum, MetaMask, the first smart contract educational channel, and the first academic study on crypto-economics, conceived of the idea for the Metaseminar. He is particularly interested in how the ideas underlying decentralized organizations might be leveraged to power global innovation, and hence his current study focuses on the intersection of blockchain network topologies and swarm intelligence. He also does research and development in the areas of holonic-philosophy, the development of law, data-driven approaches to innovation, and data architecture for smart cities.

The Metaseminar will provide a helpful environment for creators to examine entering this new digital realm via presentations, conversations, and specifics based on Dietz’s expertise in his respective fields.

Participants will get insight into the following areas throughout the seminar:

Predicting the Future with the Metaverse: N-Foundations, Parauniverses, and Prime Radiants.

To begin, let’s define metamathematics. Applications of Wolfram’s Ruliad to Gaming.

Does the Web3 emperor have any clothes?

There is a periodicity in prime numbers.

Cymatics, the multidimensional origami folding algorithm, and quasicrystals are all ways of segmenting three-dimensional space. Progress toward Metalambda 1.0.

The Postfreudian Slip: Eleusis, Giorgio Colli, and Lacanian metaphysics.

Imagine the Metaverse offspring of Orson Scott Card and Daniel Suarez. The Simulation Hypothesis, the Reverse Simulation Hypothesis, and the Descartes Problem.

Can any Buddhist claims be proved? Interpretations of “God,” the Metatron tradition, and GRRM’s “SandKings.”

MetaLife’s battleground: determinism vs pseudorandomness. Can we find an answer to the problem of consciousness? The concepts of meta-mythology, the morphology of myth, and Burning Man.

The journey to Unreal Engine 5 is described. Haskell, and Tim Sweeney’s Principles of Computer Language Design.

How do you recommend young people begin their programming education? Knowledge Gained through Sketch 3.

Methodologies for computing such as chemlambda, petrinets, ski combinators, and other recent developments.

Conflicts between computational law and crypto-economics provide a formidable challenge.

What is an oracle? Self-learning algorithms as a new paradigm. Hyperlearning strategies that need either rapid or no thought at all. Nested footnotes.

Techniques for opening portals between parallel dimensions. The implications of fractal spacetime for the development of gaming engine design.

The contribution of valence theory to modern Platonism (s). The ongoing relevance of Hegel, Strauss, Kubrick, and Zarathustra. Who are the greats of cinema and music today? Buterin’s Gestalt.

Andres Gomez Emilsson, Steven Lehar, and the QRI discuss harmonics in four-dimensional Hilbert spaces.

The continuing importance of spatial computing and initiatives like MIT’s CAM. What we can learn from the newest programming languages.

The Dietz-Ruttian doctrine of enlightenment. Nomic considerations and permutations. How to enhance already available world-building resources.

Further, there’s much more!

The Metaseminar was first created to educate those close to MetaMetaverse and Dietz on development inside the metaverse, but it was later decided to make this content available to the general public. Ultimately, the goal of the seminar is to spark debate and discussion, resulting in novel insights and new professional relationships in this specialized field.

MetaMetaverse’s CEO and founder, Joel Dietz, recently spoke on the need of holding such a seminar today more than ever before, stating;

“We are now at the precipice of building something extraordinary, but before we jump on the bandwagon and begin to explore the metaverse, we must ask ourselves; Why are we doing so? Who would be interested in jumping in? And what sort of societal and scientific implications will the metaverse bring to the world? We need to look back at our origins, realize the need for these new worlds and look at the science behind it. By doing so, we’re not only looking at the past but having a good vision of what will come in the future.”

