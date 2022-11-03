Blockchain
MetaMetaverse’s Upcoming Metaseminar Online Event Connects Science, AI, Mathematics and the Metaverse￼
The world’s first Metaseminar has been announced by the MetaMetaverse team, an open metaverse project that aims to maximize access for individuals, businesses, entities, and DAOs to create their own metaverse and govern society within its cosmic system. This announcement comes directly from MetaMetaverse CEO and Founder Joel Dietz. The purpose of the Metaseminar is to provide a fresh viewpoint into the process of metaverse development, one that is grounded on scientific research, telepathy, artificial intelligence, and mathematics. It has been decided that the Metaseminar will be held online on November 20th, 2022, at 20:00 (CET). One can find details about the event here.
Founder Joel Dietz, CEO of MetaMetaverse and serial entrepreneur helped found multiple key projects such as Ethereum, MetaMask, the first smart contract educational channel, and the first academic study on crypto-economics, conceived of the idea for the Metaseminar. He is particularly interested in how the ideas underlying decentralized organizations might be leveraged to power global innovation, and hence his current study focuses on the intersection of blockchain network topologies and swarm intelligence. He also does research and development in the areas of holonic-philosophy, the development of law, data-driven approaches to innovation, and data architecture for smart cities.
Joel Dietz stated:
“We are now at the precipice of building something extraordinary, but before we jump on the bandwagon and begin to explore the metaverse, we must ask ourselves; Why are we doing so? Who would be interested in jumping in? And what sort of societal and scientific implications will the metaverse bring to the world.”
The Metaseminar will provide a helpful environment for creators to examine entering this new digital realm via presentations, conversations, and specifics based on Dietz’s expertise in his respective fields.
Participants will get insight into the following areas throughout the seminar:
- Predicting the Future with the Metaverse: N-Foundations, Parauniverses, and Prime Radiants.
- To begin, let’s define metamathematics. Applications of Wolfram’s Ruliad to Gaming.
- Does the Web3 emperor have any clothes?
- There is a periodicity in prime numbers.
- Cymatics, the multidimensional origami folding algorithm, and quasicrystals are all ways of segmenting three-dimensional space. Progress toward Metalambda 1.0.
- The Postfreudian Slip: Eleusis, Giorgio Colli, and Lacanian metaphysics.
- Imagine the Metaverse offspring of Orson Scott Card and Daniel Suarez. The Simulation Hypothesis, the Reverse Simulation Hypothesis, and the Descartes Problem.
- Can any Buddhist claims be proved? Interpretations of “God,” the Metatron tradition, and GRRM’s “SandKings.”
- MetaLife’s battleground: determinism vs pseudorandomness. Can we find an answer to the problem of consciousness? The concepts of meta-mythology, the morphology of myth, and Burning Man.
- The journey to Unreal Engine 5 is described. Haskell, and Tim Sweeney’s Principles of Computer Language Design.
- How do you recommend young people begin their programming education? Knowledge Gained through Sketch 3.
- Methodologies for computing such as chemlambda, petrinets, ski combinators, and other recent developments.
- Conflicts between computational law and crypto-economics provide a formidable challenge.
- What is an oracle? Self-learning algorithms as a new paradigm. Hyperlearning strategies that need either rapid or no thought at all. Nested footnotes.
- Techniques for opening portals between parallel dimensions. The implications of fractal spacetime for the development of gaming engine design.
- The contribution of valence theory to modern Platonism (s). The ongoing relevance of Hegel, Strauss, Kubrick, and Zarathustra. Who are the greats of cinema and music today? Buterin’s Gestalt.
- Andres Gomez Emilsson, Steven Lehar, and the QRI discuss harmonics in four-dimensional Hilbert spaces.
- The continuing importance of spatial computing and initiatives like MIT’s CAM. What we can learn from the newest programming languages.
- The Dietz-Ruttian doctrine of enlightenment. Nomic considerations and permutations. How to enhance already available world-building resources.
Further, there’s much more!
The Metaseminar was first created to educate those close to MetaMetaverse and Dietz on development inside the metaverse, but it was later decided to make this content available to the general public. Ultimately, the goal of the seminar is to spark debate and discussion, resulting in novel insights and new professional relationships in this specialized field.
MetaMetaverse’s CEO and founder, Joel Dietz, recently spoke on the need of holding such a seminar today more than ever before, stating;
Learn more about the Metaseminar by reading about it here.
Bitcoin Whales Worth $3.8 Billion Emerge As Price Aims for $21k
Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, the Bitcoin price has been holding up far better than the traditional markets in recent weeks. As Bitcoinist reported, Bitcoin showed strength just yesterday once again.
As the US Federal Reserve sent rather hawkish signals during the FOMC presser, causing the S&P500 to plummet by 2.5%, BTC managed to hold above the psychologically important $20,000 mark.
Bitcoin Whales Stacking Sats
As the on-chain data indicates, whales may be responsible for the recent weeks’ performance. As an anonymous analyst wrote via Twitter, about 9 new addresses with 10,000 to 100,000 BTC have been created on the network since September 20, accumulating about 190,000 BTC worth about $3.8 billion.
#Bitcoin | Since Sep. 20, around 9 new addresses holding 10,000 to 100,000 #BTC were created on the network, accumulating approximately 190,000 $BTC, worth $3.8 billion. pic.twitter.com/rkCJEdqtqz
— Ali (@ali_charts) November 2, 2022
According to Glassnode data, there are now 104 addresses holding more than 10,000 BTC. In this respect, the arrival of nine new addresses is quite remarkable.
Only guesses can be made about the entities or individuals behind the addresses. Thus, it is not clear whether they are new investors investing in BTC for the first time or old friends continuing their accumulation on new addresses.
Since these are only addresses, multiple addresses could also possibly belong to one entity. One pattern in recent weeks, however, stands out. While demand from the Asian market has dropped significantly, American investors are stepping in and accumulating Bitcoin.
The Coinbase Premium Gap (14DMA) shows that since July 28, 2022, the main interest has come from U.S. traders, although the BTC price has been unstable and has been dropping repeatedly.
Another analysis by Whalemap reveals that whales have been buying Bitcoin in the range between $19,000 and $19,400 amplified. The analytics firm estimates the accumulation by whales in September to be around 120,000 BTC. Therefore, this zone should also serve as the closest support.
Has The BTC Price Bottomed?
As NewsBTC reported, one of the leading on-chain data analysis firms, Glassnode, recently released a report stating that a number of metrics make a relatively consistent argument that the Bitcoin market has hit a bottom. According to the research, the current numbers are “almost textbook” comparable to previous cycle lows.
Another trusted on-chain indicator, NUPL (Net Unrealized Profit/Loss) also hints at a bottom formation. NUPL looks at the difference between unrealized profit and unrealized loss to determine whether the network as a whole is currently in a profit or loss situation. The anonymous analyst states in this regard:
Is the #Bitcoin bottom in? In the last 2 bear cycles, NUPL alerted market sentiment dropped from “fear” into “capitulation.” These 2 events marked the $BTC market bottom of 2018 & 2020.
Market sentiment is currently in the capitulation phase since the drop from $30K to $17K.
According to TA, a convincing move for Bitcoin requires a close above the 7-week high at just over $21,000.
At the time of going to press, the Bitcoin price was not yet able to breach the 100-day moving average at $20.775. The long-term trend indicator, the 200-day moving average, is quite far away and sits just above $24,200.
Ant Group Digital Technologies Launches Storage Engine LETUS to Provide Trusted Storage Solutions for the Digital Economy
HANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, today unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou.
LETUS, which was developed and designed by the AntChain team, will increase the effectiveness and lower the storage costs for blockchain networks.
Blockchain is a distributed peer-to-peer network, with each node storing data such as blocks and states. The LETUS storage engine is deployed at each blockchain node to provide trusted storage support. At the same time, LETUS has the advantages in performance, large scale workloads handling capability, cost, and resource efficiency through Smart Thermo-control Tiering and Boundary Scan Based Batch Pruning.
“As more and more digital assets are stored on the blockchain, storage capacity and efficiency has increasing impact on the overall performance of blockchain platforms, including transaction speeds and operational costs,” said Yan Ying, Technical Director of AntChain. “Compared to current mainstream industry solutions, LETUS can improve storage throughput by 15 times, reduce latency by 90%, and save disk bandwidth and space usage by 95% and 60%, respectively.”
LETUS has already been deployed and running in Topnod, a digital collectibles platform powered by AntChain. It has helped the platform greatly improve performance and reduce storage costs by about 75%.
“For the many industries undergoing digital transformations, mutual trust between companies and customers is increasingly important. At Ant, we have been investing in research and development for blockchain and other digital technologies that help to increase both trust and security,” said Geoff Jiang, President of Digital Technology Business Group at Ant Group. “We remain focused on the technological breakthroughs that create a trusted digital network to improve industrial collaboration and allow us to use our innovative products and services to better serve the real economy.”
During the conference, Ant Group Digital Technologies also released the:
- 4.0 version of mPaaS, its one-stop mobile development solution;
- 2.0 version of its Morse MPC (Multi-party Computation) platform;
- 4.0 version of SOFAStack, its cloud-native PaaS platform;
- 4.0 version of OceanBase Community Edition, its distributed database; and
- other security products.
In the past two years, Ant Group Digital Technologies has also released a number of blockchain-related products and solutions, including:
- AntChain Station, the all-in-one workstation;
- Blockchain Transmission Network (BTN), a high-speed, long-distance blockchain communication technology;
- Module-as-a-Service (MaaS) integrated computing module for simplified blockchain deployment;
- FAIR, the data privacy collaboration platform; and
- T1 security chip, its self-developed blockchain-powered security chip.
Many of these cutting-edge solutions have been successfully deployed by Chery Automobile, Zhejiang Huatie Emergency Equipment Science and Technology and other industry partners.
Ant Group Digital Technologies
Ant Group Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technology, introducing leading products like AntChain, OceanBase, SOFAStack, and mPaaS based on its expertise in blockchain, privacy computing, security technology, and distributed database. Ant Group Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support the small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally and facilitate digital collaboration across industries.
Union Bank of Philippines Launches Pilot BTC and ETH Trading
- The bank issued its own stablecoin in 2019.
- The Union Bank of the Philippines has started a trial operation.
One of the Philippines’ biggest banks has introduced crypto investing services. The Union Bank of the Philippines now allows its clients to trade cryptocurrencies, starting with Bitcoin and Ethereum.
In addition to being one of the top banks in the nation, they have just entered the cryptocurrency market. Today, it was reported that the Philippine chain is collaborating with a Swiss cryptocurrency business to provide trading in two of the market’s most dynamic coins.
Pilot Launch Commences
The Union Bank of the Philippines has started a trial operation to hold and trade a small number of cryptocurrencies. METACO, a Swiss technology business, has teamed with Union Bank to provide this solution.
In a joint statement, the company revealed stated:
“Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”
Since 2019, UnionBank of the Philippines has been a frontrunner in the adoption of crypto services. The bank issued its own stablecoin in 2019, and as of January 2022, the institution has been working with METACO as a strategic partner.
Furthermore, present Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr. has already emphasized the need for digital banking. In a speech given in September, Marcos singled out UnionBank for praise.
Henry Aguda, chief technology, and operations officer at Union Bank stated:
“We are proud to continue UnionBank’s series of industry firsts, this time being the first regulated bank in the country allowing digital currency exchange features for clients.”
Recommended For You:
Philippines Authorities Involve Binance To Discuss Crypto Regulation
Tron Did Well Last Month, Can TRX Do Better This November?
Tron, a decentralized, open-source blockchain-based operating system with smart contract functionality, recently released its monthly report for the month of October.
There, the company behind the cryptocurrency TRX highlighted some of the developments that gave its ever-supportive community plenty of reasons to celebrate.
Among those included in the report was Tron becoming the first national blockchain of Dominica which meant digital currencies under its umbrella such as TRX, BTT, JST, NFT, USDD, USDT and TUSD were given permission to be used as medium of exchange within the country.
Justin Sun, the founder of the decentralized network, has also been invited by world-leading cryptocurrency trading exchange Huobi Global to be part of its advisory board.
Meanwhile, Tron Grand Hackathon, returned for its third season, providing another avenue for blockchain enthusiasts to showcase their ideas and be noticed by crypto experts.
TRX Performs Well In October
TRX managed to offset some of its loses back in September when it managed to pump its prices last month, peaking at $0.064 on October 15.
Among those possible reasons for the impressive performance of the Tron crypto was the notable influx of 4.45 million new users that joined the network’s ecosystem.
This resulted in a major upswing in number of transactions facilitated by the blockchain which reached a tally of 186 million by the end of the month.
The altcoin, however, seemed to have lost some of its momentum as it is currently in a declining trend over the last 24 hours according to tracking from Coingecko.
At press time, TRX is trading at $0.062 and is now down by 2% over the last seven days. Despite the price dip, the asset is still on the green zone as far its biweekly and monthly charts are concerned.
It is the 15th ranked cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, having an overall valuation of $5.728 billion.
Price Forecast For TRX
Although the trading price Tron crypto is currently experiencing a downward movement, the network’s community can expect bullish rally from the asset, at least according to forecasts from Coincodex.
Over the next five days, TRX is expected to slightly increase its current spot price by almost 2% to change hands at $0.063.
Meanwhile, the digital coin is expected to retain its upward momentum for the next 30 days and is predicted to trade around $0.067.
It is important to note, however, that these forecasts are not set in stone as TRX, just like any other cryptocurrency, is always at the mercy of the volatile nature of the crypto market.
TRX total market cap at $5.77 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Zipmex, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal understanding of the crypto market and should not be construed as investment advice.
Creators of Don Dada AR Art Show Partner with Meta Spark to Represent Caribbean
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Creators of AR art show, Don Dada, have partnered with Meta Spark as two of the featured artists in the Caribbean. Bonito Thompson, artist and Founder of Don Dada, and Alexia James, VP of marketing and strategic partnerships, both share their AR expertise to thousands of creators.
Meta Spark is the AR platform that hundreds of thousands of creators use to build AR experiences across Meta’s family of apps and devices. The platform also enables the public to explore free online courses and training programs that can help build a career in augmented reality. Segmented into three categories—Quick Start, AR Fundamentals, and AR Pro—the courses range from beginner to advanced. Creators who complete all courses and pass the exam will earn a Spark AR certification that will substantiate their mastery.
Don Dada, the AR art show that originated in Jamaica, has started its global tour with an upcoming show in Miami during Art Basel this December. Thompson will showcase 10 pieces with his quintessential vibrant colors and each piece will convey its mission, to amplify Jamaican and Caribbean stories through art globally. It will be interactive, a conversation starter, and highlight the concept of movement.
As a seasoned artist working with top brands including Red Stripe, Common/Damian Marley and the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), Thompson’s videos are geared to the more advanced creators as he shares how he uses Spark and AR. James has a background as a global marketer and her courses are for beginners as she shares the ins and outs of how creators can monetize AR.
Thompson says, “I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership as I’m hoping the creators can learn from my experiences. I’ve been so fortunate to have had amazing mentors throughout my life and now being given the opportunity to not only mentor but represent the Caribbean is truly an honor.”
James adds, “Being your client’s ‘expert’ on all things AR is still a relatively new technology though it has been out for some time, so it’s important to be extremely versed in the tech, so you are that guide to all things AR for your clients. As they will have many questions and you should be fully equipped to not only answer them but guide them along the way.”
Ripple is Primed For Rally And Only 1 Thing is Holding it Back
Ripple is facing resistance near $0.46 against the US Dollar. XRP price could start a fresh rally if it is able to clear the $0.46 and $0.478 resistance levels.
- Ripple is consolidating above the key $0.442 support zone against the US dollar.
- The price is facing hurdles near $0.460 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
- There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $0.4605 on the 4-hours chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
- The pair could start a strong increase if there is a clear move above $0.462 and $0.482.
Ripple Price Prepares For The Next Move
After a sharp decline, ripple’s XRP found support near the $0.4220 zone against the US Dollar. XRP formed a base above the $0.4220 level and started a fresh increase, similar to ethereum and bitcoin.
There was a clear move above the $0.435 and $0.445 resistance levels. The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $0.5118 swing high to $0.4220 swing low. However, the price struggled to clear the $0.4800 resistance and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
It failed to clear the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $0.5118 swing high to $0.4220 swing low. The price is now facing hurdles near $0.460 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $0.4605 on the 4-hours chart of the XRP/USD pair. The main resistance is near the $0.478 and $0.480 levels. A successful break above the $0.478 and $0.480 resistance levels could spark another rally.
Source: XRPUSD on TradingView.com
The next key resistance is near the $0.500 level, above which the bulls are likely to aim a retest of the $0.55 barrier. Any more gains might send the price towards the $0.60 level.
Downside Break in XRP?
If ripple fails to start a fresh increase above the $0.478 level, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $0.442 level.
If there is a downside break and close below the $0.442 level, xrp price could start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could even decline below the $0.422 support.
Technical Indicators
4-Hours MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $0.442, $0.422 and $0.405.
Major Resistance Levels – $0.462, $0.48 and $0.50.
