Migos Record Label Releases Statement Condemning The Bizarre Incident That Led To The Fatal Death Of Rapper Takeoff

The Miami Dolphins made a statement with their trade for standout edge rusher Bradley Chubb, sending away their remaining first-round pick in the 2023 draft. They’re all in on competing and winning now.
And for Tua Tagovailoa, it’s a testament to the belief the franchise has in him as its long-term solution at quarterback.
The 2023 draft capital was once vital to the organization in case it needed to make a move for another quarterback. Tagovailoa’s play, leading the NFL in passer rating (112.7) and winning all five games he has started and finished, combined with the Dolphins having to forfeit one of the two first-rounders they once held, made them comfortable shipping away the other for established help in another area.
On the outside, this move makes it clear the Dolphins believe in Tagovailoa going forward. But Tagovailoa felt that support going back before the season when much of the narrative was how it was a make-or-break season for the third-year quarterback.
“I felt supported before all of that,” said Tagovailoa on Wednesday, reacting to the Tuesday deals. “I felt supported from the time [coach Mike McDaniel] came in, getting guys like Tyreek [Hill].”
This isn’t some new feeling for McDaniel or general manager Chris Grier either.
“From the get-go, I’ve fully seen Tua as our quarterback for this team and this franchise. I think he’s an unbelievable talent,” McDaniel said. “It’s not something that we all of a sudden rethought after he had a good game. This is something that, since I’ve been here, we’ve kind of known.”
Said Grier: “Very, very happy with how Tua’s playing and what he’s done for us. It’s been really exciting to watch him blossom on and off the field.”
Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill feels justified in all the admiration he expressed for Tagovailoa over the offseason.
“I feel like he’s playing at a tremendous level,” Hill said. “He’s making me look right about everything I said about him in the offseason.”
Tagovailoa is coming off arguably the best game of his career, going 29 of 36 for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. At 5-3 and adding talent, Tagovailoa is not shying away from proclaiming that this Dolphins team can make a run at a Super Bowl.
“We’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here,” he said. “We’re not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having an opportunity to go to one and then hopefully winning one. … I have full belief that we are capable.”
Dolphins players had glowing remarks about the pair of moves Miami made at the deadline in trading for Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.
“I think it’s awesome,” said outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who stands to complement Chubb well opposite him. “I think the more pieces we have on the defense, the more successful we can be, so it’s great to have a guy like that. I’ll definitely lean into him and try to get some advice with pass rushing and stuff like that.”
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was happy to be reunited with his former backfield mate with the San Francisco 49ers.
“I remember when he came in undrafted and didn’t know if he was going to make the team,” Mostert said.
“Me and him sat in my car and talked a little bit, because I’m an undrafted guy as well, and now look at us. We’re both still playing in the league. I gave him some words of encouragement at the time and told him, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it, bro. You’re going to be good.’ And now, it’s paying off.”
Mostert also felt for fellow running back Chase Edmonds, who was dealt to Denver in the trade for Chubb.
“I built a strong bond with him,” he said, “and it’s always difficult when you see a teammate, a brother of yours be traded to a different team. I hope the best for him.”
Dolphins veteran safety Eric Rowe tweeted, “I’m just as shocked too…” when the team made him inactive for last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions, despite starting safety Brandon Jones being out.
“Just like I tweeted, I was shocked,” Rowe told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Wednesday. “I know how this business kind of works, being in the league for a while. You just got to push forward with it.”
The explanation Rowe received?
“The same thing Mike [McDaniel] said,” Rowe said.
McDaniel was not asked by reporters about making Rowe inactive between postgame Sunday, his Monday press conference or Wednesday morning session, but the CBS broadcast Sunday said the decision had to do with special teams.
Rowe is hopeful to see action in other matchups going forward.
“I just prepare like I’m going to be out there,” Rowe said. “It’s a new week, new team.”
The Dolphins had six players miss practice: Tackles Terron Armstead (toe) and Austin Jackson (ankle/calf), cornerback Xavien Howard (veteran rest), outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (vet rest), wide receiver River Cracraft (illness) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (personal).
Miami signed offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard to its practice squad. Gaillard has played 13 NFL games with two starts for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He is a Georgia alum who was a sixth-round draft pick in 2019.
Cars
Q How can I prevent my 2018 Mercedes Benz E400 battery from draining because I don’t use it frequently?
A. The best thing to do is to drive the car for 30 minutes, about once a week. If this is not possible and you park in a garage with an electrical outlet, a battery maintainer (floating charger) is an ideal method of keeping the battery fully charged. Once installed it is simply a quick disconnect plug under the hood or through the grill. Deltran Battery Tender and CTEK are quality brands. If you park outside, a solar charger can keep the battery charged, depending on how much sunlight the car gets.
Q I’m trying to replace a damaged steering column on a 1987 Chevy El Camino. I got one from a 1986 El Camino, but where the transmission linkage connects to the column is in a different position. Do you know if they are compatible with each other?
A. Although both parts are discontinued, looking at the exploded view and part numbers on GMpartsdirect.com, both years use the same internal shafts. So based on that, steering columns should have some level of interchangeability. The other option is to go aftermarket, which is available at several specialty GM replacement parts sites. The aftermarket gives you the option to opt for a shorter or longer column which can make the car more comfortable to drive.
Q Recently I have been experiencing what I believe is a tire balancing issue. It occurs between 60 and 70 miles per hour. Above or below this speed, I have no problem. I feel like I’m running on bumpy pavement with a rumbling sensation. Tried having a high speed tire rebalance (not the Road Force Balancer you recommended). The tires have done 45,000 miles and I am thinking of having all four tires replaced. Is there a service device that would replicate the feeling of tire imbalance at that 60-70 mph speed?
A. From your description, it sounds like a tire balancing issue. It can be a tire, a rim or a combination of both. Years ago we had high speed balancers on the car that could spin the tires while you balanced the hub, wheel and tire. These machines are usually long gone. Although high-speed balancing machines allow for quick and easy balancing, I see mistakes made by technicians who are not careful with balance weight placement, the wheels themselves, or rust buildup. on the wheels/hubs. At 45,000 miles, replacing the tires with an all-weather tire would be money well spent.
Q Any thoughts on Volvo’s long-term reliability? We own three in our family and purchased them for their overall safety records. We are a little worried about the cost of maintenance and repairs. Finally, any suggestions on replacement brake discs? The rotors of two of the cars were replaced twice under warranty as they bent slightly and caused brake chatter.
A. As a general rule, Volvos are average or slightly above in maintenance and reliability – not quite on par with an Acura or Lexus, but generally a bit better than some other brands of luxury and quasi-luxury. When it comes to rotors, there’s usually nothing better than factory parts, but Bendix, Raybestos, Centric, and Brembo are usually good choices for Volvo. The one recommended on the Volvo forums is DuraGo, which I’m just starting to see more of. You can try switching to a drilled rotor, which may provide better cooling. Stay away from high performance slotted rotors which are good for track cars, but not great for general use. Also, when the wheels are removed for tire rotation or other work, they must be reinstalled using a torque wrench.
John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Automotive Physician. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry and is an ASE Certified Master Technician. Email your question to [email protected] Listen to the Car Doctor podcast on johnfpaul.podbean.com.
Pedro Grifol was among the first names to surface in reports when the Chicago White Sox began exploring for their next manager.
The search reportedly ended Tuesday with the 52-year-old Grifol in line to fill the position.
Grifol’s résumé includes spending the last three seasons as the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals. He reportedly will remain in the division, looking to get the Sox back to the top of the American League Central after they stumbled to second place and an 81-81 record this season.
Here are three numbers of note.
When the Sox started the process of finding their next skipper, general manager Rick Hahn noted, “We are eager to use this opportunity to get some outside perspectives on this club and ways we can get better.”
Grifol has seen the Sox plenty of times from the opposing dugout, having spent the last 10 seasons in the Royals organization.
Some of his roles included being the hitting coach (2013-14), catching coach (2014-17) and quality control/catching coach (2018-19) before becoming the bench coach in 2020.
The Sox won nine of the 10 games against the Royals during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but the last two years have been a different story.
The Sox largely dominated the AL Central in 2021 on the way to winning their first division title since 2008: They went 44-32 against the rest of the Central, finishing with a winning record against three of their four division foes. The only division opponent to win the season series? The Royals, who 10-9 against the Sox.
And it wasn’t that the Royals were a juggernaut. They finished 74-88 that season, 19 games behind the Sox in the standings.
The Royals took a step back this season, placing last in the AL Central with a 65-97 record. They were still a pain to the Sox, again winning 10 of the 19 games despite being outscored 74-71.
The Sox went 37-39 against the AL Central this season. While a change to the schedule means fewer games against the Royals, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins next season (14 each instead of 19), the path to the AL Central title remains having success in the division.
Grifol has aided one Sox nemesis: Salvador Perez, who won four of his five Gold Glove awards (2014-16, 2018) while Grifol served as catching coach.
“I want to give thanks to God for blessing me every day, my family and my coach Pedro Grifol,” Perez said after earning the honor in 2018, according to MLB.com. “They all have been a huge part of my success and accomplishments in my career. Without their help and support, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.”
Perez did not commit an error in 96 games behind the plate that season. He threw out 25 of the 52 attempted stolen bases.
The Sox had issues slowing down the run game in 2021, with opponents stealing 119 bases while being caught stealing 24 times. Opponents stole 96 bases and were caught stealing by Sox catchers 26 times in 2022.
Controlling the run game — particularly with an aggressive team like the Guardians (second in the AL with 119 steals in 2022) winning the AL Central this season — will be an area to address.
Before joining the Royals in 2013, originally as the hitting coach for the team’s rookie club in Surprise, Ariz., Grifol spent 13 seasons with Seattle Mariners organization.
He was the manager for their Class A team High Desert in the California League in 2012, going 83-57.
Grifol managed for Seattle’s Short Class A team Everett in the Northwest League from 2003-05. Everett’s 2003 team included pitcher Félix Hernández, who was 17 at the time, and the team had winning records in 2004 and ‘05, according to baseball-reference.com.
He also managed Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League for three seasons (2010-13) and San Francisco de Macorís in the Dominican Winter League for one season (2018-19).
His major-league opportunity reportedly awaits with the Sox.
Gen. Don Bolduc’s New Hampshire Senate campaign stops have sparked interest from potential supporters in the home stretch leading to the Nov. 8 election.
General Bolduc’s campaign has held more than 75 town hall meetings in recent weeks, averaging five a day since winning the Republican primaries in mid-October. Campaign stops averaged around 200 people at each event, even in rural areas, Bolduc’s campaign told Breitbart News.
When General Bolduc held a packed town hall in Tilton, New Hampshire on Tuesday, the general was greeted on stage with a standing ovation. There seemed to be only standing room available for overwhelmed attendees at the local establishment.
Hours earlier before the campaign event, a poll revealed General Bolduc had taken the lead over Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) for the first time. RealClearPolitics had updated their prediction with General Bolduc set to win the seat, coming down 11 points in just 6 weeks.
What a night in TILTON, NH on the #AmericanStrength Round! The energy in the room was unmatched.
ONE WEEK!! LET’S GO! 🇺🇸💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/AhSI0fBhrl
— Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) November 2, 2022
“The excitement in the room continues to build with every stop and we hope that momentum will continue through to Election Day,” said Bolduc spokeswoman Kate Constantini. “The momentum is on our side, and you can feel it at every event.”
“The Granite Staters want a change in their leadership in Congress. They want an outsider who is not afraid to go against the status quo and General Don Bolduc is that candidate,” she added.
Hassan appears to avoid public campaign events. She did not fail to appear at two scheduled debates and tried to prevent the conservative media from covering her events. During last week’s debate on Thursday, she admitted she prefers speaking with voters at private businesses or when shopping, where inflation is soaring.
Couldn’t agree more
— Kate Constantini (@KateConstantini) November 2, 2022
“She closed events for a reason. She communicates by bulletin and email for reasons,” General Bolduc said. Breitbart News Saturday. “She doesn’t do town halls for a reason, and when she does, it’s zoom town halls. So she hides. She doesn’t want to be held responsible. She doesn’t want to be responsible for her actions. It is not transparent because it cannot be.
There’s a reason Hassan seems to avoid the public. Hassan’s preference has gone from three to seven points underwater in recent weeks. This coincides with Tuesday’s poll which shows she has lost support from the Granite Staters.
On Wednesday, the two candidates will enter the debate stage in their final appeal to voters. The debate will take place after General Bolduc challenges Hassan to a final contest. “Let’s do this. Invite everyone to come, and let’s do this. Let’s go. Let’s defend what the other one is going to do and what she did. So I’m waiting for an answer,” he said at Breitbart News.
Hassan struggled during last week’s debate to explain why inflation has soared under Democratic rule. Inflation is the number one problem at Granite Staters. Hassan blamed the inflation on the Ukrainian war, the pandemic and “big oil”. Yet reports have surfaced that Hassan is heavily invested in the fossil fuel industry.
In a summer campaign ad, Hassan ripped Republicans for “standing up for Big Oil,” which she claimed on Twitter caused inflation. “[Gen.] Bolduc would fight for Big Pharma & Big Oil, not Granite Staters,” she said. tweeted without evidence. “I work to empower corporate vested interests and reduce the cost of everyday consumer goods.”
General Bolduc held Hassan responsible for voting with President Joe Biden’s war on American energy. “I would change all the energy policies that she agreed to with Biden,” he said during a debate last week. “[I] stop these expenses.
General Bolduc added that he would support the Keystone pipeline, more drilling and more federal oil permits and leases. “His politics hurt people,” he said. “My policies will reverse all of that and allow that inflation to come down.”
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
Breitbart News
