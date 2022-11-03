Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they are secretly married – NBC Chicago

Get the latest Boston sports news
Two winners of international competitions show that love knows no borders.
Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on October 28 after keeping their relationship out of the public eye.
“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day. 10/28/22,” the couple wrote in a joint post on both of their Instagram pages.
TODAY contacted the couple for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
An accompanying 30-second video shows candid moments between the two at the beach and on a boat ride. The video also includes scenes from their engagement, complete with rose petals, red and white balloons, and gold and silver balloons spelling out “Marry Me?” in the background as they share a kiss.
Valentine is then seen putting an engagement ring on Varela. They later show similar diamond rings after the wedding.
The final scene shows Valentine wearing a white blazer dress and Varela wearing a white jacket as they share a kiss outside the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The couple had posted photos together for the past few years but hadn’t shared that they were dating.
Same-sex marriage was legalized in Puerto Rico in 2015 when it was legalized in the United States following a Supreme Court ruling. Argentina legalized it in 2010.
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate said “it’s all on the ballot” for LGBTQ Americans on Election Day, including the fate of same-sex marriage, and advised voters to check out the candidates’ files on gay rights when they choose for the presidency.
The couple represented Argentina and Puerto Rico in the Miss Grand International 2020 contest, whose organizers sent them their best wishes for their marriage.
“Congratulations to you both,” the organization wrote on Instagram. “MGIO always supports “LOVE” without borders ❤️”
They also received support from fans and other beauty contestants like Samantha Bernardo, Miss Grand Philippines 2021.
“Omg! Congratulations sisters! Lovelovelove! ❤️😍” Bernardo commented on Instagram.
NBC Chicago
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and tech mogul Elon Musk were back on Twitter, with Ms Ocasio-Cortez criticizing Mr Musk’s plan to pay for verification.
The New York Democrat started the virtual food fight late Tuesday night when she reprimand Mr. Musk’s intention to “sell people the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/month subscription plan”.
The new owner of Twitter joked“Your feedback is appreciated, pay $8 now.”
he later mocked Ms Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday for equating the verification feature — the blue checkmark visible next to the names of public figures and organizations — with “freedom of speech” and for complaining about the $8 monthly price then that sale a $58 sweatshirt on the MP’s website.
Mrs. Ocasio-Cortez replied saying “my Twitter mentions/notifications aren’t working tonight so I was notified via text that I appear to have been under the skin of a certain billionaire”.
Shortly after, she defended his sweatshirt prices saying his workers are unionized, well paid and get full benefits, and mocked Mr. Musk’s approach to changing the social media platform.
One guy’s business plan for an overleveraged $44 billion buyout is apparently to run and ask people for $8 individually.
Remember that the next time you question yourself or your qualifications.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022
Mr Musk completed his purchase of Twitter last week and appears to be shaping the platform’s new direction by pitching ideas to his more than 110 million followers to see how they react.
For example, Mr. Musk appeared to arrive at the $8 verification fee after famed horror novelist Stephen King rejected the idea of having to pay $20 a month to keep his blue check.
College Sports
When Jeff Hafley arrived at Boston College ahead of the 2020 season, he spoke passionately about his vision for the football program and his desire to turn the Eagles into an Atlantic Coast Conference contender.
He always acknowledged that it might take time, but he never wavered in his belief that it was possible.
After two six-win seasons to start his tenure, however, the program has regressed significantly with a 2-6 start this year. BC’s first-ever loss to Connecticut — in which the Eagles finished with more turnovers (five) than points (three) — caused unrest among many disgruntled alumni and students.
Hafley, however, thinks the university is still in its corner. When asked if he’s had any conversations with B.C. officials about his future — Hafley signed a five-year extension last November until 2026 — he sounded as confident as ever.
“I had great conversations about my future in British Columbia. »
Is he sure his job is safe at the moment?
“I feel very confident, yes. Very confident.”
First-year BC athletic director Blake James told The Globe in a statement that Hafley is the man for the job.
“We’re certainly all disappointed with the results this season so far, no one more than Jeff,” James said. “I know he, the staff and our student-athletes continue to work hard every day and we will continue to do everything we can to support them in their efforts. Jeff is an outstanding coach and a great candidate for Boston College and I’m confident the wins will come.
So how does an average team hoping to become above average fall far below average?
It starts with injuries and a lack of stability on the offensive line. Hafley prefers not to apologize, but injuries have plagued the Eagles.
Star guard Christian Mahogany tore an ACL before the season, then tackle Kevin Cline did the same in Week 2. Guard Finn Dirstine missed a lot of time with an upper-body injury. Starting center Drew Kendall, who broke his left wrist against Clemson on Oct. 8, is playing again.
BC moved their defensive linemen to the offensive line and were stuck in an all-too-familiar game of musical chairs. The Eagles have used eight starting combinations on the offensive line and will likely need to use their ninth when they host Duke (5-3) Friday at 7 p.m. Navigating through such constant change has had a major ripple effect.
After averaging 165.3 rushing yards per game a season ago, BC saw that number drop to 67.5. The Eagles constantly find themselves in third-and-long situations, which puts tremendous pressure on quarterback Phil Jurkovec.
Jurkovec, who left the UConn game with an apparent knee injury and is questionable for Friday, threw eight interceptions in eight games after throwing a total of nine in 16 games previously. Dynamic wide receiver Zay Flowers was a bright spot, and freshman receiver Joe Griffin Jr. showed promise, but Jaden Williams is out and tight end George Takacs also ran out of time.
Defensively, the Eagles improved against the run, but they fell behind defending the pass. BC gave up 173.5 passing yards per game last year and is now allowing 225. Injuries are also present on that side as well, as defensive end Marcus Valdez plays with “two bionic elbows According to Hafley, defensive end Shitta Sillah is out for the year with a shoulder injury, and cornerbacks Josh DeBerry and Elijah Jones have been bumped, among others.
The lack of overall depth made it difficult to keep afloat. The opponents outscored the Eagles, 230-138, and they are in the bottom two in the ACC in runs scored and runs allowed.
Hafley thinks the Eagles have “a very good base”. Each offseason offers an opportunity to reassess, including the ability to tap into the transfer portal, but his focus right now is to finish strong.
“You have to keep moving forward and making the necessary adjustments,” Hafley said. “Then, yeah, when it’s all over, I have to sit down and watch things carefully and really dig deep on all levels. Obviously we have to improve, and I’ll be the first to admit that.
Despite BC’s struggles, Hafley said it wouldn’t be fair to deprive veterans of playing time just to prepare for the future. At the same time, he is encouraged by what he has seen of freshmen such as Griffin, Amari Jackson, Jeremiah Franklin and Jude Bowry.
Kendall said it can be easy for coaches to change who they are when faced with pressure, but Hafley hasn’t.
“Coach Hafley persisted in believing in our process and believing in who he is and that we have to follow him,” Kendall said.
Strong safety Jaiden Woodbey has called Hafley one of the smartest coaches he’s ever known and he’s grateful to be playing for someone who stays true to who he is.
“I feel like it affected everyone in a positive way,” Woodbey said. “When the captain of the ship tells us that everything will be fine, don’t hesitate, everyone will follow. I feel like that’s what we’ve done here.
The average long-term mortgage rate in the United States fell back below 7% this week, a day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate to its highest level in 15 years as it tries to quell four-decade high inflation
WASHINGTON– The average long-term mortgage rate in the United States fell back below 7% this week, a day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate to its highest level in 15 years as it tried to stifling high inflation for four decades.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported on Thursday that the 30-year average key rate fell to 6.95% from 7.08% last week. The rate was 3.09% last year at this time.
The rate on a 15-year mortgage, often used by those refinancing their homes, fell to 6.29% this week from 6.36% last week. A year ago, it was 2.35%.
On Wednesday, the Fed raised its short-term lending rate an additional 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin, for the fourth time this year. Its key rate is now in a range of 3.75% to 4%, with further hikes likely on the horizon.
“We still have a ways to go,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, suggesting that more recent data suggests officials may need to raise rates above the 4.6% they forecast in September if inflation continues to persist.
Consumer prices remained stubbornly high at 6.2% year-over-year in September, similar to the previous month.
The average long-term mortgage rate in the United States exceeded 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, which, combined with skyrocketing house prices, crushed the purchasing power of buyers by adding hundreds dollars to monthly mortgage payments.
Sales of existing homes have fallen for eight straight months as borrowing costs have become too much of a hurdle for many Americans who are already paying more for food, gas and other necessities. Meanwhile, some homeowners have delayed putting their homes on the market because they don’t want to jump into a higher rate on their next mortgage.
Although mortgage rates don’t necessarily reflect Fed rate increases, they tend to track the yield of the 10-year Treasury. Performance is influenced by a variety of factors, including investors’ expectations for future inflation and global demand for US Treasuries.
She pumped the brakes before sharing too much.
Lala Kent teased her fans with a glimpse of her new man – but only gave them a glimpse of his various facial tattoos.
“Hello,” she wrote in the photo. “Time to go to work.”
The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star’s mystery man has a wasp tattoo near his ear as well as flowers, a candle and the word ‘love’.
Kent, 32, revealed on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” last month that she “might be in love with someone,” but didn’t delve into specifics.
“I know! I don’t know how it happened,” she said when co-host Mercedes “MJ” Javid gasped at her confession.
Kent finally gave in a bit and explained that her friends had been trying to “hook her up” with the guy for a while, and once they got out they were “having a lot of fun.”
“I saw it very quickly. When the face hits right, it’s game over,” she added.
The Bravolebrity revealed her beau was “funny and smart”, adding, “His face doesn’t match what’s coming out of his mouth. He’s like a – he’s a unicorn. I’m gonna need, like, some having her baby or something like that.
Kent dipped his toe in the dating pool after his abrupt split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. Page Six reported last year that the ‘Give Them Lala’ author had dumped the film producer, 51, three years after getting engaged.
Two months later, Kent described their “traumatic” breakup, which happened after she allegedly arrested Emmett for cheating, as the “worst thing that ever happened to her.”
“I wish someone had come up to me and said, ‘I get direct messages about you.’ No one expressed concern for me and my relationship,” she explained on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast at the time.
“I would give anything to go back in time and have someone tell me something.”
The exes share Ocean, his one-year-old daughter.
Watching the overpaid, dried-up pranks that run the corporate media sadly tries to frame Republicans for what happened to Paul Pelosi last week is like watching Lou Costello parallel park.
Oh, how I laugh and laugh and laugh…
In addition to losing their moral authority and influence, the corporate media is becoming more incompetent day by day. Fifteen years ago, with billions of corporate dollars backing their lies and a virtual monopoly on public information, this scheme would have worked like a charm. But the execution wouldn’t have been as clumsy as this one.
These people are not only fascist and corrupt; they are idiots.
So here are the six reasons why the media’s attempt to blame us for what happened to Paul Pelosi has so spectacularly failed…
Come on… Ten days before a major national election, the same media guilty of all this…
…honestly thought they could get voters to buy anything they report, especially something as Reichstag as this?
That’s what I meant by the growing incompetence of the media…
THEY told us there was a third person in the Pelosi home at the time of the alleged assault.
THEY told us that the alleged attacker was only wearing his underwear.
So based on what the corporate media told us at the time alone, the idea that this was a politically motivated attack seemed absurd. A third person let the cops in? The alleged attacker walked the streets of San Francisco wearing nothing but his underwear?
Come on, all of you.
But then…
SO!
After the corporate media’s own reporting caused reasonable people to question the fake media’s MAGA ATTACKER narrative, the fake media retracted the ‘third person’ and ‘underwear’ stories – which m brings you to number three…
Damn, how so convenient that the very facts that undermine the Democratic Party’s favorite narrative ten days before a consequential national election were… Wrong.
Or.
Were they?
You see, that’s the thing… When you’re dealing with such corrupt and dishonest media, there’s only one thing you can be sure of…
If the media knew for sure that Paul Pelosi had invited his alleged abuser to his home to engage in illicit activities (sex, drugs, whatever), and it went sideways, the media would still tell us it was of an assassination attempt on MAGA. They would always hide the truth and always try to trick us.
Here’s what else we know about David DePape… He’s a nudist who lives in a hippy Berkeley commune that flies the gay flag and Black Lives Matter banners.
He also looks like a drug-addicted loon.
He’s also an illegal alien who benefits from California’s sanctuary policies.
To begin with, if this guy was really MAGA, he would have deported.
The media is trying to accuse us of a crime they support – the physical assault of politicians.
Hmm…
Does the mainstream media honestly believe we’ve forgotten how they laughed and joked about a Democrat assaulting Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)?
Does the media honestly believe we forgot how after Rep. Steve Scalise was shot by a Democratic assassin, they dropped the story after 6 p.m.?
Does the media think we have forgotten how they blamed Trump for leftists who provoked violence at his rallies or how they ignored the firebombing of countless pregnancy centers, the SWAT-ing of Republican politicians, and told us that antifa attacks on state capitols were mostly peaceful?
And does the media honestly believe we forgot how, after Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorists injured up to 50 (!) Secret Service agents in an attack on the White House in 2020, corporate media ridiculed Trump over reports that he was rushed to a secure location?
Watch Chuck Todd pass himself off as a pompous Class A jerk…
Pay particular attention to the 4:25 mark.
Good Sunday morning —
Targeted violence is not new in American politics: 11 American presidents have been the direct target of assassins.
But since the 2016 election, the number of recorded threats against members of Congress has increased more than tenfold, to 9,625 last year. pic.twitter.com/gHoQbLuKxg
– Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 30, 2022
The worst he has about former President Trump is that Trump says he wants to end Nancy Pelosi’s political career. It’s the worst Todd can come up with – typical campaign rhetoric.
Sad.
Also note how Todd refuses to mention any of this…
Note how Todd plays a video of Obama calling for peace, but fails to mention Obama’s violent rhetoric, or Joe Biden smearing half the country as dangerous, or the leftist assault on the White House in 2020…
Note how Todd connects DePape to MAGA because DePape asked “Where’s Nancy?” Also note that Todd fails to mention that DePape is a Berkeley nudist living in a resort that flies the gay flag and Black Lives Matter banners.
Above all, notice how Todd expresses zero skepticism about what the government is telling him. Why? Because “believing your government without question” is what journalism has become.
Todd’s idiocy – as well as the idiocy of his corrupt colleagues – is revealed in his belief that he can get away with it and that the public can be so easily bamboozled by bold lies by omission. Todd lives in a world that no longer exists, one where he has the monopoly of information.
Well, sorry, mate… As your own media proved last week – thanks to new media – the American people are informed, know what’s going on, know the truth, and know what outright liars you all are.
Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook page here.
Mass protests in Iran were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa “Jina” Amini, in a Tehran hospital on September 16, two days after she was arrested by authorities in the Islamic Republic for failing to have properly covered his hair. .
The hijab is compulsory in Iran and is applied by “vice-and-virtue” teams. Iranian officials say she suffered a heart attack, but witnesses at the police station and her relatives say Amini was severely beaten while in police custody.
Videos and social media posts and independent reporting show that the resulting Iranian protests — the largest since 2009 — are being violently and often fatally put down by Iranian security forces. Many women and girls present at these protests removed their headscarves in public and cut or shaved their hair. The images and reports sparked demonstrations of solidarity around the world.
But the uprising in Iran goes far beyond the compulsory wearing of the hijab.
We have compiled a playlist that can offer insight into Iranian women and what is happening in their country. This list of 10 books was compiled with the help of Iranian friends and family members, including journalist and author Nazila Fathi; Parastou Hassouri, expert in refugee and migration law, actress Maz Jobrani and Maryam Haghbin, Montessori consultant in the field (and also my cousin). Many are memoirs of women who were forced to flee Iran:
Persepolis (I and II) by Marjane Satrapi, Franco-Iranian illustrator and children’s author. The engaging memoirs told in the comics as well as its film adaptation are about his childhood in Iran and his teenage years in Europe – and describe how the four-decade-old revolution that toppled the Shah ended up oppressing the audience it claimed liberate, especially women.
Until We Are Free: My Fight for Human Rights in Iran by Shirin Ebadi, a 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and judge who, because of her gender, was forced out of office in the Islamic Republic – but remained defiant. This is his second memoir.
Iran’s Awakening: One Woman’s Journey to Reclaim Her Life and Country by Shirin Ebadi (with journalist Azadeh Moaveni). His early memoirs, chronicling his early years and how the Iranian revolution that so many embraced turned into a theocracy.
The Lonely War: One Woman’s Account of the Struggle for Modern Iran, by Nazila Fathi, a former New York Times journalist who seamlessly weaves her gripping story as a journalist ultimately forced to flee her native Iran along with her country’s post-revolution history.
My Prison, My Home: The Story of One Woman’s Captivity in Iran by Haleh Esfandiari, Iranian-American scholar and former director of the Middle East program at the Woodrow Wilson Center. The memoir delves into his arrest on false charges and his time at the notorious Evin prison.
Lives Rebuilt: Women and the Islamic Revolution in Iran by Haleh Esfandiari, which features interviews with professional and working-class Iranian women and their dramatic accounts of what happened to them after the 1979 revolution.
Women and Revolution in Iran by Guity Nashat, historian and researcher who edited this collection of essays presenting various perspectives on women’s participation in the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran and its complexities.
Between Warrior Brother and Veiled Sister: Islamic Fundamentalism and the Politics of Patriarchy in Iran by Minoo Moallem, professor of gender and women’s studies at the University of California, Berkeley. She analyzes modern Iran and, while criticizing the treatment of women, dismisses stereotypes of Islam and fanatical, backward Muslims.
Honeymoon in Tehran: Two years of love and danger in Iran by Azadeh Moaveni, former journalist who heads the gender and conflict program at the International Crisis Group. This is his second memoir, a gripping account of his personal and professional life in Tehran during the rise of populist President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Read Lolita in Tehran by Azar Nafisi, Professor of English Literature. This bestselling memoir about an underground book club she hosts at her home in Tehran attracts readers, but has been criticized by many in the Iranian diaspora and some non-Iranians for portraying Iranian themes through a Western lens. narrow.
