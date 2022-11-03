Connect with us

Blockchain

NEOKOREA Announces NKC Token Listing on a Global Crypto Exchange, LBank

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By

Neokorea Announces Nkc Token Listing On A Global Crypto Exchange, Lbank
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Trading begins on November 4 and withdrawal is available on November 5

1667489976 957 Neokorea Announces Nkc Token Listing On A Global Crypto

ANYANG, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutoParts—NEOKOREA announced on November 3 the listing of its NKC token on LBank.

NKC stands for NEO KOREA Coin.

LBank Exchange is scheduled to initiate its service for depositing, trading and withdrawing NKC tokens at 4 pm on November 3, at 4 pm on November 4, and at 4 pm on November 5, 2022, respectively. (UTC+8, Singapore time).

NKC Listing Announcement on LBank: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/12091855358105

Founded in 2017, LBank is a global virtual asset exchange in Singapore that provides secure, professional and convenient digital asset trading, parking and financial services to members across the globe. The exchange has more than 3 million registered members with the daily trading volume worth 180 million dollars. As of 2022, LBank ranked 16th in terms of trading volume on Coin Market Cap, a global virtual asset statistics website.

NKC token is an ERC-20 coin based on Ethereum (ETH) which was developed by NEOKOREA’s domestic corporation. It can be used in the existing platform for auto parts import/export and used car export. The authenticity of auto parts or cars can be proven with a blockchain, and the token aims to enable reliable transactions through used car history verification.

Jeongwu Seok, CEO of NEOKOREA, said, “We will continue our efforts for listing on many virtual asset exchanges following the listing on LBank.” Through this listing, NEOKOREA will promote the trading convenience and stability of NKC token and focus on the continuous expansion of market presence.

NEOKOREA, a trading company specializing in auto parts export, is expanding its business to apparel and alcoholic beverages based on NFT and blockchain technology. NEOKOREA is also consistently engaging in brand marketing activities in order to launch numerous overseas brands in Korea.

NKC token introduction webpage: https://www.neokorea.io/

Contacts

NEOKOREA

Jeongwu Seok, +82-31-478-5435

[email protected]

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Why Monero (XMR) Is Struggling To Crack This Resistance Level

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 3, 2022

By

Monero (Xmr)
google news

Monero (XMR), an open-source, privacy-oriented cryptocurrency launched in 2014, managed to reach the $151 marker on November 2 as it briefly rallied before it experienced slight price correction.

Here’s a quick glance at XMR trajectory:

  • Over the last two months, Monero traded at a narrow range that peaked at $152
  • Surpassing the crucial $156 marker will enable XMR to climb all the way to $172
  • Failure in increasing trading volume will most likely pull the crypto down to $148

At the time of this writing, according to tracking from Coingecko, the altcoin is changing hands at $149.10, going down by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

The digital currency’s weekly, biweekly and monthly performance is relatively well, considering the crypto market was on an extended bearish momentum before the October 25 rally.

During the last seven days, Monero managed to go up by 1.5% while over the last two weeks, the asset increased by 2.8%. On a month-to-date gauge, XMR is on the midst of a 5.4% price surge.

Even with this kind of showing, the cryptocurrency is still nowhere close to its January 9, 2018 all-time high (ATH) of $542.33, already losing more than 72% of that value.

Monero Bulls Are Struggling

Since September, Monero traded within the narrow range of $152 and $136 as it was the subject of numerous bearish signals during the month, including a significant decrease in transaction count.

But XMR technical indicators now are showing signs of good buying pressure that may soon translate into a bullish rally.

Source: TradingView

For instance, the 12-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Monero managed to climb above the 50-nuetral zone indicating that bulls, which struggled to break the resistance marker for the asset, were finally able to gain solid footing in the market.

Furthermore, XMR OBV was able to move past the resistance zone, denoting that the altcoin is primed for an upward momentum.

In summary, if the digital coin manages to reach, sustain and surpass the $156 marker, it will confirm the bullish signals sent by its technical indicators and will surge all the way up to $172.

However, should this happen without accompanying trading volume increase, the earlier thesis will be invalidated and XMR will be pulled back down to $148.

Price Forecast For Monero Also Bullish

Online crypto tracker Coincodex’s forecasts for XMR conform to the above technical analysis for the asset’s price movement.

Accordingly, over the next five days, the virtual coin is expected to reach its crucial resistance marker as it is forecasted to trade at $152.9.

Meanwhile, the next 30 days appears to be good for the digital asset as its spot trading price is seen to climb to even higher levels.

Coincodex believes Monero will trade at $159.12 30 days from now as it will enter the last month of 2022 with a value that is closer to the $172 target.

2Vpddc3P

XMR total market cap at $2.7 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Reddit, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal understanding of the crypto market and should not be construed as investment advice.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Indian home minister blames crypto for growth in anti-social activities

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 3, 2022

By

Bitcoin Has Reverted To The Bulls, Trading At A 5% High
google news
49 mins ago |