News
Nikola Vučević is settling into a reliable role with the Chicago Bulls after an up-and-down transition from starring in Orlando
After 19 months in Chicago, Nikola Vučević is finding consistency with the Bulls.
Growing pains were expected for the two-time All-Star center when he arrived in a March 2021 trade, shifting from a primary scoring role for the Orlando Magic to a facilitating job meant to complement Zach LaVine and later DeMar DeRozan. But Vučević has taken longer than expected to warm to his new position.
His frustration was visible throughout his first year and a half in Chicago, expressing agitation on the court when his shots didn’t fall from behind the 3-point arc or in the paint. But in the opening weeks of this season, Vučević seems to be shrugging away his off nights with more comfort as he provides steady production for the Bulls.
“The good thing about the NBA is you play every other night,” Vučević said. “I’ve been doing this for a very long time. I know how good I am. I’m a two-time All-Star, so I didn’t get to where I am by chance. I know the work I put in, I know the time I put in.”
Vučević is scoring slightly less than last season — 15.8 points per game entering Wednesday night’s 106-88 victory against the Charlotte Hornets, down nearly two points from his 17.6 average last season — but he has made a clear jump on the boards.
He was averaging 12.3 rebounds entering Wednesday, third in the league behind Rudy Gobert and Giannis Antetokounmpo and up from 11 per game last season. He stayed on pace against the Hornets, finishing with 13 rebounds to go with 14 points and three assists.
“I’ve always been a good rebounder,” Vučević said. “It’s something I take pride in being a big man. I’m just trying to stay aggressive. It’s something that we had issues with last year, the rebounding part, so I want to make sure I do my part on that end.”
The Bulls desperately needed to improve on the boards after finishing last season 28th in the league in total rebounds per game (42.3) and 29th in offensive rebounds (8.7).
Even with the addition of Andre Drummond, the Bulls are rarely the larger team on the court. But they’ve clearly improved early in the season — especially on the offensive glass, where they ranked 15th entering Wednesday (11.3 per game).
“It’s something we talked about a lot, it’s something that hurt us a lot last year,” Vučević said. “We know we don’t necessarily have a size advantage against most teams. We’re putting a big emphasis on it. A lot of the rebounding part is just effort.”
For Vučević, maintaining his mentality will be a key to improving consistency throughout this season. His streaky nature kept him from being as large of a factor as he hoped to be last season.
Although Vučević’s statistical production will always be lower in Chicago than it was in Orlando, he feels he finally has established himself in a reliable role.
“You’re going to have good games, bad games, great games,” Vučević said. “I’ve been doing this for 12 years now. I’ve had a lot of very good games and some very bad games as well. It’s just part of it. It’s all about bouncing back.”
()
News
Blockbuster review – like going into a time warp (worst case scenario) | Television & radio
JThose of us old enough to remember a weekend movie rental ceremony might be curious to see what nostalgia Blockbuster (Netflix) is able to conjure up. It hangs its coat, loosely, on the story told by 2020 documentary The Last Blockbuster, about the rental chain’s last American outpost, but instead turns it into a sweet workplace sitcom so softly spoken. that you practically have to bend over to hear what it’s saying.
It’s a shame, because nostalgia aside, there’s a lot of material that could have turned this into a potentially new perspective. Boss Timmy (Randall Park) has worked at his local Blockbuster since high school and now owns the store. In the first episode, as the corporate lords finally go bankrupt, Timmy’s store becomes “the last Blockbuster on Earth”. It’s in a once thriving mall – now is the time to admit that until recently I thought a mall contained late night establishments of some kind, rather than being a strip of stores? – where most other businesses have closed. Everyone who works at the Blockbuster, and its few remaining customers, yearns for the human connection and community lost to the American working class in an age of terminal capitalism.
Even more subversive might have been the fact that a show on the decline of a company that offered in-person recommendations and the human touch was hosted on Netflix, which is, of course, part of the reason for its demise. They are not afraid of that. A regular, absent for a while, explains that he “does Netflix, like everyone else”. But the worst crime Netflix is accused of here is its algorithm recommending The Great British Bake Off to a man whose girlfriend left him for a baker. It’s a soggy bottom of a punchline and a spin-off.
It’s perhaps unfair to expect this to be a spiky black comedy, despite its themes. I think it aims to be a warm workplace comedy, and it has all of those elements in place: the unhappy but lovable boss, a spark of romantic tension between co-workers, a cast of characters with their quirks and quirks . Connie is the oldest employee, a comfortable grandmother type who casually reveals shocking truths about her life, as a sister imprisoned in South America for over a decade. Carlos is the ambitious young accountant in training, who harbors the secret ambition of making films. Hannah is like Karen from Mean Girls, but poor; Steep Kayla is like April from Parks and Rec; and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero plays Eliza, who left Harvard after one term to return to her hometown and raise a daughter with her childhood sweetheart Aaron, and whose marriage is now on the rocks.
Despite this cloud of frustrated potential, in which everyone strives but no one gets very far, the show plays a familiar air of workplace comedy. Eliza helps Timmy get the struggling business back on track, and naturally, there’s a thrill of attraction between them. Each member of the team has their own special quality, and one is called upon to solve the disaster that arises in every episode, from an exploding inflatable gorilla to a candlelit corporate party gone wrong. Yet it really could be defined in any struggling business. Aside from the occasional reference to Timmy’s awful taste in movies, or the odd movie joke or actor-related pun (“You have to get out of your lane and into Diane Lane”), he doesn’t doesn’t dwell on his movie nerd credentials. Again, it feels like we’ve taken a coy approach rather than being bold.
Blockbuster is perfectly nice, old-school, which is perhaps appropriate. It feels like a sitcom from a long time ago, where sweet banter and light slapstick was enough to fill half an hour of pre-basin television. But the era of streaming has put an end to that, and there are now so many choices, handed out by algorithms, that all is well no longer seems good enough. “Don’t you think Blockbuster has its own nostalgic charm, and all of this could get in the way of that?” Eliza asks, questioning Timmy’s choice to go all out for decorations at an in-store event. But it also speaks to the show. While there remains a nostalgic charm to the physical movie rental experience, Blockbuster on Netflix doesn’t have the energy to fully celebrate it.
theguardian
News
Column: Chicago Bears aren’t tanking — a dirty word in sports. But how do you build a winning culture while tearing down the roster?
When the Chicago Bears traded away their best player, linebacker Roquan Smith, for future draft capital, they sent a message that the focus for the remainder of this season shouldn’t be on wins and losses.
Few probably were looking at the standings anyway, even after a 33-14 thumping of the New England Patriots in Week 7 improved the Bears to 3-4 and left them an upset at Dallas from being in early playoff discussion. The Bears reached the postseason at 8-8 in 2020, the first year of the expanded 14-team field, and the NFC’s No. 7 seed was 9-8 last season.
After returning from New England, general manager Ryan Poles started a sell-off, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. A 49-29 blowout loss to the Cowboys followed in Week 8.
Then the Bears shipped Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for second- and fifth-round picks in 2023 and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein, subtracting the NFL’s leading tackler from a defense that’s 31st in the league against the run and on third down and hasn’t been generating a pass rush.
Poles turned around and traded his own second-rounder to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday for wide receiver Chase Claypool, adding help for improving second-year quarterback Justin Fields.
Now the Bears are 3-5 with seemingly conflicting goals for the remainder of the season as the Miami Dolphins (5-3) come to Soldier Field on Sunday. Tanking — intentionally losing to improve draft positioning — is a dirty word in sports and clearly not something the Bears are interested in entertaining.
The NFL completed a six-month investigation of the Dolphins earlier this year, stripping them of a first-round pick in 2023 and a third-rounder in 2024 for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
Commissioner Roger Goodell stopped short of punishing the Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross for tanking, even though the report stated: “On a number of occasions during the 2019 season, Mr. Ross expressed his belief that the Dolphins’ position in the upcoming 2020 draft should take priority over the team’s win-loss record. These comments, which he took to be suggestions that he lose games, troubled Coach (Brian) Flores and led him to express his concerns in writing to senior club executives, each of whom assured Coach Flores that everyone, including Mr. Ross, supported him in building a winning culture in Miami.”
After trading away Smith — who is in the final year of his contract and couldn’t reach agreement on an extension in August — and prioritizing draft capital, what’s more important to the Bears in the second half of the season: winning or their draft standing? The answer is winning, but how in the world do you sell that to the players when Smith’s locker is empty and the draft picks replacing him don’t arrive for six months?
“I addressed it with the leadership council,” coach Matt Eberflus said before practice Wednesday. “I addressed it with the team today. You can’t just pretend nothing happened. You’ve got to talk about it. You’ve got to look each other in the eye. You’ve got to tell each other the truth and put a vision in front of them with where we are going and why we are doing that.”
Poles said Tuesday: “This locker room is competitive and they don’t see this as, ‘These moves happened so let’s throw in the white towel and forget about everything else.’ They just want to grind it out and they want to win. I don’t think anyone that’s watched our games, any single one of them, even the ones we don’t win or struggle in, they don’t see the effort, the competition, the fire. Everything we stand for is out on the field and we’re going to continue to do that.”
If the draft were based on the current standings, Tankathon.com has the Bears with the 12th pick. They’re one of seven 3-5 teams in the range between Nos. 7 and 13. The remaining schedule is the sixth-most difficult in the league, with future opponents combining for a 38-29 record (.567 winning percentage) despite two games against the bottom-feeding Detroit Lions (1-6).
ESPN projects the Bears to wind up with the No. 6 pick and gives them a 2.9% chance to have the No. 1 pick, 33% chance to be in the top five and 72.3% chance to be in the top 10.
“It’s such an interesting predicament,” a veteran personnel official said. “At the end of the day, they know they are not going to win the Super Bowl. They are not going to make a deep run in the playoffs. They are probably not going to make the playoffs. The GM and the coach are in the first year of their tenure, and at some point you were brought in to turn around the franchise and have success in the future.
“So the way to have success in the future in this sport sometimes means you’re going to take a hit in the present. At the same time, you want to win. You’re trying to build and sustain a culture, but you’re also trying to build and sustain a roster. They almost don’t go hand in hand.”
The Bears would love to see Fields continue to grow in the final two months of the season. In the last two games he was 30 of 44 passing for 330 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and rushed for 142 yards and two scores.
The more success Fields experiences, the more his confidence will grow — as will the belief of the team’s decision makers as the Bears begin laying plans for a crucial offseason with a load of salary-cap space and now eight draft picks.
Of course, the higher the Bears pick in each round, the better positioned they will be to add impact players. Poles’ first draft class netted three current starters: strong safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Kyler Gordon and left tackle Braxton Jones.
“I am sure it’s happened before where teams wanted to lose and tried to lose,” the personnel man said. “I have certainly never been a part of it. I can see the pull to do it, but it’s just not the way people in this business are wired. Maybe some owners, like the Stephen Ross thing. Did that happen? I could see it. I wouldn’t criticize it. But no player is going to want to try to lose.”
In those honest, face-to-face conversations Eberflus described, all he can do is tell players he will do everything in his power to put the team in the best position possible, minus two guys who started the season as captains. If Eberflus’ message is construed as anything short of that, he would lose the locker room faster than Smith can shoot a gap in pursuit of a running back.
“Everybody on the team, including the coaches, we want to win every game,” Fields said. “Nobody’s waving the white flag. We’re all attacking each day trying to be better. Guys on the defensive side of the ball, they’re going to have to step up. We all talked about it. We all kind of went through it.”
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said there wasn’t much explanation needed. Veterans understand what happened. They’re being asked to compete in the latter stages of a full roster teardown. There’s a good lesson here for younger players. They’re auditioning for the Bears and 31 other teams during the next nine games.
“In terms of a speech or anything, everything is pretty much the same,” Johnson said. “The mission is the mission. If you’re new into the league, maybe it’s difficult to process. If you’ve been in this business long enough, you’ve seen some things go on. It’s not up to us or something we can control. It doesn’t do us any good worrying about it in terms of the thought process or the why. That’s not going to help.
“Just keep pushing. Keep trying to get better individually and find ways to get victories.”
()
News
Psst… There is a hidden market for six-figure jobs. Here’s how to enter.
Almost every day, someone quietly looking for a key to rent calls Diane Hessan ask the same question: Who do you recommend?
Ms. Hessan, a former CEO of a consulting group who sits on the boards of Panera Bread, Eastern Bank and Tufts University, is one of Boston’s best-connected business figures – and something of a word keeper of going into a speakeasy for a six-figure job searcher.
wsj
News
Hy-Vee to close on Thanksgiving Day, but curbside pickup for holiday meals still available
For the first time in 92 years, all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Some services are still available on the holiday, like Hy-Vee’s gas stations. And if you ordered a Thanksgiving meal pack and want to pick it up on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — stores will still offer curbside pickup for holiday orders between 8 and 11 a.m.
Hy-Vee stores will return to their normal hours on Friday, Nov. 25. Twin Cities stores typically open at 6 a.m.; find more information at hy-vee.com/stores/.
Last year, Hy-Vee stores were open on Thanksgiving until 2 p.m., while several other local and national stores around town were closed all day. The grocery store chain, founded in Iowa in 1930, now includes 285 total locations and employs 80,000 people across eight states.
Hy-Vee operates 13 stores in the Twin Cities, including locations in Cottage Grove, Eagan, Lakeville, Maplewood, and Oakdale. The chain recently scrapped plans to open in West St. Paul at the site of a former YMCA, and the city purchased the land last month for more than $5 million.
News
Future generations face ‘climate carnage’ without increased funding – UN | Climate crisis
A dramatic increase in funding for climate adaptation is needed to save millions of lives from “climate carnage”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said.
Climate adaptation includes preparing defenses against rising floods, shelters against intensifying cyclones, and contingency plans to protect people during worsening heat waves and droughts. António Guterres said only a small fraction of the required funding was provided by wealthy countries to protect the vulnerable.
A report by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) said that the worsening effects of the climate crisis would overwhelm the ability to provide protection without much more funding for adaptation, leading to fatal” for future generations.
The report found that 80% of countries had launched adaptation plans, but only a third had quantified targets with deadlines.
Climate action takes three main forms: reducing emissions to limit impacts, adapting to effects that cannot be avoided, and financing the reconstruction of communities hit by impacts to which we cannot adapt.
A series of reports last week revealed that the measures taken to reduce global carbon emissions to date were “woefully inadequate”, while Guterres said on Thursday that the replenishment of funds – known as “loss and damage in the UN talks – would be a critical issue at COP27. climate summit from next week.
“The UNEP report makes it clear that the world is failing to protect people from the immediate impacts of the climate crisis,” said António Guterres. “We need a global increase in investment in adaptation to save millions of lives from climate carnage.
“Adaptation needs in the developing world are projected to soar to $340 billion [£295bn] one year by 2030,” he said. “Yet support for adaptation now represents less than a tenth of that amount. The most vulnerable people and communities are paying the price and this is unacceptable.
Rich countries provided $29 billion in financing in 2020, the latest available data, just 4% more than in 2019. Developed countries pledged at COP26 last year to increase that amount to $40 billion. dollars by 2025.
The growing impact of the climate crisis has been clear in 2022, including catastrophic flooding in Pakistan and searing heat waves from the United States to China. The influence of global warming on the supercharging of many extreme weather events is now strong, even with a temperature rise of only 1.1°C to date, and some major effects would not have occurred without the interference of the climate. humanity with the climate.
“Climate change is dealing blow after blow to humanity, as we have seen throughout 2022,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen. “If we don’t want to spend the next few decades in emergency response mode, dealing with disaster after disaster, we have to get ahead. The temperature ranges we are now looking at over the coming decades will turn the climate impacts we are seeing now into knockout blows for generations to come.
Other global crises, such as Russia’s war in Ukraine, cannot be excuses for inaction, she said. “We seriously need to adapt to climate change, and we need to do it now.”
Along with more funding, Guterres said countries need much better data on climate risks and that early warning systems for extreme weather events need to be in place around the world within five years. “The world must step up and protect people and communities from the immediate and ever-increasing risks of the climate emergency.”
He added: “We must also recognize that in many places it is too late for adaptation. COP27 must provide a clear and time-bound roadmap to close the funding gap to address loss and damage. It will be a litmus test for the success of COP27. »
Designing adaptation action must involve indigenous and local communities, said Annamária Lehoczky of conservation organization Fauna & Flora International. “Only in this way will it be possible to be effective, sustainable and fair. It is these communities that have the expert and on-the-ground knowledge of their needs and are best placed to develop transformative solutions, which also address the underlying drivers of poverty, inequality, climate change and the degradation of nature.
theguardian
News
In St. Paul schools, in-house liaisons take over for police, contract security
When the St. Paul school board voted to eliminate school resource officers in June 2020, the district’s high school principals unanimously opposed the idea.
A Minneapolis police officer had murdered George Floyd just one month prior, setting off dramatic protests at the same time a global pandemic was taking hold.
“Simply walking away and excluding important members of our community will do harm to our students and neighborhoods, and will saddle our teachers and staff with even more responsibility beyond their already daunting task of educating our city’s young people in very difficult times,” the principals wrote in a joint letter.
The board’s 5-1 vote forced the district’s administration to draw up a new security plan that today relies almost exclusively on people hired and trained by the district itself.
Support liaisons replace police officers
Gone are the seven uniformed police officers who were posted at district high schools. Nearly gone are private security officers working for the district under contract; there are just three now, down from 37 in 2019-2020.
In their place are 38 school support liaisons and 10 community support liaisons who are instructed to build relationships with students and head off problems before the fuse is lit.
At around $4 million, the district’s security and emergency management budget is about the same as it was when police officers and private security guards were in the schools. But now, that budget pays for a few more people – 65, compared to 60 – and the district alone decides who works where and how they are trained.
Superintendent Joe Gothard said the board’s vote forced the district to speed up its plans for training a new in-house security force.
“We’ve made some really outstanding progress,” he said.
No longer ‘us against them’
Humboldt High School Principal Valerie Littles-Bulter was working in Minneapolis in 2020 when both the Minneapolis and St. Paul school boards broke ties with their respective police departments. She was uneasy about taking officers out of schools at the time.
“In the midst of it, the timing of everything, yeah, to be honest, there were some concerns,” she said. “The world was topsy-turvy, and so everybody’s looking for security.”
Littles-Butler said a downside of the liaison structure in St. Paul is that in situations that call for a police response, officers won’t be quite as readily available.
But overall, she said, the liaisons work well. Humboldt has two of them, and where police department training sometimes left her school without an officer for a day or two, the district always ensures security coverage.
“They have a great pulse on this building as far as who’s here, who works here, who goes to the school. They don’t just sit in the office; they move around,” Littles-Butler said.
And although the district and police department took pains to make school resource officers less intimidating – they wore softer uniforms, were instructed to let minor crimes slide, and some worked as athletics coaches after school – there was an inherent “us against them” dynamic that is not present with the liaisons, Littles-Butler said.
She also likes that many of the liaisons live in St. Paul and look like the students. Just over half of the 38 school support liaisons are Black, and another quarter are Asian, Latino or American Indian.
In a video played for the school board Tuesday, school support liaison and Harding graduate Kehinde Olafeso said he and his colleagues focus on building relationships with students in hopes of intervening before problems threaten school safety.
“We want to show our students a lot of love. At the same time, we want to hold them accountable,” he said.
Then-Police Chief Todd Axtell said in 2020 that he was disappointed with the vote but promised the department would continue to support the schools. A police spokesman on Wednesday said he had no information to share on how the decision has played out.
Safety grant
Like schools across the country, St. Paul struggled with student behavior last school year, which was the first full year of in-person instruction since schools closed for the coronavirus pandemic.
It recently was awarded a three-year, $994,000 STOP School Violence grant from the U.S. Department of Justice that will pay for the creation of a new safety tool.
The district, along with St. Paul-based The Violence Project, “will identify trends and root causes of increased prevalence and seriousness of violent incidents in SPPS schools during the 2021-22 school year” according to an award summary, and “develop a customized school safety tool based off of the R-Model, a violence prevention protocol that reimagines traditional behavioral ‘threat assessment’ as multidisciplinary crisis response teams to respond to and support students in crisis.”
Laurie Olson, the district’s director of security and emergency management, said the new tool will emphasize school connections and supports rather than exclusionary practices like suspension and expulsion, except in serious cases.
The most important word in the R-Model, she said, is “revisit,” which refers to some of the restorative practices the district has implemented in many schools in recent years as it’s tried to reduce suspensions, especially for Black students.
“We need to continually circle back with the student to find out if we’re making the advances,” Olson said.
Nikola Vučević is settling into a reliable role with the Chicago Bulls after an up-and-down transition from starring in Orlando
MetaMetaverse’s Upcoming Metaseminar Online Event Connects Science, AI, Mathematics and the Metaverse￼
Blockbuster review – like going into a time warp (worst case scenario) | Television & radio
Column: Chicago Bears aren’t tanking — a dirty word in sports. But how do you build a winning culture while tearing down the roster?
Bitcoin Whales Worth $3.8 Billion Emerge As Price Aims for $21k
Psst… There is a hidden market for six-figure jobs. Here’s how to enter.
Hy-Vee to close on Thanksgiving Day, but curbside pickup for holiday meals still available
Future generations face ‘climate carnage’ without increased funding – UN | Climate crisis
Ant Group Digital Technologies Launches Storage Engine LETUS to Provide Trusted Storage Solutions for the Digital Economy
In St. Paul schools, in-house liaisons take over for police, contract security
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
Fashion2 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 weeks ago
Dolphins Q&A: Does Bridgewater have QB job locked up regardless of performance? Should Dolphins be worried about Jets?
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Binance Added XRP to its Dual Investment Products & XRP Price Surging