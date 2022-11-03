No special playoff treatment for undefeated teams – Orange County Register

I usually roll my eyes when I hear about a football team complaining about having a rough run in the CIF South Section qualifiers.

It’s the playoffs and everyone is going to have to beat a really good team to celebrate a championship after Thanksgiving.

That being said, some Orange County teams have had very tough draws for this year’s playoffs.

Yorba Linda was rewarded for her undefeated season by having to face another undefeated team, Charter Oak, in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs. Usually you don’t see undefeated teams face off in the playoffs before the rounds following.

El Modena had their first unbeaten season in school history and are set to face Pacific League champions Pasadena in the Division 3 first round.

CIF uses CalPreps odds to rank each team and does not take into account whether a league champion plays another league champion in the first round. Under the old system, you would see league champions get first-round home games against general teams or third-place teams.

Another example of this is Cypress, who also had an undefeated season and have the best team they’ve had in years. The Centurions are to face Golden League champion Highland, which is one of the best teams in Division 4.

Laguna Hills had a stellar 9-1 season but must hit the road to face Eisenhower in the Division 7 playoffs. The teams have a common opponent in Dana Hills, whom Eisenhower beat a little more convincingly.

Speaking of Dana Hills, the Dolphins have their first home playoff game since 2013 and face Baldwin Park, who is led by one of the South Section’s best quarterbacks in Drew Knight.

At the lower tiers, Rancho Alamitos has the toughest draw with a first round clash against Valley Christian of Cerritos. Valley Christian went 3-7 but almost all of its losses came from teams that made the playoffs in the higher divisions.

Division 1 to 10 teams

CIF-SS opted for a 10-team Division 1 group, which deviated from the eight-team Division 1 in recent seasons.

One of the reasons given by the CIF-SS was that an automatic qualifier had to be the first seed in Division 2 instead of an overall team. But JSerra, which is an automatic Trinity League qualifier, was the No. 9 team in the CalPreps CIF-SS rankings, and they could have been the first seed in Division 2 instead of being placed in the group of Division 1. So this reason makes little sense.

Clearly CIF-SS went with 10 teams to keep Trinity League teams in one division. This will appeal to the public school crowd who constantly clamor for private schools to play for their own championship.

Division 2 still has private schools like Bishop Amat and Sierra Canyon, but until there are Trinity League teams, that crowd will be happy.

The decision to go with 10 teams had a ripple effect and drastically changed the path to the playoffs for some teams. According to multiple projections, San Clemente was going to be the top seed in Division 3, but is now a lower seed in Division 2 and has to play Chaminade on the road in the first round.

Troy and Laguna Hills were expected to be high seeds in Division 8, but now must travel to face tough teams in Division 7.

Players to watch

Here are a few players who will be crucial for teams trying to upset the first round of the playoffs. These are players on teams that are projected to lose according to CalPreps projections.

JSerra running back George Perez must have a big game for JSerra to beat Santa Margarita in the first round of Division 1 on Friday. He rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown when the teams met in a championship game last month.

La Habra linebacker Gabriel Medel will be responsible for slowing Calabasas quarterback Alonzo Contreras and running back King Miller. Contreras has over 2,200 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and Miller has over 1,000 rushing yards.

Lagoon Hills can beat Eisenhower if Troy Leigber continues his hot streak by running the ball.

Aliso Niguel must watch the way Cypress quarterback Aidan Houston beat the Crean Lutheran defense. The Wolverines have their own dual-threat quarterback in Hunter Najm. He will have to take care of the football and organize long drives for Aliso Niguel to beat Crean Lutheran in Division 8.

St. Margaret wide receiver and defensive back Sam Dunnell will be the best player on the court when the Tartans face Segerstrom on Friday.

Daniel Goodrich will have to play well on both sides of the ball to Woodbridge to shake up Rim of the World. Goodrich leads the Warriors in receiving and sacks and is second on the team in interceptions.