OpenSea Unveils Auto-Detect and Blocking of Stolen NFTs Feature

OpenSea monitors for suspicious contract functionalities and behaviors.
This tool will automatically check any user-entered links on the marketplace.
Because of the immutability of blockchain transactions, theft has become a serious problem in the NFT industry. With attacks stealing millions of dollars’ worth of assets from unwary collectors.
Moreover, the situation becomes much more complicated when stolen goods are resold to those who aren’t on guard. Furthermore, to counteract this, Web3 developers are making strides to make it harder for crypto thieves to steal from and benefit from NFT sales. With the industry’s leading marketplace OpenSea taking the initiative.
Automated Analysis of NFT Transactions
Today, the company announced two new features meant to safeguard its customers from falling into scams. And to slow down criminals who try to sell stolen goods.
The OpenSea platform itself might be protected from potential harm. By enforcing stricter measures on the content of project descriptions and website icons. Moreover, this tool will automatically check any user-entered links on the marketplace and block those that lead to known scams or websites with harmful code that may steal NFTs from user's wallet.
Furthermore, the programme, on the one hand, makes use of a blacklist that is constantly being updated with newly discovered vulnerabilities. Moreover, it may possibly clue OpenSea’s system onto dangers that have not yet been recognized by mimicking transactions via any wallet connection prompts on the associated website.
To protect its users, OpenSea monitors for suspicious contract functionalities and behaviors that might indicate an attack on user assets. Moreover, the second new theft prevention strategy implemented by OpenSea goes outside the scope of the marketplace to reduce the repercussions of a stolen NFT. To prevent stolen NFTs from being resold on OpenSea. This programme performs an automated analysis of NFT transactions and temporarily locks them out.
The blockchain-enabled B2B payments network achieved unicorn status in 2022 and has grown 876% year-over-year for the past three years
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paystand – the fastest-growing, blockchain-enabled B2B payments network – today announces that the Silicon Valley Business Journal has named it one of its fastest-growing private companies. Paystand placed third for the second consecutive year. The company has grown 876% year-over-year for the past three years, doubling annual revenues every year it’s been in business.
Paystand announced its acquisition of Mexico-based Yaydoo in August 2022, propelling the combined company to the list of fintech unicorns in the Americas. This month, Yaydoo acquired Oyster, helping build out a family of solutions to simplify and decentralize corporate AP and AR processes in the U.S. and LATAM.
“Finance organizations have been in desperate need of a next-gen payments solution, and this has driven the automation of B2B payments. Paystand has had an incredible surge of growth as a result,” said Jeremy Almond, CEO and co-founder of Paystand. “We’ve enabled CFOs to speed up their time to cash by as much as 80%, reduce credit card fees to 0%, and cut the cost of AR department labor by 50%. This is a game-changer for businesses, especially during a period of economic uncertainty.”
Paystand’s zero-fee B2B solution completely digitizes the costly and laborious paper-based transactions and checks that many businesses today use to pay each other. The company recently announced upgrades including “self-driving” automated collections through its integration with Sage Intacct. Earlier this year, Paystand also announced the world’s first dynamic discounting application designed for seller accounts receivable (AR) teams and powered by Ethereum smart contracts. This solution motivates buyers to pay early by discounting the amount owed, reducing time to cash for AR teams.
According to Grand View Research, blockchain technology is predicted to grow at a 85.9% compound annual growth rate every year from 2022 to 2030, an even higher CAGR than cloud computing. Paystand plans to incorporate new blockchain-enabled payment formats to replace check payments, ERP ACH push payments, and cross-border payments while building out its business in LATAM and other high-growth areas.
“When I initially got involved in enterprise software, cloud was a bit of a bet that you had to make. Now, it’s hard to imagine the enterprise without the cloud,” Almond said. “At Paystand, we believe that money is now software and that blockchain is the new cloud, making blockchain one of the most important innovations in the past 20 years. As this technology continues to become more mainstream, blockchain-based businesses and applications will also become cheaper, faster, more secure, and highly-scalable.”
“We are radically rethinking how money moves between businesses and their suppliers: automating their processes, to increase cash velocity,” Almond continued. “Even with $5 billion in payments processed, we are still very early in the adoption cycle and expect to continue our rapid growth.”
Paystand’s recent honors include being named to the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row. Paystand was also a “most innovative” finalist in the 2022 Tearsheet’s Power of Payments Awards, as well as an industry solution finalist in the 2022 Web3 & Blockchain Transformation awards.
About Paystand
Paystand is on a mission to create an open and equitable commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments. With its acquisition of the Mexico-based Yaydoo, Paystand has attained unicorn status and is the largest B2B receivables, payables and payments network running on a commercial blockchain. Paystand makes it possible to digitize receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. The AR/AP solutions are designed for both U.S. and LATAM businesses of all sizes. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog, and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
The USDC issuer reportedly kept recruiting new staff members in Singapore.
Stablecoin issuer, Paxos, acquired the same digital-token payment services license.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has given Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, preliminary clearance to hold a Major Payments Institution License. The firm will serve the city-state with its digital payment token products, international and domestic transfer services, and more. In addition, Circle hopes to promote the use of USD Coin (USDC) by financial institutions in the DeFi and Web3 markets in Singapore.
Circle, in a press release dated November 2, announced the company’s accomplishment of a Major Payments Institution License from the MAS, allowing the company to provide cryptocurrency services, such as digital payment token products and cross-border and domestic transfer services in Singapore.
Singapore Considered Key Market
Circle has previously named Singapore as an Asian hub for the cryptocurrency industry due to the city’s status as a significant financial hub. The USDC issuer reportedly kept recruiting new staff members in Singapore. Meanwhile, rules are being tightened by the MAS, which only last month issued licenses to cryptocurrency businesses like Coinbase and Blockchain.com.
“This milestone enables us to work with all relevant stakeholders and demonstrate the potential of digital currencies, open payment systems and innovation-forward fintech regulations to drive economic growth and strengthen Singapore’s position as a global hub for digital assets.”
Circle executives Jeremy Allaire and Dante Disparte will discuss the future of digital assets at the Singapore Fintech Festival on November 2-4. Additionally, on the first day of the Singapore Fintech Festival, another stablecoin issuer, Paxos, acquired the same digital-token payment services license from the MAS.
The question of who will serve on Twitter’s board of directors is still being debated.
Zhao discussed the proposal at a technological conference in Portugal.
The gigantic social media platform, Twitter, has seen rapid transformation since Elon Musk gained control. And there’s more to come as Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) says he’d consider joining the Twitter board if approached by the company’s new owner.
The $44 million purchase of the largest social network on the planet has been the subject of nonstop media coverage. Since the co-founder of Tesla Inc. took over as the platform’s new owner, there have been a number of leadership transitions. The question of who will serve on Twitter’s board of directors is still being debated.
Social Media and Web3
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency companies has recently shown interest in joining the innovative network. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has come clean about his willingness to comply with a request from Musk.
Zhao discussed the proposal at a technological conference in Portugal. The CEO revealed, “Elon’s still deciding about the board, if he asks me to do it I probably will.”
Throughout the whole difficult purchase process, Zhao has been on Musk’s side. Binance invested $500 million to make sure Elon Musk took over as CEO of the social media platform when the acquisition closed last week.
Zhao stated his intention for Binance to play a pivotal role in the development of Twitter’s support for cryptocurrencies. Binance will “play a role in bringing social media and Web3 together in order to broaden the use and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology,” he said. Zhao is aware of the fact that there are more urgent reforms that need to be made first.
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways over the past two days, but market participants expect volatility over today’s trading session. The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce another interest rate hike during its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $20,400 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and a 2% profit over the previous seven days. In general, the crypto market is moving with the same sentiment except for Dogecoin (DOGE), which is trending on its own.
Macros Forces Ready To Take Over The Bitcoin Price Action
Market participants know and price in a new interest rate hike at 75 basis points (0.75% bps). The uncertainty revolves around the post-FOMC press conference.
Traditional markets have the pre-FOMC meeting jitters. Crypto holding up quite nicely, absorption at the lows.
The FOMC announcement is due in 1.5 hours time – that will be followed by the press conference 30 minutes later – be prepared for volatility! pic.twitter.com/vw3dC3u5cv
During this event, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and another high member of the financial institution will provide insight into their economic perception. The Fed representatives can stay within expectations, further hikes in 2022, exceed them, or announce a less aggressive monetary policy.
As NewsBTC reported yesterday, the latter is the least likely scenario. The Fed is facing backlash from the U.S. international, but Powell and others are adamant about slowing down inflation. The metric reached a 40-year high and threatens to continue wreaking havoc across the world’s economies.
However, there are potential signs that the Fed might pivot or, at least, take a dovish approach in the coming months. Other central banks are taking this route. If the Fed follows, the decision would be bullish for the Bitcoin price.
Market participants are pricing in higher a possibility of a lower hike in December, according to analyst Caleb Franzen:
Why are financial markets pricing in +0.75% tomorrow, +0.5% in December, +0.25% in January 2023, then pause? These hikes equal an aggregate of +150bps…
In case of further downside pressure, as seen in the chart below, there is a lot of liquidity at around $19,000 to $20,000. These levels will be tapped if the market takes the short side. The upside presents less liquidity from leverage positions.
In other words, if there is volatility, there is a higher chance of it trending to the downside based on King Fisher’s data alone.
Companies will present their game-changing ideas and pilots at this year’s Demo Day at the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, for the first time ever, all 11 startups who participated in this year’s Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, will announce at Demo Day that they have secured 24 pilots and proofs of concepts with Comcast, NBCUniversal, or Sky, with more in the works. These partnerships are a result of the engagement opportunities startups received with key industry leaders from Comcast NBCUniversal’s partners and brands during the accelerator. During the Demo Day event, held at the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia, founders will highlight their experiences and showcase their innovations to hundreds of investors, mentors, and potential customers.
“We were thrilled to see the collaboration between this year’s class and leaders from across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky, leading to opportunities to experiment with new technologies in real world situations,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. “The LIFT Labs Accelerator not only helps founders grow their startups but also serves as a valuable testing ground for businesses at Comcast to identify partnerships that could further benefit the company and the customers we serve through innovation. We are excited about the potential for the startups to revolutionize sectors that are aligned with Comcast’s goals.”
These startups are working in industries across the core focus areas of the accelerator, including Connected Living, Immersive and Inclusive Experiences, and Smart, Sustainable Enterprise. Throughout the immersive 12-week program, founders worked with more than 200 mentors from across Comcast, NBCUniversal, Sky, and the global Techstars network who encouraged the founders to rethink their assumptions, and test their products. The founders also participated in one-on-one business coaching and customized workshops with world-renowned business experts such as Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Leary Ventures, and they learned how to create the best possible pitch for investors and customers. A first for the program – this class also visited Los Angeles to introduce their companies and discuss potential pilots with executives from Universal Pictures, Universal Studios, Universal Parks and Resorts, Peacock, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Universal Creative – resulting in future collaborations and partnerships.
“This year’s class has made immense progress in such a short amount of time,” said Luke Butler, Executive Director, Startup Engagement, Comcast. “This is the first year in the history of the accelerator that every single company in the cohort has announced pilots, proofs of concepts, and partnerships with our business – a true testament to the connections these founders have made during the program and the engagement from leaders across Comcast NBCUniversal.”
Since the first class in 2018, 54 companies have completed the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator and raised over $125 million combined. In addition, more than 78% have secured proofs of concepts, pilots, or commercial deals with Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky.
Meet the 2022 class of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars:
einoThe pioneer in AI solutions for consumer and enterprise network management, eino offers a cloud-based platform for automated and efficient capacity planning and orchestration. eino is working with Comcast Business and Xfinity WiFi teams to pilot its network planning tools for various use cases within consumer, enterprise, and private networks. The goal is to improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of network capacity planning, deployment, and management workflows across Comcast.
Founder: Payman Samadi (CEO) | New York, NY
FadeFade Technology connects IP and Advertising content to commerce on OTT, SVOD, FAST streaming services, and digital publishing platforms, allowing viewers to make in-video purchases directly. Fade Technology Solutions is testing proofs of concepts with several teams across Comcast NBCUniversal, Sky, and Universal Products & Experiences to bring world-famous content to life with Fade’s discover-and-buy experience for Intellectual Property and Advertising on the web and TV.
Founders: Lori Marion (CEO) & Michelle Perkins | San Francisco, CA
ImaginarioImaginario is an AI-powered platform and API that identifies specific moments in video and audio in seconds, allowing content marketers and creators to discover, find, and clip content faster. Imaginario AI is working with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to pilot its technology in support of optimizing digital marketing workflows. During the program they also successfully piloted their technology with Comcast’s Strategic Development team.
Founders: Jose M. Puga (CEO) & Abdelhak Loukkal | London, United Kingdom
KosmiKosmi enables users to build their own virtual space where they can hang out, watch videos, play games, chat, and create together online. Kosmi is working with Comcast NBCUniversal on several initiatives including bringing the Kosmi experience to employees of Comcast NBCUniversal as well as exploring use cases with NBCUniversal’s Content Distribution business and Comcast’s global technology platform.
Founders: Haukur Rósinkranz (CEO) & Jim Rand | Reykjavik, Iceland
KYD LabsKYD Labs is a blockchain-enabled event ticketing platform that unlocks long-term loyalty and resale revenue for live event hosts and ensures buyers get authentic resale tickets. KYD is working with Comcast Spectacor to define web3 loyalty use-cases and solutions to unlock compelling in-venue fan rewards and community.
Founders: Ahmed Nimale (CEO) & David Barrick | New York, NY
LlunaLLUNA’s technology is the TeamOS for modern employers, combining personal operating profiles and smart dashboards to increase connection, effectiveness, and productivity for individuals, teams, and companies. LLUNA will be piloting the platform with more than a dozen teams across Comcast NBCUniversal focused on strengthening team connection, engagement, and productivity.
Founders: Jess Podgajny (CEO) & Aaron Kamholtz | Philadelphia, PA
MtionMtion connects streamers with their fans through shared 3D experiences. Mtion will be collaborating with T1 Entertainment and Sports – a global esports joint venture between Comcast Spectacor and SK Square – to pilot its streaming platform with T1’s streamers.
Founder: Jeremy Hartmann (CEO) | Toronto, Canada
Neon WildNeon Wild transforms any child into a custom avatar as the star of immersive stories and games. They are working with DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal to bring their extraordinary library of family content to life with Neon Wild, beginning with Gabby’s Dollhouse.
Founders: Matt Weckel (CEO), Stephanie Reaves, Matthew Kellough, and Carlos Ramos | Miami, FL
NNext NNext is an open-source, vector search database tailored for ML apps that stores the useful intermediate outputs of ML applications not captured by current database solutions. NNext is piloting their technology with Comcast’s TPX team on advanced techniques for visualizing and labeling data.
Founder: Peter Njenga (CEO) | New York, NY
ParalluxParallux makes it easy for brands and creators to design, build, and host 3D virtual spaces in the metaverse. Parallux is working on pilots with a number of teams across Comcast NBCUniversal – including Strategic Development, Retail, and Talent Acquisition – to build premium 3D experiences for a wide range of use cases.
Founders: Gabe Zetter (CEO) & Kris Layng | New York, NY
VisuraVisura is a marketplace for publishers to license visual content from freelancers. Visura is working with Comcast and Sky, focusing on empowering the next generation of creators worldwide and in underrepresented communities across the country.
Founder: Adriana Letorney (CEO) | New York, NY
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.