Philadelphia restaurant owners refuse to serve Astros ahead of World Series game

PHILADELPHIA – The Yankees can take comfort. It wasn’t just them.

Cristian Javier does not discriminate. At some point in 2022, he basically stopped giving up hits, and it wasn’t just against Aaron Judge and Co.

Javier has a fastball that barely impresses with his speed. But it is illustrious because it is an illusion. He throws it from a low three-quarter arm lunge with lots of backspin, giving the optical illusion that he’s simply going up because he’s not going down like other fastballs do. The Phillies had actually been strong against fastballs in the zone this season. Not this version. You can’t hit what you can’t see.

And the Phillies of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber were as helpless as the Yankees of Judge and Anthony Rizzo. The Phillies, in fact, have gone from controlling this World Series and backed by a cheery home crowd to being on the wrong side of history and getting booed. During Game 4. Of the World Series. The mood at Citizens Bank Ballpark went from a sea of ​​red to seeing us dread in 24 hours.

Like he did on June 25 against the Yankees, Javier did the heavy lifting without a hit. This, of course, however, is not June 25 and the 71st game of the regular season. It was only the second time a team had gone no-hitter in a World Series contest. The other was Don Larsen’s biker jacket in Game 5 in 1956 for the Yankees against the Dodgers.

Javier was not perfect. Just overwhelming. He walked Harper in the second and No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh on four pitches in the third. This seemed to lock Javier away. He’s struck out the last 11 Phillies he’s faced — six on strikeouts, five in a row at one point. But he was at 97 pitches. And it’s 2022, not 1956. So Astros manager Dusty Baker called on the best of his pen rather than seeing if Javier could reach the finish line and own the night exclusively.

Christian Javier threw six hitless innings against the Phillies on Tuesday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly were as dominant as Javier in earning a 5-0 win – the third no-hitter in the playoffs (Roy Halladay did it for the Phillies against the Reds in Game 1 of a 2010 division series).

That tied the 118th World Series at two games apiece and left that as perhaps the biggest question – where had the Astros stashed a weapon like Javier? He hadn’t pitched in 11 days, since keeping the Yankees to one hit in 5 ¹/₃ innings by beating Gerrit Cole in a 5-0 triumph at Houston in Game 3 of the ALCS .

The Astros used Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday and he bombed for a postseason record five homers as the Phillies, at least temporarily, took control of the best-of-seven. That means McCullers is lined up to start a Game 7, if necessary, on complete rest. But how could Javier not have the ball that day, even after a short rest? He has currently become the hardest-to-hit pitcher in the world. Which is incredible given its history.

Signed for just $10,000 from the Dominican in March 2015 when he was 18 – about two years older than the norm – Javier has steadily gone from think to ace. The 25-year-old right-hander pitched 148 ²/₃ innings this year and his .170 batting average was the best for anyone who pitched at least 125 innings.

Christian Javier struck out nine on Tuesday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Yankees have faced him three times this year, twice in the regular season, and overall had three hits and one run in 17 ¹/₃ innings. In his last 38 total innings, including Game 4 and dating back to Sept. 14 of the regular season, Javier gave up one run in 38 innings and the batters are 8-for-117 against him. That’s an average of 0.068. He’s thrown at least five shutout innings on two or fewer hits in six consecutive starts now.

Javier was tasked with getting the Astros back in this series and countering a surge raised by a crowd of 45,693 on Wednesday, including Bruce Springsteen. Javier was clearly The Boss. The Phillies never came close to a hit against him to lose for the first time at home this playoff after six wins. Only two balls left the infield against Javier, who struck out nine.

He did so by throwing his four-seam fastball 70 of 97 pitches. It averaged 93.8 mph. The playoff fastball average to start Game 4 was 95.3. But with Javier, it’s not so much the speed as the disappointment. Now you see it, now you don’t. He’s an illusionist.

And Wednesday night, he was definitely magical.