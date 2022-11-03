Polygon (MATIC) Fails To Reclaim $1 Again; Here is Why Bulls Need Caution

- Deribit places 99 percent of its cash in cold storage.
- Withdrawals would not be allowed until full control is regained.
This year, crypto hacking has become a serious problem for some of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges. Recently, Deribit has just fallen victim to a hack.
The Deribit cryptocurrency exchange has had its hot wallet hacked, with USD 28 million stolen. The cryptocurrency exchange’s BTC, ETH, and USDC hot wallets were compromised in the recent breach. The cryptocurrency exchange has, however, promised that it would absorb the losses from its own reserves.
Withdrawals Halted Until Further Checks
The exchange said that no cold storage addresses were impacted and that all customer funds are secure. For this reason, Deribit places 99 percent of its cash in cold storage.
Crypto exchange Deribit noted:
“Deribit hot wallet compromised, but client funds are safe and loss is covered by company reserves. Our hot wallet was hacked for USD 28m earlier this evening just before midnight UTC on 1 November 2022”.
Also, the cryptocurrency exchange platform has evaluated its current deposit and withdrawal processes. Cryptocurrency withdrawals for all users, including those with third-party custodians, have been temporarily halted as the exchange continues its ongoing security checks.
The exchange has said that withdrawals would not be allowed until full control is regained. Deposits have been submitted for processing. These deposits will be credited to user accounts when the necessary number of confirmations has occurred.
Deribit said that the corporation would absorb any losses itself and that its insurance money is completely secure. The cryptocurrency trading platform also noted that it is in a healthy financial situation and that the recent occurrence would not have any effect on its business.
