Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding attention in the midterm elections.
Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in the coming months to slow its aggressive interest rate increases. Yet he also made clear that the Fed isn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb an inflation rate that is near four-decade highs and has shown few signs of ebbing.
When the Fed ended its latest policy meeting Wednesday, it announced that it was pumping up its benchmark rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time. Its key rate is now in a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years.
It was the central bank’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession.
The statement the Fed issued Wednesday suggested that it would begin to take a more deliberate approach to rate hikes, likely leading to smaller increases in borrowing costs, in the coming months. In doing so, it said, it would consider that hikes take time to feed into the economy and achieve their goal of slowing inflation.
The financial markets initially cheered the notion that the Fed might soon decide to slow its hikes, with stock and bond prices surging higher.
Yet as his news conference got under way, Powell struck a harder line. He stressed that the central bank’s policymakers have seen little progress in its efforts to control inflation and would likely have to send interest rates even higher than they thought they would at their last meeting in September.
“We still have some ways to go,” Powell said. “And incoming data since our last meeting suggests” that the policymakers might have to raise rates higher than the 4.6% they forecast in September.
The Fed chair pointedly emphasized that it would be “very premature” to think about halting the rate hikes. Inflation pressures, he said, remain far too high.
The abrupt shift in tone gave the financial markets whiplash. Stocks reversed their gains and tumbled into the close of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 500 points, or about 1.5%.
“I think he accomplished his goal” of striking hawkish and dovish notes, said Vince Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus and Mellon. (“Hawks” generally prefer higher interest rates to fight inflation, while “doves” often lean more toward lower rates to support hiring). “That’s why the market was so confused.”
The Fed’s meeting occurred as financial markets and many economists have grown nervous that Powell will end up leading the central bank to raise borrowing costs higher than needed to tame inflation and will cause a painful recession in the process.
Powell implicitly addressed those fears at his news conference. He kept the door open to downshifting to a half-point hike when the Fed next meets in December. The Fed could then step down even further to a quarter-point increase — a more typically sized rate hike — early next year.
“At some point,” he said, “it will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases. So that time is coming, and it may come as soon as the next meeting or the one after that. No decision has been made.”
At the same time, Powell said the job market remains strong, which means businesses have to raise pay to keep workers — raises that are often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.
This week, the government reported that companies posted more job openings in September than in August. There are now 1.9 available jobs for each unemployed worker, an unusually large supply, which also fuels bigger pay increases and adds to inflationary pressures.
Overall, Powell said the Fed has made little progress against inflation so far.
“We think we have a ways to go, we have some ground to cover with interest rates,” he continued, “before we get to that level of interest rates that we think is sufficiently restrictive.”
The persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs is pressuring American households and has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the health of the job market as they try to keep control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.
“Chair Powell stuck to this two-pronged message: We’re not done yet, due to high inflation and a strong commitment to bring it down,” Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets Economics, wrote in a note. “But we may not need to keep cranking rates aggressively, due to an economy that has slowed significantly from last year and long-term inflation expectations that are still ‘well anchored.’ “
Typically, the Fed raises rates in quarter-point increments. But after having miscalculated in downplaying inflation last year as likely transitory, Powell has led the Fed to raise rates aggressively to try to slow borrowing and spending and ease price pressures.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage, just 3.14% a year ago, surpassed 7% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Sales of existing homes have dropped for eight straight months.
Still, policymakers may feel they can soon slow the pace of their rate hikes because some early signs suggest that inflation could start declining in 2023. Consumer spending, squeezed by high prices and costlier loans, is barely growing. Supply chain snarls are easing, which means fewer shortages of goods and parts. Wage growth is plateauing, which, if followed by declines, would reduce inflationary pressures.
Outside the United States, many other major central banks are also rapidly raising rates to try to cool inflation levels that are even higher than in the U.S.
Last week, the European Central Bank announced its second consecutive jumbo rate hike, increasing rates at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history to try to curb inflation that soared to a record 10.7% last month.
Likewise, the Bank of England is expected to raise rates Thursday to try to ease consumer prices, which have risen at their fastest pace in 40 years, to 10.1% in September. Even as they raise rates to combat inflation, both Europe and the U.K. appear to be sliding toward recession.
Andre Drummond is set to return to the Chicago Bulls lineup after getting ‘very antsy’ recovering from a shoulder injury
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond is eager to return to the court for the first time in six games Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The veteran center missed nearly two weeks with a shoulder sprain, describing his days of mandated rest as an anxious waiting period before he was cleared to return for the game at the United Center.
“Everybody knows I don’t miss too many games in my career,” Drummond said. “Six games in a row was a lot for me. I was getting very antsy, especially watching at home.”
Drummond returned to practice for the first time in nearly two weeks during Wednesday’s shootaround, running through several four-on-four scrimmages to close a nearly two-hour training session.
Although he still is feeling discomfort, Drummond said he felt confident in his shoulder heading into the game.
“I feel pretty good,” Drummond said. “I’m going to give it a try tonight, see how I feel. Still a little nicks and pains, but nothing I can’t tolerate.”
The sprain initially occurred Oct. 28 against the Spurs in San Antonio. Drummond drove into Spurs forward Josh Collins in the third quarter, tumbling to the floor with a violent crash onto his left shoulder that allowed no time to brace himself for the impact.
At the time, Drummond attempted to play through the pain, convincing coach Billy Donovan to put him back into the final quarter of the game.
“That’s pure adrenaline,” Drummond said.
Pain set in quickly after that adrenaline faded. By the end of the night, Drummond said he lost complete mobility in his shoulder and couldn’t lift his arm over his head or perpendicular to his body. The medical staff confined the center to complete immobility to allow his shoulder to fully recover, which kept him from practicing or traveling to games.
“It was just stationary,” Drummond said. “I couldn’t move it. It wasn’t a fun feeling. But we have a great staff here, they got me back a lot faster than I expected.”
Although it didn’t last as long as initially feared, Drummond’s absence was felt by the Bulls — especially on the offensive glass. The Bulls dropped from averaging 11.7 offensive rebounds (11th in the league) to 9.8 (16th overall) during the center’s injury. Drummond averages 10.2 total rebounds per game.
But even without their secondary big man, the Bulls are starting the season with an improved defensive presence. The Bulls have the fifth-best defensive rating (108.3) in the league through the first 12 games of the season despite a 6-6 record.
The defensive improvement is centered on the team’s commitment to defense around the rim, limiting teams to only 11.3 second-chance points per game (third in the league) and 48.0 points in the paint (14th in the league) — which should be bolstered by Drummond’s return.
“Last year I wasn’t here but for them that was a big factor — a lot of offensive rebounds and a lot of blow-by’s,” Drummond said. “We took that personally throughout training camp and we’re showing it now.”
US gets first Gen Z congressman — RT World News
A CNN exit poll found only the youth vote saved the Democratic Party from annihilation
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost has become the first Gen Z member elected to Congress. A supporter of “social justice,” Frost’s victory came despite landslide victories for Republicans in the Sunshine State.
Frost won 58% of the vote in Florida’s 10th congressional district, beating Republican challenger Calvin Wimbish’s 40%. He was heavily favored in this solidly Democratic district and is now taking the seat from Val Demings, a Democrat who comfortably won in 2016 and 2020.
Elsewhere in Florida, Republicans recorded historic victories, with Governor Ron DeSantis scoring a 20-point victory over Charlie Crist and Senator Marco Rubio knocking out Demings by more than 16 points.
At 25, Frost will be the youngest member of Congress when the next term of the House of Representatives begins in January. Celebrating on Twitter, Frost described his victory as making history for Generation Z, or the demographic group born between 1997 and 2012.
Frost’s platform is typical of young Democrats, with his campaign website portraying him as a fighter for “social, racial and economic justice”. In practice, Frost supports universal health care, strict gun control, a fossil fuel phase-out, defunding the police, and freeing some criminals.
His campaign has been endorsed by progressive senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
With votes still being counted in some states, Republicans are expected to take control of the House, while the Senate is still in turmoil Wednesday morning. Although President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have been dismal for months, the “red wave” predicted by some experts apparently did not materialize.
Biden and the Democrats can thank Gen Z for their luck. More liberal than even their millennial predecessors, members of this generation favored the Democratic midterm candidates by a margin of 28 points, according to a CNN exit poll. Millennials, ages 30 to 44, voted Democrat by a two-point margin, while voters ages 45-65 and 65 and older preferred Republicans by 11 and 13 points, respectively.
RT
Justin Bieber Is Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Burial At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena
Preparations are underway to give 28-year-old Migos rapper Takeoff a befitting burial following his fatal demise over a chaotic dice game in Houston. Justin Bieber who has had several collaborations with the Migos trio and Takeoff’s uncle Quavo is set to show his last respect to the rapper through a performance. And it will happen… Read More »Justin Bieber Is Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Burial At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena
The post Justin Bieber Is Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Burial At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
By BILL BARROW
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law.
That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation under Democratic control of Washington or the Republican candidate’s rocky past.
The runoff campaign will be a four-week blitz that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for Senate control. Victories from Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., left the chamber divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote.
It will mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, who is making his first bid for public office, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
“Raphael Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96% of the time,” Walker has told voters again and again. “He’s forgotten about the people of Georgia.”
Warnock, who is also the senior minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, answers that Walker is “not ready” and “not fit” for high office. That’s an allusion to the celebrity athlete’s rocky past, from allegations of violence against his ex-wife to accusations by two women Walker once dated that he encouraged and paid for their abortions despite his public opposition to abortion rights.
Both approaches highlight the candidates’ most glaring liabilities.
Amid generationally high inflation and with Biden’s popularity lagging in Georgia, Warnock wants voters to make a localized choice, not a national referendum on Democrats as a whole. Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator, Warnock pitches himself as a pragmatist who cuts deals with Republicans when they’re willing and pushes Democratic-backed cost-cutting measures when they’re not. Among the top accomplishments Warnock touts: capping the cost of insulin and other drugs for Medicare recipients.
“I’ll work with anybody to get things done for the people of Georgia,” Warnock said.
Walker, meanwhile, denies that he’s ever paid for an abortion. And glossing over a cascade of other stories — documented exaggerations of his business record, academic achievements and philanthropic activities; publicly acknowledging three additional children during the campaign only after media reports on their existence — Walker touts his Christian faith and says his life is a story of “redemption.”
Through the scrutiny he calls “foolishness,” the Republican nominee has campaigned as a cultural and fiscal conservative. Walker, who is also Black, pledges to “bring people together” while framing Warnock as a divisive figure on matters of race and equality. Walker justifies his attack using snippets of Warnock’s sermons in which the pastor-senator discusses institutional racism.
Republicans used similar tactics against Warnock ahead of his runoff victory on Jan. 5, 2021. Warnock won that contest by about 95,000 votes out of 4.5 million cast.
Runoff dynamics this year would vary widely depending on the Senate makeup. If the Senate majority already has been settled, it could make it easier for Warnock to frame the race as a localized choice between himself and Walker. But if the Georgia outcome determines which party will hold a majority and set the agenda, Walker could have the upper-hand in his effort to tie Warnock to Biden and national Democrats.
Aaron Carter has called off a rehab plan so he can focus on getting custody of his 11-month-old son
Aaron Carter turned down a full rehab program scheduled by his manager in the final weeks of his life, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.
Carter’s PR people say his manager Taylor Helgeson put the singer through an intense, personalized rehab program as he began to fall off the wagon – and an expert tragically says he was ‘salvageable’.
In an interview with DailyMail.com, her public relations assistant Holly Davidson revealed that the pop star wanted to resolve her child custody battle before going to rehab.
“I want to be better and I try to be better, but I can’t do it now,” he told ITC PR’s Davidson.
Aaron and his girlfriend Melanie Martin posed at his Lancaster, California home with their newborn son Prince in January
Prince, now 11 months old, has become the subject of a long custody battle between his parents
Aaron was blowing a computer rag in the months before his death, his reps admit, multiple cans of compressed air were found in his home, sources say
“He’s made it a priority to try to deal with the courts about his son, new music and life,” the aide told DailyMail.com. “Then he wanted to go to rehab.”
Carter had been in a long custody battle with his girlfriend Melanie Martin, the mother of his 11-month-old son Prince.
Martin began moving her belongings out of the house on Tuesday, three days after Carter was found dead.
The rehab plan was designed with addiction consultant Brenden Borrowman, co-founder of Utah ReBoot addiction treatment center. According to its website, ReBoot uses “proven military behavioral science” to build self-esteem and positive behavior.
Borrowman said Aaron was “salvageable
“I really believe it,” he told DailyMail.com.
Borrowman said he prepared a plan that called for Carter to be completely off the grid, with no phone or access to friends or the Internet; assess their brain health with leading doctors, followed by a one-on-one “no bulls***” life coach.
Davidson and co-worker Kelly Springer, who were both close friends with Carter, said they were “devastated” when they learned of his passing. He was found unconscious in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster.
Davidson and Springer said they are speaking out now in the hope that others facing challenges like Carter will seek professional help.
“We lost our breath when we heard the news over the phone,” Springer told DailyMail.com. “It was something we had all tried to avoid. It affects us close to home.
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin had been dating on and off for three years, he was pictured with her in Philadelphia in June 2021, five months before she gave birth to son Prince
Distraught Melanie Martin showed up at Carter’s California home after learning of his death on Saturday
Public relations aides Holly Davidson (left) and Kelly Springer say an elaborate rehab plan had been prepared for Aaron, but he wanted to settle his custody battle first
Brenden Borrowman said he prepared a plan that called for Carter to be completely off the grid, with no phone or access to friends or the Internet; assess your brain health with leading doctors, followed by a “no bulls***” one-on-one life coach
Borrowman, a trauma expert, said he planned to live with Carter for as long as it takes to help him recover from what his brother, former Backstreet Boys bandmate Nick Carter , attributed to long-term “addiction and mental illness”.
Carter, who was “cleaning up” with his addictions according to Springer, even agreed to the treatment plan – but missed several opportunities to connect with Borrowman.
In September, the rapper spent a month in the Los Angeles-based Lionrock Recovery outpatient program, admitting he needed professional help to avoid falling off the wagon after five years of sobriety.
“The last few weeks have been tough,” Springer said. “He had been whitewashing his illnesses. He was doing the best job. It wasn’t his fault at all.
“The problem with this rehab is that you have to be isolated without a phone in a facility. This is where we had to come up with something creative where Aaron would be able to handle that scenario and pull it off.
Davidson said: “Aaron was misunderstood. Few knew the real Aaron, as people often portrayed him as a villain or villain.
“When you spoke to him daily, Aaron was filled with love, appreciation and kindness and wanted the best for everyone. He was so charismatic, sweet, kind and loving.
“Addicts are really good at covering it up. If you’re someone like me who hasn’t been involved with drug abusers, with Aaron when I spoke to him he seemed to be 100% fine.
“But when we saw something alarming on Instagram, he didn’t return my calls.”
The 35-year-old was seen smoking weed on Instagram Live – after adamantly insisting he no longer uses marijuana – as well as blowing a computer duster according to his viewers .
‘It’s their role model, I get it. He was prescribed medication and when you spoke to him he was like “it’s prescribed medication – not medication,” Davidson said.
Borrowman says he’s had tremendous success with previous patients, but Carter’s addiction was “not a choice but a mental illness” caused by “physiological damage to the brain.”
The former US Army veteran has planned an intense three-week plan that includes “nutrition plans, physical modality, dialectical behavior therapy, and cognitive-behavioral therapy” as part of his new addiction venture Forge Forward. .
He said his goal is to help patients “retrain” their brains to overcome addictions through cutting-edge science and one-on-one coaching.
Carter’s Lancaster home was on the market for $799,900, but was delisted after she died in the bath there
Grieving fans left candles and flowers outside Carter’s house after his death
Martin began moving his belongings out of Carter’s house on Tuesday, three days after his recurring/odd boyfriend was found dead in the bath
He said the goal was to get Aaron to a place where he would be with me for three weeks in Utah and I would return home to live with him. My goal with Aaron was to give him a good reset and get some of the blood flow back to his brain… Go back, teach him to be alone again, and really focus on who Aaron wanted to become.
The former Purple Heart honored Afghan veteran had spoken with Carter’s friends about the response measures, but never got a chance to speak with the singer and rapper.
“It was really sad,” Borrowman said. “It seemed like he desperately wanted to be a better father and have his son in his life. It’s a bad thing that happened.
I never spoke to Aaron. We tried to set him up several times, but he avoided me. He was getting to a place where he was ready for it, before it happened. I truly believe that everyone is salvageable. He ran away.
“Addiction begins with trauma. No one becomes addicted to the drug itself. There is an underlying pain and problem, which was a self-medication treatment. Everyone is different.
Borrowman’s therapy would have cost tens of thousands of dollars. “It’s not cheap, but the results speak for themselves,” he said.
dailymail us
Nets tab Jacque Vaugn as Steve Nash’s full-time replacement
To start the 2015-16 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach David Blatt and promoted lead assistant Tyronn Lue. Lue brought the Cavaliers’ locker room together and helped steer the franchise to the first NBA championship in its history that same season.
The Nets have decided to follow a similar blueprint: A week after dismissing head coach Steve Nash, the franchise named interim coach Jacque Vaughn as Nash’s official replacement.
This means suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is no longer in the cards to coach this Nets team as currently constructed.
Udoka was the runaway favorite to replace Nash after his Celtics swept the Nets out of the first round of the playoffs last season, but the off-court issue that got him suspended — coupled with the off-court drama that led to Kyrie Irving’s suspension — would have been too much controversy for the Nets to endure.
The organization decided on Vaughn, whose deal lasts through the 2023-24 NBA season, according to ESPN. It makes for one less uncertainty in a season that’s been full of them.
“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”
The promotion was well-deserved for the interim coach, who has lit a fire beneath an underachieving Nets team.
Following a 2-5 start to the regular season under Nash, the Nets entered Wednesday’s rivalry game against the New York Knicks with a 4-7 record. They could have returned home winners of three straight road games had Kevin Durant not uncharacteristically missed a free throw in the closing seconds against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris said during Wednesday’s shootaround that there are “a lot of similarities” between what the Nets are running under Vaughn and what they ran under Nash.
“I think overall, it’s him trying to simplify the game plan,” Harris said. “Not trying to convolute anything, make sure everyone is fully aware of what their individual matchup is, understanding the personnel, and then keeping things relatively simple.”
This was Vaughn’s second opportunity to fill in for a dismissed head coach. He replaced Kenny Atkinson after the Nets fired him during the 2019-20 season and recorded a 7-3 record while leading Brooklyn to a first-round playoff appearance.
Harris is the only player remaining from that Bubble Nets team and said Vaughn’s coaching philosophy now is still “very similar” to what it was years ago.
“JV is a great coach. Having played in the NBA for a while, been a coach in the league for a while, having experience as head coach, having a lot of experience an assistant, he’s seen a lot,” said Harris. “He’s kind of fine-tuned what his approach is and he really just simplifies the game.
“He’s the kind of coach where you go through a (pregame) scout and there’s gonna be a lot of transparency and dialogue. It’s not just him speaking and hoping everybody understands.”
Vaughn’s promotion was met with a variety of responses when announced on social media.
Some Nets fans expressed frustration the organization decided against hiring Udoka, even though the Celtics suspended him following an NBA Finals run because of an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is also available after multiple Western Conference playoff runs.
Both own better coaching records than Vaughn, who amassed a 58-158 record during a three-year stint coaching a rebuilding Orlando Magic team.
“Dude [Vaughn] has a triple negative W/L record as a coach,” one fan tweeted. “This team is a joke blow it up already.”
“No intention to disrespect Vaughn, but why won’t you sign guys that are proved as good coaches like Udoka or Snyder?” another fan added. “Hopefully I’m wrong and we win everything, but I don’t think it’s what’s gonna happen.”
Others, like Zachary Robinson, expressed gratitude that Vaughn has legitimate coaching experience, which is an area Nash lacked before taking the Nets job.
“Before our last coach was a coach, he was a player,” said Robinson, a 29-year-old architect from downtown Brooklyn who has been a fan of the team since it relocated from New Jersey in 2012. “So this is s step forward.”
