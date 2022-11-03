News
Pregnant Keshia Golden accused of stabbing her boyfriend
A heavily pregnant Chicago woman fatally stabbed her boyfriend just hours after the couple held their baby shower – during a fight over who would use the microwave to reheat food.
Keshia Golden, 33, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her beau, Calvin Sidney, 29, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The couple had returned to their apartment early that morning with relatives after the previous night’s celebration when they argued about using the microwave around 3 a.m., prosecutors said.
The eight-month-pregnant knocked a plate out of Sidney’s hands and he retaliated by pushing her onto the counter – prompting the boyfriend’s uncle to separate the two, officials said.
Sidney rushed into a bedroom, where Golden allegedly stabbed him in the leg with a knife and left the apartment after dropping the gun, the Sun-Times reported, citing prosecutors.
The boyfriend’s femoral artery was reportedly severed in the attack and he died at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Hours later, Golden was arrested after returning home – unaware that Sidney was dead.
“She didn’t want to kill anyone,” her mother Tarsha Ellis told the Sun-Times.
“She broke up because of it. She didn’t know you could kill someone by stabbing them in the leg. She just wanted him to leave because he was doing wrong and she was afraid of hurting the baby. And he wouldn’t go,” she said.
“It was just toxic with those two,” Ellis added. “But they loved each other. If he could stand up now, they wouldn’t have an affair because he would never want charges against her.
At a bail hearing in which Golden was posted on $2 million bond, prosecutors said the couple had other violent incidents.
Police said they responded to five domestic violence calls at the apartment between June and September, four of which said Sidney choked, punched, slapped or pushed her.
In July, she took a protective order against Sidney after he punched her in the face, officials said.
The following month, Sidney refused to press charges after having to be hospitalized when Golden cut his neck, prosecutors said.
Golden’s public defender Julie Koehler told the newspaper that her client spent four days in the hospital for injuries she suffered in the final fight with her boyfriend.
The attorney also rejected the $2 million bail order, which would require his client to post $200,000 bond to be released.
“Not only forcing Keshia to give birth in prison, but then immediately taking her child away after birth is cruel to both mother and baby,” Koehler told the newspaper.
“This ruthless decision is against Illinois law. All evidence shows that Keshia acted in self-defense. The only person she ever abused was the man who beat her,” a she added.
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment to the Sun-Times.
Analysis: Questions for Magic after 8 games, ahead of 7-game homestand
The Orlando Magic, once again, came up short during crunch time in their 116-108 road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
A lack of poise by the Magic, the league’s fourth-youngest team by age and third-youngest by the average number of seasons of NBA experience, exposed itself against the Thunder — the league’s youngest team in both areas.
Orlando turned the ball over 25 times for 30 Thunder points and didn’t make a field goal after taking a 104-93 lead with 7:26 remaining.
“They got a couple of good defenders on their team and we just played into their hands,” said Wendell Carter Jr., who led the Magic with 30 points, tying a career-high he set last season against the Thunder, and 12 rebounds. “They’re a very fast-paced team and we got sped up at times. We just didn’t take our time, especially down the stretch. We played into their hands and the exact game they wanted to play.”
After a road-heavy start, the Magic (1-7) return to Amway Center for a season-long seven-game homestand that kicks off Thursday vs. the Golden State Warriors (3-5). It will tip off at 7 p.m. and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
Before the Magic take on the defending NBA champions, there are key questions that need answers as they look to turn their season around:
How will late-game execution improve?
Tuesday’s disappointing finish wasn’t an outlier. But was the latest — and arguably worst — example of the Magic not closing out a close game they had in hand.
The loss to the Thunder marked the fourth time in eight games the Magic blew a double-digit lead and lost. What made the defeat more disheartening was it was their first loss after holding a double-digit lead in the second half — leading by 15 in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth.
The Magic have started games well. They have a positive net rating in the first (plus-3.3) and second quarters (plus-4.1). It’s closing out games that’s been the challenge.
Their fourth-quarter net rating, albeit in a small sample of 96 total fourth-quarter minutes, of minus-21.4 was the league’s second-worst mark entering Wednesday’s games , only behind the San Antonio Spurs (minus-25.1). The Magic’s net rating of minus-90.5 in a small sample of 14 clutch minutes — when the scoring margin is within 5 points with five or fewer minutes remaining — was the league’s worst mark.
Why have the Magic struggled late in games? There’s more than one answer.
In most of their close games — outside of Tuesday — the Magic were the team attempting a comeback after falling behind in the third quarter.
Even when the game has been close, fouling, defensive lapses and poor defensive rebounding have been among the reasons.
Tuesday, it was taking — and missing — ill-advised shots as well as missing good looks. Missing open shots has been an issue, with the Magic shooting below league-average percentages on open and wide-open looks.
The Magic need to be better poised in these moments: Valuing each possession by not giving the ball away and seeking out the best shot. Their offensive dip late in games has hurt their defense.
“We’ve got to learn to take care of the basketball in crunch time,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “And understand the possession of the basketball is the most important thing. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing it by committee.”
How’s the zone looking?
Speaking of the defense, if you look at the numbers, it’d appear the Magic are performing on that end of the floor at a similar level as last season.
Their defensive rating — points allowed per 100 possessions — through eight games of 111.6 ranks 17th.
They finished last season ranked 19th in defensive rating with 112.1 points allowed per 100 possessions, including a defensive rating of 111.3 in their final 46 games (10th during that timespan).
What these numbers don’t show is the Magic have taken a step back with their zone defense — a coverage they’ve used frequently compared to the rest of the league.
The Magic have been in a zone on 8.5% of their defensive possessions, the league’s fourth-highest mark according to Synergy, or 10.3 times per game. They’ve allowed 1.161 points per possession when in the zone, the worst mark of the 12 teams who’ve used a zone this season.
For comparison, the Miami Heat’s zone allowed a league-best 0.651 points per possession entering Wednesday at 14.6% frequency. The Magic allowed around .90 points per possession when in a zone most of last season.
The Magic have been significantly better in man defense (91.5% frequency), allowing .96 points per possession (the league’s 14th-best mark) and forcing teams to shoot below-averaging percentages.
Why has the Magic’s zone slipped? Once again, there’s more than one answer.
Sometimes, the players at the top of the zone — the Magic mostly use a 3-2 formation — don’t utilize their length enough to clog up passing lanes or provide enough resistance on the perimeter from keeping drivers outside the paint/middle of the floor. Once that happens, it becomes easier for opposing teams to force Orlando into defensive rotations.
Other times, they struggle with ball and player movement. Consistently providing help, and helping the helper, is an area of improvement for them.
With their collective length and size, zone defense should be a weapon for the Magic to throw off their opponents’ offensive rhythm.
Through two weeks, that hasn’t been the case.
How important is this homestand?
Very.
After playing the Warriors, the Magic will match up against teams in the Sacramento Kings (Saturday) and Houston Rockets (Monday) who’ve also started slowly before playing playoff/play-in contenders in the Dallas Mavericks (Nov. 9), Phoenix Suns (Nov. 11), Charlotte Hornets (Nov. 14) and Minnesota Timberwolves (Nov. 16).
It’s still early enough in the season to overcome a slow start and being at home for the next two weeks after playing six of the first eight games on the road should allow the Magic to regroup.
It also should give a better idea of where players stand healthwise.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined for Thursday, while Terrence Ross is questionable (left knee contusion).
Being healthier and getting more of their top players back — especially the guards and their ability to dictate a game’s pace — should help.
When that’ll happen remains unknown.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Gareth Bale among incredible list of investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy venture to help PGA Tour battle LIV Golf
A group of top stars have invested in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new sports venture.
Woods and McIlroy, golf’s two most popular players, led the PGA Tour’s fightback against LIV Golf – the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway series.
The duo have teamed up to create TGL: a high-tech, stadium-based golf league in conjunction with the PGA Tour, starting in January 2024.
Six three-player teams will smash shots on a big screen, then move on to a tech-infused complex of short games during a two-hour Monday night show designed to attract a new audience.
The announcement came after Woods and McIlroy launched TMRW Sports, a company created to usher golf into a new technology-based future.
Now they have confirmed that Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and tennis legend Serena Williams are behind the project, alongside some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment.
Golf-mad footballer Gareth Bale also invested, as did tennis superstar Andy Murray and basketball icon Steph Curry.
While the two golf superstars have attracted some of the most marketable people in the world to their project, LIV Golf is still without a TV deal or any major endorsements.
Full List of TMRW Sports Investors
NFL:
Josh Allen
Kelvin Beach
Larry Fitzgerald
Tony Romo
NBA/WNBA:
Stephen Curry
Andre Iguodala
Chris Paul
Jayson Tatum
Diana Taurasi
Soccer:
Jozy Altidore
Gareth Bale
Servando Carrasco
Alex Morgan
MLB:
Shohei Ohtani
Trea Turner
NHL:
Sidney Crosby
Surfing:
Kanoa Igarashi
Tennis:
Andy Murray
Serena Williams
F1:
Alex Albon
Lewis Hamilton
Lando Norris
carlos sainz
Mark Webber
Entertainment:
Justin Timberlake
Games:
Tyler “Ninja” Blevins
The momentum must change against LIV, with the majority of golf’s biggest names uniting against him after a wave of defections like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.
The Saudi-backed league has no official world ranking points yet, meaning some of its players won’t qualify for next year’s Majors, and the rebels have to wait until 2024 for an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to begin.
Meanwhile, a series of big changes to the PGA Tour have been announced after an unprecedented gathering of 23 top players, led by Woods and McIlroy.
To stem the flow of top players to LIV Golf, the Tour has introduced a $500,000 (£424,000) minimum wage for its players and a $5,000 (£4,200) buffer for missed cuts .
The Tour’s top players have also agreed to coordinate their schedules for 20 PGA Tour events per season to ensure fans can watch the best against the best on a regular basis.
They will face off in 12 high events, with average prize money of $20m (£16.9m) to keep pace with LIV, plus the four majors, Players Championship and three events of their choice. .
The high-profile list of investors backing Woods and McIlroy is the Tour’s latest win, but LIV Golf isn’t expected to go away anytime soon.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ Tua talks about Super Bowl, takes shot at critics — this is what you want to hear from your QB
Empowered Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was an interesting mix of honesty, insight, and “screw you” on the podium Wednesday.
And it was freakin’ great.
More importantly, he seems to be having fun on and off the field, which is good to see.
Tagovailoa addressed the Super Bowl talk head on, and took an entertaining shot at critics (yes, I was among them) who doubted whether he could effectively throw the deep ball.
In between he talked about the Chicago Bears (3-5), who happen to be the Dolphins (5-3) opponent Sunday, and how different their defense looks without linebacker Roquan Smith and edge rusher Robert Quinn, both of whom were traded recently (Quinn to Philadelphia and Smith to Baltimore).
But that’s the boring stuff.
The good stuff was Tua being Tua.
Asked whether Tuesday’s trades to acquire pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. made the Dolphins Super Bowl contenders, Tagovailoa gave a clear answer — yes.
“We’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here,” he said, later adding, he has “full belief that we are capable.”
This is what you want to hear from your quarterback.
More importantly, this is what you want to hear from Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ (almost) officially-anointed franchise quarterback.
General manager Chris Grier, who is always guarded on such topics, didn’t directly address whether the trades he orchestrated made the Dolphins a Super Bowl contender.
“I’m not into predictions and everything,” Grier said, “but I do think we have a good team that has a chance to compete and win some games in the future.”
That’s about as far as Grier will go on such a topic.
Tagovailoa, who has been sizzling hot this season among pinpoint accuracy, 12 touchdowns, three interceptions and a league-leading 112.7 passer rating, offered no ambiguity.
He said the players have known what they’ve had with this squad all year.
“I think throughout OTAs (organized team activities) and throughout training camp we could see the potential that we had as a team offensively and defensively,” he said.
And now the organization has offered Tagovailoa its vote of confidence in a couple of ways.
Acquiring Chubb and Wilson in an eye-popping deal was only part of the story.
The other part of the story was Tagovailoa being given a huge vote of confidence by the Dolphins’ front office with the trades.
The Dolphins sent their 2023 first-round pick to Denver in the trade to acquire Chubb. Combine that with the first-round pick they lost in the Steve Ross tampering ruling and they don’t have a first-round pick to potentially use on a quarterback next year.
But that’s OK because the Dolphins believe they have their franchise quarterback in Tagovailoa.
Coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Tagovailoa being the “guy”.
“I would say you’re right on all fronts, that from the get go, I’ve fully seen Tua as our quarterback for this team and this franchise,” McDaniel said. “I think he’s an unbelievable talent. So I guess in a roundabout way, I think that implication, I think that’s fair.”
So, here they are, a complete team, equipped with a franchise quarterback and ready to make a Super Bowl run.
Tagovailoa, you can tell, loves this situation.
Normally guarded, but always courteous in his media comments, he was ebullient after Sunday’s 31-27 victory at Detroit.
The good vibes continued Wednesday.
Tagovailoa was asked where he’s grown most recently.
“Well, I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh? Don’t we think?” he asked with a smile. “That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab.”
It’s a fair jab.
And it’s welcomed.
It’s good to see Tagovailoa have fun, especially after all the criticism he’s taken.
Tagovailoa said he’s felt support from the organization since they acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert in the offseason.
That’s probably a different feeling than he’s had in the previous two seasons when he faced things ranging from an unlikely benching to a reported halftime argument with former coach Brian Flores.
Tagovailoa hasn’t answered all the questions from critics yet. He still must win. But he’s doing the best he can. He might even be taking names, and that’d be OK. The best thing is he appears to be having fun.
Parkland school killer officially sentenced to life in prison
Scherer had no other choice; the jury in Cruz’s three-month trial voted 9 to 3 on October 13 to sentence him to death, but Florida law requires unanimity for that sentence to be handed down.
The sentencing came after two days of parents, wives, siblings and other relatives of the slain victims and some of the injured survivors marching to a 20ft lectern to address him face to face.
The judge commended the families and injured who testified, calling them strong, graceful and patient.
“I know you’re fine, because you got yourself,” Scherer said.
Some parents and other family members cried as she read. When she finished and Cruz was led out of the courtroom, a father mumbled “Good riddance”.
Cruz, 24, will be taken to the Florida Correctional System treatment center near Miami in a few days before being assigned to a maximum security prison. The families and the injured spent two days verbally beating Cruz, wishing him a painful death and lamenting that he could not be sentenced to death.
“Real justice would be served if every family here got a bullet and your AR-15 and we had to pick up straws, and each of us had to fire one at a time at you, making sure you felt every moment of it. , and your fear continued to build until the last family member who broke the camel’s back had the privilege of making sure they killed you,” said Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of the teacher killed Scott Beigel. “That’s real justice for you.”
Beigel Schulman said she was somewhat reassured knowing that Cruz will have to constantly worry about her safety for the rest of her life.
“From what I hear, child killers are very frowned upon and hated in prison,” Beigel Schulman told Cruz. “I rejoice in the day I was told that you were tortured and taken away for your cold-blooded, premeditated, calculated and heinous murders, because you deserve nothing less.”
David Alhadeff, Alyssa Alhadeff’s uncle, told Cruz via Zoom from his class in Maryland that he deserved “the opportunity to rot.”
“You deserve the opportunity to absorb the look of terror on your face once you leave this courtroom,” Alhadeff said. “You deserve the opportunity to know that justice will prevail at some point, causing you great anguish, minute by minute, day by day.”
Minnesota United: Dayne St. Clair can show he’s ready for World Cup in Canada’s tune-ups
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair on Wednesday was called into Canada’s pre-World Cup training camp in Bahrain starting next week.
Canada’s No. 1 goalkeeper Milan Borjan is still in season with his club team, FK Crvena Zvezda in Serbia, and will not participate in the tune-ups. This creates an opening for St. Clair to showcase himself.
St. Clair, an MLS All-Star in 2021, is in line to be the Canadian’s No. 2 option in net and should get a chance to show it with playing time in friendlies against Bahrain on Nov. 11 and versus Japan in Dubai on Nov. 17.
St. Clair’s primary competition to be the backup is Maxime Crepeau of the Los Angeles FC. Crepeau will be competing in MLS Cup against Philadelphia on Saturday before he going abroad. James Pantemis of CF Montreal is the third goalie in camp.
Canada begins group-stage play in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 23. St. Clair is the only Loons player participating in the 2022 tournament.
— MNUFC color commentator Kyndra de St. Aubin will be the sideline reporter during the FOX broadcast of MLS Cup between LAFC and Philadelphia in L.A. on Saturday. Her role on the Loons’ in-house TV pairing came to an end after the 2022 season, with MLS moving its media rights to Apple TV.
Tennis boss backs former world number one in doping scandal – Reuters Sports News
WTA chief executive Steve Simon has revealed he has been in contact with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and supports the Romanian in her doping line.
Halep was provisionally suspended last month after her A and B samples from the US Open in August showed traces of the banned substance roxadustat, which is used to treat anemia.
The 31-year-old has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and, as told The Associated Press in an interview this week, Simon said he believes Halep “didn’t intentionally do anything here.”
“That being said, I strongly believe in our anti-doping program, and I think it’s a good program, and our players support it as well. And if you ask Simona, she supports it,” Simon added.
“I’m very confident that as we go through the process the truth will come out and we will deal with it accordingly. But I have a lot of sympathy for Simona, because I would never question her integrity.
Another big topic of interest for women’s tennis is whether the WTA Tour will return to China. About a year ago, the WTA suspended all tournaments in the country after concerns arose over the safety of former Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai.
Peng accused a former Chinese government official of sexual assault, but then disappeared from public view before reappearing at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February and retracting her allegations.
While Shenzhen is supposed to hold the WTA Finals until 2030, Simon expects a decision on whether China will receive the tour competitions in 2023. “No later than the end of the first quarter of next year.”
“We hope that’s where we’re going to be. But, of course, we have problems to solve.
These issues are not just the coronavirus restrictions, which led to the suspension of the WTA Finals in Shenzen in 2020 and 2021, but also Peng’s situation.
“We have to solve Peng. … We’re confident she’s safe and we know she’s in Beijing, which is great. We want that. But we have not received the assurances we want regarding the investigation we have requested. Simon revealed.
“What is the real story? That’s all we asked for. What is the story? She obviously had a lot of courage to present what she said. The principles involved are entirely consistent with what we stand for as an organization.
“And what we’ve asked for is an investigation to understand what happened, what didn’t happen, and then address it appropriately,” he added.
The WTA Finals are currently taking place in Fort Worth, Texas and will continue until November 7.
