SANTA TECLA, El Salvador – The Salvadoran government has taken its efforts against the country’s powerful street gangs to another level by sending inmates to cemeteries to destroy the graves of gang members at a time of year when families usually visit the graves of their relatives.
Pyongyang continues bombardments and missile tests – Seoul – RT World News
North Korea continued show of force by launching ballistic missile across sea border, Seoul says
North Korea on Wednesday fired about 100 artillery shells and six other missiles into the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan, known to Koreans as the East Sea, Seoul’s military said.
The statement came hours after South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced that the North had launched at least 17 ballistic and other missiles, one of which crossed the so-called line Northern Limit (NLL), the de facto sea boundary, for the first time since the end of the Korean War in 1953. The JCS described the move as “very rare and intolerable.”
According to the JCS, the shells were fired from the northern province of Kangwon, which borders South Korea. The JCS said Pyongyang began its missile barrage around 6:50 a.m. local time, launching four short-range ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea from northeast Pyongan province, and two hours later, in fired three more from the vicinity of the eastern town of Wonsan. .
In response to the launches, South Korean F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets fired three air-to-surface missiles into the sea through the NLL.
“The response of our military reaffirms our determination to respond firmly to any provocation and shows that we are capable of striking our enemy with precision,” he added. the JCS said, adding that the missiles from the South had traveled a distance equivalent to those fired from the North.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the launch beyond the NLL is “a real invasion” of the country’s territory and that the actions of the North will not harm Seoul’s alliance with the United States, according to his office.
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that Pyongyang fired at least two ballistic missiles, but they fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launches as “Absolutely unacceptable.”
The apparent show of force came as the United States and South Korea conducted the annual week-long ‘Vigilant Storm’ exercise, in which around 240 warplanes fly around 1,600 sorties, the most in the history of the exercise, according to US Pacific Air. Forces.
A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman on Tuesday denounced the exercise as an escalation and warned against “more powerful tracking measures.”
Pyongyang has previously said it views joint US-South Korean drills as a threat to its security. Pak Jong-chon, a senior member of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, said Washington and Seoul “paying the most horrible price in history” if they use force against the North.
You can share this story on social media:
Phillies count on two ex-Mets to propel them to World Series victory
PHILADELPHIA — The Noah Syndergaard who will start Game 5 of the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies isn’t the same pitcher who won a World Series game for the Mets for seven years.
This isn’t the same pitcher who fired a Nuke LaLoosh when pitching to Alcides Escobar’s head in Game 3 of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals. It’s not the same Syndergaard who blew hitters away with 100 MPH fastballs and took on a superhero persona.
It’s a different Syndergaard. Syndergaard 2.0 has been humbled by injuries and inefficiency. He grew up realizing that he wasn’t, in fact, a superhero and he lost the limelight.
But it will shine on him again on Thursday night.
“This whole opportunity gives me chills,” Syndergaard said Wednesday before Game 3 against the Houston Astros.
The Phillies are counting on a pair of former Mets to launch them to their first championship since 2008 with Syndergaard starting Game 5 in Philadelphia and Zack Wheeler starting Game 6 in Houston. It’s almost as if the Mets’ plan to build a team around big guns is finally coming to fruition, but for the team’s division rival.
Syndergaard and Wheeler were part of the Mets’ “Five Aces” rotation. But despite all the hype around Syndergaard, Wheeler, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Steven Matz, they never made a full turn in the rotation until 2018 and it all fell apart soon after.
It’s almost fitting that the two would end up on the same team for a World Series contender considering how many times they’ve been embroiled in trade rumors. The Mets attempted to trade Wheeler to the Astros at the 2019 trade deadline for a package centered on outfielder Kyle Tucker. At one point, it looked like Syndergaard would go to the Yankees.
“Zack is like a brother to me. I’m still rooting for him,” Syndergaard said. “I’m extremely happy for him and all those guys who really didn’t get a taste of the playoffs. And now we’re here in the World Series, so it’s really exciting.
It was always a matter of time before they left Queens, but the paths they took to get to the Phillies were very different.
Wheeler became a competitor to Cy Young in Philadelphia. Injury issues haven’t quite gone away, but they haven’t popped up as often as they did in New York.
Syndergaard said he wanted to stay a Met for life, only to turn around and go to free agency last winter. He took more money from the Los Angeles Angels while the Mets searched for a general manager. Fans who once adored Thor immediately turned against him.
But going to Orange County likely benefited Syndergaard in the long run. He hadn’t pitched more than two innings since 2019 and his speed had declined. He lost about five ticks on his fastball and about the same on his slider, which was once his deadliest pitch. He went 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA this season.
“Coming back from Tommy John I haven’t had the ability to throw a hundred miles an hour, the off-speed stuff hasn’t been the same,” he said. “So I really had to adapt and change my way of throwing.”
Now 30, Syndergaard was forced to undergo some sort of transformation and learn how to go out without the fireballs and the sharp cursor.
“It forced me to focus on the execution of my shots and be less inside on the mound and more focused on the outside and the results,” Syndergaard said. “I really think my Achilles heel my whole career has been focused on what my body is doing in the game rather than just focusing on the batting out. I think that’s what really helped me this year.
It’s a lot easier to wrestle on the west coast than in New York. And he always struggled in Philadelphia, playing in an unknown bullpen role.
But the World Series is a familiar stage for Syndergaard, which is why manager Rob Thomson decided to use it for Game 5.
“He’s a pretty cool customer,” Thomson said. “Nothing really bothers him. He’s a lot like Ranger [Suarez] in this way. So he’s going to do his thing. He will go out and launch strikes. He’s going to challenge the guys and try to mix things up and throw them off balance. But the moment will not be too great for him.
This is Syndergaard’s biggest career start. It could show how badly he’s fallen since leaving the Mets, or it could bring him back to the fore.
“I just try to go out there and be successful in whatever role they choose to use me in,” Syndergaard said. “I think it’s going to be really cool to have the opportunity to face Justin Verlander.”
El Salvador fights gangs by destroying the tombstones of its members
Santa Tecla Mayor Henry Flores said crews destroyed nearly 80 headstones in the municipal cemetery and removed gang-related graffiti. “Our plan is for there to be no graffiti so people feel safe,” Flores said.
El Salvador has been under a state of exception since the end of March. President Nayib Bukele requested and obtained the special powers, which suspend certain constitutional rights, after gangs killed 62 people across the country in one day.
Since then, authorities have arrested more than 56,000 people for suspected gang ties. Non-governmental organizations have documented several thousand human rights violations and at least 80 deaths in custody of people arrested during the state of emergency.
Authorities had already painted over or removed gang graffiti that was visible in neighborhoods in El Salvador, but the destruction of gang members’ graves was a new step. This happened as some Salvadorans were visiting cemeteries for Day of the Dead.
Santa Tecla sits next to the capital San Salvador and has long been a stronghold of the Mara Salvatrucha gang.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gatherings in cemeteries were limited until this year. This week, more people came to visit the graves as police and soldiers patrolled the cemeteries.
“There is a lot of happiness in being able to visit deceased loved ones,” said Juan Escamilla, who brought flowers to a loved one’s grave on Wednesday. “Before, it was normal to see gang members inside the cemetery, but today there is no danger.”
Osiris Luna, the head of prisons in El Salvador, said via Twitter that prisoners and police had destroyed the tombstones of various gangs in the cemeteries of Santa Tecla and Colón, about 24 kilometers west of the city. capital city.
Luna, who called the gang members “terrorists,” said they deserved “no recognition, that’s why we destroyed all traces of these groups. In this country, gangs no longer have a place.
Later, the national police said on social platforms that residents of Candelaria de la Frontera, in the department of Santa Ana, in western El Salvador, reported that a grave in this city had a tombstone referring to the MS-13 gang, so the police immediately went there and destroyed it. .
Maharashtra Congress Leader Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan writes to President and seeks Bharat Ratna for Mulayam Singh Yadav
New Delhi:
Maharashtra Congress Leader Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan has written to President Draupadi Murmu asking for the country’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, to be awarded posthumously to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who died on month last.
He said in a letter that the late Samajwadi party leader understood the pain of the underprivileged sections he was fighting for.
“The whole country has mourned the passing of the leader of the Samajwadi party. I request that he be bestowed with Bharat Ratna in recognition of the sentiments of millions of people who saluted him,” said Mr. Khan, the incumbent president of the Congress. of Maharashtra.
He also wrote to Prime Minister asking Bharat Ratna for Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Ballia Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Virendra Singh had last month sanctioned Rs 25 lakh from his MP fund for the construction of an auditorium in memory of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Patriarch of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The proposed auditorium is expected to be built in the premises of the Ballia District Court and will be named “Dhartiputra Mulayam Singh Yadav Samvad Bhawan”.
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav also served as Union Defense Minister. He was affectionately called “Netaji” by his admirers.
Quentin Grimes returns to action against the Atlanta Hawks
Quentin Grimes is finally back.
One of the Knicks top perimeter defenders was removed from the inactive list for the first time this season Wednesday night, with coach Tom Thibodeau declaring before tipoff against the Hawks that Grimes won’t be held to a minutes restriction.
“We’ll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau said.
The coach then labeled Grimes’ status as “situational,” which, in the past, had been Thibodeau’s code word for very few minutes.
“I think a lot of it is situational. So if your matchup is a guy off the dribble, he’s good at that,” Thibodeau said. “He’s also very good at catch-and-shoot, locking and trailing people, staying attached. So he’s got great feet, he’s got anticipation, he’s got strength, so I think that’s what makes him such a good defender. He doesn’t take any plays off. Full speed all the time.
“Obviously he missed a lot of time,” Thibodeau added. “So he’ll be situational to start.”
Grimes missed the opening six games — and three of the four preseason contests — because of a sore left foot, an ailment that had him listed as day-to-day for over a month.
The wing, who was drafted 25th overall by the Knicks in 2021, re-aggravated the injury while playing 16 scoreless minutes in preseason and, according to the Knicks, only returned to full practice this week.
Injuries have been the biggest concern of Grimes’ young career, with only 46 of 86 games played heading into Wednesday. But Thibodeau is a fan.
“Two-way player. Very competitive,” the coach said. “I think shooting the 3 is a strength, but his ability to guard really three and sometimes four positions. But he’s a fierce competitor, and we need that.”
Now Grimes’ return opens questions about the rotation, specifically whether Cam Reddish will continue to log minutes as the backup shooting guard.
Reddish was thrust into the rotation because of Grimes’ injury and played well in the opener in Memphis, where he exploded for 22 points off the bench. But Reddish wasn’t productive in consecutive games to the Bucks and Cavs, as the Knicks’ defense continued to bleed points.
Asked whether Reddish would be in the rotation against the Hawks, Thibodeau only offered, “He could be.”
Reddish was on the roster Wednesday after being listed as questionable because of an illness. Since the Knicks didn’t extend his contract, Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season and theoretically minutes could boost his trade value.
Coincidentally, Reddish faced the team Wednesday — the Hawks — that traded him to the Knicks last season.
“It’s all about opportunity,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They have a lot of players, really good players. Far as what I see he’s getting an opportunity and he’s trying to make the most of it.”
Elon Musk takes a page from Mark Zuckerberg’s social media book
Elon Musk has positioned himself as an unconventional businessman. When he agreed to buy Twitter this year, he said he would make the social media service a place of unfettered free speech, reversing many of its rules and allowing banned users like the former president Donald J. Trump to return.
But since closing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter last week, Mr. Musk has followed a surprisingly conventional social media playbook.
The world’s richest man met with more than six civil rights groups — including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League — on Tuesday to assure them he won’t be making changes to Twitter’s content rules before until the results of next week’s midterm elections are certified. He also met with advertising executives to discuss their concerns about their brands appearing alongside toxic online content. Last week, Mr Musk said he would form a council to advise Twitter on what types of content to remove from the platform and would not immediately reinstate banned accounts.
If these decisions and awareness sound familiar, that’s because they are. Other social media company executives have taken similar action. After Facebook was criticized for being misused in the 2016 presidential election, Mark Zuckerberg, the social network’s chief executive, also met with civil rights groups to appease them and worked to appease angry advertisers. He later said he would create an independent board of directors to advise his company on content decisions.
Mr. Musk is in his early days as owner of Twitter and is expected to make big changes to the service and the company, including laying off some of the company’s 7,500 employees. But for now, he is engaging with many of the same voters Mr. Zuckerberg has had for many years, social media experts and leaders of civil society groups said.
Mr. Musk “discovered what Mark Zuckerberg discovered several years ago: being the face of controversial big calls is not fun,” said Evelyn Douek, an assistant professor at Stanford Law School. Social media companies “all face the same pressures from users, advertisers, and governments, and there’s always this convergence around this common set of standards and processes that you’re forced into.”
Mr Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment and a Twitter spokeswoman declined to comment. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, declined to comment.
Takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk
A successful business. In April, Elon Musk made an unsolicited bid worth $44 billion for the social media platform, saying he wanted to turn Twitter into a private company and allow people to express themselves more freely. on service. Here’s how the months-long battle that followed unfolded:
During Tuesday’s meeting with civil rights groups, which Mr. Musk held via a videoconference service, discussions focused on next week’s midterm elections and his approach to content moderation. , said Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP; Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change; and Yael Eisenstat, who directs the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Technology & Society. All three answered the call.
During the 45-minute discussion, the group asked Mr. Musk for a multi-month moratorium on changes to Twitter’s policies and enforcement processes related to elections, hate speech and harassment – at least until until the results of the midterm elections are final and “he has his house to order,” Ms Eisenstat said.
They also asked Mr. Musk to block the return of anyone who had been removed from Twitter for breaking the rules or inciting violence until he created a transparent process to do so, he said. she stated.
Mr. Musk “appeared to be actively engaged and actively listening throughout the meeting,” Ms. Eisenstat said. She added that Mr Musk had told the group he did not want Twitter to be a “hate amplifier” and invited call participants to join his proposed content moderation council.
“He gave the impression that he wanted to continue this dialogue,” she said.
Mr. Musk also told the group that he would not make changes to Twitter policies or reinstate banned accounts until after the final voting results, attendees said.
The billionaire was receptive to concerns raised by civil rights organizations, Messrs. Johnson and Robinson. But they added that their groups were waiting to see what action Mr. Musk might take.
“We were pleasantly surprised by his verbal responsiveness to the things we raised, and now we want to see the outcome,” Mr Johnson said.
Mr. Musk, who has worked with a group of advisers to take over Twitter, has also been in talks with advertisers in recent days. Twitter derives approximately 90% of its revenue from digital advertising. While Mr Musk has said he wants to reduce the company’s reliance on advertising, he is under pressure to quickly improve Twitter’s finances due to debt repayments it must make for the takeover.
“We’re having a very productive day meeting with the marketing and advertising community here in New York,” Jason Calacanis, an investor who advises Musk on Twitter, said in a tweet on Monday.
Understanding Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter
Some advertisers are wary of Mr. Musk’s Twitter if he takes an all-out approach to speaking. IPG, one of the world’s largest advertising companies, this week recommended that clients temporarily suspend spending on Twitter while Mr Musk takes over. General Motors said last week it was temporarily suspending advertising on Twitter.
Other social media companies have already faced backlash from advertisers regarding harmful content on their platforms. Last year, more than 1,000 advertisers boycotted Facebook after civil rights groups staged a #StopHateForProfit campaign to protest the platform’s handling of hate speech and misinformation.
Even Mr. Musk’s decision to create a council to advise on content moderation decisions echoed that of other social media companies. In 2020, Facebook created an oversight board made up of former political leaders and human rights activists to deliberate the company’s content decisions. At the time, Mr Zuckerberg said he did not want to have the final say on what speech would be allowed on the social network and that the company’s moderation decisions could be appealed to the supervisory board.
The oversight board has since issued rulings on such decisions as Facebook banning Mr Trump’s account after the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.
Mr. Musk is set to take a similar approach. “Twitter’s Content Moderation Council will include representatives with widely differing views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups dealing with hate-fueled violence,” it said in a statement. Tweeter Tuesday night.
Still, Mr. Musk left open the possibility of possibly reinstating the banned accounts. “Twitter will not allow anyone who has been removed from the platform for violating Twitter rules until we have a clear process to do so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” he said. -he declares.
He also expressed support for some existing Twitter features, including Birdwatch, a community initiative that allows people to identify information in tweets they find misleading and write notes with more context. The initiative is still being tested, but is being rolled out to some high-profile tweets.
“Our goal is to make Twitter the most accurate source of information on Earth, regardless of political affiliation,” Musk said. tweeted Wednesday.
Sheera Frenkel contributed report.
Phillies relying on two ex-Mets to pitch them to World Series victory
PHILADELPHIA — The Noah Syndergaard that will start Game 5 of the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies is not the same pitcher who won a World Series game for the Mets seven years.
This is not the same pitcher that pulled a Nuke LaLoosh by throwing at Alcides Escobar’s head in Game 3 of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals. This isn’t the same Syndergaard that blew away hitters with 100-MPH fastballs and took on a superhero persona.
This is a different Syndergaard. Syndergaard 2.0 has been humbled through injuries and ineffectiveness. He grew up and realized he is not, in fact, a superhero and he lost the spotlight.
But it will shine on him once again Thursday night.
“Just the whole opportunity just kind of gives me chills,” Syndergaard said Wednesday before Game 3 against the Houston Astros.
The Phillies are relying on a pair of former Mets to pitch them to their first championship since 2008 with Syndergaard starting Game 5 in Philadelphia and Zack Wheeler starting Game 6 in Houston. It’s almost as if the Mets’ plan to build a team around big arms is finally coming to fruition, but for the team’s division rival.
Syndergaard and Wheeler were part of the Mets’ “Five Aces” rotation. But for all of the hype around Syndergaard, Wheeler, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Steven Matz, they never made a full turn through the rotation until 2018 and everything fell apart soon after.
It’s almost fitting that both of them ended up on the same team for a World Series contender considering how many times they were involved in trade rumors. The Mets tried to trade Wheeler to the Astros at the 2019 trade deadline for a package centered around outfielder Kyle Tucker. At one point, it looked like Syndergaard would go to the Yankees.
“Zack’s like a brother to me. I’m always rooting for him,” Syndergaard said. “I’m extremely happy for him and all these guys that really haven’t had the opportunity to taste playoffs. And now we are here in the World Series so it’s really exciting.”
It was always a matter of time before they departed Queens, but the paths they took to get get to the Phillies were very different.
Wheeler turned into a Cy Young contender in Philadelphia. The injury issues haven’t quite gone away but they haven’t appeared as often as they did in New York.
Syndergaard said he wanted to remain a Met for life, only to turn around and leave in free agency last winter. He took more money from the Los Angeles Angels while the Mets searched for a general manager. The fans that once adored Thor instantly turned on him.
But going to Orange County was probably beneficial for Syndergaard in the long run. He hadn’t pitched more than two innings since 2019 and his velocity had diminished. He lost about five ticks off of his fastball and about the same on his slider, which was once his deadliest pitch. He went 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA this season.
“Coming back from Tommy John, I haven’t possessed the ability to throw a hundred miles an hour, off-speed stuff hasn’t been the same,” he said. “So I’ve really had to adapt and change my way of pitching.”
Now 30, Syndergaard was forced to undergo a transformation of sorts and learn to get outs without the fireballs and the sharp slider.
“It forced me to focus on executing my pitches and being less internal on the mound and more focused on like the external and results,” Syndergaard said. “I think really my Achilles Heel my entire career has been focusing on what my body is doing during the game as opposed to just focusing on getting the hitter out. I think that’s what really helped me this year.”
It’s much easier to struggle on the West Coast than in New York. And he still struggled in Philadelphia, moving into an unfamiliar bullpen role.
But the World Series is a familiar stage for Syndergaard, which is why manager Rob Thomson decided to use him for Game 5.
“He’s a pretty cool customer,” Thomson said. “Nothing really rattles him. He’s a lot like Ranger [Suarez] in that way. So he’s going to do his thing. He’s going to go out and throw strikes. He’s going to challenge guys and try to mix it up and keep them off balance. But the moment’s not going to be too big for him.”
It’s the biggest start of Syndergaard’s career. It could show how far he’s fallen since leaving the Mets, or it could return him to prominence.
“I just try to go out there and have success in whichever role they choose to use me in,” Syndergaard said. “I think it’s going to be really cool to have the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with Justin Verlander.”
